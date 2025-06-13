ASBK 2025
Round Four – Morgan Park
Mike Jones (Yamaha Racing Team) has settled back in superbly at one of his favourite circuits, topping the timesheets in practice for Round 4 of the 2025 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul (ASBK) at Morgan Park Raceway in Warwick, Queensland.
The weekend marks the start of a huge fortnight of motorsport in Warwick, which will culminate with a round of the Australian ProMX Championship on June 22. Friday’s action played out under perfect winter skies, with the fine weather set to continue as Jones and his rivals battle it out in the SW-Motech Superbike class.
They’ll be joined by five additional categories taking to the 2.96km circuit:
- Kawasaki Supersport
- Race and Road Supersport 300
- ShopYamaha R3 Cup
- BLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup
- Superbike Masters
The full schedule features 16 races across the weekend. Off the track, fans will be treated to a range of entertainment, including stunt shows, ASBK pillion rides, and a huge paddock party on Sunday, where spectators can collect autographs from ASBK legends, both past and present.
SW-Motech Superbike Friday Practice
As he’s proven time and time again, when Mike Jones finds his rhythm at a favourite circuit, he’s one of the most uncompromising competitors in the business.
Friday may have been just practice for the SW-Motech Superbike field, but the Queenslander was the benchmark across all three sessions — leading the first two ahead of Broc Pearson (DesmoSport Ducati) and the third from championship leader Josh Waters (McMartin Racing Ducati) — to kick off Round 4 of the ASBK Championship at the sharp end.
It wasn’t a walk in the park, though. Waters, Pearson, and Anthony West (Addicted to Track Yamaha) were all within 0.3 seconds of Jones’ benchmark around the challenging 12-turn Morgan Park layout.
Next on the timesheets was Jonathan Nahlous (Omega Racing Team Yamaha), followed by impressive rookie Jack Favelle (Addicted to Track Yamaha), Cameron Dunker (MotoGO Yamaha), and Max Stauffer (Yamaha Racing Team).
The Superbike riders will have one final practice session on Saturday for any last adjustments, before switching to qualifying mode to determine grid positions for Sunday’s two 16-lap races.
SW-Motech Superbike Friday Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Mike JONES
|YZF-R1
|1:12.577
|2
|Josh WATERS
|V4R
|1:12.734
|3
|Broc PEARSON
|V4R
|1:12.758
|4
|Anthony WEST
|YZF-R1
|1:12.868
|5
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|YZF-R1
|1:13.290
|6
|Jack FAVELLE
|YZF-R1
|1:13.706
|7
|Cameron DUNKER
|YZF-R1
|1:13.855
|8
|Max STAUFFER
|YZF-R1
|1:14.087
|9
|John LYTRAS
|YZF-R1
|1:14.105
|10
|Glenn ALLERTON
|V4R
|1:14.224
|11
|Cru HALLIDAY
|YZF-R1
|1:14.230
|12
|Ryan YANKO
|YZF-R1
|1:15.784
|13
|Ty LYNCH
|YZF-R1
|1:16.411
|14
|Josh SODERLAND
|YZF-R1
|1:17.606
|15
|Paul LINKENBAGH
|YZF-R1
|1:17.761
|16
|Michael EDWARDS
|YZF-R1
|1:21.108
Kawasaki Supersport Friday Practice
Fresh off a plane from a runner-up finish in the latest round of the European Stock Championship, Archie McDonald (Stop and Seal Yamaha) wasted no time settling back into Kawasaki Supersport mode at Morgan Park.
The Albury hard-charger topped all three practice sessions on Friday, progressively raising the bar before closing out the day with a best lap of 1:15.234 — just shy of Tom Toparis’ six-year-old lap record of 1:15.045.
Olly Simpson (BCperformance Kawasaki) was second, 0.4 seconds adrift of McDonald, followed by championship leader Jack Mahaffy (Stop and Seal Yamaha), who walked away unscathed after a crash in the second session. The top six was rounded out by Tom Edwards (Team BWR Yamaha), Cameron Swain (Caboolture Yamaha), and Hayden Nelson (BCperformance Kawasaki).
It was an especially eye-catching return to the Supersport class for Edwards, who finished runner-up in the 2021 championship before pursuing opportunities overseas.
Tom Bramich (Apex Yamaha), who shared wins with Simpson at the previous round, ended the day ninth on the timesheets, just over a second behind McDonald.
Next up for the 22-rider field is qualifying, with the opening session scheduled for a chilly 0910 on Saturday.
Kawasaki Supersport Friday Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Archie MCDONALD
|YZF-R6
|1:15.234
|2
|Olly SIMPSON
|ZX-6R
|1:15.605
|3
|Jack MAHAFFY
|YZF-R6
|1:15.740
|4
|Tom EDWARDS
|YZF-R6
|1:15.770
|5
|Cameron SWAIN
|YZF-R6
|1:15.956
|6
|Hayden NELSON
|ZX-6R
|1:15.964
|7
|Glenn NELSON
|YZF-R6
|1:16.110
|8
|Corey TURNER
|YZF-R6
|1:16.231
|9
|Tom BRAMICH
|YZF-R6
|1:16.255
|10
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|YZF-R6
|1:16.379
|11
|Joshua NEWMAN
|YZF-R6
|1:16.595
|12
|Marcus HAMOD
|CBR RR
|1:16.803
|13
|Will NASSIF
|YZF-R6
|1:16.852
|14
|Jesus T. CABRERA
|YZF-R6
|1:16.909
|15
|Levi RUSSO
|YZF-R6
|1:17.555
|16
|Luca DURNING
|V2 955
|1:17.856
|17
|Sam PEZZETTA
|YZF-R6
|1:18.098
|18
|Casey MIDDLETON
|YZF-R6
|1:19.572
|19
|Ryder GILBERT
|YZF-R6
|1:19.895
|20
|Haydn FORDYCE
|YZF-R6
|1:20.254
|21
|Callum MORRISON
|YZF-R6
|1:21.504
|22
|Brock QUINLAN
|YZF-R6
|1:22.021
Road & Race Supersport 300 Friday Practice
The perennially huge fields in the Race and Road Supersport 300 and ShopYamaha R3 Cup classes always adds a delicious layer of unpredictability, which is what makes them such compelling viewing.
The racing will formally kick off with the opening bouts in both categories on Saturday afternoon, but first off are the preliminaries where Scott Nicholson (Kawasaki) came out on top in today’s Supersport 300 practice ahead of Valentino Knezovic (Yamaha) and Riley Nauta (Kawasaki), and in the R3 Cup Knezovic continued his strong form followed by Hudson Thompson and John Pelgrave.
Both classes have two qualifying sessions before racing gets underway.
Road & Race Supersport 300 Friday Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Kawasaki
|1:24.397
|2
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|1:24.505
|3
|Riley NAUTA
|Kawasaki
|1:24.531
|4
|Jake PAIGE
|Kawasaki
|1:24.723
|5
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha
|1:24.940
|6
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki
|1:25.142
|7
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha
|1:25.198
|8
|Seth DELLOW
|Yamaha
|1:25.383
|9
|Nikolas LAZOS
|Yamaha
|1:25.578
|10
|William HUNT
|Yamaha
|1:25.649
|11
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|1:25.728
|12
|Tyler KING
|Kawasaki
|1:25.742
|13
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|1:25.759
|14
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|1:25.880
|15
|Oliver SHORT
|Kawasaki
|1:26.032
|16
|Oscar LEWIS
|Yamaha
|1:26.079
|17
|Rossi MCADAM
|Yamaha
|1:26.392
|18
|Matthew RITTER
|Yamaha
|1:26.470
|19
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha
|1:26.497
|20
|Tom NICOLSON
|Kawasaki
|1:26.725
|21
|Phoenix O’BRIEN
|Yamaha
|1:26.818
|22
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|1:26.868
|23
|David COWARD
|Yamaha
|1:28.107
|24
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha
|1:28.350
|25
|Isaac AYAD
|Kawasaki
|1:28.502
|26
|Alvin WU
|Yamaha
|1:28.720
|27
|Mitchell CARTWRIGHT
|Yamaha
|1:28.935
|28
|Zac RUSSO
|Yamaha
|1:28.948
|29
|Tianhao ZHAO
|Yamaha
|1:28.948
|30
|Kiara VEST
|Yamaha
|1:29.243
|31
|Flynn JACOBS
|Yamaha
|1:29.621
ShopYamaha R3 Cup Friday Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|F.Lap
|1
|Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW)
|1:24.874
|2
|Hudson THOMPSON (NSW)
|1:24.997
|3
|John PELGRAVE (QLD)
|1:25.412
|4
|William HUNT (NSW)
|1:25.446
|5
|Oscar LEWIS (NSW)
|1:25.576
|6
|Rossi MCADAM (WA)
|1:25.675
|7
|Mitch SIMPSON (SA)
|1:25.688
|8
|Jai RUSSO (NSW)
|1:25.710
|9
|Seth DELLOW (SA)
|1:25.761
|10
|Jordy SIMPSON (SA)
|1:25.867
|11
|Phoenix O’BRIEN (VIC)
|1:26.339
|12
|Nixon FROST (VIC)
|1:26.469
|13
|Nikolas LAZOS (VIC)
|1:26.571
|14
|Mitchell CARTWRIGHT (NSW)
|1:27.138
|15
|David COWARD (TAS)
|1:27.185
|16
|Lincoln KNIGHT (NSW)
|1:27.253
|17
|Matthew RITTER (VIC)
|1:27.861
|18
|Kiara VEST (QLD)
|1:28.400
|19
|Elijah ANDREW (NSW)
|1:28.704
|20
|Alvin WU (QLD)
|1:28.949
|21
|Tianhao ZHAO (VIC)
|1:29.004
|22
|Flynn JACOBS (SA)
|1:29.240
|23
|Zac RUSSO (NSW)
|1:29.377
|24
|Marc SHAW (NSW)
|1:31.277
|25
|Adam JORDAN (NSW)
|1:36.310
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Friday Practice
The BLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup form guide held true on Friday, with the top six riders in the official Australian Junior Road Race Championship class the same group who seized the top six spots in practice.
Connor Lewis set today’s benchmark, from Chaz Williams, Rossi McAdam, Jai Strugnell, Xavier Curmi and Hunter Charlett, as the fleet of 20 Yamaha YZF-R15s revelled in the tight and twisty surrounds of the Morgan Park circuit.
Williams is the current OJC leader from Lewis, Charlett, McAdam, Strugnell and Curmi.
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Friday Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|F.Lap
|1
|Connor LEWIS (NSW)
|1:37.881
|2
|Chaz WILLIAMS (QLD)
|1:37.976
|3
|Rossi McADAM (WA)
|1:38.283
|4
|Jai STRUGNELL (SA)
|1:39.286
|5
|Xavier CURMI (NSW)
|1:39.444
|6
|Hunter CHARLETT (VIC)
|1:39.640
|7
|Ghage PLOWMAN (SA)
|1:40.258
|8
|Jed LOUIS (NSW)
|1:40.839
|9
|Ethan PELGRAVE (QLD)
|1:40.902
|10
|Thomas CAMERON (NSW)
|1:40.923
|11
|Krue KNIGHT (VIC)
|1:41.033
|12
|Callum CAMPBELL (NSW)
|1:41.237
|13
|Orlando PEOVITIS (WA)
|1:41.277
|14
|Finn MELLERICK (VIC)
|1:41.793
|15
|Kael BRIEN (QLD)
|1:43.214
|16
|Stevie MIDDLEBROOK (WA)
|1:43.566
|17
|Adam JORDAN (NSW)
|1:43.690
|18
|Liam FOOKES (NT)
|1:43.800
|19
|Charlie NICHOLS (NSW)
|1:44.029
|20
|Leo DARLING (WA)
|1:45.370
Superbike Masters Friday Practice
Beau Beaton (Ducati 851) waltzed through Superbike Masters practice with nearly 2.5secs to spare over Josh Mathers (Yamha FZR1050), with Corey Glock (Honda RC30) third.
As usual, the field features a variety of immaculately prepared production-based and grand prix machines, including a Yamaha TZ750, Suzuki Katana and Kawasaki ZXR750.
Superbike Masters Friday Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|F.Lap
|1
|Beau BEATON (P6F13)
|Ducati 851
|1:19.031
|2
|Joshua MATHERS (P6F13)
|Yamaha FZR 1029
|1:21.504
|3
|Corey GLOCK (P6F7)
|Honda RC30 750
|1:21.920
|4
|Ben BURKE (P6F7)
|Honda VFR 750
|1:24.459
|5
|Michael BERTI MENDEZ ( P5F1)
|Ducati TT2 992
|1:24.826
|6
|Phillip BURKE (P6F7)
|Honda VFR 750
|1:27.114
|7
|Lachlan HILL (P6F7)
|Yamaha TZ 750
|1:27.240
|8
|Phil ALLEN (P6F7)
|Ducati 851
|1:27.797
|9
|Damion DAVIS (P6F7)
|Suzuki TR 738
|1:28.180
|10
|Russell COUTTS (P6F13)
|Suzuki Katana 1170
|1:29.776
|11
|Greg FARRELL (P6F7)
|Honda VFR 750
|1:31.248
|12
|Mark POWELL (P6F13)
|Ducati Twin 888
|1:31.374
|13
|Glen KIESEKER (-)
|Suzuki GSXR 749
|1:33.161
SW-Motech Superbike Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Waters
|
Duc
|
169
|
2
|
M. Jones
|
Yam
|
137
|
3
|
A. West
|
Yam
|
123
|
4
|
G. Allerton
|
Duc
|
99
|
5
|
J. Nahlous
|
Yam
|
99
|
6
|
M. Stauffer
|
Yam
|
94
|
7
|
B. Pearson
|
Duc
|
92
|
8
|
C. Dunker
|
Yam
|
87
|
9
|
C. Halliday
|
Yam
|
81
|
10
|
J. Favelle
|
Yam
|
81
|
11
|
J. Lytras
|
Yam
|
80
|
12
|
T. Edwards
|
Yam
|
48
|
13
|
A. Sissis
|
Yam
|
45
|
14
|
R. Yanko
|
Yam
|
44
|
15
|
T. Toparis
|
Yam
|
38
|
16
|
T. Lynch
|
Yam
|
28
|
17
|
M. Walters
|
Apr
|
26
|
18
|
M. Aizuddin
|
BMW
|
20
|
19
|
J. Soderland
|
Yam
|
18
|
20
|
C. Holding
|
Yam
|
18
|
21
|
P. Linkenbagh
|
Yam
|
15
|
22
|
M. Edwards
|
Yam
|
12
|
23
|
E. Leeson
|
Yam
|
7
|
24
|
A. Senior
|
Yam
|
7
|
25
|
N. Mahon
|
Yam
|
7
|
26
|
S. Condon
|
Yam
|
6
|
27
|
K. Higuchi
|
Suz
|
5
|
28
|
M. Kemp
|
Yam
|
1
Kawasaki Supersport Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Mahaffy
|
Yam
|
148
|
2
|
O. Simpson
|
Kaw
|
121
|
3
|
A. McDonald
|
Yam
|
109
|
4
|
T. Bramich
|
Yam
|
102
|
5
|
H. Nelson
|
Kaw
|
98
|
6
|
M. Hamod
|
Hon
|
91
|
7
|
L. Russo
|
Yam
|
87
|
8
|
J. Farnsworth
|
Yam
|
75
|
9
|
W. Nassif
|
Yam
|
72
|
10
|
C. Swain
|
Yam
|
61
|
11
|
G. Nelson
|
Yam
|
58
|
12
|
J. Newman
|
Yam
|
53
|
13
|
J. Torres Cabrera
|
Yam
|
52
|
14
|
R. Gilbert
|
Yam
|
52
|
15
|
S. Pezzetta
|
Yam
|
48
|
16
|
D. Van Rosmalen
|
Yam
|
43
|
17
|
L. Waters
|
Yam
|
33
|
18
|
B. Quinlan
|
Yam
|
33
|
19
|
H. Ford
|
Yam
|
26
|
20
|
C. Turner
|
Yam
|
21
|
21
|
D. Adams
|
Yam
|
19
|
22
|
C. Middleton
|
Yam
|
15
|
23
|
S. Mikami
|
Yam
|
15
|
24
|
C. Morrison
|
Yam
|
12
|
25
|
S. Boldrini
|
Yam
|
5
2025 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|4
|Morgan Park Raceway, QLD
|Jun 13-15
|5
|Queensland Raceway, QLD (Superbike Only)
|Aug 8-10
|6
|Phillip Island GP Circuit, VIC
|Sept 6-7
|7
|One Raceway, NSW
|Oct 3-5
|8
|The Bend, SA
|Nov 7-9