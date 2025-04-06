2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship
Round Three/Four – Rawson
The third and fourth rounds of the Yamaha Australian Enduro Championships played out at Rawson over the weekend.
Overnight rain ensured plenty of challenges for the field on Saturday morning. Wil Ruprecht mastered the slippery and hard-packed terrain early on to build an advantage. Daniel Milner and Korey McMahon rounded out the top three on Saturday’s round three.
The weather gods smiled on Sunday for round four. Riders were greeted with perfect conditions, setting the stage for an exciting day of Sprint racing. Ruprecht was eager to reassert his dominance, but Milner was determined to make a statement and went on to hold off a hard charging Jonte Reynders for the overall win. Jye Dickson rounded out the leading three on Sunday ahead of Ruprecht.
2025 Australian Enduro Championship
Round Three – Saturday
Pro Enduro
The battle for Pro Enduro supremacy continued between Wil Ruprecht (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team) and Daniel Milner (DM31 KTM Racing Team) on Saturday at Rawson with Ruprecht edging ahead in the points race once the dust had settled.
Korey McMahon (DM31 KTM Racing Team) made an impressive start, staying in the top three for the majority of the race and fighting hard against the leading duo, but had to settle for third.
Jonte Reynders (DM31 KTM Racing Team) fought back after a poor start, finishing fourth, while Jye Dickson (Beta Australia Enduro Team) rounded out the top five in fifth.
Pro Enduro Round Three Results – Top 15
|Pos
|Competitor
|Time
|1
|Wil RUPRECHT (E2)
|2h49m31.2
|2
|Daniel MILNER (E2)
|2h50m09.7
|3
|Korey MCMAHON (E3)
|2h51m55.2
|4
|Jonte REYNDERS (E1)
|2h52m42.4
|5
|Jye DICKSON (E3)
|2h53m24.7
|6
|Andrew WILKSCH (E2)
|2h53m33.6
|7
|William DENNETT (E2)
|2h56m21.6
|8
|Tom BUXTON (E2)
|2h56m41.7
|9
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY (E3)
|2h57m13.7
|10
|Stefan GRANQUIST (E1)
|2h57m32.1
|11
|Cooper SHEIDOW (E1)
|2h58m15.1
|12
|Fraser HIGLETT (E1)
|2h59m54.4
|13
|Jake HENDERSON (E2)
|2h00m47.0
|14
|Jeremy CARPENTIER (E2)
|3h01m13.6
|15
|Ryan HAYWARD (E1)
|3h01m26.1
E1
Reynders secured victory in the E1 class after a dramatic contest on Saturday. Despite a challenging start that saw him positioned 20+ spots back, Reynders fought through the field to post lap times that rivalled the leading Pro Enduro riders at the end of the three hour race.
Stefan Granquist (Triumph Australia) finished a strong second after consistent battles throughout the race.
Cooper Sheidow held on to third place, stacking valuable championship points. Fraser Higlett (Yamaha) and Ryan Hayward (KTM) completed the top five.
E1 Round Three Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Time
|1
|Jonte REYNDERS
|2h52m42.4
|2
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|2h57m32.1
|3
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|2h58m15.1
|4
|Fraser HIGLETT
|2h59m54.4
|5
|Ryan HAYWARD
|3h01m26.1
E2
Milner got off to a lightning-fast start to claim the holeshot on Saturday, while prime rival contender Wil Ruprecht found himself nearly last in his group through the final turn. Despite a mistake from Milner that saw him drop to second, the two riders battled it out throughout the race, rarely more than five seconds separated the pair.
Ruprecht surged ahead after the pit stop, eventually stretching his lead to 38 seconds and the win. Milner held onto second, with Andrew Wilksch (Beta Australia Enduro Team) fighting through to finish in third after an early crash left him deep in the field.
Will Dennet (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team) and Tom Buxton (GasGas Australia) rounded out the top five.
E2 Round Three Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Time
|1
|Wil RUPRECHT
|2h49m31.2
|2
|Daniel MILNER
|2h50m09.7
|3
|Andrew WILKSCH
|2h53m33.6
|4
|William DENNETT
|2h56m21.6
|5
|Tom BUXTON
|2h56m41.7
E3
Korey McMahon was in a class of his own in E3 cross country. He grabbed himself a fantastic start and was deep in the battle of top three in Pro Enduro. This pace saw his E3 lead grow lap by lap.
A small mistake late in the race saw him dial down the pace a little to finish out an exception class performance.
Equally impressive was Jye Dickson (Beta Australia Enduro Team) who was in fourth on the opening couple of laps. He would maintain his place on track until late into the race and finishing second in E3.
Riley McGillivray (Husqvarna Australia) had a quiet race in third, fourth for Joshua Whitehead and Max Rikys in fifth
E3 Round Three Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Time
|1
|Korey MCMAHON
|2:51:55.2
|2
|Jye DICKSON
|2:53:24.7
|3
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|2:57:13.7
|4
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|3:03:23.9
|5
|Max RIKYS
|3:07:58.9
EW
Ebony Nielson (Beta Australia Enduro Team) quickly moved into the lead early as the girls came to grips with the tough conditions. Jessica Gardiner (JGR Yamaha Off-Road Racing) and Madi Healey were the next two riders in line who all had a turn at leading the race at one stage or another.
Madi Simpson (Yamaha) found herself deep in the pack trying to make her way forward. These riders would trade positions all the way to the finish with Jess Gardiner landing on the top step, Madi Healey returning to the series with a solid second place and Ebony Nielsn home in third.
Madi Simpson worked her way through to fourth with Monique Simioni rounding the five.
EW Round Three Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Time
|1
|Jessica GARDINER
|1h40m56.8
|2
|Madison HEALEY
|1h41m25.5
|3
|Ebony NIELSEN
|1h41m43.8
|4
|Madi SIMPSON
|1h43m30.8
|5
|Monique SIMIONI
|1h43m52.4
EJ
Another strong start from Kogan Lock positioned himself in the lead early and never looked back. Throughout the day he continued to extend his lead to 15min at the close of the day.
Coming home in second was Bjorn Cardenas who had troubles of his own, riding a majority of the race with evidence of a fall and no peak.
Fletcher Tucker kept the pressure on for the entire race, leaving no chase for Cardenas to ease off, finishing just 20 seconds behind after nearly three hours of racing. Will McInnes and Jackson Rossi closed out our five for the day.
EJ Round Three Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Time
|1
|Kogan LOCK
|3:04:04.6
|2
|Bjorn CARDENAS
|3:46:05.2
|3
|Fletcher TUCKER
|3:46:38.2
|4
|Will MCINNES
|3:48:09.8
|5
|Jackson ROSSI
|3:48:41.4
2025 Australian Enduro Championship
Round Four – Sunday
Pro Enduro
The opening test on Sunday saw Milner quickly close the gap on Ruprecht, who had led out the riders, and by the end of the test Milner was practically on his back wheel.
KTM’s defending champ was in top form, winning six out of the seven tests, with the final test being narrowly taken by fellow KTM rider Jonte Rynders by just 0.097 seconds.
Jye Dickson was also in the mix, finishing strong with second-place finishes in tests two, three, and four.
Ruprecht, struggling to find his rhythm, had to settle for a spot in the lower end of the top five alongside Korey McMahon.
Milner claimed a dominant win. Jonte Rynders second and Jye Dickson rounding out the podium in third ahead of Ruprecht.
Pro Enduro Round Four Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Time
|1
|Daniel MILNER (E2)
|1:05:51.210
|2
|Jonte REYNDERS (E1)
|1:06:52.460
|3
|Jye DICKSON (E3)
|1:06:53.051
|4
|Wil RUPRECHT (E2)
|1:07:00.928
|5
|Korey MCMAHON (E3)
|1:07:07.919
|6
|Andrew WILKSCH (E2)
|1:07:35.416
|7
|William DENNETT (E2)
|1:08:12.962
|8
|Tom BUXTON (E2)
|1:09:08.785
|9
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY (E3)
|1:09:22.719
|10
|Fraser HIGLETT (E1)
|1:09:25.346
|11
|Cooper SHEIDOW (E1)
|1:09:38.322
|12
|Eli TRIPCONY (E1)
|1:09:45.247
|13
|Ryan HAYWARD (E1)
|1:10:00.498
|14
|Joshua WHITEHEAD (E3)
|1:10:13.051
|15
|William PRICE (E1)
|1:10:22.578
E1
Reynders came out swinging in the Sprint races, dominating the early tests. Fraser Higlett (Blu Cru Yamaha) and Eli Tripcony set their sights on the top spots, stamping their names as contenders with impressive performances in the second test.
Ryan Hayward also impressed with the third-fastest time in the third test. Cooper Sheidow (Blu Cru Yamaha), after a solid cross-country podium finish, took a few tests to settle into his rhythm but improved throughout the day.
Tripcony continued to shine, finishing second-fastest in the sixth test. However, Reynders was untouchable, securing the E1 win and solidifying his place as a major contender in Pro Enduro. Fraser Higlett maintained his pace to finish second, with Cooper Sheidow securing third.
E1 Round Four Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Time
|1
|Jonte REYNDERS
|1:06:52.460
|2
|Fraser HIGLETT
|1:09:25.346
|3
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|1:09:38.322
|4
|Eli TRIPCONY
|1:09:45.247
|5
|Ryan HAYWARD
|1:10:00.498
E2
Ruprecht led out the riders in E2, but by the end of the first test, Milner had surged ahead, finishing 12 seconds faster than Ruprecht and the rest of the field.
McMahon, Wilksch, Dickson, and Reynders started strong, with only seven seconds separating the five riders after the first test. Tom Buxton (GasGas Australia) stayed competitive, finishing fifth in the second test.
Andrew Wilksch (Beta Australia Enduro Team) displayed consistent confidence on the track, securing third place in five of the tests. Milner’s impressive performance saw him take the overall win, while Ruprecht managed to secure second despite struggling with his pace. Wilksch finished third, rounding out the podium.
E2 Round Four Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Time
|1
|Daniel MILNER
|1:05:51.210
|2
|Wil RUPRECHT
|1:07:00.928
|3
|Andrew WILKSCH
|1:07:35.416
|4
|William DENNETT
|1:08:12.962
|5
|Tom BUXTON
|1:09:08.785
E3
McMahon came out strong in the shorter sprint races, but Jye Dickson was ready to challenge for the top spot. The battle was tight, with only three seconds separating them after the first test.
Dickson found his stride, taking wins in tests two, three, and four, but McMahon fought back to win the fifth and sixth tests.
However, Dickson’s early success was enough to secure the overall win for the day. McMahon finished second, and Riley McGillivray (Husqvarna Australia) maintained his consistency, earning third.
E3 Round Four Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Time
|1
|Jye DICKSON
|1:06:53.051
|2
|Korey MCMAHON
|1:07:07.919
|3
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|1:09:22.719
|4
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|1:10:13.051
|5
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|1:11:30.681
EW
After a tough cross-country round in Rawson, Madi Simpson returned with a vengeance in the sprints. Despite some early grip struggles on Saturday, she dominated the tests on Sunday, securing six wins and the overall victory.
The battle for second place came down to the wire, with Jessica Gardiner managing to claw back from 21 seconds behind Madi Healey to finish second overall, just 14 seconds ahead of Healey.
EW Round Four Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Time
|1
|Madi SIMPSON
|1:16:36.098
|2
|Jessica GARDINER
|1:18:17.537
|3
|Madison HEALEY
|1:18:31.222
|4
|Ebony NIELSEN
|1:19:54.623
|5
|Emelie KARLSSON
|1:20:04.926
EJ
Kogan Lock (GasGas) returned to winning form after a strong performance the previous day, taking five of the seven test wins and extending his championship lead with a dominant overall victory.
Ryan Jordan never finished outside the top four, steadily improving his results, and clinching a win in the final test. Will McInnes, with his consistency and a win in test six, secured second place overall, while Ryan Jordan finished third.
EJ Round Four Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Time
|1
|Kogan LOCK
|1:11:20.367
|2
|Will MCINNES
|1:12:03.561
|3
|Ryan JORDAN
|1:12:10.491
|4
|Fletcher TUCKER
|1:13:05.520
|5
|Oliver PATERNO
|1:14:13.640
2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship Standings after Round Four
Pro Enduro Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Daniel MILNER
|94
|2
|Wil RUPRECHT
|90
|3
|Jonte REYNDERS
|71
|4
|Andrew WILKSCH
|68
|5
|Korey MCMAHON
|67
|6
|William DENNETT
|66
|7
|Jye DICKSON
|64
|8
|Tom BUXTON
|45
|9
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|45
|10
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|42
|11
|Fraser HIGLETT
|39
|12
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|32
|13
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|27
|14
|Jett YARNOLD
|26
|15
|Ryan HAYWARD
|21
E1 Standings – Top 10
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Jonte REYNDERS
|100
|2
|Cooper SHEIDOW
|84
|3
|Fraser HIGLETT
|78
|4
|Stefan GRANQUIST
|66
|5
|Jett YARNOLD
|64
|6
|Ryan HAYWARD
|60
|7
|Eli TRIPCONY
|59
|8
|William PRICE
|58
|9
|Luke CHELLAS
|51
|10
|Dallan VILLANI
|43
E2 Standings – Top 10
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Daniel MILNER
|94
|2
|Wil RUPRECHT
|94
|3
|Andrew WILKSCH
|78
|4
|William DENNETT
|74
|5
|Tom BUXTON
|62
|6
|Jeremy CARPENTIER
|59
|7
|Max MIDWINTER
|56
|8
|Deegan GRAHAM
|52
|9
|Jake HENDERSON
|51
|10
|Brock NICHOLS
|38
E3 Standings – Top 10
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Korey MCMAHON
|97
|2
|Jye DICKSON
|91
|3
|Riley MCGILLIVRAY
|80
|4
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|60
|5
|Max RIKYS
|60
|6
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|53
|7
|Cody HOWELL
|47
|8
|Brodie YOUNG
|41
|9
|Tom DEVRIES
|39
|10
|Broc GRABHAM
|36
EJ Standings – Top 10
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Kogan LOCK
|97
|2
|Will MCINNES
|80
|3
|Oliver PATERNO
|74
|4
|Fletcher TUCKER
|68
|5
|Bjorn CARDENAS
|59
|6
|Tomas PORTO
|57
|7
|Oscar HARRIS
|49
|8
|Beau TRIPCONY
|49
|9
|Ryan JORDAN
|48
|10
|Jackson ROSSI
|43
EW Standings – Top 10
|Pos
|Name
|Total
|1
|Jessica GARDINER
|94
|2
|Madi SIMPSON
|90
|3
|Ebony NIELSEN
|78
|4
|Emelie KARLSSON
|67
|5
|Jade CHELLAS
|55
|6
|Monique SIMIONI
|52
|7
|Shaylynne KUHNKE
|44
|8
|Madison HEALEY
|42
|9
|Courtney RUBIE
|32
|10
|Mia TONGUE
|30
The championship will now head to Tintinara, SA for rounds five and six of the championship on May 31-June 1.
2025 AusEnduro classes of competition
Senior championship
• E1: 120-200cc 2T and 150-250cc 4T
• E2: 220-250cc 2T and 275-450cc 4T
• E3: 290-500cc 2t & 475-650cc 4T
• EJ (Junior): All Powers (Rider must be under 18 years as of January 1, 2025)
• EW (Women): All Powers
• EV (Vets): All Powers (Rider must be 35-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)
• EM (Masters): All Powers (Rider must be 45-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)
Junior championship
• J2 (12-U15 years): 85cc 2T and up to 150cc 4T
• J3 (13-U15 years): 100-200cc 2T and 200-250cc 4T
• J4 (15 years): 100-200cc 2T and 200-250cc 4T
• JG (12-U16 years): 85-200cc 2T and 150-250cc 4T
Cup
• JJ (9-U12 years): 65cc
• J1 (9-U12 years): 85cc 2T and 150cc 4
• Sportsman: All Powers, state clubman riders
• EWD (Enduro Women’s Development): All Powers
• EL (Legends): All Powers (Rider must be 50-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)
2025 Australian Enduro Championship Calendar
Rds 1-2: March 1-2, Kempsey, NSW Rds 3-4: April 5-6, Traralgon, Vic
- Rds 5-6: May 31-June 1, Tintinara, SA
- Rds 7-8: June 28-29, Casterton, Vic
- Rds 9-10: September 13-14, Kyogle, NSW
- Rds 11-12: October 11-12, Gympie, Qld