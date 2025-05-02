ASBK 2025
Round Three – QLD Raceway – Friday
While three riders had been in the 67s in FP1, that grew to five in FP2 as Broc Pearson and Glenn Allerton joined Jones, West and Waters in that exclusive club.
That quintet were straight into the 67s once again when FP3 got underway on Friday afternoon, and it wasn’t long before Arthur Sissis made it a sextet.
Ten minutes into the session, Waters put in the fastest lap of the day so far, a 67.248, under Mike Jones’ race lap record, and getting very close to the YRT man’s 67.155 qualifying lap record.
Less than ten minutes later, Jones got wound up himself, a 67.181 on his ninth lap of the session demoting Waters to P2.
Waters saved his best for last, a 67.178 as the chequered flag came out, besting Jones by a narrow three-thousandths of a second to finish Friday on top.
Jones set pole here last year with a 67.155 qualifying lap record. Jones also set the race lap record here last year at 67.434.
Broc Pearson was another late improver. The DesmoSport Ducati man dropping in a 1m07.351 to end the day third quickest ahead of Anthony West and Glenn Allerton.
Glenn Allerton had some technical problems with the Advocates Racing Ducati this morning, but again proved the potential of the bike when things go right for them.
After a difficult start to the day with electrical gremlins laying waste to FP1, Cru Halliday got a head of steam up with ten-minutes to run and joined the 67 club himself, a 67.647. Finishing the day sixth quickest, just ahead of Stop & Seal team-mate Arthur Sissis.
Max Stauffer was eighth quickest today ahead of Cam Dunker.
Jonathan Nahlous rounded out the top ten ahead of John Lytras and Jack Favelle.
One notable absentee from the Superbike field this weekend is Matt Walters. The Cessnock Kawasaki rider has stepped away from racing, at least for now, after deciding to hang up the leathers ahead of the round.
Also missing are Tom Toparis, who is sidelined by injury, and Tommy Edwards, who is not present this weekend due to machinery problems.
Archie McDonald is missing from the Supersport grid this weekend due to overseas commitments, but young Cameron Swain has joined the Stop & Seal squad for the round. While Swain did ride in FP1 earlier on Friday morning, he did not turn a wheel in FP2 due to a technical problem with the bike. He then went on to be yet another victim of turn three, going down on his final lap of the day, just after sneaking into the top ten on Friday afternoon.
Olly Simpson set the Supersport pace on Friday aboard the BC Performance Kawasaki.
Jesus Cabrera had topped FP2 but went down at turn three with eight-minutes to go in the final session. Cabrera finished the day second quickest overall courtesy of his FP2 time, ahead of Jack Mahaffy and Tom Bramich.
Luca Durning is the first to dip his toe in the Next Generation Supersport waters. While ASBK had originally decided to put Next Gen bikes in with the Superbike class, following the opening practice sessions they revised that decision and have now put Durning in with the Supersport field for this round, where he was 11th quickest today. Through the speed trap, Durning was equal fastest with Cam Swain, registering 243 km/h. That terminal velocity some 40 km/h slower than the 284 km/h Superbike benchmark set by Arthur Sissis today. Clearly, having the Next Generation Supersport machine in with the Supersport category is the way forward, as it was designed to be.
Supersport Qualifying takes place at 1145 on Saturday morning while the Superbike Top 12 Shootout is scheduled for 1505.
Superbike Friday Practice Combined Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Time
|
1
|
J. Waters
|
Duc
|
1m07.178
|
2
|
M. Jones
|
Yam
|
1m07.181
|
3
|
B. Pearson
|
Duc
|
1m07.351
|
4
|
A. West
|
Yam
|
1m07.459
|
5
|
G. Allerton
|
Duc
|
1m07.516
|
6
|
C. Halliday
|
Yam
|
1m07.647
|
7
|
A. Sissis
|
Yam
|
1m07.797
|
8
|
M. Stauffer
|
Yam
|
1m08.060
|
9
|
C. Dunker
|
Yam
|
1m08.158
|
10
|
J. Nahlous
|
Yam
|
1m08.218
|
11
|
J. Lytras
|
Yam
|
1m08.322
|
12
|
J. Favelle
|
Yam
|
1m09.052
|
13
|
R. Yanko
|
Yam
|
1m09.094
|
14
|
T. Lynch
|
Yam
|
1m10.103
|
15
|
E. Leeson
|
Yam
|
1m10.538
|
16
|
J. Soderland
|
Yam
|
1m11.787
|
17
|
P. Linkenbagh
|
Yam
|
1m12.165
|
18
|
M. Edwards
|
Yam
|
1m12.206
|
19
|
L. Durning
|
Ngd
|
1m13.281
Supersport Friday Practice Combined Times
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Time
|
1
|
O. Simpson
|
Kaw
|
1m11.166
|
2
|
J. Torres Cabrera
|
Yam
|
1m11.329
|
3
|
J. Mahaffy
|
Yam
|
1m11.486
|
4
|
T. Bramich
|
Yam
|
1m11.541
|
5
|
H. Nelson
|
Kaw
|
1m11.608
|
6
|
M. Hamod
|
Hon
|
1m11.941
|
7
|
J. Newman
|
Yam
|
1m12.085
|
8
|
W. Nassif
|
Yam
|
1m12.121
|
9
|
J. Farnsworth
|
Yam
|
1m12.229
|
10
|
C. Swain
|
Yam
|
1m12.416
|
11
|
L. Durning
|
Ngd
|
1m12.701
|
12
|
S. Pezzetta
|
Yam
|
1m12.860
|
13
|
C. Turner
|
Yam
|
1m13.009
|
14
|
L. Russo
|
Yam
|
1m13.162
|
15
|
R. Gilbert
|
Yam
|
1m14.548
|
16
|
C. Middleton
|
Yam
|
1m15.399
|
17
|
B. Quinlan
|
Yam
|
1m16.425
Superbike Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|J Waters
|Duc
|126
|2
|M Jones
|Yam
|99
|3
|A West
|Yam
|85
|4
|J Nahlous
|Yam
|72
|5
|M Stauffer
|Yam
|65
|6
|C Dunker
|Yam
|62
|7
|J Favelle
|Yam
|61
|8
|B Pearson
|Duc
|61
|9
|C Halliday
|Yam
|60
|10
|J Lytras
|Yam
|58
|11
|G Allerton
|Duc
|57
|12
|T Edwards
|Yam
|48
|13
|T Toparis
|Yam
|38
|14
|A Sissis
|Yam
|35
|15
|R Yanko
|Yam
|35
|16
|M Walters
|Apr
|26
|17
|M Aizuddin
|BMW
|20
|18
|C Holding
|Yam
|18
|19
|J Soderland
|Yam
|12
|20
|P Linkenbagh
|Yam
|10
|21
|T Lynch
|Yam
|7
|22
|A Senior
|Yam
|7
|23
|N Mahon
|Yam
|7
|24
|S Condon
|Yam
|6
|25
|K Higuchi
|Suz
|5
|26
|M Kemp
|Yam
|1
Supersport Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Mahaffy
|
Yam
|
110
|
2
|
A. McDonald
|
Yam
|
109
|
3
|
O. Simpson
|
Kaw
|
84
|
4
|
H. Nelson
|
Kaw
|
65
|
5
|
M. Hamod
|
Hon
|
62
|
6
|
L. Russo
|
Yam
|
60
|
7
|
G. Nelson
|
Yam
|
58
|
8
|
T. Bramich
|
Yam
|
57
|
9
|
W. Nassif
|
Yam
|
56
|
10
|
J. Farnsworth
|
Yam
|
46
|
11
|
D. Van Rosmalen
|
Yam
|
43
|
12
|
S. Pezzetta
|
Yam
|
39
|
13
|
R. Gilbert
|
Yam
|
35
|
14
|
J. Torres Cabrera
|
Yam
|
34
|
15
|
L. Waters
|
Yam
|
33
|
16
|
C. Swain
|
Yam
|
30
|
17
|
J. Newman
|
Yam
|
28
|
18
|
H. Ford
|
Yam
|
26
|
19
|
B. Quinlan
|
Yam
|
20
|
20
|
D. Adams
|
Yam
|
19
|
21
|
S. Mikami
|
Yam
|
15
|
22
|
S. Boldrini
|
Yam
|
12
|
23
|
C. Morrison
|
Yam
|
12
2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|3
|Queensland Raceway, QLD
|May 2-4
|4
|Morgan Park Raceway, QLD
|Jun 13-15
|5
|Queensland Raceway, QLD (Superbike Only)
|Aug 8-10
|6
|Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC
|Sept 6-7
|7
|One Raceway, NSW
|Oct 3-5
|8
|The Bend, SA
|Nov 7-9