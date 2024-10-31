2025 BMW M 1000 RR

Just weeks after their most successful racing season, which culminated in Toprak Razgatlioglu’s victory in the 2024 WorldSBK Championship, BMW has unveiled the bike that will serve as the foundation for his championship defence: the 2025 BMW M 1000 RR and S 1000 RR.

Notable highlights include a huge 14.5:1 compression ratio, increased from 13.5:1, and new oval-shaped intake ports that facilitate the upgrade from 48 mm to substantial 52 mm throttle bodies.

These enhancements, among others, have contributed to power increasing from 212 to 218 horsepower at 14,500 rpm, all while ensuring the engine complies with Euro5+ emissions standards. The 113 Nm torque peak arrives at 11,000 rpm.

If there’s one thing BMW has never lacked, it’s horsepower. The challenge has been transferring that power to the ground in a manageable way, along with then stopping and turning the bike. It is in these areas that perhaps the most beneficial changes have been implemented.

The steering head stiffness has been ‘optimised’ with the upper mounting point on the left side of the engine relocated from the cylinder head to the engine block itself.

The other part of the stopping and turning part of the equation that has become more and more important in this modern age is aerodynamics. A new front fairing and screen are claimed to make considerable improvements in conjunction with the new carbon-fibre M Winglets 3.0. BMW claim that despite the aerodynamic downforce load at 300 km/h increasing from the previous 22.6 kg to now 30 kg, there are no compromises in top speed, which remains at 314 km/h.

Electronics are also improved with the traction control system now benefitting from a new Slide Control function facilitated by a new steering angle sensor via which, along with wheel speeds and sensor box signals, the slip angle at the rear wheel (“drift angle”) is determined.

Depending on the characteristics of the rear tyre, the road surface, and the slip tolerated by the slip regulation, a slip angle is established. In a stable driving state, this angle is so small that it is not perceived by the rider. Slide Control now matches the current slip angle with a target value dependent on the DTC setting. If this target value is at risk of being exceeded, Slide Control reduces the drive slip. For track use with slick tyres, the rider is supported in controlling power slides that occur with the appropriate riding style and DTC setting.

The new M RR features two different settings with different preset drift angles: DTC Setting 3 and 2. These allow highly skilled riders to maximise the potential of the rear tyre and influence the driving line at the corner exit via the throttle and thus the “drift angle.” Analogous to this new Slide Control function, the use of the steering angle sensor also enables the new Brake Slide Control function which allows the rider to set a specific drift angle for so-called braking drifts with a constant slide into corners.

Technically, a drift angle calculated from the steering angle sensor is set by limiting the brake pressure on the rear wheel through the Race ABS Pro system and by regulating the rear wheel slip through the engine drag torque control (MSR).

Due to its position on the vehicle and the force input via the handlebars, the rider has a significant influence on the drift behavior during braking. Brake Slide Assist supports the rider in this semi-stable drifting state.

Getting back to the engine changes, along with the compression ratio boost and larger new throttle bodies that feed intake ports that are now oval in shape, the valve guides are shortened flush with the port surface. As you would expect the changes come with corresponding alterations to the combustion chamber while new pistonss accommodate the increased thermal and mechanical demans.

The new oval exhaust ports have smoother transitions and a reduced seat angle from 45 to 40 degrees. The exhaust system, made of titanium, has been adapted to the new oval and significantly larger cross-section of the exhaust ports. It features correspondingly designed connection flanges and oval-shaped header inputs. The internal pipe routing of the pre-silencer has also been adjusted.

A quick-action throttle, dubbed the ‘M short-stroke throttle’, now operates through a shorter 58 degrees, down from the previous 72-degrees. The linear progression of the throttle signal from 0 to 100 per cent for the throttle position sensor has been retained, though with a slightly increased ramp-up. The torque requested by the rider is then overridden based on various input parameters, corresponding to the riding mode selected.

As before, the new M RR is offered in two versions: the M 1000 RR base variant in the primary color Lightwhite uni and the M 1000 RR M Competition in the primary color Blackstorm metallic. Additionally, all carbon parts of the new M 1000 RR are finished in a matte look.

2025 BMW S 1000 RR

The updated S 1000 RR also gains more downforce from its smaller wings but not to the extent of that enjoyed by the M model.

The S 1000 RR also gains new brake cooling ducts incorporated into the front fender to help reduce brake temperatures in extreme use.

In a feature that instantly took me back to the first model S 1000 RR, the gills are back on the right hand fairing.

The S 1000 RR gets the same quick-action throttle that is now fitted to the M but doesn’t appear to get the myriad of internal changes that grace the M.

The S 1000 RR engine does gain Euro5+ certification but runs a 13.3:1 compression ratio and the current generation 48 mm throttle bodies for a claimed 210 horsepower maximum at 13,750 rpm. The Pro Riding Modes are now standard with an additional ‘Race Pro’ mode.

The new S 1000 RR is offered in three attractive color schemes: as a base variant in Blackstorm metallic, as a Sport model variant in Bluestone metallic, and in conjunction with the M Package in Lightwhite uni / M Motorsport.

We will update this with arrival and pricing details when they become available.