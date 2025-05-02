ASBK 2025

Round Three – QLD Raceway – Friday

While three riders had been in the 67s in FP1, that grew to five in FP2 as Broc Pearson and Glenn Allerton joined Jones, West and Waters in that exclusive club.

That quintet were straight into the 67s once again when FP3 got underway on Friday afternoon, and it wasn’t long before Arthur Sissis made it a sextet.

Ten minutes into the session, Waters put in the fastest lap of the day so far, a 67.248, under Mike Jones’ race lap record, and getting very close to the YRT man’s 67.155 qualifying lap record.

Less than ten minutes later, Jones got wound up himself, a 67.181 on his ninth lap of the session demoting Waters to P2.

Waters saved his best for last, a 67.178 as the chequered flag came out, besting Jones by a narrow three-thousandths of a second to finish Friday on top.

Jones set pole here last year with a 67.155 qualifying lap record. Jones also set the race lap record here last year at 67.434.

Broc Pearson was another late improver. The DesmoSport Ducati man dropping in a 1m07.351 to end the day third quickest ahead of Anthony West and Glenn Allerton.

Glenn Allerton had some technical problems with the Advocates Racing Ducati this morning, but again proved the potential of the bike when things go right for them.

After a difficult start to the day with electrical gremlins laying waste to FP1, Cru Halliday got a head of steam up with ten-minutes to run and joined the 67 club himself, a 67.647. Finishing the day sixth quickest, just ahead of Stop & Seal team-mate Arthur Sissis.

Max Stauffer was eighth quickest today ahead of Cam Dunker.

Jonathan Nahlous rounded out the top ten ahead of John Lytras and Jack Favelle.

One notable absentee from the Superbike field this weekend is Matt Walters. The Cessnock Kawasaki rider has stepped away from racing, at least for now, after deciding to hang up the leathers ahead of the round.

Also missing are Tom Toparis, who is sidelined by injury, and Tommy Edwards, who is not present this weekend due to machinery problems.

Archie McDonald is missing from the Supersport grid this weekend due to overseas commitments, but young Cameron Swain has joined the Stop & Seal squad for the round. While Swain did ride in FP1 earlier on Friday morning, he did not turn a wheel in FP2 due to a technical problem with the bike. He then went on to be yet another victim of turn three, going down on his final lap of the day, just after sneaking into the top ten on Friday afternoon.

Olly Simpson set the Supersport pace on Friday aboard the BC Performance Kawasaki.

Jesus Cabrera had topped FP2 but went down at turn three with eight-minutes to go in the final session. Cabrera finished the day second quickest overall courtesy of his FP2 time, ahead of Jack Mahaffy and Tom Bramich.

Luca Durning is the first to dip his toe in the Next Generation Supersport waters. While ASBK had originally decided to put Next Gen bikes in with the Superbike class, following the opening practice sessions they revised that decision and have now put Durning in with the Supersport field for this round, where he was 11th quickest today. Through the speed trap, Durning was equal fastest with Cam Swain, registering 243 km/h. That terminal velocity some 40 km/h slower than the 284 km/h Superbike benchmark set by Arthur Sissis today. Clearly, having the Next Generation Supersport machine in with the Supersport category is the way forward, as it was designed to be.

Supersport Qualifying takes place at 1145 on Saturday morning while the Superbike Top 12 Shootout is scheduled for 1505.

Superbike Friday Practice Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 J. Waters Duc 1m07.178 2 M. Jones Yam 1m07.181 3 B. Pearson Duc 1m07.351 4 A. West Yam 1m07.459 5 G. Allerton Duc 1m07.516 6 C. Halliday Yam 1m07.647 7 A. Sissis Yam 1m07.797 8 M. Stauffer Yam 1m08.060 9 C. Dunker Yam 1m08.158 10 J. Nahlous Yam 1m08.218 11 J. Lytras Yam 1m08.322 12 J. Favelle Yam 1m09.052 13 R. Yanko Yam 1m09.094 14 T. Lynch Yam 1m10.103 15 E. Leeson Yam 1m10.538 16 J. Soderland Yam 1m11.787 17 P. Linkenbagh Yam 1m12.165 18 M. Edwards Yam 1m12.206 19 L. Durning Ngd 1m13.281

Supersport Friday Practice Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 O. Simpson Kaw 1m11.166 2 J. Torres Cabrera Yam 1m11.329 3 J. Mahaffy Yam 1m11.486 4 T. Bramich Yam 1m11.541 5 H. Nelson Kaw 1m11.608 6 M. Hamod Hon 1m11.941 7 J. Newman Yam 1m12.085 8 W. Nassif Yam 1m12.121 9 J. Farnsworth Yam 1m12.229 10 C. Swain Yam 1m12.416 11 L. Durning Ngd 1m12.701 12 S. Pezzetta Yam 1m12.860 13 C. Turner Yam 1m13.009 14 L. Russo Yam 1m13.162 15 R. Gilbert Yam 1m14.548 16 C. Middleton Yam 1m15.399 17 B. Quinlan Yam 1m16.425

Superbike Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Waters Duc 126 2 M Jones Yam 99 3 A West Yam 85 4 J Nahlous Yam 72 5 M Stauffer Yam 65 6 C Dunker Yam 62 7 J Favelle Yam 61 8 B Pearson Duc 61 9 C Halliday Yam 60 10 J Lytras Yam 58 11 G Allerton Duc 57 12 T Edwards Yam 48 13 T Toparis Yam 38 14 A Sissis Yam 35 15 R Yanko Yam 35 16 M Walters Apr 26 17 M Aizuddin BMW 20 18 C Holding Yam 18 19 J Soderland Yam 12 20 P Linkenbagh Yam 10 21 T Lynch Yam 7 22 A Senior Yam 7 23 N Mahon Yam 7 24 S Condon Yam 6 25 K Higuchi Suz 5 26 M Kemp Yam 1

Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Mahaffy Yam 110 2 A. McDonald Yam 109 3 O. Simpson Kaw 84 4 H. Nelson Kaw 65 5 M. Hamod Hon 62 6 L. Russo Yam 60 7 G. Nelson Yam 58 8 T. Bramich Yam 57 9 W. Nassif Yam 56 10 J. Farnsworth Yam 46 11 D. Van Rosmalen Yam 43 12 S. Pezzetta Yam 39 13 R. Gilbert Yam 35 14 J. Torres Cabrera Yam 34 15 L. Waters Yam 33 16 C. Swain Yam 30 17 J. Newman Yam 28 18 H. Ford Yam 26 19 B. Quinlan Yam 20 20 D. Adams Yam 19 21 S. Mikami Yam 15 22 S. Boldrini Yam 12 23 C. Morrison Yam 12

