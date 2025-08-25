BSB 2025
Round Seven – Cadwell Park
Superbike Race One
The opening Bennetts British Superbike Championship race at Cadwell Park delivered a barnstormer, as Bradley Ray edged out Kyle Ryde by a bike length at the chequered flag in a nail-biting finish.
Eight seconds further behind them, Andrew Irwin became the 13th different podium finisher of the season, adding another twist to an already unpredictable campaign.
Bradley Ray launched perfectly from the line to grab the holeshot ahead of Ryde and Tommy Bridewell, while Andrew Irwin wasted no time pushing through into second at Park Corner on the second lap.
Thruxton double race winner Danny Kent’s hopes of back-to-back podium weekends were dashed when he crashed out unhurt at Mansfield on lap two.
Bridewell’s quest for a home podium ended prematurely too, the Honda Racing UK rider going down at the Chicane as he attempted to chase down Ray, leaving the Yamaha man clear at the front.
Ray tried to stretch his advantage, at one stage building a gap of more than two seconds, but Ryde wasn’t done. Lap by lap, the Nitrous Competition Racing Yamaha rider reeled him in, and with two laps remaining, he was right on Ray’s tail.
The penultimate lap saw fireworks as Ryde attempted a bold move at Chris Curve. The pair touched, forcing Ryde to back out to avoid disaster, but the chase remained alive right until the line.
Ultimately, Ray held firm to secure a return to the top step for Raceways Yamaha, with the winning margin a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it 0.087s.
Bradley Ray – Race One Winner
“To be honest the pace was phenomenal, the first few laps were in the 25s and I was comfortable with that and I thought I’d just keep pushing on at the start but the lap times were stupidly fast and the gap wasn’t really growing, I think it was about 2.1 seconds and Kyle (Ryde) started to reel me in towards the end. I was pushing on and I think the start of the race hindered the tyre and the last three laps I backed off to save something for the last lap of the race. I defended really well, and I knew it was hard to pass, so I just had to do the best I could up the back straight and defend as best as I could in the areas where I knew he could pass and bring it home. We have a few things to improve for tomorrow. I haven’t been back here for a few years since 2022, so it was an important race with a lot of data gained, and we’ll have another crack at it tomorrow.”
While the leaders diced for victory, the battle for the final podium spot was just as fierce. Christian Iddon looked in control until Andrew Irwin pounced on the penultimate lap, snatching third and marking his first rostrum of the season. Charlie Nesbitt had also been in the mix, but a crash at The Charlies on Lap 13 ended his chances.
Andrew Irwin – P3
“I got a mega start and felt really comfortable running at that pace early on. Then Charlie (Nesbitt) crashed and Tommy crashed and I thought ‘hang on, we could be on for a podium here,’ and I had to keep going, I just can’t give up on this one. And I just sat behind Christian (Iddon) and with two laps to go I thought maybe he won’t defend as much and I’m delighted to get here. I haven’t raced at Cadwell Park for two years, so to get on the podium here at what’s been my worst track ever – if someone ever asks me if I have a bad track I always think of here – so it’s nice to change that! A massive thank you to Honda and everybody who’s supported me and stuck behind me. Everyone knows it’s not been the easiest road, but I’m keeping the faith and let’s keep going.”
Behind the podium trio, Storm Stacey impressed with fifth place on the Bathams AJN Racing BMW, fending off Max Cook. Scott Redding was the top Ducati in seventh for Hager PBM Ducati, while Leon Haslam salvaged eighth after his Superpole crash left him 15th on the grid.
Rory Skinner finished ninth but was docked two seconds for a long lap equivalent penalty after contact with Billy McConnell, while Glenn Irwin rounded out the top ten to cap off a strong showing for the Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha camp.
Josh Brookes added four points to his championship points tally with a 12th-place finish.
Billy McConnell survived the clash with Skinner to finish 16th, but the South Australian’s race pace was certainly strong enough for a top ten finish if not for the skirmish with Skinner.
Superbike Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
B. Ray
|
Yam
|
25m53.746
|
2
|
K. Ryde
|
Yam
|
+0.087
|
3
|
A. Irwin
|
Hon
|
+7.914
|
4
|
C. Iddon
|
Kaw
|
+8.806
|
5
|
S. Stacey
|
BMW
|
+14.127
|
6
|
M. Cook
|
Kaw
|
+14.528
|
7
|
S. Redding
|
Duc
|
+16.794
|
8
|
L. Haslam
|
Duc
|
+19.241
|
9
|
R. Skinner
|
Duc
|
+20.810
|
10
|
G. Irwin
|
Yam
|
+24.819
|
11
|
J. McPhee
|
Hon
|
+25.651
|
12
|
J. Brookes
|
Hon
|
+31.069
|
13
|
F. Rogers
|
Hon
|
+32.151
|
14
|
L. Hedger
|
Hon
|
+34.823
|
15
|
S. Swann
|
Hon
|
+36.609
|
16
|
B. McConnell
|
Hon
|
+43.140
|
17
|
R. Kerr
|
BMW
|
+49.353
|
18
|
G. Giannini
|
Hon
|
+1m00.272
|
19
|
J. Davis
|
Hon
|
+1m07.918
|
NC
|
C. Nesbitt
|
Hon
|
+6 laps
|
NC
|
T. Bridewell
|
Hon
|
+10 laps
|
NC
|
D. Todd
|
BMW
|
+11 laps
|
NC
|
D. Kent
|
Yam
|
+17 laps
Superbike Race Two (Sprint)
Tommy Bridewell finally got his first win of the 2025 Bennetts British Superbike Championship, delivering a home-circuit victory for Honda Racing UK in front of the Cadwell Park faithful. The triumph marked Honda’s first win of the season and came in a race packed with drama, most notably the crash of championship leader Bradley Ray, who went down while leading on lap two at Mansfield.
Ray had rocketed into the lead from the start and looked set to control proceedings, but his crash handed the advantage straight to Honda duo Bridewell and Andrew Irwin, with Kyle Ryde tucked right behind. The incident also blew the title fight wide open, as Ray’s non-score more than halved his advantage over Ryde to just 12 points heading into race three.
From there, Bridewell looked composed as he fended off both Irwin and Ryde in a fierce three-way battle. Irwin shadowed his teammate for much of the distance and looked good for second until the very final lap. At the Hairpin, Ryde launched a decisive attack, muscling his Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha through to snatch P2, leaving Irwin third as Honda celebrated a double podium.
The battle for fourth was just as intense. Leon Haslam carved his way forward to put his Moto Rapido Ducati clear of Max Cook, Storm Stacey, Christian Iddon, Charlie Nesbitt, and Danny Kent, who were all scrapping hard in the chasing pack.
Further back, Rory Skinner rounded out the top ten after a tight tussle with Josh Brookes and John McPhee.
The race wasn’t without attrition either, with early retirements for Davey Todd, Jaimie van Sikkelerus, Gabriele Giannini, and Richard Kerr, which briefly brought out the BMW Safety Car.
Bridewell’s victory not only delivered a personal breakthrough but also a crucial boost for Honda. With Ray’s costly fall tightening the points race, the stage was set for a thrilling conclusion on Monday afternoon.
Superbike Race Two (Sprint) Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
T. Bridewell
|
Hon
|
18m16.580
|
2
|
K. Ryde
|
Yam
|
+0.561
|
3
|
A. Irwin
|
Hon
|
+0.602
|
4
|
L. Haslam
|
Duc
|
+6.049
|
5
|
M. Cook
|
Kaw
|
+6.337
|
6
|
S. Stacey
|
BMW
|
+6.543
|
7
|
C. Iddon
|
Kaw
|
+7.147
|
8
|
C. Nesbitt
|
Hon
|
+7.709
|
9
|
D. Kent
|
Yam
|
+7.973
|
10
|
R. Skinner
|
Duc
|
+8.177
|
11
|
J. Brookes
|
Hon
|
+8.402
|
12
|
J. McPhee
|
Hon
|
+9.105
|
13
|
G. Irwin
|
Yam
|
+9.544
|
14
|
B. McConnell
|
Hon
|
+9.906
|
15
|
S. Redding
|
Duc
|
+11.405
|
16
|
L. Hedger
|
Hon
|
+12.520
|
17
|
S. Swann
|
Hon
|
+12.783
|
18
|
J. Davis
|
Hon
|
+29.749
|
19
|
F. Rogers
|
Hon
|
+1 lap
|
NC
|
B. Ray
|
Yam
|
+11 laps
|
NC
|
R. Kerr
|
BMW
|
+11 laps
|
NC
|
G. Giannini
|
Hon
|
DNF
|
NC
|
D. Todd
|
BMW
|
DNF
|
NC
|
J. van Sikkelerus
|
Hon
|
DNF
Superbike Race Three
Kyle Ryde powered to a brilliant lights-to-flag victory in the third and final Superbike bout at Cadwell Park, snatching the championship lead in the process for Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha. The Yorkshireman kept his cool under pressure to take control early and never looked back, while Honda Racing UK celebrated a double podium with Andrew Irwin and Tommy Bridewell.
From the start, it was Andrew Irwin who launched into the lead at Honda’s home round, but Ryde wasted no time in stamping his authority on the race. A brave move on the brakes into Park corner gave him the advantage, and from there, he dictated the pace.
Irwin kept him honest for much of the race, but Ryde “pulled the pin” in the closing stages, stretching out enough breathing room to cross the line for his third win of the season and one of the most important of his career so far – the one that moves him to the top of the standings.
Behind Ryde, the Honda Racing UK duo put on a strong show in front of the Cadwell crowd. Irwin’s runner-up finish capped off one of his best weekends of the year, while Bridewell backed up his earlier race win with another podium in third. It marked Honda’s most successful weekend of the season to date, a vital morale boost heading into the Donington Park four-race round.
The fight for fourth was fierce, with AJN Steelstock Kawasaki teammates Christian Iddon and Max Cook both in the mix. Iddon eventually came out on top, securing P4 ahead of Cook and early challenger Storm Stacey.
Further back, Leon Haslam kept it consistent with a P7 finish that crucially lifts him to third in the championship standings heading into his home round at Donington. Scott Redding brought the Hager PBM Ducati home in eighth ahead of Charlie Nesbitt and Josh Brookes, who completed the top ten.
It was a race to forget for former points leader Bradley Ray, who never found a rhythm. That bad Monday for Bradley Ray means Kyle Ryde now heads into Donington with momentum and a slender two-point lead over Ray in what looks like a two-man race to the title, as third-placed Leon Haslam is more than 90 points behind the two pacesetters.
Kyle Ryde
“Yeah it’s been a great weekend! It has been long, quite sweaty, and that last race was very tough but was nice to have a good bike under my belt for twelve laps. I had great speed and I didn’t really have any moments. I even had enough to have a little bit of a dig with three to four laps to go and pull the gap out so perfect race really. The last two laps were very difficult, I tried to slow it down a bit and nearly crashed three times so it wasn’t easy! I’m glad to get it done and a lot of hard work all weekend so to repay the team with all that was great. I thought we could’ve maybe won two races this weekend but was nice to get one, last one as well. To get Pirelli King of the Mountain as well, I used to hate this track but now I love it! It’s been a great weekend and I can’t wait for Donington Park now.”
Andrew Irwin
“Some races you’re disappointed not to win but today I’m not. I put 100% in until the end of the weekend, and we’ve got three podium finishes to show for it. It’s been a solid weekend. Honda has done a mega job, I keep ranting and raving about it, and congratulations to Tommy for the win. Five podiums for the team is pretty special. I feel great when I’m riding, I feel like I’m getting back to where I was four or five years ago, and I feel like I could be doing this every weekend. It’s nice to have that feeling again: it’s nice to have that belief.”
Tommy Bridewell
“A good weekend, I guess. A tough weekend, but it seems like the bike’s made a step. Andy (Irwin) had a great weekend, so that’s good to see – he’s brimming with confidence so it helps push me. Neither of us wants to get beaten by our team-mate, so it pushes me hard. It’s tough around here at Cadwell but no excuses. My emotions are odd, really. We won today, but I expect to be winning more regularly and I expect it to be more consistent. It’s tough because at the minute I’m happy – I’m super happy! We’ve won a BSB race today, and that’s hard to do at the best of times. I’m happy for Honda, but I’m not sure if we’ve turned the corner yet. Let’s see what else we can do for the rest of the year. We need to keep working, that’s for sure.”
Superbike Race Three Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
K. Ryde
|
Yam
|
26m01.506
|
2
|
A. Irwin
|
Hon
|
+2.909
|
3
|
T. Bridewell
|
Hon
|
+7.267
|
4
|
C. Iddon
|
Kaw
|
+11.321
|
5
|
M. Cook
|
Kaw
|
+12.030
|
6
|
S. Stacey
|
Bmw
|
+14.516
|
7
|
L. Haslam
|
Duc
|
+14.930
|
8
|
S. Redding
|
Duc
|
+15.119
|
9
|
C. Nesbitt
|
Hon
|
+15.343
|
10
|
J. Brookes
|
Hon
|
+15.931
|
11
|
D. Kent
|
Yam
|
+17.516
|
12
|
B. Ray
|
Yam
|
+18.044
|
13
|
G. Irwin
|
Yam
|
+18.397
|
14
|
F. Rogers
|
Hon
|
+25.311
|
15
|
S. Swann
|
Hon
|
+27.622
|
16
|
B. McConnell
|
Hon
|
+27.938
|
17
|
J. McPhee
|
Hon
|
+29.166
|
NC
|
R. Skinner
|
Duc
|
+14 laps
British Superbike Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
K. Ryde
|
Yam
|
284
|
2
|
B. Ray
|
Yam
|
282
|
3
|
L. Haslam
|
Duc
|
192
|
4
|
D. Kent
|
Yam
|
182
|
5
|
R. Skinner
|
Duc
|
180
|
6
|
C. Iddon
|
Kaw
|
172
|
7
|
T. Bridewell
|
Hon
|
166
|
8
|
M. Cook
|
Kaw
|
146
|
9
|
J. Brookes
|
Hon
|
130
|
10
|
A. Irwin
|
Hon
|
129
|
11
|
S. Stacey
|
Bmw
|
117
|
12
|
S. Redding
|
Duc
|
107
|
13
|
C. Nesbitt
|
Hon
|
106
|
14
|
G. Irwin
|
Yam
|
87
|
15
|
F. Rogers
|
Hon
|
72
|
16
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
51
|
17
|
J. McPhee
|
Hon
|
38
|
18
|
S. Swann
|
Hon
|
34
|
19
|
B. McConnell
|
Hon
|
26
|
20
|
L. Hedger
|
Hon
|
13
|
21
|
P. Hickman
|
Bmw
|
4
|
22
|
D. Todd
|
Bmw
|
1
|
23
|
J. van Sikkelerus
|
Hon
|
1
Supersport Race One (Sprint)
Luke Stapleford produced a masterclass performance in this afternoon’s Supersport Sprint race at Cadwell Park, leading from lights to flag to secure a commanding victory for Macadam Triumph Racing.
Starting from second on the grid, Stapleford launched cleanly and immediately seized the advantage from polesitter Rhys Irwin. From there, the Triumph rider looked untouchable, building a steady lead that Irwin could never quite bridge. Despite shadowing the race leader throughout, Irwin was unable to mount a serious challenge and ultimately crossed the line 0.838s adrift.
Behind the front two, Ben Currie (Moto Rapido Ducati) held third for the opening stages and defended well against reigning champion Jack Kennedy. After several laps of pressure, Kennedy eventually found a way through, but any hopes of a podium quickly evaporated when a technical issue saw him run off track. Rejoining in 10th, Kennedy’s challenge was effectively over, though he salvaged the consolation prize of fastest lap, which handed him pole position for Monday’s Feature Race.
With Kennedy out of contention, the door opened for Joe Talbot, who had been closing in rapidly. With two laps remaining, Talbot pounced on Currie to snatch third, leaving the Ducati rider to settle for fourth at the flag.
Harry Truelove rounded out the top five by a nose over Dean Harrison.
In the Cup category, honours went the way of Ben Tolliday, who held firm to beat Joe Farragher and claim class victory.
Supersport Race One (Sprint) Results
|
Pos
|
CL
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
SSP
|
L. Stapleford
|
Tri
|
17m51.204
|
2
|
SSP
|
R. Irwin
|
Suz
|
+0.838
|
3
|
SSP
|
J. Talbot
|
Duc
|
+4.471
|
4
|
SSP
|
B. Currie
|
Duc
|
+5.240
|
5
|
SSP
|
H. Truelove
|
Duc
|
+9.928
|
6
|
SSP
|
D. Harrison
|
Hon
|
+10.047
|
7
|
SSP
|
M. Wadsworth
|
Tri
|
+10.849
|
8
|
SSP
|
J. Kennedy
|
Hon
|
+11.957
|
9
|
SSP
|
L. Johnston
|
Tri
|
+13.671
|
10
|
SSP
|
T. Toms
|
Kaw
|
+14.266
|
11
|
SSP
|
Z. Corderoy
|
Hon
|
+14.949
|
12
|
SSP
|
O. Barr
|
Duc
|
+15.176
|
13
|
SSP
|
C. Brown
|
Yam
|
+15.377
|
14
|
SSP
|
E. McGlinchey
|
Tri
|
+22.379
|
15
|
SSP
|
J. Sheldon-Shaw
|
Suz
|
+26.138
|
16
|
SSP
|
M. Hardie
|
Kaw
|
+26.263
|
17
|
SSP
|
C. Hall
|
Kaw
|
+29.009
|
18
|
SSP
|
C. Tinker
|
Kaw
|
+30.678
|
19
|
SSP
|
B. Luxton
|
Duc
|
+30.922
|
20
|
SSP
|
J. Erwig
|
Duc
|
+31.235
|
21
|
SSP
|
S. Hill
|
Suz
|
+33.734
|
22
|
SSP
|
J. Boerboom
|
Kaw
|
+33.948
|
23
|
SSP
|
H. Claridge
|
Suz
|
+46.537
|
24
|
CUP
|
B. Tolliday
|
Tri
|
+46.549
|
25
|
SSP
|
A. Brown
|
Yam
|
+46.887
|
26
|
SSP
|
M. McLaren-Wood
|
Duc
|
+47.675
|
27
|
CUP
|
J. Farragher
|
Kaw
|
+56.151
|
28
|
SSP
|
F. Barnes
|
Tri
|
+1m01.858
|
NC
|
SSP
|
E. McManus
|
Duc
|
+5 laps
|
NC
|
SSP
|
E. Colombi
|
Duc
|
+6 laps
|
NC
|
CUP
|
L. Jones
|
Tri
|
+6 laps
|
NS
|
SSP
|
C. Fraser
|
Suz
|
DNS
Supersport Race Two
Joe Talbot etched his name into the winners’ column in dramatic style at Cadwell Park, snatching his maiden Quattro Group British Supersport Championship victory with a last-lap move on Ben Currie in the restarted Sprint Race.
From the start, poleman Luke Stapleford launched hard from P2 on the grid to seize control of the race. He led the opening laps with authority, pulling Currie and the pack along. But on Lap 4, a costly mistake saw the Macadam Triumph rider drop down the order to 10th, ending his hopes of contending for the win.
That handed the advantage to Currie, who took over at the front and looked to be edging away.
Harry Truelove had other ideas. The Appleyard Yamaha rider reeled Currie in and made his move on Lap 6, while Talbot followed him through to demote Currie to third. Currie responded quickly, however, reclaiming second from Talbot two laps later before dispatching Truelove to lead once more.
By then, Talbot was ominously quick and glued to Currie’s rear wheel. The decisive moment came on the last lap at Park Corner, where Talbot dived through to snatch the lead. Seconds later, Jack Kennedy also pounced to take second, but the reigning champion ran out of time to challenge Talbot, who held on by just 0.085s at the flag to seal his first Supersport win.
Currie was forced to settle for third after leading much of the race, while Truelove came home fourth. Rhys Irwin rounded out the top five.
After all was said and done in British Supersport across the Cadwell Park long weekend, Ben Currie’s points lead over Rhys Irwin stands at nine points.
In the Cup division, Ben Tolliday doubled up with another win, with Lewis Jones following him across the line in second.
Supersport Race Two Results
|
Pos
|
CL
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
SSP
|
J. Talbot
|
Duc
|
18:02.773
|
2
|
SSP
|
J. Kennedy
|
Hon
|
+0.085
|
3
|
SSP
|
B. Currie
|
Duc
|
+0.683
|
4
|
SSP
|
H. Truelove
|
Duc
|
+1.098
|
5
|
SSP
|
R. Irwin
|
Suz
|
+1.107
|
6
|
SSP
|
M. Wadsworth
|
Tri
|
+1.475
|
7
|
SSP
|
D. Harrison
|
Hon
|
+1.882
|
8
|
SSP
|
L. Stapleford
|
Tri
|
+3.876
|
9
|
SSP
|
C. Brown
|
Yam
|
+4.017
|
10
|
SSP
|
Z. Corderoy
|
Hon
|
+9.358
|
11
|
SSP
|
E. Colombi
|
Duc
|
+12.537
|
12
|
SSP
|
J. Erwig
|
Duc
|
+16.418
|
13
|
SSP
|
E. McManus
|
Duc
|
+18.291
|
14
|
SSP
|
B. Luxton
|
Duc
|
+18.374
|
15
|
SSP
|
C. Hall
|
Kaw
|
+18.785
|
16
|
SSP
|
S. Hill
|
Suz
|
+24.422
|
17
|
SSP
|
M. Hardie
|
Kaw
|
+24.553
|
18
|
SSP
|
H. Claridge
|
Suz
|
+34.625
|
19
|
SSP
|
J. Boerboom
|
Kaw
|
+34.627
|
20
|
SSP
|
A. Brown
|
Yam
|
+35.077
|
21
|
CUP
|
B. Tolliday
|
Tri
|
+35.248
|
22
|
CUP
|
L. Jones
|
Tri
|
+42.537
|
23
|
SSP
|
F. Barnes
|
Tri
|
+42.622
|
24
|
SSP
|
M. McLaren-Wood
|
Duc
|
+49.051
|
NC
|
SSP
|
O. Barr
|
Duc
|
+1 lap
|
NC
|
SSP
|
J. Sheldon-Shaw
|
Suz
|
+4 laps
|
NC
|
SSP
|
L. Johnston
|
Tri
|
+6 laps
British Supersport Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
B. Currie
|
Duc
|
253
|
2
|
R. Irwin
|
Suz
|
244
|
3
|
J. Kennedy
|
Hon
|
208
|
4
|
L. Stapleford
|
Tri
|
204
|
5
|
J. Talbot
|
Duc
|
201
|
6
|
E. McManus
|
Duc
|
135
|
7
|
D. Harrison
|
Hon
|
119
|
8
|
L. Johnston
|
Tri
|
103
|
9
|
Z. Corderoy
|
Hon
|
93
|
10
|
T. Toms
|
Kaw
|
86
|
11
|
H. Truelove
|
Duc
|
80
|
12
|
B. Luxton
|
Duc
|
65
|
13
|
C. Brown
|
Yam
|
59
|
14
|
O. Barr
|
Duc
|
48
|
15
|
O. Bayliss
|
Tri
|
40
|
16
|
J. Sheldon-Shaw
|
Suz
|
38
|
17
|
E. Colombi
|
Duc
|
28
|
18
|
J. Erwig
|
Duc
|
27
|
19
|
M. Wadsworth
|
Tri
|
26
|
20
|
E. McGlinchey
|
Tri
|
21
|
21
|
C. Fraser
|
Suz
|
17
|
22
|
H. Claridge
|
Suz
|
15
|
23
|
G. Edwards
|
Hon
|
9
|
24
|
C. Hall
|
Kaw
|
7
|
25
|
C. Tinker
|
Kaw
|
5
|
26
|
S. Richardson
|
Suz
|
5
|
27
|
C. Harris
|
Kaw
|
4
|
28
|
J. Nixon
|
Duc
|
4
|
29
|
M. Hardie
|
Kaw
|
4
|
30
|
K. Walker
|
Tri
|
3
|
31
|
O. Jenner
|
Hon
|
3
|
32
|
B. Perie
|
Yam
|
2
|
33
|
J. Boerboom
|
Kaw
|
1
|
34
|
J. McManus
|
Duc
|
1
British Supersport Cup Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
K. Walker
|
Tri
|
187
|
2
|
B. Tolliday
|
Tri
|
186
|
3
|
J. Farragher
|
Kaw
|
176
|
4
|
L. Jones
|
Tri
|
149
|
5
|
J. Bannister
|
Suz
|
117
|
6
|
S. Thomas
|
Tri
|
80
|
7
|
T. Tunstall
|
Duc
|
20
|
8
|
M. Morgan
|
Kaw
|
16
Superstock Race One
Ilya Mikhalchik strengthened his grip on the Superstock Championship with a hard-fought win in a dramatic encounter that had to be restarted after a first-lap crash. Once the action resumed, the Ukrainian produced a determined charge to the front, overcoming setbacks on his way to maximum points.
The 12-lap sprint began with polesitter David Allingham seizing the holeshot, chased by Brayden Elliott and Josh Owens. Championship leader Mikhalchik initially dropped to fourth, keeping a watching brief on the battle ahead. By Lap 4, he muscled past Elliott to take third before losing that position to Matt Truelove three laps later.
Unruffled, Mikhalchik regrouped and began his climb again. Within two laps, he was back into third, then swiftly into second with a clean move on Owens. Even a brief trip across the grass on Lap 10 didn’t derail his momentum. Moments later, Mikhalchik dived on Allingham at the hairpin to claim the lead.
The move sparked chaos behind as Allingham was shuffled back to fourth, allowing Owens and Truelove through.
Elliott’s early promise unfortunately ended prematurely, and the Australian recorded a DNF.
Once in front, Mikhalchik was untouchable. He quickly opened up a decisive lead, set the fastest lap of the race on the penultimate tour, and crossed the line 1.217s clear of Owens to take victory. Truelove completed the podium in third, with Allingham and Callum Bey rounding out the top five.
The result extended Mikhalchik’s championship advantage, leaving his rivals with an even more challenging task in the closing stages of the season.
Superstock Race One Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
I. Mikhalchik
|
Bmw
|
17m56.090
|
2
|
J. Owens
|
Hon
|
+1.217
|
3
|
M. Truelove
|
Hon
|
+1.651
|
4
|
D. Allingham
|
Bmw
|
+3.013
|
5
|
C. Bey
|
Hon
|
+6.782
|
6
|
F. Arscott
|
Hon
|
+8.067
|
7
|
S. Winfield
|
Hon
|
+9.608
|
8
|
T. Oliver
|
Hon
|
+9.957
|
9
|
D. Brooks
|
Hon
|
+12.739
|
10
|
K. Dixon
|
Hon
|
+13.029
|
11
|
J. Bednarek
|
Hon
|
+13.510
|
12
|
J. Howard
|
Hon
|
+16.406
|
13
|
S. Laffins
|
Hon
|
+19.285
|
14
|
H. Crosby
|
Hon
|
+21.238
|
15
|
M. Symonds
|
Hon
|
+21.475
|
16
|
A. Beech
|
Apr
|
+21.846
|
17
|
J. Hopper
|
Hon
|
+24.466
|
18
|
J. Lyons
|
Hon
|
+24.754
|
19
|
T. O’Grady
|
Hon
|
+30.970
|
20
|
C. Grigor
|
Hon
|
+41.778
|
21
|
M. Creasey
|
Hon
|
+42.218
|
22
|
C. White
|
Hon
|
+46.312
|
23
|
C. Wilkinson
|
Hon
|
+50.584
|
24
|
L. Healey
|
Hon
|
+55.585
|
25
|
G. Watts
|
Hon
|
+56.468
|
26
|
D. Williams
|
Yam
|
+1m28.273
|
NC
|
J. Campbell
|
Suz
|
+2 laps
|
NC
|
B. Elliott
|
Hon
|
+6 laps
|
NC
|
R. Campion
|
Bmw
|
+7 laps
|
NC
|
M. Whelan
|
Hon
|
+8 laps
|
NC
|
R. White
|
Bmw
|
+9 laps
British Superstock Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
I. Mikhalchik
|
Bmw
|
281
|
2
|
D. Allingham
|
Bmw
|
222
|
3
|
T. Ward
|
Hon
|
214
|
4
|
J. Owens
|
Hon
|
187
|
5
|
M. Truelove
|
Hon
|
174
|
6
|
L. Mossey
|
Hon
|
154
|
7
|
F. Arscott
|
Hon
|
118
|
8
|
B. Elliott
|
Hon
|
99
|
9
|
S. Winfield
|
Hon
|
77
|
10
|
D. Connell
|
Hon
|
74
|
11
|
C. Bey
|
Hon
|
59
|
12
|
K. Dixon
|
Yam
|
48
|
13
|
D. Brooks
|
Hon
|
48
|
14
|
T. Oliver
|
Hon
|
46
|
15
|
H. Crosby
|
Hon
|
36
|
16
|
J. Bednarek
|
Hon
|
28
|
17
|
S. Laffins
|
Hon
|
17
|
18
|
N. Harrison
|
Hon
|
16
|
19
|
T. Neave
|
Hon
|
14
|
20
|
J. Francis
|
Hon
|
13
|
21
|
R. White
|
Hon
|
13
|
22
|
J. Perrin
|
Hon
|
12
|
23
|
J. Howard
|
Hon
|
9
|
24
|
I. Hutchinson
|
Bmw
|
6
|
25
|
R. Campion
|
Bmw
|
6
|
26
|
J. Lyons
|
Hon
|
6
|
27
|
C. Grigor
|
Hon
|
4
|
28
|
M. Rees
|
Hon
|
4
|
29
|
J. Hopper
|
Hon
|
3
|
30
|
J. McGuinness
|
Hon
|
2
|
31
|
M. Symonds
|
Hon
|
1
|
32
|
A. Beech
|
Apr
|
1
Sportbike Race One
The Sportbike race got off to a dramatic start when polesitter Ash Barnes, who had launched into the lead, crashed out at Chris Curve on the opening lap. That handed control to Fenton Seabright, but by the end of Lap 2, Harrison Dessoy had seized the lead on the PHR Triumph.
From there, it quickly became a tale of two races. At the front, Dessoy was untouchable, steadily building a gap that soon became unassailable. Behind him, though, the fight for the remaining podium spots lit up, with Durham, Seabright, Zak Shelton, Alfie Davidson and Ferre Fleerackers locked in a fierce scrap.
The battle raged all the way to the final lap, with Durham holding his nerve to secure second place, crossing the line 8.102s adrift of Dessoy.
Harrison Dessoy – PHR Performance Triumph
“A great end to a brilliant weekend here at Cadwell Park and to win at the team’s home round was absolutely fantastic! We’ve had strong pace all weekend and to take the win by eight seconds is absolutely fantastic. We’ve got a boost of confidence heading into final few rounds of the season coming off the win at Thruxton as well, it was absolutely fantastic so I’m very, very pleased with that. I look forward to cracking on with the last three rounds at Donington, Oulton and Brands Hatch; we’ve closed the gap in the championship now, and it’s definitely something that’s still on the cards. I’m looking forward to seeing how the final few stages of the season goes, and I think me and the PHR team are in a good spot at the moment, we’ll continue pushing with the form we’re on and hope to have a strong end to the 2025 season.
Seabright completed the podium in third, with Fleerackers and Davidson rounding out the top five.
Australian Brodie Gawith missed out on the points at Cadwell.
Brodie Gawith – Triumph Macadam Factory
“The weekend started off well but unfortunately, I made the wrong move in FP2 and ended up going backwards. Going into qualifying, I improved my lap time by a second, but it still wasn’t enough to put me in a good spot, and I qualified 24th. For the race, we made a few changes to the setup, which took me a while to get used to, but I finished 19th and managed to improve my lap time again by half a second. Overall, the weekend was OK, it felt at times like we were one session behind, but we made some positive steps towards the end and have somethings to take with us to the next round.”
Sportbike Race Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
H. Dessoy
|
Tri
|
18m32.982
|
2
|
A. Durham
|
Suz
|
+8.102
|
3
|
F. Seabright
|
Apr
|
+8.900
|
4
|
F. Fleerackers
|
Apr
|
+8.905
|
5
|
A. Davidson
|
Apr
|
+9.021
|
6
|
J. Nixon
|
Cfm
|
+11.455
|
7
|
R. Stephenson
|
Tri
|
+11.612
|
8
|
J. Martin
|
Tri
|
+21.403
|
9
|
A. Davie
|
Cfm
|
+23.454
|
10
|
T. Wilkinson
|
Apr
|
+23.924
|
11
|
C. Dawson
|
Tri
|
+24.343
|
12
|
L. Smart
|
Tri
|
+24.502
|
13
|
C. Atkins
|
Kaw
|
+27.100
|
14
|
R. Cooper
|
Kov
|
+28.755
|
15
|
T. Rose
|
Tri
|
+29.780
|
16
|
F. Smart-Weeden
|
Apr
|
+34.395
|
17
|
J. Stephenson
|
Yam
|
+35.487
|
18
|
H. McCabe
|
Apr
|
+35.561
|
19
|
B. Gawith
|
Tri
|
+35.841
|
20
|
L. Docherty
|
Apr
|
+38.879
|
21
|
C. Collymore
|
Apr
|
+39.098
|
22
|
J. Smith
|
Apr
|
+56.227
|
23
|
J. Ellis
|
Apr
|
+56.735
|
24
|
W. Kleinfeld
|
Apr
|
+56.843
|
25
|
E. Belsito
|
Kaw
|
+1m02.817
|
26
|
J. Proudfoot
|
Yam
|
+1m03.633
|
27
|
O. Morgan-Edwards
|
Apr
|
+1m11.864
|
28
|
B. O’Malley
|
Yam
|
+1m12.176
|
NC
|
O. Walker
|
Apr
|
+2 laps
|
NC
|
J. Knights
|
Apr
|
+2 laps
|
NC
|
Z. Shelton
|
Tri
|
+3 laps
|
NC
|
S. O’Reilly
|
Apr
|
+4 laps
|
NC
|
T. Moreton
|
Suz
|
+7 laps
|
NC
|
R. Banham
|
Yam
|
+9 laps
|
NC
|
E. Best
|
Kaw
|
+11 laps
|
NC
|
A. Barnes
|
Yam
|
DNF
British Sportbike Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
K. Beekmans
|
Suz
|
238
|
2
|
H. Dessoy
|
Tri
|
186
|
3
|
A. Durham
|
Suz
|
169
|
4
|
F. Fleerackers
|
Apr
|
166
|
5
|
F. Seabright
|
Apr
|
164
|
6
|
A. Davidson
|
Apr
|
138
|
7
|
R. Stephenson
|
Tri
|
108
|
8
|
A. Barnes
|
Yam
|
96
|
9
|
T. Strudwick
|
Tri
|
89
|
10
|
A. Davie
|
Cfm
|
68
|
11
|
T. Rose
|
Tri
|
65
|
12
|
J. Nixon
|
Cfm
|
48
|
13
|
T. Wilkinson
|
Apr
|
42
|
14
|
C. O’Gorman
|
Kov
|
37
|
15
|
R. Banham
|
Yam
|
33
|
16
|
L. Smart
|
Tri
|
29
|
17
|
J. Martin
|
Tri
|
25
|
18
|
T. Moreton
|
Suz
|
20
|
19
|
C. Atkins
|
Kaw
|
19
|
20
|
E. Best
|
Kaw
|
18
|
21
|
Z. Shelton
|
Tri
|
17
|
22
|
L. Docherty
|
Apr
|
10
|
23
|
F. Smart-Weeden
|
Apr
|
7
|
24
|
O. Walker
|
Apr
|
6
|
25
|
C. Dawson
|
Tri
|
5
|
26
|
J. Collier
|
Cfm
|
5
|
27
|
B. Gawith
|
Tri
|
5
|
28
|
H. Cook
|
Tri
|
4
|
29
|
O. Maher
|
Apr
|
4
|
30
|
R. Cooper
|
Kov
|
2
|
31
|
A. Robinson
|
Tri
|
1
|
32
|
C. Collymore
|
Suz
|
1
|
33
|
H. McCabe
|
Apr
|
1