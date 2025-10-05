ASBK 2025

Round Seven – One Raceway

SW-Motech Superbike Race One

Both Paul Linkenbagh and Glenn Allerton had problems on the grid. While Linkenbagh was pushed away, the Advocates Racing squad eventually managed to get Allerton mobile and on his way back around on the warm-up lap to form up on the grid for a race start.

Mike Jones led Josh Waters into turn one, but the YRT man ran a little wide, which allowed Cam Dunker to slip up the inside of both of them and into the lead!

Troy Herfoss was away well and soon slipped past Waters to move up to third place, doing his new YRT team-mate a few favours in the race for the championship…

Jones immediately started to reel in Dunker with a 58.924 on his first flying lap, but Herfoss was even quicker on the following lap, a 58.776 on lap three, indicating that Herf has now really started to get his head around the YRT machine!

Dunker was not proving an easy mark for Jones; the MotoGo-backed youngster from Kurri Kurri held Jones at bay for nine laps before running a little wide, which allowed Jones through to the lead. That pair eventually started to stretch away from Herfoss, who by half-race distance had Josh Waters nipping at his heels.

Mike Jones pinned his ears back as soon as he got past Dunker and started to stretch away from the youngster. Herfoss had a few bike lengths over Waters at this juncture, while a little further back, Anthony West had worked his way forward, passing Broc Pearson for sixth and was now battling with Cru Halliday over fifth.

Westy got the better of Halliday for that fifth place with seven laps to run, and once past, immediately started to stretch away from the Stop & Seal Ducati man. Westy was showing great late-race pace and had his head down chasing Waters.

Up front, Mike Jones had not walked away from Dunker. The youngster was undoubtedly learning a few lessons from Jones and was using them to good effect. It took Jones half a dozen laps to really break away from Dunker as the tyres started to go away from them.

A few seconds further back, Herfoss was still in third place ahead of Waters, but that pair had been reeled in rapidly by Anthony West. With three laps to go, West took fourth place from Waters and set about chasing down Herfoss to get himself on the podium.

With two laps to run, Jones was two seconds clear of Dunker, and Herfoss was a similar distance further back in third. That was until Westy slipped past Herfoss to take that third place. Herf came back at him on the following lap to take the battle for the final step on the rostrum down to the final lap. Herf managed to keep West at bay for the run to the chequered flag by a nose, and with them at the line to take fifth was Josh Waters.

Taking that chequered flag almost six seconds before them, though, was Mike Jones. The YRT #46 crossing the stripe 2.5-seconds ahead of Dunker to take maximum points.

Leading so much of the race and coming home in second place is a great reward for the big effort Patrick Li and his MotoGP Yamaha squad have put in behind Dunker this year, both here and overseas.

Herfoss scored a podium on his race debut with YRT and also carded the fastest lap of the race. Westy showed great pace chasing him down, though, and will figure much more highly if he gets away well in the second bout this afternoon.

It is clear Josh Waters is keeping his nose clean and taking safe results this weekend, as he can wrap up the championship here today.

Cru Halliday showed some good pace in the race on his way to sixth place, but still looks to be struggling with the set-up as the Stop & Seal squad continues to get their head around the Ducati. A feather in their cap is finishing ahead of DesmoSport Ducati’s Broc Pearson. Jack Favelle was not too far behind Pearson at the flag.

Jonathan Nahlous gave his Omega Racing Team plenty of work to do after destroying his Honda early on in the weekend. The team rallied to get back on track, and a top ten result was a good reward for their efforts.

Glenn Allerton and the Advocates Racing outfit have certainly run hot and cold this year. This weekend, Allerton is also being held back a little by a lack of bike fitness as he recovers from recent injuries. The veteran rounded out the top ten by a bike length over young privateer John Lytras. Ty Lynch was hot on their heels in 12th while Josh Soderland was the final finisher in 13th.

SW-Motech Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Jones Yam 19m47.770 2 C. Dunker Yam +2.492 3 T. Herfoss Yam +5.578 4 A. West Yam +5.637 5 J. Waters Duc +5.760 6 C. Halliday Duc +8.737 7 B. Pearson Duc +10.449 8 J. Favelle Yam +11.229 9 J. Nahlous Hon +18.369 10 G. Allerton Duc +27.789 11 J. Lytras Yam +27.959 12 T. Lynch Yam +28.481 13 J. Soderland Yam +1 Lap Not Classified DNF R. Yanko Yam +17 Laps

SW-Motech Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Waters 322 2 M. Jones 263 3 A. West 251 4 G. Allerton 201 5 B. Pearson 199 6 C. Dunker 195