ASBK 2025

Round Seven – One Raceway

SW-Motech Superbike Race Two

Cam Dunker led the field through turn one when the second and final 20-bout contest of the One Raceway got underway on a sunny but windy Sunday afternoon. Mike Jones was second early on, while Troy Herfoss again made it a Yamaha 1-2-3.

Jones got the better of Dunker early on, but the youngster took the lead straight back to lead the opening laps. Josh Waters was fourth while Anthony West moved up to fifth after getting the better of Cru Halliday on lap two.

After Westy dispensed with Halliday, he immediately started to attack Josh Waters and challenge the championship leader for fourth after putting in the fastest lap of the race. That fourth-place finish at the end of the race would be good enough for Waters to be crowned champion this afternoon, even if Jones went on to win the race.

Dunker was continuing to fend off the advances of Jones over the first half of the race, with Herfoss continuing to shadow that pair from third place. Waters and West right behind that triumvirate with Halliday and Pearson along for the ride… With 12 laps to run, less than a second covered the top seven. Jack Favelle then crashed out of eighth place while trying to stay with that leading group.

Mike Jones made his move on Dunker on lap nine, only for the field to see the red flag come out in order for RaceSafe to attend to the injured Favelle.

Red Flag

After a lengthy delay, we were away again for a ten-lap race, and Dunker took the lead through turn one, ahead of Waters. However, both then ran wide, which allowed Mike Jones to take the lead and Herfoss to move up to second. Dunker recovered well, though, and was soon back up to second as Anthony West then moved into third, relegating Herfoss back to fourth.

Waters was fifth as they started lap two and blasted past Herfoss down the main straight, only for Herfoss to take that place right back as they entered turn one.

A 58.626 to Cam Dunker on lap five was a new fastest lap of the race as he valiantly tried to stay in touch with Jones, and that pair stretched away from the field.

Westy was now riding largely by himself in third place after leaving Herfoss in his wake. Herfoss had Waters, Halliday, Nahlous and Pearson in close company with three laps to run.

Little separated Jones and Dunker at the last lap board. That pair were two seconds clear of Westy, who Herfoss and Waters had now caught to challenge the veteran for that final step on the rostrum.

Jones took the win and maximum points to ensure the championship battle will go down to The Bend finale next month. Jones will go to South Australia 50 points behind Waters. We know Waters could probably score points riding a peewee, and he needs only a single point to get the job done, so only a true disaster could prevent Waters from clinching his fifth title next month. Still, it is not over until it is over…

Cam Dunker’s 40-point haul for the round saw him also take second place for the round, but more importantly, that haul saw him jump from sixth to fourth on the points table.

Anthony West’s third place saw him tie on points for the round with Troy Herfoss, but Westy got the nod for the podium thanks to finishing higher in this second bout.

Fifth place was not quite enough for Josh Waters to get the job done here today thus the championship will go down to the wire in South Australia next month. It is fair to say Josh had more than a few nerves this weekend and will be upset at not getting that fifth title squared away here, but he requires only a single point next time out to secure the title.

Encouraging speed for Halliday and Stop & Seal with good race pace that they will hope to better capitalise on next time out at The Bend.

Seventh place is a just reward for Jonathan Nahlous and his squad to come back from adversity and claim good points in the final race of what was a trying weekend for the team.

Broc Pearson and DesmoSport Ducati will come away bitterly disappointed to slip down the championship order this weekend at a track where they have done well before.

Likewise, it was a case of potential not being rewarded with Glenn Allerton struggling for pace over the course of the weekend on the Advocates Racing Ducati.

Top ten finishes for John Lytras are a good result for the young Queensland privateer.

SW-Motech Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Jones Yam 9m55.334 2 C. Dunker Yam +0.117 3 A. West Yam +3.528 4 T. Herfoss Yam +4.819 5 J. Waters Duc +4.906 6 C. Halliday Duc +5.373 7 J. Nahlous Hon +5.817 8 B. Pearson Duc +6.846 9 G. Allerton Duc +14.518 10 J. Lytras Yam +14.839 11 T. Lynch Yam +17.312 12 R. Yanko Yam +27.647 13 J. Soderland Yam +35.254 14 P. Linkenbagh Yam +42.975

SW-Motech Superbike Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 Points 1 M. Jones Yam 1 25 25 51 2 C. Dunker Yam 0 20 20 40 3 A. West Yam 0 17 18 35 4 T. Herfoss Yam 0 18 17 35 5 J. Waters Duc 0 16 16 32 6 C. Halliday Duc 0 15 15 30 7 B. Pearson Duc 0 14 13 27 8 J. Nahlous Hon 0 12 14 26 9 G. Allerton Duc 0 11 12 23 10 J. Lytras Yam 0 10 11 21 11 T. Lynch Yam 0 9 10 19 12 J. Soderland Yam 0 8 8 16 13 J. Favelle Yam 0 13 0 13 14 R. Yanko Yam 0 0 9 9 15 P. Linkenbagh Yam 0 0 7 7

SW-Motech Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Waters Duc 338 2 M. Jones Yam 288 3 A. West Yam 269 4 C. Dunker Yam 215 5 G. Allerton Duc 213 6 B. Pearson Duc 212 7 J. Nahlous Yam 199 8 J. Favelle Yam 165 9 J. Lytras Yam 162 10 M. Stauffer Yam 159 11 C. Halliday Duc 156 12 R. Yanko Yam 110 13 T. Lynch Yam 84 14 A. Sissis Yam 67 15 J. Soderland Yam 59 16 T. Edwards Yam 48 17 T. Toparis Yam 38 18 T. Herfoss Yam 35 19 P. Linkenbagh Yam 30 20 M. Walters Apr 26 21 M. Edwards Yam 25 22 O. O’Donovan Kaw 24 23 M. Aizuddin Bmw 20 24 E. Leeson Yam 19 25 C. Holding Yam 18 26 M. Hamod Hon 17 27 B. Wilson Yam 17 28 D. Carberry Bmw 16 29 B. Beaton Yam 12 30 M. Kemp Yam 11 31 N. Mahon Yam 7 32 A. Senior Yam 7 33 L. Jones Yam 6 34 S. Condon Yam 6 35 K. Higuchi Suz 5