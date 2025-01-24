2025 BMW R 18 range revisions

BMW Motorrad ventured into the cruiser segment in 2020 with the introduction of the BMW R 18, followed by the more nostalgic touring take that is the R 18 Classic later that year.

In 2021, the R 18 family expanded with the addition of the R 18 Transcontinental—a Grand American touring motorcycle designed for luxurious travel—and the R 18 B, a stylish bagger built for highway cruising.

In 2023, the BMW R 18 Roctane joined the lineup as the fifth member of the Big Boxer Heritage series, blending cruising and touring capabilities with a custom bagger aesthetic.

For the 2025 model year, the R 18 line-up receives various updates.

The engine control system has been revised to ensure compliance with the Euro 5+ standard. The 1,802 cc Big Boxer engine, producing 67 kW (91 hp), now delivers an increased maximum torque of 163 Nm at 3,000 rpm—5 Nm more than before. Impressively, the engine provides over 150 Nm of torque consistently across the 2,000 to 4,000 rpm range, ensuring strong and effortless performance.

The Australian line-up and pricing can be found below, and it appears that the Transcontinental will not be part of the BMW line-up on our shores in 2025.

BMW R 18

For 2025 the BMW R 18 now rolls on a new look 18-inch rear rim (previously 16-inch), featuring seven double-spokes along with newly designed front and rear wheel covers.

The front fender now has a sculpted surface elevation.

New silencers feature a circular cross-section.

The seat is now 10 mm thicker and its contours have been shaped differently to suit.

The entry variant to the BMW R 18 features a silver powertrain, a chrome-plated exhaust system and black cast aluminium wheels.

The Option 719 variant has a black powertrain, the Aero design package, surface-enhanced Option 719 Icon cast wheels (19”/16”), a chrome-plated exhaust system and the Option 719 seat.

The BMW R 18 Blacked Out equipment variant is a new addition and features black elements almost throughout.

R 18 – From $22,670 MRLP (Black Storm Metallic)

R 18 Blacked Out – From $27,100 MRLP (Mineral Grey Metallic Matt or Brooklyn Grey Metallic)

R 18 Option 719 – From $28,590 (Velvet Green Metallic)

BMW R 18 Classic

The BMW R 18 Classic also benefits from a refined design style. The most prominent new feature is the front mudguard adopted from the R 18 B, in conjunction with a 19-inch spoke front wheel (previously 16-inch). The front fender now incorporates the mudguard extension, which has been significantly lowered for a stylish effect.

The new fender for the R 18 Classic not only complements the existing fork sleeves, but also accentuates its connection to the nostalgic touring heritage accompanied by the newly designed side covers and circular rear silencers.

The entry variant of the BMW R 18 Classic has a powertrain finished in silver, a chrome-plated exhaust system, spoked wheels (19”/16”) and fork tube trim elements.

The Option 719 variant features a silver powertrain, the Aero design package, surface-enhanced Option 719 Icon cast wheels (19”/16”), fork tube trim elements, a chrome-plated exhaust system and the Option 719 seat.

The BMW R 18 Blacked Out equipment variant is a new addition and features black elements throughout.

In the Blacked Out variant, the BMW R 18 and R 18 Classic integrates a host of features in Black High Gloss and Dark Chrome. The Blacked Out optional equipment includes the black powertrain, the Design Option Black, the exhaust system in Dark Chrome and other components in Black High Gloss or Dark Chrome.

R 18 Classic – From $25,540 MRLP (Black Storm Metallic or Mineral Grey Metallic Matt +$490)

R 18 Classic Blacked Out – From $29,350 MRLP (Brooklyn Grey Metallic)

R 18 Classic Option 719 – From $30,990 (Oriental Blue Metallic)

BMW R 18 Roctane and R 18 B

The BMW R 18 Roctane, which launched in 2023, already includes features such as cast aluminium wheels and the Blacked Out optional equipment. Nonetheless, the R 18 Roctane and the R 18 B have now received fresh input in terms of product properties, surfaces and paintwork.

Available as optional equipment for the R 18 Roctane is the Filler Panel in body colour, which visually makes the gap between the side case and the rear fender disappear.

Further additions include Dark Chrome elements on the push rods, intake silencer and headlight inner ring as well as the Comfort package. The latter includes Hill Start Control, lockable fuel filler cap, tyre pressure monitor (RDC) and heated grips.

The BMW R 18 B already features the favourites button for both the base variant and the new Blacked Out optional equipment variant. Here, a button on the right-hand handlebar instrument panel provides quick access to functions such as direct activation of the grip heating – without having to go through the instrument console menu using the Multicontroller.

The items included in the optional equipment Blacked Out are the black powertrain, the Design Option Black, the exhaust system in Dark Chrome and further components in Black High Gloss or Dark Chrome.

The optional equipment variant Option 719 Black Pearl now also includes the push rods and the intake silencer in Dark Chrome. Another addition is the optional equipment Filler Panel in body colour and the Comfort package.