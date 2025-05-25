2025 Australian ProMX Championships

Round Four – Traralgon

The 2025 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores, hit the halfway mark with a challenging Traralgon circuit delivering plenty of pulsating racing across all classes. The previous round in South Australia was overshadowed by the heartbreaking loss of fellow racer, friend, and soon-to-be father, Joel Evans. Nonetheless, the Australian motocross paddock reconvened at Traralgon, where once again it was another rewarding day for the Honda Racing team across the three championship classes, while Yamaha’s Jed Beaton managed to keep his MX1 Championship lead intact.

The chess match between title rivals Jed Beaton (Yamaha) and Kyle Webster (Honda) took another dramatic turn in Gippsland, as the rivals split moto wins and Webster claimed the round victory on countback. Luke Clout had entered this fourth round holding down fourth in the MX1 Championship, but a crash in the Top Ten Shootout left the Kawasaki rider with a concussion, ruling him out of the races.

From the outset, Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Webster looked intent on maintaining his momentum, securing pole in the first qualifying session, then throwing down a wild, all-out lap to snatch the AMX Superstores Pole Shootout.

Jed Beaton hit back to halt Webster’s winning streak by taking out a thrilling opening Kawasaki MX1 moto.

The Monster Energy CDR Yamaha rider grabbed the holeshot and quickly established a lead of more than five seconds, while Webster worked his way up to second before setting his sights on Beaton. However, the Yamaha man stood firm, crossing the line with a three-second buffer. Max Purvis completed the podium in the opening bout, while Nathan Crawford and Wilson Todd rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth, respectively.

As the shadows lengthened, Webster took the holeshot ahead of Beaton to take early control of the final moto of the day. The two rivals exchanged blows around a heavily rutted and chopped-up track, but Webster ultimately took the win by 1.6 seconds, securing the overall round victory on countback.

Triumph rider Zachary Watson broke through for his first MX1 race podium with a strong performance, finishing ahead of Crawford and Todd.

For the round, Webster and Beaton both collected 47 points, with Crawford third on the day. Beaton retained his 13-point championship lead over Webster (160 points to 147), with Crawford third on 129.

Kyle Webster

“We have four rounds left, and all I can do is go for it. I have nothing to lose. That crash in the opening round still haunts me, you cant lose those points in the battle I am in. The bike is strong, the team is clicking, and the only plan is to keep winning.”

Wilson Todd

“It’s all part of the process. Of course I’m disappointed in the crash, but we’re moving in the right direction. At the start of the year, I didn’t even think third in the championship was realistic—now it is.”

MX1 Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. Webster Hon 1m49.343 2 J. Beaton Yam +0.362 3 W. Todd Hon +2.302 4 M. Purvis Yam +2.614 5 N. Crawford KTM +4.851 6 K. Gibbs KTM +5.475 7 L. Clout Kaw +5.657 8 Z. Watson Tri +5.925 9 C. Burns Hon +6.001 10 L. Rogers Yam +6.570 11 T. Waters Hus +6.582 12 B. Ognenis Yam +6.661 13 R. Duffy Hus +7.714 14 J. Sweet Yam +9.811 15 C. O’Loan Yam +10.476 16 J. Simpson Tri +12.137 17 R. Fucsko Hus +13.259 18 C. Rossandich KTM +13.613 19 S. Ward Hon +13.891 20 J. Cigliano Kaw +15.662 21 R. Anell KTM +15.683 22 B. Steel Yam +17.929 23 D. Simpson Tri +18.945 24 Z. Mackintosh Kaw +25.424

MX1 Pole Shootout

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 K. Webster Hon 1m49.343 2 J. Beaton Yam 1m49.705 3 M. Purvis Yam 1m51.507 4 W. Todd Hon 1m51.645 5 N. Crawford KTM 1m51.845 6 K. Gibbs KTM 1m52.074 7 Z. Watson Tri 1m53.599 8 L. Rogers Yam 1m55.009 9 C. Burns Hon 1m55.344 10 L. Clout Kaw 1m55.000 11 T. Waters Hus 1m55.925 12 B. Ognenis Yam 1m56.004 13 R. Duffy Hus 1m57.057 14 J. Sweet Yam 1m59.154 15 C. O’Loan Yam 1m59.819 16 J. Simpson Tri 2m01.480 17 R. Fucsko Hus 2m02.602 18 C. Rossandich KTM 2m02.956 19 S. Ward Hon 2m03.234 20 J. Cigliano Kaw 2m05.005 21 R. Anell KTM 2m05.026 22 B. Steel Yam 2m07.272 23 D. Simpson Tri 2m08.288 24 Z. Mackintosh Kaw 2m14.767

MX1 Moto One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Beaton Yam 28m08.309 2 K. Webster Hon +3.071 3 M. Purvis Yam +49.042 4 N. Crawford KTM +54.428 5 W. Todd Hon +1m00.239 6 Z. Watson Tri +1m13.238 7 K. Gibbs KTM +1m24.008 8 T. Waters Hus +1m36.086 9 R. Duffy Hus +1m49.576 10 C. Burns Hon 1 Lap 11 L. Rogers Yam +2m17.230 12 J. Simpson Tri 1 Lap 13 B. Ognenis Yam 1 Lap 14 J. Sweet Yam 1 Lap 15 C. O’Loan Yam 1 Lap 16 C. Rossandich KTM 1 Lap 17 J. Cigliano Kaw 1 Lap 18 B. Steel Yam 1 Lap 19 S. Ward Hon 1 Lap 20 D. Simpson Tri 2 Laps 21 Z. Mackintosh Kaw 3 Laps DNF R. Anell KTM 2 Laps DNF R. Fucsko Hus 11 Laps

MX1 Moto Two

Pos Rider Bike TIme/Gap 1 K. Webster Hon 28m39.463 2 J. Beaton Yam +1.594 3 Z. Watson Tri +1m18.605 4 N. Crawford KTM +1m24.908 5 W. Todd Hon +1m31.910 6 K. Gibbs KTM +2m02.927 7 T. Waters Hus 1 Lap 8 B. Ognenis Yam 1 Lap 9 R. Duffy Hus 1 Lap 10 C. O’Loan Yam 1 Lap 11 C. Burns Hon 1 Lap 12 J. Sweet Yam 1 Lap 13 J. Simpson Tri 1 Lap 14 L. Rogers Yam 1 Lap 15 S. Ward Hon 1 Lap 16 J. Cigliano Kaw 2 Laps 17 B. Steel Yam 2 Laps 18 D. Simpson Tri 2 Laps 19 Z. Mackintosh Kaw 2 Laps DNF C. Rossandich KTM 10 Laps DNF R. Fucsko Hus 11 Laps DNF M. Purvis Yam 13 Laps

MX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J. Beaton Yam 160 2 K. Webster Hon 147 3 N. Crawford KTM 129 4 W. Todd Hon 101 5 Z. Watson Tri 97 6 K. Gibbs KTM 94 7 L. Clout Kaw 92 8 L. Rogers Yam 89 9 T. Waters Hus 84 10 R. Duffy Hus 75 11 M. Purvis Yam 64 12 B. Ognenis Yam 54 13 C. Burns Hon 48 14 J. Evans Kaw 45 15 J. Simpson Tri 43 16 C. O’Loan Yam 40 17 J. Sweet Yam 36 18 H. McKay KTM 35 19 L. Jackson Hon 27 20 C. Rossandich KTM 19 21 S. Ward Hon 17 22 C. Holroyd Yam 11 23 J. Cigliano Kaw 10 24 B. Steel Yam 9 25 K. Drew Yam 6 26 L. Atkinson Hon 5 27 D. Simpson Tri 4 28 J. Campbell KTM 3 29 Z. Mackintosh Kaw 2

Pirelli MX2 Championship

Reigning Pirelli MX2 champion Brodie Connolly was at his devastating best around the soft, challenging Traralgon circuit, extending his points lead and remaining unbeaten all day.

The Polyflor Honda Racing rider qualified quickest, an imposing 1.8 seconds ahead of his title rival Ryder Kingsford (Monster Energy Yamalube Yamaha), while KTM Racing Team’s Noah Ferguson was just 0.07s behind.

Kingsford tried to bring the scrap back to Connolly by grabbing the holeshot of the opening MX2 moto. However, after some desperate laps between the two rivals, Connolly swept around the outside of the Yamaha rider and into the lead.

The pair checked out on the rest of the pack as Kingsford grimly tried to stay in striking distance, but Connolly wouldn’t break and took the moto win by 5.6 seconds.

KTM Racing Team’s Byron Dennis shrugged off vision issues to take a podium spot, ahead of Alex Larwood (NFAL Honda Racing) and Noah Ferguson (KTM Racing Team), who bounced back well from an early crash.

A flawless second MX2 moto saw Connolly take another convincing win. The Kiwi took the holeshot and barely put a foot wrong as the ruts got deeper, finishing 11.3s up the track from Dennis, who put in his best ride of the year.

Larwood chased Dennis right to the chequered flag, while Kingsford regathered from an early-moto fall to finish P4 and Ferguson P5.

After the racing was completed, an investigation saw both Dennis and Larwood penalised three positions for jumping under yellow flag conditions in the second moto. This promoted Kingsford to P2 and Ferguson to third for both the moto and the round.

As a result, Connolly extended his MX2 points lead over Kingsford (192 points to 182), with Ferguson now a distant third (135).

Brodie Connolly

“That’s the standard I expect from myself. I’ve rushed some races this year, so I’m learning to be patient and not override the track. Traralgon was tricky, hard in some spots, slick in others, but we managed it well.”

MX2 Qualifying

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B. Connolly Hon 1m50.588 2 R. Kingsford Yam +1.822 3 N. Ferguson KTM +1.892 4 B. Dennis KTM +2.461 5 J. Cosford Yam +3.067 6 A. Larwood Hon +3.935 7 R. Budd Kaw +4.020 8 S. Burchell Yam +4.157 9 D. Paice Tri +4.477 10 K. Barham Kaw +5.682 11 C. Bourke Hon +6.077 12 R. King Hon +6.437 13 M. Dixon KTM +6.785 14 H. Yokoyama Hon +6.791 15 R. Fitzpatrick KTM +6.831 16 T. Olander Tri +7.048 17 B. Flynn Yam +7.204 18 C. Griffiths Yam +7.280 19 J. Byrne Hus +7.724 20 J. Kukas Hus +7.984 21 C. King Hon +8.586 22 T. Kean Tri +8.647 23 M. O’Bree Gas +9.660 24 S. Larsen Yam +9.866 25 J. Kenney Gas +10.579 26 P. Martin Hus +11.322 27 N. Medson Yam +13.117 28 H. Groundwater Hon +13.167 29 C. Adams Tri +13.835 30 B. Hutchins Hus +14.821 31 S. Armstrong KTM +17.073 32 A. Widdon Tri +17.501 33 J. Cornwall Tri +18.918 34 A. Bloom Yam +18.943 35 T. Gadsden Kaw +20.945 36 J. Howard Hon +35.460 37 F. Shrimpton Tri +36.076

MX2 Moto One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B. Connolly Hon 1m53.346 2 R. Kingsford Yam +5.633 3 B. Dennis KTM +26.194 4 A. Larwood Hon +35.071 5 N. Ferguson KTM +55.982 6 J. Cosford Yam +41.923 7 R. Budd Kaw +58.307 8 K. Barham Kaw +1m06.344 9 S. Burchell Yam +1m29.222 10 D. Paice Tri +1m07.117 11 H. Yokoyama Hon +1m10.752 12 B. Flynn Yam +1m46.307 13 M. Dixon KTM +1m57.642 14 M. O’Bree Gas 1 Lap 15 C. Bourke Hon 1 Lap 16 N. Medson Yam 1 Lap 17 S. Larsen Yam 1 Lap 18 J. Kukas Hus 1 Lap 19 R. Fitzpatrick KTM 1 Lap 20 R. King Hon 1 Lap 21 C. Griffiths Yam 1 Lap 22 H. Groundwater Hon 1 Lap 23 C. Adams Tri 1 Lap 24 T. Kean Tri 1 Lap 25 A. Widdon Tri 1 Lap 26 C. King Hon 2 Laps 27 J. Cornwall Tri 2 Laps 28 A. Bloom Yam 2 Laps 29 T. Gadsden Kaw 2 Laps 30 J. Howard Hon 2 Laps 31 F. Shrimpton Tri 3 Laps DNF T. Olander Tri 4 Laps DNF P. Martin Hus 6 Laps DNF S. Armstrong KTM 7 Laps DNF J. Kenney Gas 8 Laps DNF J. Byrne Hus 9 Laps DNF B. Hutchins Hus 11 Laps

MX2 Moto Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B. Connolly Hon 27m43.569 2 B. Dennis KTM +11.295 3 A. Larwood Hon +11.964 4 R. Kingsford Yam +24.576 5 N. Ferguson KTM +26.470 6 D. Paice Tri +1m02.690 7 H. Yokoyama Hon +1m02.872 8 S. Burchell Yam +1m12.294 9 J. Cosford Yam +1m12.406 10 T. Olander Tri +1m18.633 11 M. Dixon KTM +1m33.008 12 R. King Hon +1m35.576 13 C. Bourke Hon +1m52.998 14 J. Kukas Hus +1m57.651 15 R. Fitzpatrick KTM +1m58.467 16 B. Flynn Yam +2m00.884 17 N. Medson Yam 1 Lap 18 M. O’Bree Gas 1 Lap 19 C. Griffiths Yam 1 Lap 20 S. Larsen Yam 1 Lap 21 H. Groundwater Hon 1 Lap 22 A. Widdon Tri 1 Lap 23 B. Hutchins Hus 1 Lap 24 C. King Hon 1 Lap 25 J. Cornwall Tri 1 Lap 26 C. Adams Tri 2 Laps 27 S. Armstrong KTM 2 Laps 28 A. Bloom Yam 2 Laps 29 T. Gadsden Kaw 2 Laps 30 J. Howard Hon 3 Laps 31 F. Shrimpton Tri 3 Laps DNF T. Kean Tri 4 Laps DNF J. Byrne Hus 4 Laps DNF K. Barham Kaw 7 Laps DNF R. Budd Kaw 8 Laps DNF J. Kenney Gas 9 Laps

MX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B. Connolly Hon 192 2 R. Kingsford Yam 178 3 B. Dennis KTM 136 4 A. Larwood Hon 132 5 N. Ferguson KTM 131 6 J. Cosford Yam 113 7 S. Burchell Yam 112 8 C. Bourke Hon 79 9 T. Olander Tri 68 10 D. Paice Hon 67 11 R. Budd Hus 67 12 B. Flynn Yam 54 13 R. Fitzpatrick KTM 54 14 K. Barham Kaw 51 15 J. Kukas Hus 51 16 R. Alexanderson Kaw 51 17 H. Yokoyama Hon 33 18 R. King Hon 33 19 M. Dixon KTM 27 20 T. Kean Tri 23 21 A. Jones Kaw 22 22 M. O’Bree Gas 16 23 N. Medson Yam 14 24 S. Larsen Yam 12 25 C. Griffiths Yam 9 26 J. Byrne Hus 8 27 J. Kenney Gas 7 28 P. Martin Hus 7 29 H. Groundwater Hon 6 30 C. Cannon Hon 5 31 I. Ferguson KTM 3 32 J. Phillips Yam 3 33 B. Hutchins Hus 2 34 C. Adams Tri 2

MAXXIS MX3 Championship

There was no stopping Pro Honda Racing’s Kayd Kingsford in MAXXIS MX3, with the series leader dominating the day’s proceedings.

The New South Welshman comfortably took pole position by 1.39s during the morning’s qualifying session, then put in a never-say-die performance to take the first moto win.

Monster Energy WBR Yamaha’s Ky Woods grabbed the holeshot and quickly built a gap on the rest of the field, as Kingsford worked his way from a top-five start into P2, then steadily chipped away at Woods’ lead.

With two laps to go, Kingsford made a great pass through lapped traffic to take a two-second win over Woods, with Jet Alsop (Honda) third. KTM rider Seth Shackleton finished a distant fourth after dicing with Jack Deveson (Husqvarna) for most of the race.

A dominant ride in moto two saw Kingsford scoop a perfect 50 points from the day.

The Honda rider hooked the holeshot and stormed to an 8.7-second win over Alsop, with Monster Energy WBR Yamaha’s Koby Hantis putting his best ride of the year in with a P3 result.

Woods recovered well from a P12 start to finish fourth, beating Shackleton to the checkers.

For the round, Kingsford stood on top of the box, flanked by Alsop and Woods. In the championship standings, Kingsford now enjoys a 32-point buffer over Ky Woods (191 points to 159), with Alsop third (155).

Kayd Kingsford

“Before this year, I’d never won a round. Now we’ve got three in a row. The team expects a lot, but they also guide me through what it takes to win. That coaching has been a game-changer.”

MX3 Moto One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. Kingsford Hon 23m54.923 2 K. Woods Yam +1.974 3 J. Alsop Hon +8.728 4 S. Shackleton KTM +36.921 5 J. Deveson Hus +38.432 6 K. Strode Hon +49.658 7 K. Hantis Yam +53.908 8 M. Compton Hon +58.107 9 R. Burgess KTM +1m03.936 10 S. Pellicano Yam +1m05.465 11 S. Morrow Hon +1m07.294 12 P. Van Dusschoten KTM +1m13.513 13 C. Wilmington Hus +1m20.907 14 O. Fox KTM +1m24.205 15 C. Rowe Kaw +1m25.866 16 P. Butler KTM +1m26.210 17 J. Rumens Hus +1m54.663 18 L. Farr KTM +1m56.648 19 O. Kimber KTM +1m57.455 20 J. Burton Hon +1m58.446 21 B. Townsend KTM +2m01.243 22 F. Manson KTM +2m03.559 23 D. Kremer Gas +2m03.694 24 H. Davy Yam +2m08.126 25 J. Dunne Yam +2m09.150 26 A. Boyd Gas 1 Lap 27 J. Kolb Hus 1 Lap 28 R. Matthews-Taylor Gas 1 Lap 29 R. Lawler KTM 1 Lap 30 C. Ford KTM 1 Lap 31 P. Wolfe Hus 1 Lap 32 M. Trevena KTM 1 Lap 33 N. Ebbeck Hon 1 Lap 34 J. Salih Tri 1 Lap 35 R. Jones Hus 1 Lap 36 C. Eisel KTM 1 Lap 37 J. Thompson KTM 1 Lap 38 N. Darragh Tri 1 Lap DNF D. Rose Hus 5 Laps DNF H. Downie Gas 9 Laps

MX3 Moto Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. Kingsford Hon 24m09.136 2 J. Alsop Hon +8.708 3 K. Hantis Yam +11.778 4 K. Woods Yam +29.861 5 S. Shackleton KTM +32.052 6 S. Pellicano Yam +35.748 7 K. Strode Hon +37.362 8 C. Rowe Kaw +45.170 9 R. Burgess KTM +48.508 10 B. Townsend KTM +49.804 11 S. Morrow Hon +54.461 12 P. Van Dusschoten KTM +55.068 13 M. Compton Hon +57.451 14 O. Kimber KTM +1m15.814 15 P. Butler KTM +1m16.206 16 C. Wilmington Hus +1m20.709 17 D. Rose Hus +1m24.790 18 F. Manson KTM +1m28.269 19 J. Deveson Hus +1m29.987 20 H. Davy Yam +1m38.445 21 J. Dunne Yam +1m41.721 22 C. Eisel KTM +2m06.842 23 J. Kolb Hus +2m09.935 24 R. Matthews-Taylor Gas 1 Lap 25 L. Farr KTM 1 Lap 26 J. Thompson KTM 1 Lap 27 M. Trevena KTM 1 Lap 28 P. Wolfe Hus 1 Lap 29 C. Ford KTM 1 Lap 30 R. Lawler KTM 1 Lap 31 A. Boyd Gas 1 Lap 32 J. Rumens Hus 1 Lap 33 N. Darragh Tri 1 Lap 34 N. Ebbeck Hon 1 Lap 35 J. Salih Tri 1 Lap 36 R. Jones Hus 1 Lap 37 D. Kremer Gas 1 Lap 38 L. Schirmer Yam 1 Lap DNF O. Fox KTM 1 Lap DNF J. Burton Hon 3 Laps

MX3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. Kingsford Hon 191 2 K. Woods Yam 159 3 J. Alsop Hon 155 4 S. Shackleton KTM 114 5 J. Deveson Hus 114 6 J. Fuller KTM 83 7 K. Strode Hon 80 8 C. Rowe Kaw 80 9 R. Burgess KTM 72 10 K. Hantis Yam 71 11 B. Townsend KTM 71 12 S. Morrow KTM 69 13 C. Wilmington Hus 68 14 S. Pellicano Yam 55 15 M. Compton Hon 51 16 J. Rumens Hus 45 17 L. Allen Yam 39 18 P. Van Dusschoten KTM 29 19 D. Kremer Gas 28 20 H. Downie Gas 26 21 F. Manson KTM 24 22 O. Kimber KTM 18 23 P. Butler KTM 17 24 C. Griffiths Yam 16 25 H. McInnes Hon 12 26 M. Trevena KTM 11 27 R. Matthews-Taylor Gas 10 28 L. Farr KTM 8 29 C. Eisel KTM 8 30 O. Fox KTM 7 31 J. Burton Hon 7 32 P. Wolfe Hus 6 33 W. Carpenter Yam 5 34 D. Rose Hus 4 35 J. Williams Yam 4 36 J. Salih Tri 3 37 C. Rewse Hon 2 38 F. Taylor Tri 2 39 H. Davy Yam 2 40 H. Davy Yam 1 41 A. Widdon Tri 1

MX65 Championship

It was a perfect day for young Mason Ezergailis, who dominated every outing of the first KTM Group MX65 Futures round of the 2025 season.

After qualifying almost 2.5 seconds faster than the rest of the pack, the young Victorian won both MX65 motos to take a perfect 50 points from the day.

In the opening moto he quickly got past holeshot winner Bentley Armstrong, then held off some stern early challenges from Forwood to take the win by 8.8 seconds. Lucas Pool completed the race podium, with Archie Black fourth and Kye Sproule rebounding well to complete the top five.

In moto two, Ryder Madafiglio scored the holeshot, but moments later Ezergailis resumed status quo at the head of the field and took an 8.6-second win from Sproule and Poole. Madafiglio held on to finish P4, with Cooper Nilsson P5.

In the round and series point standings, Ezergailis notched up 50 points, with Poole second (40) and Sproule (38) third.

MX65 Practice

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Ezergailis KTM 2m24.762 2 N. Forwood KTM +2.464 3 A. Black KTM +5.453 4 L. Poole KTM +5.590 5 R. Rabjones KTM +5.712 6 C. Nilsson KTM +8.031 7 S. Harding Yam +11.012 8 K. Sproule Yam +11.189 9 J. O’Grady KTM +11.241 10 C. Ebdon Hus +12.970 11 F. Burgess KTM +14.690 12 M. Leggieri KTM +15.163 13 J. Stephens KTM +16.602 14 R. Madafiglio Hus +16.733 15 H. Francis Yam +17.215 16 M. Ardern Hus +19.224 17 J. Holliday KTM +20.611 18 L. Wharton Yam +24.869 19 C. Riley – +25.752 20 P. Armstrong KTM +26.089 21 B. Armstrong KTM +28.248 22 D. Bamford KTM +29.952 23 X. Brown Gas +31.042 24 H. Hyde KTM +33.075 25 L. Bitic Yam +34.629 26 K. Marshall Yam +35.708 27 E. Spencer-Harper Yam +40.926 28 T. Bitic Yam +44.312 29 A. Smith – +44.477 30 R. Wheeler KTM +49.059 31 I. Filipovic Gas +51.511 32 N. Lamb KTM +53.126 33 L. Lewis Yam +54.705 34 M. Brady KTM +1:03.409 35 M. Kanz Hus +1:06.125

MX65 Moto One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Ezergailis KTM 14m20.713 2 N. Forwood KTM +8.761 3 L. Poole KTM +31.403 4 A. Black KTM +37.252 5 K. Sproule Yam +46.585 6 R. Madafiglio Hus +1m01.743 7 F. Burgess KTM +1m11.980 8 M. Leggieri KTM +1m21.482 9 C. Ebdon Hus +1m23.158 10 J. Stephens KTM +1m34.228 11 S. Harding Yam +1m45.539 12 J. Holliday KTM +2m03.030 13 H. Hyde KTM +2m07.874 14 C. Nilsson KTM +2m18.100 15 B. Armstrong KTM +2m21.611 16 M. Harris Hus +2m24.580 17 D. Bamford KTM +2m29.500 18 L. Wharton Yam +2m33.800 19 M. Kanz Hus +2m43.571 20 K. Marshall Yam +2m50.847 21 L. Bitic Yam 1 Lap 22 M. Ardern Hus 1 Lap 23 E. Spencer-Harper Yam 1 Lap 24 X. Brown Gas 1 Lap 25 C. Riley – 1 Lap 26 J. O’Grady KTM 1 Lap 27 A. Smith KTM 1 Lap 28 R. Wheeler KTM 1 Lap 29 T. Bitic Yam 1 Lap 30 P. Armstrong KTM 1 Lap 31 L. Lewis Yam 1 Lap 32 M. Brady KTM 1 Lap 33 I. Filipovic Gas 1 Lap 34 N. Lamb KTM 1 Lap DNF H. Francis Yam 2 Laps DNF R. Rabjones KTM 4 Laps

MX65 Moto Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Ezergailis KTM 15m22.212 2 K. Sproule Yam +8.592 3 L. Poole KTM +18.038 4 R. Madafiglio Hus +18.793 5 C. Nilsson KTM +24.887 6 N. Forwood KTM +37.349 7 H. Francis Yam +59.150 8 M. Leggieri KTM +1m12.827 9 C. Ebdon Hus +1m23.501 10 A. Black KTM +1m34.997 11 S. Harding Yam +1m36.921 12 J. Holliday KTM +1m40.344 13 F. Burgess KTM +1m42.192 14 J. Stephens KTM +1m43.276 15 C. Riley – +1m48.922 16 H. Hyde KTM +2m01.800 17 J. O’Grady KTM +2m10.731 18 D. Bamford KTM +2m13.408 19 M. Kanz Hus +2m24.983 20 M. Ardern Hus +3m18.445 21 P. Armstrong KTM 1 Lap 22 L. Bitic Yam 1 Lap 23 K. Marshall Yam 1 Lap 24 X. Brown Gas 1 Lap 25 A. Smith KTM 1 Lap 26 E. Spencer-Harper Yam 1 Lap 27 L. Wharton Yam 1 Lap 28 L. Lewis Yam 1 Lap 29 R. Wheeler KTM 1 Lap 30 I. Filipovic Gas 1 Lap 31 N. Lamb KTM 1 Lap 32 T. Bitic Yam 1 Lap 33 M. Brady KTM 1 Lap 34 B. Armstrong KTM 1 Lap DNF M. Harris Hus 1 Lap

MX65 Championship Points