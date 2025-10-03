ASBK 2025

A chilly wind was making it hard for riders to get temperature in their tyres today at the new look One Raceway near Goulburn.

Anthony West topped the opening practice session ahead of Mike Jones. The pair then traded places in FP2, with Jones recording a 59.072 to best Westy’s 59.283. Cam Dunker joined them in the 59s in FP2, as did Jonathan Nahlous, Broc Pearson, Josh Waters and Jack Favelle.

Anthony West then went under the qualifying lap record in the third and final session of the day, a 58.801. The veteran showed that the race-winning pace he demonstrated last time out at Phillip Island was no flash in the pan.

However, the track has undergone slight changes since those lap records were set, and the surface is new, so perhaps this weekend, previous lap records are no longer relevant.

Ryan Yanko went into the air fence at turn 12 late in FP3, prompting officials to raise the red flag with just under seven minutes left in the session, for the air fence to be inspected. A short delay followed before the track went live again just before 1615 for the final seven-minutes of the session.

Broc Pearson leapt up the order as soon as the session got underway again, a 59.222 immediately followed by a 59.131 to go third on combined times.

Jack Favelle was another to improve late in the day, a 59.198 placing him fourth on combined times ahead of MotoGo Yamaha’s Cam Dunker.

Mike Jones joined Westy in the 58s on his penultimate flying lap but missed knocking the Addicted to Track rider out of top spot by a few thousandths of a second. He made it count next time around, though, a 58.696 to take Friday honours with his final lap.

Josh Waters ran under the radar for much of the day. The McMartin Racing man can wrap up his fifth Australian Superbike Championship this weekend if the cards fall his way. Waters looks to be playing it somewhat safe in the cool conditions. Much warmer weather is forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Troy Herfoss spent Friday getting his head around the YRT YZF-R1M and acclimatising himself to the new layout. Herfoss finished the opening day of practice with a best of 59.658 to rank seventh ahead of Cru Halliday and Jonathan Nahlous.

Nahlous didn’t turn a wheel in FP3 after crashing at turn nine in FP2. We believe the youngster was unhurt, but the crash damage to his MotoCity-backed Honda was significant.

Glenn Allerton rounded out the top ten ahead of young privateer John Lytras.

Superbike Friday Practice Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 M. Jones Yam 58.696 2 A. West Yam 58.801 3 B. Pearson Duc 59.131 4 J. Favelle Yam 59.198 5 C. Dunker Yam 59.363 6 J. Waters Duc 59.624 7 T. Herfoss Yam 59.658 8 C. Halliday Duc 59.795 9 J. Nahlous Hon 59.798 10 G. Allerton Duc 1m00.616 11 J. Lytras Yam 1m00.766 12 R. Yanko Yam 1m00.857 13 T. Lynch Yam 1m01.054 14 J. Soderland Yam 1m02.788 15 P. Linkenbagh Yam 1m04.009

Supersport Friday Practice Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 A. McDonald Yam 1m01.383 2 J. Farnsworth Yam 1m01.472 3 H. Nelson Kaw 1m01.520 4 T. Toparis Duc 1m01.533 5 J. Mahaffy Yam 1m01.660 6 O. Simpson Kaw 1m01.724 7 T. Edwards Yam 1m02.058 8 M. Hamod Hon 1m02.091 9 W. Nassif Yam 1m02.600 10 J. Newman Yam 1m02.668 11 T. Bramich Yam 1m02.953 12 M. Simpson Yam 1m03.234 13 L. Durning Duc 1m03.414 14 R. Gilbert Yam 1m03.592 15 S. Pezzetta Yam 1m04.308 16 L. Waters Yam 1m05.600 17 T. Zhao Yam 1m06.837 18 C. O’Brien Kaw 1m07.458 19 B. Quinlan Yam 1m07.872

SW-Motech Superbike Championship Points

P o s R i d e r B i k e T o t a l 1 J. Waters D u c 3 0 6 2 M. Jones Y a m 2 3 7 3 A. West Y a m 2 3 4 4 G. Allerton D u c 1 9 0 5 B. Pearson D u c 1 8 5 6 C. Dunker Y a m 1 7 5 7 J. Nahlous Y a m 1 7 3 8 M. Stauffer Y a m 1 5 9 9 J. Favelle Y a m 1 5 2 1 0 J. Lytras Y a m 1 4 1 1 1 C. Halliday D u c 1 2 6 1 2 R. Yanko Y a m 1 0 1 1 3 A. Sissis Y a m 6 7 1 4 T. Lynch Y a m 6 5 1 5 T. Edwards Y a m 4 8 1 6 J. Soderland Y a m 4 3 1 7 T. Toparis Y a m 3 8 1 8 M. Walters A p r 2 6 1 9 M. Edwards Y a m 2 5 2 0 O. O’Donovan K a w 2 4 2 1 P. Linkenbagh Y a m 2 3 2 2 M. Aizuddin B M W 2 0 2 3 E. Leeson Y a m 1 9 2 4 C. Holding Y a m 1 8 2 5 M. Hamod H o n 1 7 2 6 B. Wilson Y a m 1 7 2 7 D. Carberry B M W 1 6 2 8 B. Beaton Y a m 1 2 2 9 M. Kemp Y a m 1 1 3 0 N. Mahon Y a m 7 3 1 A. Senior Y a m 7 3 2 L. Jones Y a m 6 3 3 S. Condon Y a m 6 3 4 K. Higuchi S u z 5