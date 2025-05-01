2026 BMW R 1300 RT

BMW has just unveiled the new R 1300 RT, featuring enhanced performance courtesy of engine updates, an all-new frame, refined suspension, improved rider ergonomics and comfort, and a broader suite of rider aids — many of which can be further expanded ex-works. The launch also marks a significant styling evolution compared to the outgoing R 1250 RT.

Performance has been boosted, with displacement now reaching exactly 1300 cc, thanks to the upsized 106.5 mm x 73 mm bore and stroke — a shift from the previous model’s 102.5 mm x 76 mm dimensions, featuring a larger bore and a shorter stroke via a revised crankshaft. The result is a power increase to 107 kW, up from 100 kW, and a torque peak of 149 Nm at 6000 rpm — a 6 Nm gain. This version of the engine is already in use across the R 1300 GS range.

Standard riding modes include Rain, Road, and Eco — with the Eco mode making use of ShiftCam technology to maximise fuel efficiency and range. For those seeking a sportier edge, the optional Riding Modes Pro package adds Dynamic and Dynamic Pro modes.

Also included as standard is MSR (engine drag torque control), which helps maintain stability during aggressive downshifting by momentarily opening the throttle valves if excessive engine braking is detected.

The Automated Shift Assistant (ASA) remains an optional accessory and enables fully automated clutch operation, with the choice of either manual or automatic gear shifting.

Complementing the engine overhaul, the R 1300 RT also receives a new chassis built around a steel sheet-metal main frame. This redesign results in a more compact overall package, improved space utilisation, and increased structural stiffness compared to the outgoing model.

Replacing the previous tubular steel subframe is a new aluminium lattice unit, contributing to improved mass centralisation. Combined with the redesigned main frame, BMW promises noticeable handling benefits from the optimised centre of gravity.

That improved agility is no doubt aided by the new 17-inch cast aluminium wheels featuring a hollow-spoke design, which trim 1.4 kg compared to the previous setup. However, despite these weight savings, the overall bike has gained a couple of kilograms over the outgoing R 1250 RT.

Suspension updates include the latest EVO Telelever front end, now featuring a flex element and handlebar decoupling system, ensuring that only steering forces are transmitted to the rider. At the rear, the bike features a redesigned EVO Paralever system with a stiffer chassis connection and a quick-release axle for added practicality and performance.

Suspension can be managed by BMW’s Dynamic ESA and optional Dynamic Chassis Adaptation systems, available ex-works. These systems automatically adjust damping and offer load-dependent preload, spring rate, and damping adjustments, as well as load equalisation. Two selectable modes allow riders to choose between a more comfort-focused setup or a dynamic handling configuration.

Remarkably, the system even incorporates chassis geometry adjustments. One mode maintains a flatter steering head angle for enhanced high-speed stability, while the other increases rear ride height, firms up damping and spring rate, and steepens the steering head angle to deliver more responsive, agile handling.

Braking is handled by the BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro system, with dual four-piston radial mount calipers, and a single floating two-piston rear caliper. A sport brake system is available ex-works.

Ergonomics have also been tweaked, with riders moved further forward for better front end feedback and ride dynamics, delivering a more active seating position.

The height and angle of the seat can be adjusted, with pillion comfort improved, including with more leg room thanks to new luggage cases and a longer pillion seat. The standard cases each offer 27 litres of storage, with additional side case and top box options available.

The rider’s seat sits at 780 mm, although BMW promise a shorter inner leg curve, making for an easier reach to the ground. Accessory seats offer further adjustability.

Lighting is LED, with a new headlight incorporating multiple LEDs for low beam and high beam, and that can be further upgraded to the Headlight Pro system for pitch compensation and ‘Adaptive Light Modes’ which add adaptive direction and intensity for the low beams.

The R 1300 RT runs a 10.25 inch TFT with map navigation and the latest Connectivity Hub system, and there’s a USB-C charging port as standard, as well as a ventilated smartphone charging compartment, designed to accommodate larger smartphones.

Standard electronic aids include Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC), and adding Riding Assistant ex-works adds Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Change Warning (SWW) and Rear End Collision Warning (RECW). An Audio System and Audio Pro are also available ex-works.

The BMW R 1300 RT will come in four variants: Basic, Triple Black, Impulse and Option 719 Camargue.

Australian pricing and availability of the new 2026 BMW R 1300 RT are yet to be announced.

For more information see the BMW Motorrad Australia website.

See model variants for the Australian market below:

R 1300 RT – Standard

Integral ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control, Dynamic ESA, DTC

Heated Grips, Riding Modes

TFT Display with Connectivity, Keyless Ride

Hill Start Control, Cruise Control

Dynamic Brake Light, LED Taillight, Daytime Riding Light

M Lightweight Battery

Comfort Turn Indicator, Adjustable Windscreen

Luggage Rack, Integral Pannier Cases in Body Colour

Audio System ECE, Radio Software ECE

Design Option Silencer, Chrome-Plated Header Pipe

Headlight Pro and Riding Assistant

Forged Handlebar, Variable Slipstream Deflector

LED Additional fog light

Comfort Rider’s Seat with Seat Heating, Comfort Passenger Seat

Comfort Package: Central Locking System, Anti-theft Alarm System, Main Stand, Variable Luggage System

Dynamic Package: Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Riding Modes Pro (4), Dynamic Chassis Adaption, Sport Brake

R 1300 RT Triple Black – Additions

Design Option Silencer II Dark Chrome

Exhaust Manifold in Dark Chrome

R 1300 RT Impulse – Additions

Design Option Silencer II Dark Chrome

Exhaust Manifold in Dark Chrome

Design Option Wheels

R 1300 RT Option 719 – Additions

Design Option Silencer

Chrome-plated header pipe

Option 719 Wheels Sport

Option 719 Billet Package Shadow

Comfort Passenger Package: Topcase Carrier, Pillion Heated Grip, Topcase in Body Colour, Additional Socket

2025 BMW R 1300 RT Specifications

2025 BMW R 1300 RT Specifications Engine Air/liquid-cooled 2-cylinder 4-stroke boxer engine with two overhead, chain driven camshafts, a counterbalance shaft and variable intake camshaft control system BMW ShiftCam Capacity 1300 cc Bore/stroke 106.5 x 73 mm Output 107 kW/145 hp at 7750 rpm Torque Nm 149 at 6500 rpm Compression 13.3:1 Fuel Premium unleaded 95 RON Valves per cylinder 4 Ø intake/outlet 44/35.6 mm Ø throttle valve 52 mm Engine control BMS-O Emission control Closed-loop three-way catalytic converter, exhaust standard EU-5+ Clutch Wet clutch with anti-hopping function, hydraulically activated Transmission Claw-shift 6-speed transmission Primary ratio 1.479 Transmission ratios I 2.438; II 1.714; III 1.296; IV 1.059; V 0.906; VI 0.794 Secondary drive Propeller shaft Secondary ratio 2.818 Frame Two-part frame concept consisting of main frame and rear frame bolted to it, engine co-supporting Front suspension BMW Motorrad EVO Telelever Rear suspension Cast aluminium single-sided swinging arm with BMW Motorrad EVO Paralever, WAD Spring travel f/r 149/158 mm Wheel castor 115 mm Wheelbase 1500 mm Steering head angle 64 ° Brakes front Twin disc brake, floating brake discs, Ø 310 mm, 4-piston radial brake callipers Brakes rear Single disc brake, Ø 285 mm, 2-piston floating calliper ABS BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro (full integral, lean angle optimised) Wheels Light alloy cast wheels, 3.50 x 17″, 6.00 x 17″ Tyres F/R 120/70 ZR 17, 190/55 ZR 17 Total length 2229 mm Total width 971 mm Seat height 780/860 mm DIN unladen weight 281 kg Permitted total weight 510 kg Fuel tank capacity 24 L Fuel consumption (WMTC) 4.9 l/100 km CO2 g/km 113 Acceleration 0-100 km/h 3.6 s Top speed >200 km/h

2025 BMW R 1300 RT Images