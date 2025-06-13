ASBK 2025

Round Four – Morgan Park

Mike Jones (Yamaha Racing Team) has settled back in superbly at one of his favourite circuits, topping the timesheets in practice for Round 4 of the 2025 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul (ASBK) at Morgan Park Raceway in Warwick, Queensland.

The weekend marks the start of a huge fortnight of motorsport in Warwick, which will culminate with a round of the Australian ProMX Championship on June 22. Friday’s action played out under perfect winter skies, with the fine weather set to continue as Jones and his rivals battle it out in the SW-Motech Superbike class.

They’ll be joined by five additional categories taking to the 2.96km circuit:

Kawasaki Supersport

Race and Road Supersport 300

ShopYamaha R3 Cup

BLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup

Superbike Masters

The full schedule features 16 races across the weekend. Off the track, fans will be treated to a range of entertainment, including stunt shows, ASBK pillion rides, and a huge paddock party on Sunday, where spectators can collect autographs from ASBK legends, both past and present.

SW-Motech Superbike Friday Practice

As he’s proven time and time again, when Mike Jones finds his rhythm at a favourite circuit, he’s one of the most uncompromising competitors in the business.

Friday may have been just practice for the SW-Motech Superbike field, but the Queenslander was the benchmark across all three sessions — leading the first two ahead of Broc Pearson (DesmoSport Ducati) and the third from championship leader Josh Waters (McMartin Racing Ducati) — to kick off Round 4 of the ASBK Championship at the sharp end.

It wasn’t a walk in the park, though. Waters, Pearson, and Anthony West (Addicted to Track Yamaha) were all within 0.3 seconds of Jones’ benchmark around the challenging 12-turn Morgan Park layout.

Next on the timesheets was Jonathan Nahlous (Omega Racing Team Yamaha), followed by impressive rookie Jack Favelle (Addicted to Track Yamaha), Cameron Dunker (MotoGO Yamaha), and Max Stauffer (Yamaha Racing Team).

The Superbike riders will have one final practice session on Saturday for any last adjustments, before switching to qualifying mode to determine grid positions for Sunday’s two 16-lap races.

SW-Motech Superbike Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike F.Lap 1 Mike JONES YZF-R1 1:12.577 2 Josh WATERS V4R 1:12.734 3 Broc PEARSON V4R 1:12.758 4 Anthony WEST YZF-R1 1:12.868 5 Jonathan NAHLOUS YZF-R1 1:13.290 6 Jack FAVELLE YZF-R1 1:13.706 7 Cameron DUNKER YZF-R1 1:13.855 8 Max STAUFFER YZF-R1 1:14.087 9 John LYTRAS YZF-R1 1:14.105 10 Glenn ALLERTON V4R 1:14.224 11 Cru HALLIDAY YZF-R1 1:14.230 12 Ryan YANKO YZF-R1 1:15.784 13 Ty LYNCH YZF-R1 1:16.411 14 Josh SODERLAND YZF-R1 1:17.606 15 Paul LINKENBAGH YZF-R1 1:17.761 16 Michael EDWARDS YZF-R1 1:21.108

Kawasaki Supersport Friday Practice

Fresh off a plane from a runner-up finish in the latest round of the European Stock Championship, Archie McDonald (Stop and Seal Yamaha) wasted no time settling back into Kawasaki Supersport mode at Morgan Park.

The Albury hard-charger topped all three practice sessions on Friday, progressively raising the bar before closing out the day with a best lap of 1:15.234 — just shy of Tom Toparis’ six-year-old lap record of 1:15.045.

Olly Simpson (BCperformance Kawasaki) was second, 0.4 seconds adrift of McDonald, followed by championship leader Jack Mahaffy (Stop and Seal Yamaha), who walked away unscathed after a crash in the second session. The top six was rounded out by Tom Edwards (Team BWR Yamaha), Cameron Swain (Caboolture Yamaha), and Hayden Nelson (BCperformance Kawasaki).

It was an especially eye-catching return to the Supersport class for Edwards, who finished runner-up in the 2021 championship before pursuing opportunities overseas.

Tom Bramich (Apex Yamaha), who shared wins with Simpson at the previous round, ended the day ninth on the timesheets, just over a second behind McDonald.

Next up for the 22-rider field is qualifying, with the opening session scheduled for a chilly 0910 on Saturday.

Kawasaki Supersport Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike F.Lap 1 Archie MCDONALD YZF-R6 1:15.234 2 Olly SIMPSON ZX-6R 1:15.605 3 Jack MAHAFFY YZF-R6 1:15.740 4 Tom EDWARDS YZF-R6 1:15.770 5 Cameron SWAIN YZF-R6 1:15.956 6 Hayden NELSON ZX-6R 1:15.964 7 Glenn NELSON YZF-R6 1:16.110 8 Corey TURNER YZF-R6 1:16.231 9 Tom BRAMICH YZF-R6 1:16.255 10 Jake FARNSWORTH YZF-R6 1:16.379 11 Joshua NEWMAN YZF-R6 1:16.595 12 Marcus HAMOD CBR RR 1:16.803 13 Will NASSIF YZF-R6 1:16.852 14 Jesus T. CABRERA YZF-R6 1:16.909 15 Levi RUSSO YZF-R6 1:17.555 16 Luca DURNING V2 955 1:17.856 17 Sam PEZZETTA YZF-R6 1:18.098 18 Casey MIDDLETON YZF-R6 1:19.572 19 Ryder GILBERT YZF-R6 1:19.895 20 Haydn FORDYCE YZF-R6 1:20.254 21 Callum MORRISON YZF-R6 1:21.504 22 Brock QUINLAN YZF-R6 1:22.021

Road & Race Supersport 300 Friday Practice

The perennially huge fields in the Race and Road Supersport 300 and ShopYamaha R3 Cup classes always adds a delicious layer of unpredictability, which is what makes them such compelling viewing.

The racing will formally kick off with the opening bouts in both categories on Saturday afternoon, but first off are the preliminaries where Scott Nicholson (Kawasaki) came out on top in today’s Supersport 300 practice ahead of Valentino Knezovic (Yamaha) and Riley Nauta (Kawasaki), and in the R3 Cup Knezovic continued his strong form followed by Hudson Thompson and John Pelgrave.

Both classes have two qualifying sessions before racing gets underway.

Road & Race Supersport 300 Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike F.Lap 1 Scott NICHOLSON Kawasaki 1:24.397 2 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 1:24.505 3 Riley NAUTA Kawasaki 1:24.531 4 Jake PAIGE Kawasaki 1:24.723 5 John PELGRAVE Yamaha 1:24.940 6 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 1:25.142 7 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha 1:25.198 8 Seth DELLOW Yamaha 1:25.383 9 Nikolas LAZOS Yamaha 1:25.578 10 William HUNT Yamaha 1:25.649 11 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 1:25.728 12 Tyler KING Kawasaki 1:25.742 13 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 1:25.759 14 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 1:25.880 15 Oliver SHORT Kawasaki 1:26.032 16 Oscar LEWIS Yamaha 1:26.079 17 Rossi MCADAM Yamaha 1:26.392 18 Matthew RITTER Yamaha 1:26.470 19 Nixon FROST Yamaha 1:26.497 20 Tom NICOLSON Kawasaki 1:26.725 21 Phoenix O’BRIEN Yamaha 1:26.818 22 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 1:26.868 23 David COWARD Yamaha 1:28.107 24 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha 1:28.350 25 Isaac AYAD Kawasaki 1:28.502 26 Alvin WU Yamaha 1:28.720 27 Mitchell CARTWRIGHT Yamaha 1:28.935 28 Zac RUSSO Yamaha 1:28.948 29 Tianhao ZHAO Yamaha 1:28.948 30 Kiara VEST Yamaha 1:29.243 31 Flynn JACOBS Yamaha 1:29.621

ShopYamaha R3 Cup Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider F.Lap 1 Valentino KNEZOVIC (NSW) 1:24.874 2 Hudson THOMPSON (NSW) 1:24.997 3 John PELGRAVE (QLD) 1:25.412 4 William HUNT (NSW) 1:25.446 5 Oscar LEWIS (NSW) 1:25.576 6 Rossi MCADAM (WA) 1:25.675 7 Mitch SIMPSON (SA) 1:25.688 8 Jai RUSSO (NSW) 1:25.710 9 Seth DELLOW (SA) 1:25.761 10 Jordy SIMPSON (SA) 1:25.867 11 Phoenix O’BRIEN (VIC) 1:26.339 12 Nixon FROST (VIC) 1:26.469 13 Nikolas LAZOS (VIC) 1:26.571 14 Mitchell CARTWRIGHT (NSW) 1:27.138 15 David COWARD (TAS) 1:27.185 16 Lincoln KNIGHT (NSW) 1:27.253 17 Matthew RITTER (VIC) 1:27.861 18 Kiara VEST (QLD) 1:28.400 19 Elijah ANDREW (NSW) 1:28.704 20 Alvin WU (QLD) 1:28.949 21 Tianhao ZHAO (VIC) 1:29.004 22 Flynn JACOBS (SA) 1:29.240 23 Zac RUSSO (NSW) 1:29.377 24 Marc SHAW (NSW) 1:31.277 25 Adam JORDAN (NSW) 1:36.310

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Friday Practice

The BLU CRU Oceania Junior Cup form guide held true on Friday, with the top six riders in the official Australian Junior Road Race Championship class the same group who seized the top six spots in practice.

Connor Lewis set today’s benchmark, from Chaz Williams, Rossi McAdam, Jai Strugnell, Xavier Curmi and Hunter Charlett, as the fleet of 20 Yamaha YZF-R15s revelled in the tight and twisty surrounds of the Morgan Park circuit.

Williams is the current OJC leader from Lewis, Charlett, McAdam, Strugnell and Curmi.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider F.Lap 1 Connor LEWIS (NSW) 1:37.881 2 Chaz WILLIAMS (QLD) 1:37.976 3 Rossi McADAM (WA) 1:38.283 4 Jai STRUGNELL (SA) 1:39.286 5 Xavier CURMI (NSW) 1:39.444 6 Hunter CHARLETT (VIC) 1:39.640 7 Ghage PLOWMAN (SA) 1:40.258 8 Jed LOUIS (NSW) 1:40.839 9 Ethan PELGRAVE (QLD) 1:40.902 10 Thomas CAMERON (NSW) 1:40.923 11 Krue KNIGHT (VIC) 1:41.033 12 Callum CAMPBELL (NSW) 1:41.237 13 Orlando PEOVITIS (WA) 1:41.277 14 Finn MELLERICK (VIC) 1:41.793 15 Kael BRIEN (QLD) 1:43.214 16 Stevie MIDDLEBROOK (WA) 1:43.566 17 Adam JORDAN (NSW) 1:43.690 18 Liam FOOKES (NT) 1:43.800 19 Charlie NICHOLS (NSW) 1:44.029 20 Leo DARLING (WA) 1:45.370

Superbike Masters Friday Practice

Beau Beaton (Ducati 851) waltzed through Superbike Masters practice with nearly 2.5secs to spare over Josh Mathers (Yamha FZR1050), with Corey Glock (Honda RC30) third.

As usual, the field features a variety of immaculately prepared production-based and grand prix machines, including a Yamaha TZ750, Suzuki Katana and Kawasaki ZXR750.

Superbike Masters Friday Practice Results

Pos Rider Bike F.Lap 1 Beau BEATON (P6F13) Ducati 851 1:19.031 2 Joshua MATHERS (P6F13) Yamaha FZR 1029 1:21.504 3 Corey GLOCK (P6F7) Honda RC30 750 1:21.920 4 Ben BURKE (P6F7) Honda VFR 750 1:24.459 5 Michael BERTI MENDEZ ( P5F1) Ducati TT2 992 1:24.826 6 Phillip BURKE (P6F7) Honda VFR 750 1:27.114 7 Lachlan HILL (P6F7) Yamaha TZ 750 1:27.240 8 Phil ALLEN (P6F7) Ducati 851 1:27.797 9 Damion DAVIS (P6F7) Suzuki TR 738 1:28.180 10 Russell COUTTS (P6F13) Suzuki Katana 1170 1:29.776 11 Greg FARRELL (P6F7) Honda VFR 750 1:31.248 12 Mark POWELL (P6F13) Ducati Twin 888 1:31.374 13 Glen KIESEKER (-) Suzuki GSXR 749 1:33.161

SW-Motech Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Waters Duc 169 2 M. Jones Yam 137 3 A. West Yam 123 4 G. Allerton Duc 99 5 J. Nahlous Yam 99 6 M. Stauffer Yam 94 7 B. Pearson Duc 92 8 C. Dunker Yam 87 9 C. Halliday Yam 81 10 J. Favelle Yam 81 11 J. Lytras Yam 80 12 T. Edwards Yam 48 13 A. Sissis Yam 45 14 R. Yanko Yam 44 15 T. Toparis Yam 38 16 T. Lynch Yam 28 17 M. Walters Apr 26 18 M. Aizuddin BMW 20 19 J. Soderland Yam 18 20 C. Holding Yam 18 21 P. Linkenbagh Yam 15 22 M. Edwards Yam 12 23 E. Leeson Yam 7 24 A. Senior Yam 7 25 N. Mahon Yam 7 26 S. Condon Yam 6 27 K. Higuchi Suz 5 28 M. Kemp Yam 1

Kawasaki Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Mahaffy Yam 148 2 O. Simpson Kaw 121 3 A. McDonald Yam 109 4 T. Bramich Yam 102 5 H. Nelson Kaw 98 6 M. Hamod Hon 91 7 L. Russo Yam 87 8 J. Farnsworth Yam 75 9 W. Nassif Yam 72 10 C. Swain Yam 61 11 G. Nelson Yam 58 12 J. Newman Yam 53 13 J. Torres Cabrera Yam 52 14 R. Gilbert Yam 52 15 S. Pezzetta Yam 48 16 D. Van Rosmalen Yam 43 17 L. Waters Yam 33 18 B. Quinlan Yam 33 19 H. Ford Yam 26 20 C. Turner Yam 21 21 D. Adams Yam 19 22 C. Middleton Yam 15 23 S. Mikami Yam 15 24 C. Morrison Yam 12 25 S. Boldrini Yam 5

