ASBK 2025

Round Three – QLD Raceway

SW-Motech Superbike Qualifying

The Saturday morning FP4 session saw some very quick times, including personal bests for some riders in what were almost perfect weather conditions at Queensland Raceway, with the top nine all in the 67s.

Mike Jones pipped Josh Waters for top spot in FP4, both men in the 67.2s, three-tenths clear of Broc Pearson.

Others in the 67 club this morning, in order of pace, were Anthony West, Cru Halliday, Max Stauffer, Arthur Sissis, John Lytras and Glenn Allerton.

Only a couple of the Supersport riders went quicker in the afternoon session compared to their morning times, so we were somewhat unsure of what pace to expect this afternoon when Q1 got underway at 1435.

Q1

Once Q1 did get underway it was Westy that was the first back into the 67s, a 67.671 on his first flying lap, but the veteran was quickly gazumped by Mike Jones, the YRT man breaking his own qualifying lap record with a 67.134 on his first run. Broc Pearson then went second quickest on 67.626, as Arthur Sissis and Cru Halliday both joined them in the 67s.

Pearson improved to 67.263 on his fifth lap to move up to second place, but one man was still yet to turn a wheel, that was, of course, Josh Waters…

The McMartin Racing man didn’t venture out of the pits until there were only ten-minutes remaining, no room for error.. Confidence, with a capital C… The Mildura Missile’s first lap a 67.856, definitely good enough to secure him a spot amongst the top 12 that would progress to Q2. Waters then improved to 67.306 to cement his place on the promotion roster and retired back to the garage.

Many riders failed to match the pace they displayed in the morning FP4 session.

Glenn Allerton has had numerous issues with the Advocates Racing Ducati again this weekend. He made numerous exits but the bike failed to run well enough for him to set a lap-time. A frustrating day for Allerton, especially when we know the potential of the package is there, if only they can get the bike reliable and on a good base setting. He will start from the back of the grid on Sunday, I wouldn’t want to be just in front of him when the lights go out for race one…

Q1 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Jones Yam 1m07.134 274 2 B. Pearson Duc +0.129 276 3 J. Waters Duc +0.172 278 4 A. West Yam +0.537 270 5 C. Halliday Yam +0.633 276 6 C. Dunker Yam +0.751 273 7 A. Sissis Yam +0.758 273 8 J. Nahlous Yam +1.017 273 9 J. Lytras Yam +1.020 267 10 M. Stauffer Yam +1.208 275 11 J. Favelle Yam +1.548 269 12 T. Lynch Yam +2.193 267 13 R. Yanko Yam +2.251 268 14 E. Leeson Yam +3.098 263 15 J. Soderland Yam +4.115 263 16 P. Linkenbagh Yam +4.420 254 17 M. Edwards Yam +4.898 261 18 G. Allerton Duc +15.424 258

Q2

The final qualifying session for the top 12 got underway on schedule at 1505.

Mike Jones broke his fresh qualifying lap record on his first flying lap, a 67.071, and he was more than a tenth under through the first split on the following lap…

Broc Pearson gazumped him first, though! A 67.034…

Then Waters smashed them both, a 66.983!

Jonesy returned fire with a 66.845!! He was four-thousandths slower through the first split on the following lap, four-hundredths under at the second split… but just missed besting his previous.. That second-best 66.845, though, would still have been good enough for pole. Jones then followed up with a 67.015.

Did Waters still have some left in the tank…?

The McMartin Ducati man rolled out of pit-lane again with around eight-minutes left on the clock. Only for some gentle rain to start falling around Queensland Raceway. That quickly turned into quite a downpour!

And that was it…

Jones, Waters and Pearson are our front row starters for tomorrow.

Anthony West heads row two, and alongside him are two riders whose cumulative age still doesn’t add up to the number of years Westy has been on the planet. He has been racing road bikes for much longer than either of them has been alive! It is great for us that he is still here and enjoying it, and even better that this year he has, for the first time in some years, a competitive motorcycle beneath him.

Max Stauffer will fire from fifth on the grid while John Lytras rounds out that second row. A personal best for Lytras and a great time for what really is a dad and son effort, with a bit of help on the side.

Rookie Jonathan Nahlous heads row three with Arthur Sissis and Cam Dunker alongside him. That trio all in the 67s, but more than a second slower than Jonesy’s benchmark.

Jack Favelle will start from tenth, ahead of Ty Lynch and Cru Halliday. The latter of that trio failed to set a time in that Q2 session due to some technical problems with the Stop & Seal Yamaha.

A notable absentee from the Superbike field this weekend is class mainstay Matt Walters. The Cessnock Kawasaki rider has stepped away from racing, at least for now, after deciding to hang up the leathers ahead of the round.

Also missing this round are Tom Toparis, who is sidelined by injury, and Tommy Edwards, who is not present this weekend due to machinery problems.

Race one is schedule to get underway at 1130 on Sunday morning ahead of the second and final 16-lap encounter for the weekend at 1455. The forecast is for fine conditions, but as we saw this afternoon, the weather can often be unpredictable here at Queensland Raceway.

Superbike Qualifying Results

Mike Jones 66.845 Josh Waters 66.983 Broc Pearson 67.034 Anthony West 67.551 Max Stauffer 67.814 John Lytras 67.815 Jonathan Nahlous 67.936 Arthur Sissis 67.963 Cam Dunker 67.966 Jack Favelle 68.300 Ty Lynch 70.057 Cru Halliday

Kawasaki Supersport Qualifying

Jack Mahaffy gave his Stop & Seal crew some work to do after crashing at Turn 2 on Saturday morning.

With Mahaffy’s bike coming to rest in a dangerous position, organisers temporarily halted the opening qualifying session.

When action resumed, it was Jesus Torres who topped the timesheets in the 25-minute session.

Jesus Torres, Tom Bramich, and Jack Mahaffy locked out the provisional front row after Qualifying 1, the only three riders to dip under the 71-second mark in the morning session. Friday pacesetter Olly Simpson was fourth quickest in Q1, followed by Will Nassif, Jake Farnsworth, and Hayden Nelson.

When the second and final qualifying session got underway at midday on Saturday, Josh Newman was among the first to improve, jumping to seventh on combined times. Hayden Nelson also made gains, moving up to sixth.

Jake Farnsworth was another key improver. With ten minutes remaining, he joined the sub-71 club and then dropped a 70.850, which stood the test of time, Farnsworth securing his first-ever Supersport pole position.

After some difficult times of late the pole meant a lot to Farnsworth and his crew.

Torres and Bramich secured their front row starts on their Q1 times. Likewise, Mahaffy and Simpson start on the second row courtesy of their Q1 times, with Hayden Nelson joining them on that second row after improving his pace in Q2.

Archie McDonald is absent from the grid this weekend due to overseas commitments, while young Cameron Swain has joined the Stop & Seal team for the round. Glenn Nelson, who came into the weekend fourth in the championship standings, is also sitting this round out.

Supersport Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 J. Farnsworth Yam 1m10.850 2 J. Torres Cabrera Yam 1m10.888 3 T. Bramich Yam 1m10.911 4 J. Mahaffy Yam 1m10.921 5 O. Simpson Kaw 1m11.148 6 H. Nelson Kaw 1m11.212 7 W. Nassif Yam 1m11.299 8 J. Newman Yam 1m11.461 9 L. Russo Yam 1m11.670 10 C. Swain Yam 1m11.686 11 M. Hamod Hon 1m11.791 12 C. Turner Yam 1m11.800 13 S. Pezzetta Yam 1m12.408 14 L. Durning Duc 1m12.562 15 R. Gilbert Yam 1m13.005 16 C. Middleton Yam 1m13.905 17 B. Quinlan Yam 1m15.697

Superbike Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Waters Duc 126 2 M Jones Yam 100 3 A West Yam 85 4 J Nahlous Yam 72 5 M Stauffer Yam 65 6 C Dunker Yam 62 7 J Favelle Yam 61 8 B Pearson Duc 61 9 C Halliday Yam 60 10 J Lytras Yam 58 11 G Allerton Duc 57 12 T Edwards Yam 48 13 T Toparis Yam 38 14 A Sissis Yam 35 15 R Yanko Yam 35 16 M Walters Apr 26 17 M Aizuddin BMW 20 18 C Holding Yam 18 19 J Soderland Yam 12 20 P Linkenbagh Yam 10 21 T Lynch Yam 7 22 A Senior Yam 7 23 N Mahon Yam 7 24 S Condon Yam 6 25 K Higuchi Suz 5 26 M Kemp Yam 1

Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Mahaffy Yam 110 2 A. McDonald Yam 109 3 O. Simpson Kaw 84 4 H. Nelson Kaw 65 5 M. Hamod Hon 62 6 L. Russo Yam 60 7 G. Nelson Yam 58 8 T. Bramich Yam 57 9 W. Nassif Yam 56 10 J. Farnsworth Yam 46 11 D. Van Rosmalen Yam 43 12 S. Pezzetta Yam 39 13 R. Gilbert Yam 35 14 J. Torres Cabrera Yam 34 15 L. Waters Yam 33 16 C. Swain Yam 30 17 J. Newman Yam 28 18 H. Ford Yam 26 19 B. Quinlan Yam 20 20 D. Adams Yam 19 21 S. Mikami Yam 15 22 S. Boldrini Yam 12 23 C. Morrison Yam 12

