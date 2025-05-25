2025 Australian ProMX Championships
Round Four – Traralgon
The 2025 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, hit the halfway mark with a challenging Traralgon circuit delivering plenty of pulsating racing across all classes. The previous round in South Australia was overshadowed by the heartbreaking loss of fellow racer, friend, and soon-to-be father, Joel Evans. Nonetheless, the Australian motocross paddock reconvened at Traralgon, where once again it was another rewarding day for the Honda Racing team across the three championship classes, while Yamaha’s Jed Beaton managed to keep his MX1 Championship lead intact.
The chess match between title rivals Jed Beaton (Yamaha) and Kyle Webster (Honda) took another dramatic turn in Gippsland, as the rivals split moto wins and Webster claimed the round victory on countback. Luke Clout had entered this fourth round holding down fourth in the MX1 Championship, but a crash in the Top Ten Shootout left the Kawasaki rider with a concussion, ruling him out of the races.
From the outset, Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Webster looked intent on maintaining his momentum, securing pole in the first qualifying session, then throwing down a wild, all-out lap to snatch the AMX Superstores Pole Shootout.
Jed Beaton hit back to halt Webster’s winning streak by taking out a thrilling opening Kawasaki MX1 moto.
The Monster Energy CDR Yamaha rider grabbed the holeshot and quickly established a lead of more than five seconds, while Webster worked his way up to second before setting his sights on Beaton. However, the Yamaha man stood firm, crossing the line with a three-second buffer. Max Purvis completed the podium in the opening bout, while Nathan Crawford and Wilson Todd rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth, respectively.
As the shadows lengthened, Webster took the holeshot ahead of Beaton to take early control of the final moto of the day. The two rivals exchanged blows around a heavily rutted and chopped-up track, but Webster ultimately took the win by 1.6 seconds, securing the overall round victory on countback.
Triumph rider Zachary Watson broke through for his first MX1 race podium with a strong performance, finishing ahead of Crawford and Todd.
For the round, Webster and Beaton both collected 47 points, with Crawford third on the day. Beaton retained his 13-point championship lead over Webster (160 points to 147), with Crawford third on 129.
Kyle Webster
“We have four rounds left, and all I can do is go for it. I have nothing to lose. That crash in the opening round still haunts me, you cant lose those points in the battle I am in. The bike is strong, the team is clicking, and the only plan is to keep winning.”
Wilson Todd
“It’s all part of the process. Of course I’m disappointed in the crash, but we’re moving in the right direction. At the start of the year, I didn’t even think third in the championship was realistic—now it is.”
MX1 Qualifying
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
K. Webster
|
Hon
|
1m49.343
|
2
|
J. Beaton
|
Yam
|
+0.362
|
3
|
W. Todd
|
Hon
|
+2.302
|
4
|
M. Purvis
|
Yam
|
+2.614
|
5
|
N. Crawford
|
KTM
|
+4.851
|
6
|
K. Gibbs
|
KTM
|
+5.475
|
7
|
L. Clout
|
Kaw
|
+5.657
|
8
|
Z. Watson
|
Tri
|
+5.925
|
9
|
C. Burns
|
Hon
|
+6.001
|
10
|
L. Rogers
|
Yam
|
+6.570
|
11
|
T. Waters
|
Hus
|
+6.582
|
12
|
B. Ognenis
|
Yam
|
+6.661
|
13
|
R. Duffy
|
Hus
|
+7.714
|
14
|
J. Sweet
|
Yam
|
+9.811
|
15
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
+10.476
|
16
|
J. Simpson
|
Tri
|
+12.137
|
17
|
R. Fucsko
|
Hus
|
+13.259
|
18
|
C. Rossandich
|
KTM
|
+13.613
|
19
|
S. Ward
|
Hon
|
+13.891
|
20
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
+15.662
|
21
|
R. Anell
|
KTM
|
+15.683
|
22
|
B. Steel
|
Yam
|
+17.929
|
23
|
D. Simpson
|
Tri
|
+18.945
|
24
|
Z. Mackintosh
|
Kaw
|
+25.424
MX1 Pole Shootout
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time
|
1
|
K. Webster
|
Hon
|
1m49.343
|
2
|
J. Beaton
|
Yam
|
1m49.705
|
3
|
M. Purvis
|
Yam
|
1m51.507
|
4
|
W. Todd
|
Hon
|
1m51.645
|
5
|
N. Crawford
|
KTM
|
1m51.845
|
6
|
K. Gibbs
|
KTM
|
1m52.074
|
7
|
Z. Watson
|
Tri
|
1m53.599
|
8
|
L. Rogers
|
Yam
|
1m55.009
|
9
|
C. Burns
|
Hon
|
1m55.344
|
10
|
L. Clout
|
Kaw
|
1m55.000
|
11
|
T. Waters
|
Hus
|
1m55.925
|
12
|
B. Ognenis
|
Yam
|
1m56.004
|
13
|
R. Duffy
|
Hus
|
1m57.057
|
14
|
J. Sweet
|
Yam
|
1m59.154
|
15
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
1m59.819
|
16
|
J. Simpson
|
Tri
|
2m01.480
|
17
|
R. Fucsko
|
Hus
|
2m02.602
|
18
|
C. Rossandich
|
KTM
|
2m02.956
|
19
|
S. Ward
|
Hon
|
2m03.234
|
20
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
2m05.005
|
21
|
R. Anell
|
KTM
|
2m05.026
|
22
|
B. Steel
|
Yam
|
2m07.272
|
23
|
D. Simpson
|
Tri
|
2m08.288
|
24
|
Z. Mackintosh
|
Kaw
|
2m14.767
MX1 Moto One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
J. Beaton
|
Yam
|
28m08.309
|
2
|
K. Webster
|
Hon
|
+3.071
|
3
|
M. Purvis
|
Yam
|
+49.042
|
4
|
N. Crawford
|
KTM
|
+54.428
|
5
|
W. Todd
|
Hon
|
+1m00.239
|
6
|
Z. Watson
|
Tri
|
+1m13.238
|
7
|
K. Gibbs
|
KTM
|
+1m24.008
|
8
|
T. Waters
|
Hus
|
+1m36.086
|
9
|
R. Duffy
|
Hus
|
+1m49.576
|
10
|
C. Burns
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
11
|
L. Rogers
|
Yam
|
+2m17.230
|
12
|
J. Simpson
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
13
|
B. Ognenis
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
14
|
J. Sweet
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
15
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
16
|
C. Rossandich
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
17
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
1 Lap
|
18
|
B. Steel
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
19
|
S. Ward
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
D. Simpson
|
Tri
|
2 Laps
|
21
|
Z. Mackintosh
|
Kaw
|
3 Laps
|
DNF
|
R. Anell
|
KTM
|
2 Laps
|
DNF
|
R. Fucsko
|
Hus
|
11 Laps
MX1 Moto Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
TIme/Gap
|
1
|
K. Webster
|
Hon
|
28m39.463
|
2
|
J. Beaton
|
Yam
|
+1.594
|
3
|
Z. Watson
|
Tri
|
+1m18.605
|
4
|
N. Crawford
|
KTM
|
+1m24.908
|
5
|
W. Todd
|
Hon
|
+1m31.910
|
6
|
K. Gibbs
|
KTM
|
+2m02.927
|
7
|
T. Waters
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
8
|
B. Ognenis
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
9
|
R. Duffy
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
10
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
11
|
C. Burns
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
12
|
J. Sweet
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
13
|
J. Simpson
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
14
|
L. Rogers
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
15
|
S. Ward
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
16
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
2 Laps
|
17
|
B. Steel
|
Yam
|
2 Laps
|
18
|
D. Simpson
|
Tri
|
2 Laps
|
19
|
Z. Mackintosh
|
Kaw
|
2 Laps
|
DNF
|
C. Rossandich
|
KTM
|
10 Laps
|
DNF
|
R. Fucsko
|
Hus
|
11 Laps
|
DNF
|
M. Purvis
|
Yam
|
13 Laps
MX1 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Beaton
|
Yam
|
160
|
2
|
K. Webster
|
Hon
|
147
|
3
|
N. Crawford
|
KTM
|
129
|
4
|
W. Todd
|
Hon
|
101
|
5
|
Z. Watson
|
Tri
|
97
|
6
|
K. Gibbs
|
KTM
|
94
|
7
|
L. Clout
|
Kaw
|
92
|
8
|
L. Rogers
|
Yam
|
89
|
9
|
T. Waters
|
Hus
|
84
|
10
|
R. Duffy
|
Hus
|
75
|
11
|
M. Purvis
|
Yam
|
64
|
12
|
B. Ognenis
|
Yam
|
54
|
13
|
C. Burns
|
Hon
|
48
|
14
|
J. Evans
|
Kaw
|
45
|
15
|
J. Simpson
|
Tri
|
43
|
16
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
40
|
17
|
J. Sweet
|
Yam
|
36
|
18
|
H. McKay
|
KTM
|
35
|
19
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
27
|
20
|
C. Rossandich
|
KTM
|
19
|
21
|
S. Ward
|
Hon
|
17
|
22
|
C. Holroyd
|
Yam
|
11
|
23
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
10
|
24
|
B. Steel
|
Yam
|
9
|
25
|
K. Drew
|
Yam
|
6
|
26
|
L. Atkinson
|
Hon
|
5
|
27
|
D. Simpson
|
Tri
|
4
|
28
|
J. Campbell
|
KTM
|
3
|
29
|
Z. Mackintosh
|
Kaw
|
2
Pirelli MX2 Championship
Reigning Pirelli MX2 champion Brodie Connolly was at his devastating best around the soft, challenging Traralgon circuit, extending his points lead and remaining unbeaten all day.
The Polyflor Honda Racing rider qualified quickest, an imposing 1.8 seconds ahead of his title rival Ryder Kingsford (Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha), while KTM Racing Team’s Noah Ferguson was just 0.07s behind.
Kingsford tried to bring the scrap back to Connolly by grabbing the holeshot of the opening MX2 moto. However, after some desperate laps between the two rivals, Connolly swept around the outside of the Yamaha rider and into the lead.
The pair checked out on the rest of the pack as Kingsford grimly tried to stay in striking distance, but Connolly wouldn’t break and took the moto win by 5.6 seconds.
KTM Racing Team’s Byron Dennis shrugged off vision issues to take a podium spot, ahead of Alex Larwood (NFAL Honda Racing) and Noah Ferguson (KTM Racing Team), who bounced back well from an early crash.
A flawless second MX2 moto saw Connolly take another convincing win. The Kiwi took the holeshot and barely put a foot wrong as the ruts got deeper, finishing 11.3s up the track from Dennis, who put in his best ride of the year.
Larwood chased Dennis right to the chequered flag, while Kingsford regathered from an early-moto fall to finish P4 and Ferguson P5.
After the racing was completed, an investigation saw both Dennis and Larwood penalised three positions for jumping under yellow flag conditions in the second moto. This promoted Kingsford to P2 and Ferguson to third for both the moto and the round.
As a result, Connolly extended his MX2 points lead over Kingsford (192 points to 182), with Ferguson now a distant third (135).
Brodie Connolly
“That’s the standard I expect from myself. I’ve rushed some races this year, so I’m learning to be patient and not override the track. Traralgon was tricky, hard in some spots, slick in others, but we managed it well.”
MX2 Qualifying
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
B. Connolly
|
Hon
|
1m50.588
|
2
|
R. Kingsford
|
Yam
|
+1.822
|
3
|
N. Ferguson
|
KTM
|
+1.892
|
4
|
B. Dennis
|
KTM
|
+2.461
|
5
|
J. Cosford
|
Yam
|
+3.067
|
6
|
A. Larwood
|
Hon
|
+3.935
|
7
|
R. Budd
|
Kaw
|
+4.020
|
8
|
S. Burchell
|
Yam
|
+4.157
|
9
|
D. Paice
|
Tri
|
+4.477
|
10
|
K. Barham
|
Kaw
|
+5.682
|
11
|
C. Bourke
|
Hon
|
+6.077
|
12
|
R. King
|
Hon
|
+6.437
|
13
|
M. Dixon
|
KTM
|
+6.785
|
14
|
H. Yokoyama
|
Hon
|
+6.791
|
15
|
R. Fitzpatrick
|
KTM
|
+6.831
|
16
|
T. Olander
|
Tri
|
+7.048
|
17
|
B. Flynn
|
Yam
|
+7.204
|
18
|
C. Griffiths
|
Yam
|
+7.280
|
19
|
J. Byrne
|
Hus
|
+7.724
|
20
|
J. Kukas
|
Hus
|
+7.984
|
21
|
C. King
|
Hon
|
+8.586
|
22
|
T. Kean
|
Tri
|
+8.647
|
23
|
M. O’Bree
|
Gas
|
+9.660
|
24
|
S. Larsen
|
Yam
|
+9.866
|
25
|
J. Kenney
|
Gas
|
+10.579
|
26
|
P. Martin
|
Hus
|
+11.322
|
27
|
N. Medson
|
Yam
|
+13.117
|
28
|
H. Groundwater
|
Hon
|
+13.167
|
29
|
C. Adams
|
Tri
|
+13.835
|
30
|
B. Hutchins
|
Hus
|
+14.821
|
31
|
S. Armstrong
|
KTM
|
+17.073
|
32
|
A. Widdon
|
Tri
|
+17.501
|
33
|
J. Cornwall
|
Tri
|
+18.918
|
34
|
A. Bloom
|
Yam
|
+18.943
|
35
|
T. Gadsden
|
Kaw
|
+20.945
|
36
|
J. Howard
|
Hon
|
+35.460
|
37
|
F. Shrimpton
|
Tri
|
+36.076
MX2 Moto One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
B. Connolly
|
Hon
|
1m53.346
|
2
|
R. Kingsford
|
Yam
|
+5.633
|
3
|
B. Dennis
|
KTM
|
+26.194
|
4
|
A. Larwood
|
Hon
|
+35.071
|
5
|
N. Ferguson
|
KTM
|
+55.982
|
6
|
J. Cosford
|
Yam
|
+41.923
|
7
|
R. Budd
|
Kaw
|
+58.307
|
8
|
K. Barham
|
Kaw
|
+1m06.344
|
9
|
S. Burchell
|
Yam
|
+1m29.222
|
10
|
D. Paice
|
Tri
|
+1m07.117
|
11
|
H. Yokoyama
|
Hon
|
+1m10.752
|
12
|
B. Flynn
|
Yam
|
+1m46.307
|
13
|
M. Dixon
|
KTM
|
+1m57.642
|
14
|
M. O’Bree
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
15
|
C. Bourke
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
16
|
N. Medson
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
17
|
S. Larsen
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
18
|
J. Kukas
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
19
|
R. Fitzpatrick
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
R. King
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
21
|
C. Griffiths
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
22
|
H. Groundwater
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
23
|
C. Adams
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
24
|
T. Kean
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
25
|
A. Widdon
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
26
|
C. King
|
Hon
|
2 Laps
|
27
|
J. Cornwall
|
Tri
|
2 Laps
|
28
|
A. Bloom
|
Yam
|
2 Laps
|
29
|
T. Gadsden
|
Kaw
|
2 Laps
|
30
|
J. Howard
|
Hon
|
2 Laps
|
31
|
F. Shrimpton
|
Tri
|
3 Laps
|
DNF
|
T. Olander
|
Tri
|
4 Laps
|
DNF
|
P. Martin
|
Hus
|
6 Laps
|
DNF
|
S. Armstrong
|
KTM
|
7 Laps
|
DNF
|
J. Kenney
|
Gas
|
8 Laps
|
DNF
|
J. Byrne
|
Hus
|
9 Laps
|
DNF
|
B. Hutchins
|
Hus
|
11 Laps
MX2 Moto Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
B. Connolly
|
Hon
|
27m43.569
|
2
|
B. Dennis
|
KTM
|
+11.295
|
3
|
A. Larwood
|
Hon
|
+11.964
|
4
|
R. Kingsford
|
Yam
|
+24.576
|
5
|
N. Ferguson
|
KTM
|
+26.470
|
6
|
D. Paice
|
Tri
|
+1m02.690
|
7
|
H. Yokoyama
|
Hon
|
+1m02.872
|
8
|
S. Burchell
|
Yam
|
+1m12.294
|
9
|
J. Cosford
|
Yam
|
+1m12.406
|
10
|
T. Olander
|
Tri
|
+1m18.633
|
11
|
M. Dixon
|
KTM
|
+1m33.008
|
12
|
R. King
|
Hon
|
+1m35.576
|
13
|
C. Bourke
|
Hon
|
+1m52.998
|
14
|
J. Kukas
|
Hus
|
+1m57.651
|
15
|
R. Fitzpatrick
|
KTM
|
+1m58.467
|
16
|
B. Flynn
|
Yam
|
+2m00.884
|
17
|
N. Medson
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
18
|
M. O’Bree
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
19
|
C. Griffiths
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
20
|
S. Larsen
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
21
|
H. Groundwater
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
22
|
A. Widdon
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
23
|
B. Hutchins
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
24
|
C. King
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
25
|
J. Cornwall
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
26
|
C. Adams
|
Tri
|
2 Laps
|
27
|
S. Armstrong
|
KTM
|
2 Laps
|
28
|
A. Bloom
|
Yam
|
2 Laps
|
29
|
T. Gadsden
|
Kaw
|
2 Laps
|
30
|
J. Howard
|
Hon
|
3 Laps
|
31
|
F. Shrimpton
|
Tri
|
3 Laps
|
DNF
|
T. Kean
|
Tri
|
4 Laps
|
DNF
|
J. Byrne
|
Hus
|
4 Laps
|
DNF
|
K. Barham
|
Kaw
|
7 Laps
|
DNF
|
R. Budd
|
Kaw
|
8 Laps
|
DNF
|
J. Kenney
|
Gas
|
9 Laps
MX2 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
B. Connolly
|
Hon
|
192
|
2
|
R. Kingsford
|
Yam
|
178
|
3
|
B. Dennis
|
KTM
|
136
|
4
|
A. Larwood
|
Hon
|
132
|
5
|
N. Ferguson
|
KTM
|
131
|
6
|
J. Cosford
|
Yam
|
113
|
7
|
S. Burchell
|
Yam
|
112
|
8
|
C. Bourke
|
Hon
|
79
|
9
|
T. Olander
|
Tri
|
68
|
10
|
D. Paice
|
Hon
|
67
|
11
|
R. Budd
|
Hus
|
67
|
12
|
B. Flynn
|
Yam
|
54
|
13
|
R. Fitzpatrick
|
KTM
|
54
|
14
|
K. Barham
|
Kaw
|
51
|
15
|
J. Kukas
|
Hus
|
51
|
16
|
R. Alexanderson
|
Kaw
|
51
|
17
|
H. Yokoyama
|
Hon
|
33
|
18
|
R. King
|
Hon
|
33
|
19
|
M. Dixon
|
KTM
|
27
|
20
|
T. Kean
|
Tri
|
23
|
21
|
A. Jones
|
Kaw
|
22
|
22
|
M. O’Bree
|
Gas
|
16
|
23
|
N. Medson
|
Yam
|
14
|
24
|
S. Larsen
|
Yam
|
12
|
25
|
C. Griffiths
|
Yam
|
9
|
26
|
J. Byrne
|
Hus
|
8
|
27
|
J. Kenney
|
Gas
|
7
|
28
|
P. Martin
|
Hus
|
7
|
29
|
H. Groundwater
|
Hon
|
6
|
30
|
C. Cannon
|
Hon
|
5
|
31
|
I. Ferguson
|
KTM
|
3
|
32
|
J. Phillips
|
Yam
|
3
|
33
|
B. Hutchins
|
Hus
|
2
|
34
|
C. Adams
|
Tri
|
2
MAXXIS MX3 Championship
There was no stopping Pro Honda Racing’s Kayd Kingsford in MAXXIS MX3, with the series leader dominating the day’s proceedings.
The New South Welshman comfortably took pole position by 1.39s during the morning’s qualifying session, then put in a never-say-die performance to take the first moto win.
Monster Energy WBR Yamaha’s Ky Woods grabbed the holeshot and quickly built a gap on the rest of the field, as Kingsford worked his way from a top-five start into P2, then steadily chipped away at Woods’ lead.
With two laps to go, Kingsford made a great pass through lapped traffic to take a two-second win over Woods, with Jet Alsop (Honda) third. KTM rider Seth Shackleton finished a distant fourth after dicing with Jack Deveson (Husqvarna) for most of the race.
A dominant ride in moto two saw Kingsford scoop a perfect 50 points from the day.
The Honda rider hooked the holeshot and stormed to an 8.7-second win over Alsop, with Monster Energy WBR Yamaha’s Koby Hantis putting his best ride of the year in with a P3 result.
Woods recovered well from a P12 start to finish fourth, beating Shackleton to the checkers.
For the round, Kingsford stood on top of the box, flanked by Alsop and Woods. In the championship standings, Kingsford now enjoys a 32-point buffer over Ky Woods (191 points to 159), with Alsop third (155).
Kayd Kingsford
“Before this year, I’d never won a round. Now we’ve got three in a row. The team expects a lot, but they also guide me through what it takes to win. That coaching has been a game-changer.”
MX3 Moto One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
K. Kingsford
|
Hon
|
23m54.923
|
2
|
K. Woods
|
Yam
|
+1.974
|
3
|
J. Alsop
|
Hon
|
+8.728
|
4
|
S. Shackleton
|
KTM
|
+36.921
|
5
|
J. Deveson
|
Hus
|
+38.432
|
6
|
K. Strode
|
Hon
|
+49.658
|
7
|
K. Hantis
|
Yam
|
+53.908
|
8
|
M. Compton
|
Hon
|
+58.107
|
9
|
R. Burgess
|
KTM
|
+1m03.936
|
10
|
S. Pellicano
|
Yam
|
+1m05.465
|
11
|
S. Morrow
|
Hon
|
+1m07.294
|
12
|
P. Van Dusschoten
|
KTM
|
+1m13.513
|
13
|
C. Wilmington
|
Hus
|
+1m20.907
|
14
|
O. Fox
|
KTM
|
+1m24.205
|
15
|
C. Rowe
|
Kaw
|
+1m25.866
|
16
|
P. Butler
|
KTM
|
+1m26.210
|
17
|
J. Rumens
|
Hus
|
+1m54.663
|
18
|
L. Farr
|
KTM
|
+1m56.648
|
19
|
O. Kimber
|
KTM
|
+1m57.455
|
20
|
J. Burton
|
Hon
|
+1m58.446
|
21
|
B. Townsend
|
KTM
|
+2m01.243
|
22
|
F. Manson
|
KTM
|
+2m03.559
|
23
|
D. Kremer
|
Gas
|
+2m03.694
|
24
|
H. Davy
|
Yam
|
+2m08.126
|
25
|
J. Dunne
|
Yam
|
+2m09.150
|
26
|
A. Boyd
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
27
|
J. Kolb
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
28
|
R. Matthews-Taylor
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
29
|
R. Lawler
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
30
|
C. Ford
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
31
|
P. Wolfe
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
32
|
M. Trevena
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
33
|
N. Ebbeck
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
34
|
J. Salih
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
35
|
R. Jones
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
36
|
C. Eisel
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
37
|
J. Thompson
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
38
|
N. Darragh
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
DNF
|
D. Rose
|
Hus
|
5 Laps
|
DNF
|
H. Downie
|
Gas
|
9 Laps
MX3 Moto Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
K. Kingsford
|
Hon
|
24m09.136
|
2
|
J. Alsop
|
Hon
|
+8.708
|
3
|
K. Hantis
|
Yam
|
+11.778
|
4
|
K. Woods
|
Yam
|
+29.861
|
5
|
S. Shackleton
|
KTM
|
+32.052
|
6
|
S. Pellicano
|
Yam
|
+35.748
|
7
|
K. Strode
|
Hon
|
+37.362
|
8
|
C. Rowe
|
Kaw
|
+45.170
|
9
|
R. Burgess
|
KTM
|
+48.508
|
10
|
B. Townsend
|
KTM
|
+49.804
|
11
|
S. Morrow
|
Hon
|
+54.461
|
12
|
P. Van Dusschoten
|
KTM
|
+55.068
|
13
|
M. Compton
|
Hon
|
+57.451
|
14
|
O. Kimber
|
KTM
|
+1m15.814
|
15
|
P. Butler
|
KTM
|
+1m16.206
|
16
|
C. Wilmington
|
Hus
|
+1m20.709
|
17
|
D. Rose
|
Hus
|
+1m24.790
|
18
|
F. Manson
|
KTM
|
+1m28.269
|
19
|
J. Deveson
|
Hus
|
+1m29.987
|
20
|
H. Davy
|
Yam
|
+1m38.445
|
21
|
J. Dunne
|
Yam
|
+1m41.721
|
22
|
C. Eisel
|
KTM
|
+2m06.842
|
23
|
J. Kolb
|
Hus
|
+2m09.935
|
24
|
R. Matthews-Taylor
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
25
|
L. Farr
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
26
|
J. Thompson
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
27
|
M. Trevena
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
28
|
P. Wolfe
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
29
|
C. Ford
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
30
|
R. Lawler
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
31
|
A. Boyd
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
32
|
J. Rumens
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
33
|
N. Darragh
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
34
|
N. Ebbeck
|
Hon
|
1 Lap
|
35
|
J. Salih
|
Tri
|
1 Lap
|
36
|
R. Jones
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
37
|
D. Kremer
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
38
|
L. Schirmer
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
DNF
|
O. Fox
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
DNF
|
J. Burton
|
Hon
|
3 Laps
MX3 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
K. Kingsford
|
Hon
|
191
|
2
|
K. Woods
|
Yam
|
159
|
3
|
J. Alsop
|
Hon
|
155
|
4
|
S. Shackleton
|
KTM
|
114
|
5
|
J. Deveson
|
Hus
|
114
|
6
|
J. Fuller
|
KTM
|
83
|
7
|
K. Strode
|
Hon
|
80
|
8
|
C. Rowe
|
Kaw
|
80
|
9
|
R. Burgess
|
KTM
|
72
|
10
|
K. Hantis
|
Yam
|
71
|
11
|
B. Townsend
|
KTM
|
71
|
12
|
S. Morrow
|
KTM
|
69
|
13
|
C. Wilmington
|
Hus
|
68
|
14
|
S. Pellicano
|
Yam
|
55
|
15
|
M. Compton
|
Hon
|
51
|
16
|
J. Rumens
|
Hus
|
45
|
17
|
L. Allen
|
Yam
|
39
|
18
|
P. Van Dusschoten
|
KTM
|
29
|
19
|
D. Kremer
|
Gas
|
28
|
20
|
H. Downie
|
Gas
|
26
|
21
|
F. Manson
|
KTM
|
24
|
22
|
O. Kimber
|
KTM
|
18
|
23
|
P. Butler
|
KTM
|
17
|
24
|
C. Griffiths
|
Yam
|
16
|
25
|
H. McInnes
|
Hon
|
12
|
26
|
M. Trevena
|
KTM
|
11
|
27
|
R. Matthews-Taylor
|
Gas
|
10
|
28
|
L. Farr
|
KTM
|
8
|
29
|
C. Eisel
|
KTM
|
8
|
30
|
O. Fox
|
KTM
|
7
|
31
|
J. Burton
|
Hon
|
7
|
32
|
P. Wolfe
|
Hus
|
6
|
33
|
W. Carpenter
|
Yam
|
5
|
34
|
D. Rose
|
Hus
|
4
|
35
|
J. Williams
|
Yam
|
4
|
36
|
J. Salih
|
Tri
|
3
|
37
|
C. Rewse
|
Hon
|
2
|
38
|
F. Taylor
|
Tri
|
2
|
39
|
H. Davy
|
Yam
|
2
|
40
|
H. Davy
|
Yam
|
1
|
41
|
A. Widdon
|
Tri
|
1
MX65 Championship
It was a perfect day for young Mason Ezergailis, who dominated every outing of the first KTM Group MX65 Futures round of the 2025 season.
After qualifying almost 2.5 seconds faster than the rest of the pack, the young Victorian won both MX65 motos to take a perfect 50 points from the day.
In the opening moto he quickly got past holeshot winner Bentley Armstrong, then held off some stern early challenges from Forwood to take the win by 8.8 seconds. Lucas Pool completed the race podium, with Archie Black fourth and Kye Sproule rebounding well to complete the top five.
In moto two, Ryder Madafiglio scored the holeshot, but moments later Ezergailis resumed status quo at the head of the field and took an 8.6-second win from Sproule and Poole. Madafiglio held on to finish P4, with Cooper Nilsson P5.
In the round and series point standings, Ezergailis notched up 50 points, with Poole second (40) and Sproule (38) third.
MX65 Practice
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
M. Ezergailis
|
KTM
|
2m24.762
|
2
|
N. Forwood
|
KTM
|
+2.464
|
3
|
A. Black
|
KTM
|
+5.453
|
4
|
L. Poole
|
KTM
|
+5.590
|
5
|
R. Rabjones
|
KTM
|
+5.712
|
6
|
C. Nilsson
|
KTM
|
+8.031
|
7
|
S. Harding
|
Yam
|
+11.012
|
8
|
K. Sproule
|
Yam
|
+11.189
|
9
|
J. O’Grady
|
KTM
|
+11.241
|
10
|
C. Ebdon
|
Hus
|
+12.970
|
11
|
F. Burgess
|
KTM
|
+14.690
|
12
|
M. Leggieri
|
KTM
|
+15.163
|
13
|
J. Stephens
|
KTM
|
+16.602
|
14
|
R. Madafiglio
|
Hus
|
+16.733
|
15
|
H. Francis
|
Yam
|
+17.215
|
16
|
M. Ardern
|
Hus
|
+19.224
|
17
|
J. Holliday
|
KTM
|
+20.611
|
18
|
L. Wharton
|
Yam
|
+24.869
|
19
|
C. Riley
|
–
|
+25.752
|
20
|
P. Armstrong
|
KTM
|
+26.089
|
21
|
B. Armstrong
|
KTM
|
+28.248
|
22
|
D. Bamford
|
KTM
|
+29.952
|
23
|
X. Brown
|
Gas
|
+31.042
|
24
|
H. Hyde
|
KTM
|
+33.075
|
25
|
L. Bitic
|
Yam
|
+34.629
|
26
|
K. Marshall
|
Yam
|
+35.708
|
27
|
E. Spencer-Harper
|
Yam
|
+40.926
|
28
|
T. Bitic
|
Yam
|
+44.312
|
29
|
A. Smith
|
–
|
+44.477
|
30
|
R. Wheeler
|
KTM
|
+49.059
|
31
|
I. Filipovic
|
Gas
|
+51.511
|
32
|
N. Lamb
|
KTM
|
+53.126
|
33
|
L. Lewis
|
Yam
|
+54.705
|
34
|
M. Brady
|
KTM
|
+1:03.409
|
35
|
M. Kanz
|
Hus
|
+1:06.125
MX65 Moto One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
M. Ezergailis
|
KTM
|
14m20.713
|
2
|
N. Forwood
|
KTM
|
+8.761
|
3
|
L. Poole
|
KTM
|
+31.403
|
4
|
A. Black
|
KTM
|
+37.252
|
5
|
K. Sproule
|
Yam
|
+46.585
|
6
|
R. Madafiglio
|
Hus
|
+1m01.743
|
7
|
F. Burgess
|
KTM
|
+1m11.980
|
8
|
M. Leggieri
|
KTM
|
+1m21.482
|
9
|
C. Ebdon
|
Hus
|
+1m23.158
|
10
|
J. Stephens
|
KTM
|
+1m34.228
|
11
|
S. Harding
|
Yam
|
+1m45.539
|
12
|
J. Holliday
|
KTM
|
+2m03.030
|
13
|
H. Hyde
|
KTM
|
+2m07.874
|
14
|
C. Nilsson
|
KTM
|
+2m18.100
|
15
|
B. Armstrong
|
KTM
|
+2m21.611
|
16
|
M. Harris
|
Hus
|
+2m24.580
|
17
|
D. Bamford
|
KTM
|
+2m29.500
|
18
|
L. Wharton
|
Yam
|
+2m33.800
|
19
|
M. Kanz
|
Hus
|
+2m43.571
|
20
|
K. Marshall
|
Yam
|
+2m50.847
|
21
|
L. Bitic
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
22
|
M. Ardern
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
|
23
|
E. Spencer-Harper
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
24
|
X. Brown
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
25
|
C. Riley
|
–
|
1 Lap
|
26
|
J. O’Grady
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
27
|
A. Smith
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
28
|
R. Wheeler
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
29
|
T. Bitic
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
30
|
P. Armstrong
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
31
|
L. Lewis
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
32
|
M. Brady
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
33
|
I. Filipovic
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
34
|
N. Lamb
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
DNF
|
H. Francis
|
Yam
|
2 Laps
|
DNF
|
R. Rabjones
|
KTM
|
4 Laps
MX65 Moto Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
M. Ezergailis
|
KTM
|
15m22.212
|
2
|
K. Sproule
|
Yam
|
+8.592
|
3
|
L. Poole
|
KTM
|
+18.038
|
4
|
R. Madafiglio
|
Hus
|
+18.793
|
5
|
C. Nilsson
|
KTM
|
+24.887
|
6
|
N. Forwood
|
KTM
|
+37.349
|
7
|
H. Francis
|
Yam
|
+59.150
|
8
|
M. Leggieri
|
KTM
|
+1m12.827
|
9
|
C. Ebdon
|
Hus
|
+1m23.501
|
10
|
A. Black
|
KTM
|
+1m34.997
|
11
|
S. Harding
|
Yam
|
+1m36.921
|
12
|
J. Holliday
|
KTM
|
+1m40.344
|
13
|
F. Burgess
|
KTM
|
+1m42.192
|
14
|
J. Stephens
|
KTM
|
+1m43.276
|
15
|
C. Riley
|
–
|
+1m48.922
|
16
|
H. Hyde
|
KTM
|
+2m01.800
|
17
|
J. O’Grady
|
KTM
|
+2m10.731
|
18
|
D. Bamford
|
KTM
|
+2m13.408
|
19
|
M. Kanz
|
Hus
|
+2m24.983
|
20
|
M. Ardern
|
Hus
|
+3m18.445
|
21
|
P. Armstrong
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
22
|
L. Bitic
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
23
|
K. Marshall
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
24
|
X. Brown
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
25
|
A. Smith
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
26
|
E. Spencer-Harper
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
27
|
L. Wharton
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
28
|
L. Lewis
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
29
|
R. Wheeler
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
30
|
I. Filipovic
|
Gas
|
1 Lap
|
31
|
N. Lamb
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
32
|
T. Bitic
|
Yam
|
1 Lap
|
33
|
M. Brady
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
34
|
B. Armstrong
|
KTM
|
1 Lap
|
DNF
|
M. Harris
|
Hus
|
1 Lap
MX65 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
M. Ezergailis
|
KTM
|
50
|
2
|
L. Poole
|
KTM
|
40
|
3
|
K. Sproule
|
Yam
|
38
|
4
|
N. Forwood
|
KTM
|
37
|
5
|
R. Madafiglio
|
Hus
|
33
|
6
|
A. Black
|
KTM
|
29
|
7
|
M. Leggieri
|
KTM
|
26
|
8
|
C. Ebdon
|
Hus
|
24
|
9
|
C. Nilsson
|
KTM
|
23
|
10
|
F. Burgess
|
KTM
|
22
|
11
|
S. Harding
|
Yam
|
20
|
12
|
J. Stephens
|
KTM
|
18
|
13
|
J. Holliday
|
KTM
|
18
|
14
|
H. Francis
|
Yam
|
14
|
15
|
H. Hyde
|
KTM
|
13
|
16
|
D. Bamford
|
KTM
|
7
|
17
|
B. Armstrong
|
KTM
|
6
|
18
|
C. Riley
|
6
|
19
|
M. Harris
|
Hus
|
5
|
20
|
J. O’Grady
|
KTM
|
4
|
21
|
M. Kanz
|
Hus
|
4
|
22
|
L. Wharton
|
Yam
|
3
|
23
|
M. Ardern
|
Hus
|
1
|
24
|
K. Marshall
|
Yam
|
1
Next Stop
The fifth round of 2025 Penrite ProMX Championship will be held in Warwick, Qld on June 22.