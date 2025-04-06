2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship

Round Three/Four – Rawson

The third and fourth rounds of the Yamaha Australian Enduro Championships played out at Rawson over the weekend.

Overnight rain ensured plenty of challenges for the field on Saturday morning. Wil Ruprecht mastered the slippery and hard-packed terrain early on to build an advantage. Daniel Milner and Korey McMahon rounded out the top three on Saturday’s round three.

The weather gods smiled on Sunday for round four. Riders were greeted with perfect conditions, setting the stage for an exciting day of Sprint racing. Ruprecht was eager to reassert his dominance, but Milner was determined to make a statement and went on to hold off a hard charging Jonte Reynders for the overall win. Jye Dickson rounded out the leading three on Sunday ahead of Ruprecht.

2025 Australian Enduro Championship

Round Three – Saturday

Pro Enduro

The battle for Pro Enduro supremacy continued between Wil Ruprecht (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team) and Daniel Milner (DM31 KTM Racing Team) on Saturday at Rawson with Ruprecht edging ahead in the points race once the dust had settled.

Korey McMahon (DM31 KTM Racing Team) made an impressive start, staying in the top three for the majority of the race and fighting hard against the leading duo, but had to settle for third.

Jonte Reynders (DM31 KTM Racing Team) fought back after a poor start, finishing fourth, while Jye Dickson (Beta Australia Enduro Team) rounded out the top five in fifth.

Pro Enduro Round Three Results – Top 15

Pos Competitor Time 1 Wil RUPRECHT (E2) 2h49m31.2 2 Daniel MILNER (E2) 2h50m09.7 3 Korey MCMAHON (E3) 2h51m55.2 4 Jonte REYNDERS (E1) 2h52m42.4 5 Jye DICKSON (E3) 2h53m24.7 6 Andrew WILKSCH (E2) 2h53m33.6 7 William DENNETT (E2) 2h56m21.6 8 Tom BUXTON (E2) 2h56m41.7 9 Riley MCGILLIVRAY (E3) 2h57m13.7 10 Stefan GRANQUIST (E1) 2h57m32.1 11 Cooper SHEIDOW (E1) 2h58m15.1 12 Fraser HIGLETT (E1) 2h59m54.4 13 Jake HENDERSON (E2) 2h00m47.0 14 Jeremy CARPENTIER (E2) 3h01m13.6 15 Ryan HAYWARD (E1) 3h01m26.1

E1

Reynders secured victory in the E1 class after a dramatic contest on Saturday. Despite a challenging start that saw him positioned 20+ spots back, Reynders fought through the field to post lap times that rivalled the leading Pro Enduro riders at the end of the three hour race.

Stefan Granquist (Triumph Australia) finished a strong second after consistent battles throughout the race.

Cooper Sheidow held on to third place, stacking valuable championship points. Fraser Higlett (Yamaha) and Ryan Hayward (KTM) completed the top five.

E1 Round Three Results

Pos Competitor Time 1 Jonte REYNDERS 2h52m42.4 2 Stefan GRANQUIST 2h57m32.1 3 Cooper SHEIDOW 2h58m15.1 4 Fraser HIGLETT 2h59m54.4 5 Ryan HAYWARD 3h01m26.1

E2

Milner got off to a lightning-fast start to claim the holeshot on Saturday, while prime rival contender Wil Ruprecht found himself nearly last in his group through the final turn. Despite a mistake from Milner that saw him drop to second, the two riders battled it out throughout the race, rarely more than five seconds separated the pair.

Ruprecht surged ahead after the pit stop, eventually stretching his lead to 38 seconds and the win. Milner held onto second, with Andrew Wilksch (Beta Australia Enduro Team) fighting through to finish in third after an early crash left him deep in the field.

Will Dennet (Shop Yamaha Off-Road Racing Team) and Tom Buxton (GasGas Australia) rounded out the top five.

E2 Round Three Results

Pos Competitor Time 1 Wil RUPRECHT 2h49m31.2 2 Daniel MILNER 2h50m09.7 3 Andrew WILKSCH 2h53m33.6 4 William DENNETT 2h56m21.6 5 Tom BUXTON 2h56m41.7

E3

Korey McMahon was in a class of his own in E3 cross country. He grabbed himself a fantastic start and was deep in the battle of top three in Pro Enduro. This pace saw his E3 lead grow lap by lap.

A small mistake late in the race saw him dial down the pace a little to finish out an exception class performance.

Equally impressive was Jye Dickson (Beta Australia Enduro Team) who was in fourth on the opening couple of laps. He would maintain his place on track until late into the race and finishing second in E3.

Riley McGillivray (Husqvarna Australia) had a quiet race in third, fourth for Joshua Whitehead and Max Rikys in fifth

E3 Round Three Results

Pos Competitor Time 1 Korey MCMAHON 2:51:55.2 2 Jye DICKSON 2:53:24.7 3 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 2:57:13.7 4 Joshua WHITEHEAD 3:03:23.9 5 Max RIKYS 3:07:58.9

EW

Ebony Nielson (Beta Australia Enduro Team) quickly moved into the lead early as the girls came to grips with the tough conditions. Jessica Gardiner (JGR Yamaha Off-Road Racing) and Madi Healey were the next two riders in line who all had a turn at leading the race at one stage or another.

Madi Simpson (Yamaha) found herself deep in the pack trying to make her way forward. These riders would trade positions all the way to the finish with Jess Gardiner landing on the top step, Madi Healey returning to the series with a solid second place and Ebony Nielsn home in third.

Madi Simpson worked her way through to fourth with Monique Simioni rounding the five.

EW Round Three Results

Pos Competitor Time 1 Jessica GARDINER 1h40m56.8 2 Madison HEALEY 1h41m25.5 3 Ebony NIELSEN 1h41m43.8 4 Madi SIMPSON 1h43m30.8 5 Monique SIMIONI 1h43m52.4

EJ

Another strong start from Kogan Lock positioned himself in the lead early and never looked back. Throughout the day he continued to extend his lead to 15min at the close of the day.

Coming home in second was Bjorn Cardenas who had troubles of his own, riding a majority of the race with evidence of a fall and no peak.

Fletcher Tucker kept the pressure on for the entire race, leaving no chase for Cardenas to ease off, finishing just 20 seconds behind after nearly three hours of racing. Will McInnes and Jackson Rossi closed out our five for the day.

EJ Round Three Results

Pos Competitor Time 1 Kogan LOCK 3:04:04.6 2 Bjorn CARDENAS 3:46:05.2 3 Fletcher TUCKER 3:46:38.2 4 Will MCINNES 3:48:09.8 5 Jackson ROSSI 3:48:41.4

2025 Australian Enduro Championship

Round Four – Sunday

Pro Enduro

The opening test on Sunday saw Milner quickly close the gap on Ruprecht, who had led out the riders, and by the end of the test Milner was practically on his back wheel.

KTM’s defending champ was in top form, winning six out of the seven tests, with the final test being narrowly taken by fellow KTM rider Jonte Rynders by just 0.097 seconds.

Jye Dickson was also in the mix, finishing strong with second-place finishes in tests two, three, and four.

Ruprecht, struggling to find his rhythm, had to settle for a spot in the lower end of the top five alongside Korey McMahon.

Milner claimed a dominant win. Jonte Rynders second and Jye Dickson rounding out the podium in third ahead of Ruprecht.

Pro Enduro Round Four Results

Pos Competitor Time 1 Daniel MILNER (E2) 1:05:51.210 2 Jonte REYNDERS (E1) 1:06:52.460 3 Jye DICKSON (E3) 1:06:53.051 4 Wil RUPRECHT (E2) 1:07:00.928 5 Korey MCMAHON (E3) 1:07:07.919 6 Andrew WILKSCH (E2) 1:07:35.416 7 William DENNETT (E2) 1:08:12.962 8 Tom BUXTON (E2) 1:09:08.785 9 Riley MCGILLIVRAY (E3) 1:09:22.719 10 Fraser HIGLETT (E1) 1:09:25.346 11 Cooper SHEIDOW (E1) 1:09:38.322 12 Eli TRIPCONY (E1) 1:09:45.247 13 Ryan HAYWARD (E1) 1:10:00.498 14 Joshua WHITEHEAD (E3) 1:10:13.051 15 William PRICE (E1) 1:10:22.578

E1

Reynders came out swinging in the Sprint races, dominating the early tests. Fraser Higlett (Blu Cru Yamaha) and Eli Tripcony set their sights on the top spots, stamping their names as contenders with impressive performances in the second test.

Ryan Hayward also impressed with the third-fastest time in the third test. Cooper Sheidow (Blu Cru Yamaha), after a solid cross-country podium finish, took a few tests to settle into his rhythm but improved throughout the day.

Tripcony continued to shine, finishing second-fastest in the sixth test. However, Reynders was untouchable, securing the E1 win and solidifying his place as a major contender in Pro Enduro. Fraser Higlett maintained his pace to finish second, with Cooper Sheidow securing third.

E1 Round Four Results

Pos Competitor Time 1 Jonte REYNDERS 1:06:52.460 2 Fraser HIGLETT 1:09:25.346 3 Cooper SHEIDOW 1:09:38.322 4 Eli TRIPCONY 1:09:45.247 5 Ryan HAYWARD 1:10:00.498

E2

Ruprecht led out the riders in E2, but by the end of the first test, Milner had surged ahead, finishing 12 seconds faster than Ruprecht and the rest of the field.

McMahon, Wilksch, Dickson, and Reynders started strong, with only seven seconds separating the five riders after the first test. Tom Buxton (GasGas Australia) stayed competitive, finishing fifth in the second test.

Andrew Wilksch (Beta Australia Enduro Team) displayed consistent confidence on the track, securing third place in five of the tests. Milner’s impressive performance saw him take the overall win, while Ruprecht managed to secure second despite struggling with his pace. Wilksch finished third, rounding out the podium.

E2 Round Four Results

Pos Competitor Time 1 Daniel MILNER 1:05:51.210 2 Wil RUPRECHT 1:07:00.928 3 Andrew WILKSCH 1:07:35.416 4 William DENNETT 1:08:12.962 5 Tom BUXTON 1:09:08.785

E3

McMahon came out strong in the shorter sprint races, but Jye Dickson was ready to challenge for the top spot. The battle was tight, with only three seconds separating them after the first test.

Dickson found his stride, taking wins in tests two, three, and four, but McMahon fought back to win the fifth and sixth tests.

However, Dickson’s early success was enough to secure the overall win for the day. McMahon finished second, and Riley McGillivray (Husqvarna Australia) maintained his consistency, earning third.

E3 Round Four Results

Pos Competitor Time 1 Jye DICKSON 1:06:53.051 2 Korey MCMAHON 1:07:07.919 3 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 1:09:22.719 4 Joshua WHITEHEAD 1:10:13.051 5 Bailey MALKIEWICZ 1:11:30.681

EW

After a tough cross-country round in Rawson, Madi Simpson returned with a vengeance in the sprints. Despite some early grip struggles on Saturday, she dominated the tests on Sunday, securing six wins and the overall victory.

The battle for second place came down to the wire, with Jessica Gardiner managing to claw back from 21 seconds behind Madi Healey to finish second overall, just 14 seconds ahead of Healey.

EW Round Four Results

Pos Competitor Time 1 Madi SIMPSON 1:16:36.098 2 Jessica GARDINER 1:18:17.537 3 Madison HEALEY 1:18:31.222 4 Ebony NIELSEN 1:19:54.623 5 Emelie KARLSSON 1:20:04.926

EJ

Kogan Lock (GasGas) returned to winning form after a strong performance the previous day, taking five of the seven test wins and extending his championship lead with a dominant overall victory.

Ryan Jordan never finished outside the top four, steadily improving his results, and clinching a win in the final test. Will McInnes, with his consistency and a win in test six, secured second place overall, while Ryan Jordan finished third.

EJ Round Four Results

Pos Competitor Total Time 1 Kogan LOCK 1:11:20.367 2 Will MCINNES 1:12:03.561 3 Ryan JORDAN 1:12:10.491 4 Fletcher TUCKER 1:13:05.520 5 Oliver PATERNO 1:14:13.640

2025 Yamaha Australian Enduro Championship Standings after Round Four

Pro Enduro Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Daniel MILNER 94 2 Wil RUPRECHT 90 3 Jonte REYNDERS 71 4 Andrew WILKSCH 68 5 Korey MCMAHON 67 6 William DENNETT 66 7 Jye DICKSON 64 8 Tom BUXTON 45 9 Cooper SHEIDOW 45 10 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 42 11 Fraser HIGLETT 39 12 Jeremy CARPENTIER 32 13 Stefan GRANQUIST 27 14 Jett YARNOLD 26 15 Ryan HAYWARD 21

E1 Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Total 1 Jonte REYNDERS 100 2 Cooper SHEIDOW 84 3 Fraser HIGLETT 78 4 Stefan GRANQUIST 66 5 Jett YARNOLD 64 6 Ryan HAYWARD 60 7 Eli TRIPCONY 59 8 William PRICE 58 9 Luke CHELLAS 51 10 Dallan VILLANI 43

E2 Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Total 1 Daniel MILNER 94 2 Wil RUPRECHT 94 3 Andrew WILKSCH 78 4 William DENNETT 74 5 Tom BUXTON 62 6 Jeremy CARPENTIER 59 7 Max MIDWINTER 56 8 Deegan GRAHAM 52 9 Jake HENDERSON 51 10 Brock NICHOLS 38

E3 Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Total 1 Korey MCMAHON 97 2 Jye DICKSON 91 3 Riley MCGILLIVRAY 80 4 Joshua WHITEHEAD 60 5 Max RIKYS 60 6 Bailey MALKIEWICZ 53 7 Cody HOWELL 47 8 Brodie YOUNG 41 9 Tom DEVRIES 39 10 Broc GRABHAM 36

EJ Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Total 1 Kogan LOCK 97 2 Will MCINNES 80 3 Oliver PATERNO 74 4 Fletcher TUCKER 68 5 Bjorn CARDENAS 59 6 Tomas PORTO 57 7 Oscar HARRIS 49 8 Beau TRIPCONY 49 9 Ryan JORDAN 48 10 Jackson ROSSI 43

EW Standings – Top 10

Pos Name Total 1 Jessica GARDINER 94 2 Madi SIMPSON 90 3 Ebony NIELSEN 78 4 Emelie KARLSSON 67 5 Jade CHELLAS 55 6 Monique SIMIONI 52 7 Shaylynne KUHNKE 44 8 Madison HEALEY 42 9 Courtney RUBIE 32 10 Mia TONGUE 30

The championship will now head to Tintinara, SA for rounds five and six of the championship on May 31-June 1.

2025 AusEnduro classes of competition

Senior championship

• E1: 120-200cc 2T and 150-250cc 4T

• E2: 220-250cc 2T and 275-450cc 4T

• E3: 290-500cc 2t & 475-650cc 4T

• EJ (Junior): All Powers (Rider must be under 18 years as of January 1, 2025)

• EW (Women): All Powers

• EV (Vets): All Powers (Rider must be 35-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)

• EM (Masters): All Powers (Rider must be 45-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)

Junior championship

• J2 (12-U15 years): 85cc 2T and up to 150cc 4T

• J3 (13-U15 years): 100-200cc 2T and 200-250cc 4T

• J4 (15 years): 100-200cc 2T and 200-250cc 4T

• JG (12-U16 years): 85-200cc 2T and 150-250cc 4T

Cup

• JJ (9-U12 years): 65cc

• J1 (9-U12 years): 85cc 2T and 150cc 4

• Sportsman: All Powers, state clubman riders

• EWD (Enduro Women’s Development): All Powers

• EL (Legends): All Powers (Rider must be 50-plus years of age before January 1, 2025)

2025 Australian Enduro Championship Calendar