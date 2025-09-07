ASBK 2025

Round Six – Phillip Island

Kawasaki Supersport Race One

It was a damp and windy morning at Phillip Island as Supersport riders assembled on the grid, with the threat of much heavier precipitation looming large on the horizon.

The sketchy conditions would be welcomed by some competitors, as for most, that would give them a chance to be able to catch Archie McDonald, who had looked untouchable in the dry conditions on Saturday.

Despite the threat of significant rain, it looked as though the whole grid had chosen to start on slicks.

Jake Farnsworth was the early leader from Olly Simpson and Tom Toparis, while poleman Archie McDonald was down in sixth as the 19-rider field negotiated Southern Loop for the first time.

Tom Edwards and Luca Durning went down at MG on the opening lap.

Farnsworth immediately started to break away as he proved the bravest. As they started lap two, Farnsworth already enjoyed a significant lead over Jack Mahaffy.

Further back, a busy battle was unfolding over third position, with Tom Bramich, Will Nassif and Olly Simpson the chief protagonists in that battle early on.

Archie McDonald was still sixth as they started lap three, while Tom Toparis was seventh on the Stop & Seal Ducati just ahead of Hayden Nelson on the Kawasaki.

Riders throughout the field were having various ‘moments’ around the circuit, but Jake Farnsworth was oblivious to all of that as he continued to street the field.

While the wind had increased, the rain was staying away, and some riders had started to build their confidence as the race progressed. Archie McDonald began to find his feet with a new fastest lap of the race on lap five to move up to fifth place, Archie the first rider into the 35s.

Olly Simpson got the better of Mahaffy for second place as the race broached two-thirds race distance. At this juncture, Farnsworth led by three seconds, but with four laps to run, McDonald was circulating a second quicker than the race leader. While McDonald was busy scrapping over second place with Simpson, Mahaffy and Bramich, Jake Farnsworth still had clear air up front.

Olly Simpson eventually managed to break away from that fight to try to chase down Farnsworth. The chasing pack then responded, though, by upping their pace to bridge the gap back to Simpson as the horde redoubled their efforts to chase down Farnsworth.

By the last lap, Simpson had reduced Farnsworth’s advantage to just over 1.5 seconds, but the South Australian now had Archie McDonald, Tom Bramich and Jack Mahaffy in close company.

Farnsworth responded to the challenge by upping his pace, which left his pursuers to fight it out for the remaining steps on the rostrum.

Simpson ended up a clear second after Mahaffy, McDonald, and Bramich dusted each other up across the final lap.

At the flag, it was Mahaffy who timed his run the best to secure the final step on the podium ahead of McDonald and Bramich.

Tom Bramich recorded the fastest lap of the race.

Tom Toparis brought the Ducati home in sixth place ahead of Hayden Nelson and Will Nassif.

The first win of the year for Farnsworth.

In the race for the championship, Mahaffy extended his advantage over McDonald to 26 points. McDonald had missed an earlier round due to overseas commitments.

Kawasaki Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Farnsworth Yam 16m25.227 2 O. Simpson Kaw +1.393 3 J. Mahaffy Yam +4.464 4 A. McDonald Yam +4.938 5 T. Bramich Yam +5.258 6 T. Toparis Duc +10.001 7 H. Nelson Kaw +13.359 8 W. Nassif Yam +22.577 9 S. Pezzetta Yam +25.585 10 R. Gilbert Yam +31.574 11 M. Hamod Hon +32.307 12 L. Russo Yam +32.308 13 M. Simpson Yam +32.634 14 M. Tustin Yam +41.528 15 T. Zhao Yam +1m06.337 16 B. Quinlan Yam +1m13.653 17 L. Durning Duc +2 Laps DNF J. Newman Yam DNF DNF T. Edwards Yam DNF

Kawasaki Supersport Race Two

The track was mainly dry as the grid assembled for the second ten-lap bout on Sunday afternoon at Phillip Island. It was a gamble whether to race on slicks or wets.

Tom Toparis led the field through turn one for the first time on his wet-shod Stop & Seal Ducati.

Olly Simpson overhauled him into Southern Loop, and Hayden Nelson then made it a Kawasaki 1-2 shortly after, pushing Toparis back to third.

Race one winner Jake Farnsworth was in fourth place early on, while poleman Archie McDonald was way down in 12th place alongside Tom Edwards as they started lap two. Tom Bramich was ninth at this juncture.

The leading riders on wets started to slide around on what was a rapidly drying surface as the race progressed.

Tom Toparis took second place back from Nelson as they started lap four and started to reel Simpson in. Jake Farnsworth was also with that group in fourth but enjoyed a handy six-second buffer over Mitch Simpson with seven laps to run.

15 seconds further back, a heady battle over fifth place was unfolding between Will Nassif, Jack Mahaffy, Archie McDonald, Josh Newman and Mitch Simpson.

Up front, Toparis continued to chase Olly Simpson, and nothing separated the vastly experienced pair with three laps to run. They had pulled five seconds clear of Jake Farnsworth and Hayden Nelson, that pair left to tussle over the final step on the rostrum.

A new fastest lap of the race on lap seven to Toparis, a 1m46.618, but Simpson continued to lead the way as Toparis shadowed him. Simpson went quicker on lap eight to keep Toparis at bay, the new fastest lap a 1m46.539, but Toparis was still right with him on 1m46.559.

Olly Simpson got the last lap board still with his nose in front of Toparis as it came down to a final lap shootout between the pair for the 25 points. Farnsworth and Nelson were still tight together in their own battle for third. Further back, Archie McDonald had forged his way to the front of that next group after putting in a new fastest lap of the race on the penultimate circuit.

Toparis stole the lead from Olly Simpson on the entry to Lukey Heights and then held sway through turns ten, eleven… Toparis took the race victory with the fastest lap of the race, a 1m45.839 on the final lap.

Hayden Nelson pipped Farnsworth for third on the run to the chequered flag. That pair crossed the stripe eight seconds behind Olly Simpson.

Archie McDonald took fifth place ahead of Jack Mahaffy. That pair received the chequered flag more than 20 seconds behind the winner at the end of the ten-lap contest.

Olly Simpson was the round winner over Jake Farnsworth and Hayden Nelson.

Next stop, One Raceway on the first weekend in October. Jack Mahaffy heads to Goulburn with a 21-point advantage over Olly Simpson. Despite missing the Queensland round due to overseas commitments, Archie McDonald is only a further four points behind. Thus, only 25 points cover the top three in the championship. While Mahaffy has a handy advantage, I think it’s pretty fair to say that this contest is still pretty wide open.

Kawasaki Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T. Toparis Duc 18m01.443 2 O. Simpson Kaw +0.674 3 H. Nelson Kaw +8.441 4 J. Farnsworth Yam +8.477 5 A. McDonald Yam +21.605 6 J. Mahaffy Yam +25.134 7 M. Simpson Yam +25.162 8 J. Newman Yam +31.891 9 W. Nassif Yam +32.581 10 T. Edwards Yam +32.630 11 M. Hamod Hon +36.480 12 T. Bramich Yam +40.449 13 L. Durning Duc +1m01.104 14 L. Russo Yam +1m01.164 15 R. Gilbert Yam +1m01.656 16 M. Tustin Yam +1m01.760 17 T. Zhao Yam +1m39.649 DNF S. Pezzetta Yam DNF Details:

Kawasaki Supersport Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 Total 1 O. Simpson Kaw 25 20 45 2 J. Farnsworth Yam 18 25 43 3 H. Nelson Kaw 15 20 35 4 A. McDonald Yam 1 17 17 35 5 J. Mahaffy Yam 18 16 34 6 W. Nassif Yam 14 13 27 7 T. Bramich Yam 16 10 26 8 M. Simpson Yam 9 15 24 9 M. Hamod Hon 11 11 22 10 R. Gilbert Yam 12 8 20 11 L. Russo Yam 10 9 19 12 M. Tustin Yam 8 7 15 13 J. Newman Yam 14 14 14 T. Zhao Yam 7 6 13 15 S. Pezzetta Yam 13 13 16 T. Edwards Yam 12 12 17 B. Quinlan Yam 6 6

Kawasaki Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 O. Simpson Kaw 45 2 J. Farnsworth Yam 43 3 H. Nelson Kaw 35 4 A. McDonald Yam 35 5 J. Mahaffy Yam 34 6 W. Nassif Yam 27 7 T. Bramich Yam 26 8 M. Simpson Yam 24 9 M. Hamod Hon 22 10 R. Gilbert Yam 20 11 L. Russo Yam 19 12 M. Tustin Yam 15 13 J. Newman Yam 14 14 T. Zhao Yam 13 15 S. Pezzetta Yam 13 16 T. Edwards Yam 12 17 B. Quinlan Yam 6