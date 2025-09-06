ASBK 2025

Round Six – Phillip Island

SW-Motech Superbike

A cool but stunning morning greeted the ASBK paddock at Phillip Island as Superbikes rolled out for their opening 25-minute practice at 0950. The track temperature sat at 18 degrees, and it was Anthony West who wasted no time making his mark.

The Addicted to Track Yamaha rider looked sharp from the first laps, diving straight into the 1:32s before setting a 1:31.921 on his ninth circuit. Only Josh Waters could join him in that bracket, the McMartin Racing Ducati looking supremely fast and stable with more speed clearly on tap if Waters chose to dig deeper.

Mike Jones and Broc Pearson were next best, both about half a second adrift of the leading pair. Cru Halliday continued his adjustment to the Ducati V4 R, finishing just over a second behind Waters. Though running Stop & Seal colours, Halliday’s bike is prepared by McMartin, and the collaboration is set to continue for the remainder of 2025.

Jack Favelle and Jonathan Nahlous both impressed in the low 1:33s, edging out Troy Herfoss, who was quickly into a lengthy debrief with the YRT crew as he works with the team through the closing three rounds of the season. Max Stauffer slotted into ninth with Cam Dunker rounding out the top ten ahead of Ty Lynch.

By FP2, the sun was out, the temperature was climbing, and Westy was at it again… Straight out the gate with a 1:31.685, then a 1:32.029 for good measure. Waters responded with a 1:31.726, but it was Broc Pearson who briefly stole the spotlight with a 1:31.437 on the DesmoSport Ducati.

Not to be outdone, West dropped the hammer with a 1:30.928, a time no one else got near in FP2. He ended the session on top ahead of Pearson and Waters, with Jones fourth. Halliday continued to chip away at the gap, Favelle again looked solid, and Herfoss slashed nearly a second from his earlier best to close to within half a second of Jones.

Stauffer and Dunker were both into the 1:32s for eighth and ninth, while Nahlous rounded out the top ten just ahead of Lynch.

Conditions only improved further for FP3, setting the stage for what looked like a perfect final hit-out of the day.

That was until Cam Dunker ran on at turn one after suffering an engine failure on the main straight.

This resulted in a lengthy delay in proceedings as the track was cleaned up after the oil-down.

Riders exited the pits again around 1450. That man Westy was right back at it from the off… Straight back into the 31s, a 1m31.924, followed by a 1m32.180 and a 1m31.699 before returning to the pits. Josh Waters knocked Westy out of P1 in the dying seconds of the session, a 1m31.351 to the champ good enough to top FP3, but Westy was still top on combined times courtesy of his 1m30.928 from FP2. Broc Pearson’s 1m31.437 was good enough for third on combined times ahead of Mike Jones, Troy Herfoss and Max Stauffer. Herfoss had found more speed on the YRT YZF-R1M to close within a tenth of Mike.

Qualifying

Q1 got underway just after 1530, and again, Westy was quick out of the blocks. A 1m31.109 on his first flying lap set the initial target for others to chase.

The top 12 from Q1 would graduate to Q2, thus, with a time that quick on the boards, Westy would sit out the remainder of the session in the pits.

Mike Jones dropped in his first 31 of the day in Q2, a 1m31.803, to secure his spot in Q2.

Josh Waters and Cru Halliday waited until halfway through the session before securing their berths with a 1m31.697 and 1m31.724, respectively. Waters had been quicker during practice, but Halliday’s time was half a second quicker than he had managed earlier. The team is working together…

For the last half of the Q1 session, the track was mainly quiet; the top 12 were all in the pits, happy enough that they would make it through to Q2. Not a very exciting spectacle for the few spectators who turned up to watch today. There was then a ten-minute break before things got a bit more serious as the pit exit opened for the 15-minute Q2 session.

Anthony West set the early benchmark at 1m31.499 ahead of Broc Pearson (1m31.606) and Mike Jones (1m31.894).

Josh Waters and Cru Halliday were circulating together once again, Waters crossing the stripe to set a 1m31.725 with Halliday right behind on 1m31.996. Halfway through the session, Max Stauffer was sixth, Jack Favelle seventh, and Troy Herfoss eighth. Most riders had now returned to the pits.

Anthony West was one of the first back out as riders started to shape up for their final effort. He made it count too, lowering his marker to 1m30.462! Westy is on fire this weekend. Only a tenth outside the lap record set by Waters here last year.

Josh Waters then put in a 1m31.162 to move up to P2 ahead of Mike Jones, who had reeled off a 1m31.326, while Broc Pearson was fourth on 1m31.520.

Max Stauffer was finding his feet again on his old bike, dropping in a 1m31.973 to secure a spot on the second row. Qualifying just ahead of him was Cru Halliday.

Jack Favelle will head the third row alongside Troy Herfoss and Jonathan Nahlous.

One rider missing from the action today was Glenn Allerton. The Superbike Advocates rider woke up with some painful back trouble that required some medication to be administered, which ruled him out of proceedings today. If Allerton pulls up okay overnight, he will start from the back of the grid on Sunday. Alongside him will be Cam Dunker, who, after his engine failure in practice, did not make it out in qualifying.

The opening 11-lap Superbike race is slated to get underway at 1100 on Sunday morning before the second and final equally short bout starts at 1445. Conditions are forecast to be less than ideal. There is a strong chance of rain along with blustery winds.

SW-Motech Superbike Combined Qualifying Results

P o s R i d e r B i k e Time/G a p 1 A. West Y a m 1m31.109 2 J. Waters D u c + 0 . 7 0 0 3 M. Jones Y a m + 0 . 8 6 4 4 B. Pearson D u c + 1 . 0 5 8 5 C. Halliday D u c + 1 . 2 4 3 6 M. Stauffer Y a m + 1 . 5 1 1 7 J. Favelle Y a m + 1 . 8 7 8 8 T. Herfoss Y a m + 2 . 0 9 7 9 J. Nahlous Y a m + 2 . 2 6 8 1 0 T. Lynch Y a m + 3 . 3 9 8 1 1 R. Yanko Y a m + 3 . 7 7 0 1 2 J. Lytras Y a m + 3 . 9 4 1 1 3 B. Wilson Y a m + 5 . 0 8 4 1 4 P. Linkenbagh Y a m + 6 . 7 2 1 1 5 L. Jones Y a m + 6 . 8 6 7 1 6 O. O’Donovan K a w + 7 . 0 0 7 1 7 M. Kemp Y a m + 8 . 8 4 8 1 8 D. Carberry BMW + 8 . 8 8 6

SW-Motech Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Waters Duc 261 2 M. Jones Yam 207 3 A. West Yam 192 4 G. Allerton Duc 161 5 C. Dunker Yam 150 6 B. Pearson Duc 147 7 M. Stauffer Yam 147 8 J. Nahlous Yam 142 9 J. Favelle Yam 137 10 J. Lytras Yam 126 11 C. Halliday Yam 109 12 R. Yanko Yam 79 13 A. Sissis Yam 67 14 T. Lynch Yam 65 15 T. Edwards Yam 48 16 J. Soderland Yam 43 17 T. Toparis Yam 38 18 M. Walters Apr 26 19 M. Edwards Yam 25 20 P. Linkenbagh Yam 23 21 M. Aizuddin Bmw 20 22 E. Leeson Yam 19 23 C. Holding Yam 18 24 M. Hamod Hon 17 25 B. Beaton Yam 12 26 N. Mahon Yam 7 27 A. Senior Yam 7 28 S. Condon Yam 6 29 K. Higuchi Suz 5 30 M. Kemp Yam 1