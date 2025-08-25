BSB 2025

Round Seven – Cadwell Park

Superbike Race One

The opening Bennetts British Superbike Championship race at Cadwell Park delivered a barnstormer, as Bradley Ray edged out Kyle Ryde by a bike length at the chequered flag in a nail-biting finish.

Eight seconds further behind them, Andrew Irwin became the 13th different podium finisher of the season, adding another twist to an already unpredictable campaign.

Bradley Ray launched perfectly from the line to grab the holeshot ahead of Ryde and Tommy Bridewell, while Andrew Irwin wasted no time pushing through into second at Park Corner on the second lap.

Thruxton double race winner Danny Kent’s hopes of back-to-back podium weekends were dashed when he crashed out unhurt at Mansfield on lap two.

Bridewell’s quest for a home podium ended prematurely too, the Honda Racing UK rider going down at the Chicane as he attempted to chase down Ray, leaving the Yamaha man clear at the front.

Ray tried to stretch his advantage, at one stage building a gap of more than two seconds, but Ryde wasn’t done. Lap by lap, the Nitrous Competition Racing Yamaha rider reeled him in, and with two laps remaining, he was right on Ray’s tail.

The penultimate lap saw fireworks as Ryde attempted a bold move at Chris Curve. The pair touched, forcing Ryde to back out to avoid disaster, but the chase remained alive right until the line.

Ultimately, Ray held firm to secure a return to the top step for Raceways Yamaha, with the winning margin a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it 0.087s.

Bradley Ray – Race One Winner

“To be honest the pace was phenomenal, the first few laps were in the 25s and I was comfortable with that and I thought I’d just keep pushing on at the start but the lap times were stupidly fast and the gap wasn’t really growing, I think it was about 2.1 seconds and Kyle (Ryde) started to reel me in towards the end. I was pushing on and I think the start of the race hindered the tyre and the last three laps I backed off to save something for the last lap of the race. I defended really well, and I knew it was hard to pass, so I just had to do the best I could up the back straight and defend as best as I could in the areas where I knew he could pass and bring it home. We have a few things to improve for tomorrow. I haven’t been back here for a few years since 2022, so it was an important race with a lot of data gained, and we’ll have another crack at it tomorrow.”

While the leaders diced for victory, the battle for the final podium spot was just as fierce. Christian Iddon looked in control until Andrew Irwin pounced on the penultimate lap, snatching third and marking his first rostrum of the season. Charlie Nesbitt had also been in the mix, but a crash at The Charlies on Lap 13 ended his chances.

Andrew Irwin – P3

“I got a mega start and felt really comfortable running at that pace early on. Then Charlie (Nesbitt) crashed and Tommy crashed and I thought ‘hang on, we could be on for a podium here,’ and I had to keep going, I just can’t give up on this one. And I just sat behind Christian (Iddon) and with two laps to go I thought maybe he won’t defend as much and I’m delighted to get here. I haven’t raced at Cadwell Park for two years, so to get on the podium here at what’s been my worst track ever – if someone ever asks me if I have a bad track I always think of here – so it’s nice to change that! A massive thank you to Honda and everybody who’s supported me and stuck behind me. Everyone knows it’s not been the easiest road, but I’m keeping the faith and let’s keep going.”

Behind the podium trio, Storm Stacey impressed with fifth place on the Bathams AJN Racing BMW, fending off Max Cook. Scott Redding was the top Ducati in seventh for Hager PBM Ducati, while Leon Haslam salvaged eighth after his Superpole crash left him 15th on the grid.

Rory Skinner finished ninth but was docked two seconds for a long lap equivalent penalty after contact with Billy McConnell, while Glenn Irwin rounded out the top ten to cap off a strong showing for the Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha camp.

Josh Brookes added four points to his championship points tally with a 12th-place finish.

Billy McConnell survived the clash with Skinner to finish 16th, but the South Australian’s race pace was certainly strong enough for a top ten finish if not for the skirmish with Skinner.

Superbike Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B. Ray Yam 25m53.746 2 K. Ryde Yam +0.087 3 A. Irwin Hon +7.914 4 C. Iddon Kaw +8.806 5 S. Stacey BMW +14.127 6 M. Cook Kaw +14.528 7 S. Redding Duc +16.794 8 L. Haslam Duc +19.241 9 R. Skinner Duc +20.810 10 G. Irwin Yam +24.819 11 J. McPhee Hon +25.651 12 J. Brookes Hon +31.069 13 F. Rogers Hon +32.151 14 L. Hedger Hon +34.823 15 S. Swann Hon +36.609 16 B. McConnell Hon +43.140 17 R. Kerr BMW +49.353 18 G. Giannini Hon +1m00.272 19 J. Davis Hon +1m07.918 NC C. Nesbitt Hon +6 laps NC T. Bridewell Hon +10 laps NC D. Todd BMW +11 laps NC D. Kent Yam +17 laps

Superbike Race Two (Sprint)

Tommy Bridewell finally got his first win of the 2025 Bennetts British Superbike Championship, delivering a home-circuit victory for Honda Racing UK in front of the Cadwell Park faithful. The triumph marked Honda’s first win of the season and came in a race packed with drama, most notably the crash of championship leader Bradley Ray, who went down while leading on lap two at Mansfield.

Ray had rocketed into the lead from the start and looked set to control proceedings, but his crash handed the advantage straight to Honda duo Bridewell and Andrew Irwin, with Kyle Ryde tucked right behind. The incident also blew the title fight wide open, as Ray’s non-score more than halved his advantage over Ryde to just 12 points heading into race three.

From there, Bridewell looked composed as he fended off both Irwin and Ryde in a fierce three-way battle. Irwin shadowed his teammate for much of the distance and looked good for second until the very final lap. At the Hairpin, Ryde launched a decisive attack, muscling his Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha through to snatch P2, leaving Irwin third as Honda celebrated a double podium.

The battle for fourth was just as intense. Leon Haslam carved his way forward to put his Moto Rapido Ducati clear of Max Cook, Storm Stacey, Christian Iddon, Charlie Nesbitt, and Danny Kent, who were all scrapping hard in the chasing pack.

Further back, Rory Skinner rounded out the top ten after a tight tussle with Josh Brookes and John McPhee.

The race wasn’t without attrition either, with early retirements for Davey Todd, Jaimie van Sikkelerus, Gabriele Giannini, and Richard Kerr, which briefly brought out the BMW Safety Car.

Bridewell’s victory not only delivered a personal breakthrough but also a crucial boost for Honda. With Ray’s costly fall tightening the points race, the stage was set for a thrilling conclusion on Monday afternoon.

Superbike Race Two (Sprint) Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T. Bridewell Hon 18m16.580 2 K. Ryde Yam +0.561 3 A. Irwin Hon +0.602 4 L. Haslam Duc +6.049 5 M. Cook Kaw +6.337 6 S. Stacey BMW +6.543 7 C. Iddon Kaw +7.147 8 C. Nesbitt Hon +7.709 9 D. Kent Yam +7.973 10 R. Skinner Duc +8.177 11 J. Brookes Hon +8.402 12 J. McPhee Hon +9.105 13 G. Irwin Yam +9.544 14 B. McConnell Hon +9.906 15 S. Redding Duc +11.405 16 L. Hedger Hon +12.520 17 S. Swann Hon +12.783 18 J. Davis Hon +29.749 19 F. Rogers Hon +1 lap NC B. Ray Yam +11 laps NC R. Kerr BMW +11 laps NC G. Giannini Hon DNF NC D. Todd BMW DNF NC J. van Sikkelerus Hon DNF

Superbike Race Three

Kyle Ryde powered to a brilliant lights-to-flag victory in the third and final Superbike bout at Cadwell Park, snatching the championship lead in the process for Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha. The Yorkshireman kept his cool under pressure to take control early and never looked back, while Honda Racing UK celebrated a double podium with Andrew Irwin and Tommy Bridewell.

From the start, it was Andrew Irwin who launched into the lead at Honda’s home round, but Ryde wasted no time in stamping his authority on the race. A brave move on the brakes into Park corner gave him the advantage, and from there, he dictated the pace.

Irwin kept him honest for much of the race, but Ryde “pulled the pin” in the closing stages, stretching out enough breathing room to cross the line for his third win of the season and one of the most important of his career so far – the one that moves him to the top of the standings.

Behind Ryde, the Honda Racing UK duo put on a strong show in front of the Cadwell crowd. Irwin’s runner-up finish capped off one of his best weekends of the year, while Bridewell backed up his earlier race win with another podium in third. It marked Honda’s most successful weekend of the season to date, a vital morale boost heading into the Donington Park four-race round.

The fight for fourth was fierce, with AJN Steelstock Kawasaki teammates Christian Iddon and Max Cook both in the mix. Iddon eventually came out on top, securing P4 ahead of Cook and early challenger Storm Stacey.

Further back, Leon Haslam kept it consistent with a P7 finish that crucially lifts him to third in the championship standings heading into his home round at Donington. Scott Redding brought the Hager PBM Ducati home in eighth ahead of Charlie Nesbitt and Josh Brookes, who completed the top ten.

It was a race to forget for former points leader Bradley Ray, who never found a rhythm. That bad Monday for Bradley Ray means Kyle Ryde now heads into Donington with momentum and a slender two-point lead over Ray in what looks like a two-man race to the title, as third-placed Leon Haslam is more than 90 points behind the two pacesetters.

Kyle Ryde

“Yeah it’s been a great weekend! It has been long, quite sweaty, and that last race was very tough but was nice to have a good bike under my belt for twelve laps. I had great speed and I didn’t really have any moments. I even had enough to have a little bit of a dig with three to four laps to go and pull the gap out so perfect race really. The last two laps were very difficult, I tried to slow it down a bit and nearly crashed three times so it wasn’t easy! I’m glad to get it done and a lot of hard work all weekend so to repay the team with all that was great. I thought we could’ve maybe won two races this weekend but was nice to get one, last one as well. To get Pirelli King of the Mountain as well, I used to hate this track but now I love it! It’s been a great weekend and I can’t wait for Donington Park now.”

Andrew Irwin

“Some races you’re disappointed not to win but today I’m not. I put 100% in until the end of the weekend, and we’ve got three podium finishes to show for it. It’s been a solid weekend. Honda has done a mega job, I keep ranting and raving about it, and congratulations to Tommy for the win. Five podiums for the team is pretty special. I feel great when I’m riding, I feel like I’m getting back to where I was four or five years ago, and I feel like I could be doing this every weekend. It’s nice to have that feeling again: it’s nice to have that belief.”

Tommy Bridewell

“A good weekend, I guess. A tough weekend, but it seems like the bike’s made a step. Andy (Irwin) had a great weekend, so that’s good to see – he’s brimming with confidence so it helps push me. Neither of us wants to get beaten by our team-mate, so it pushes me hard. It’s tough around here at Cadwell but no excuses. My emotions are odd, really. We won today, but I expect to be winning more regularly and I expect it to be more consistent. It’s tough because at the minute I’m happy – I’m super happy! We’ve won a BSB race today, and that’s hard to do at the best of times. I’m happy for Honda, but I’m not sure if we’ve turned the corner yet. Let’s see what else we can do for the rest of the year. We need to keep working, that’s for sure.”

Superbike Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K. Ryde Yam 26m01.506 2 A. Irwin Hon +2.909 3 T. Bridewell Hon +7.267 4 C. Iddon Kaw +11.321 5 M. Cook Kaw +12.030 6 S. Stacey Bmw +14.516 7 L. Haslam Duc +14.930 8 S. Redding Duc +15.119 9 C. Nesbitt Hon +15.343 10 J. Brookes Hon +15.931 11 D. Kent Yam +17.516 12 B. Ray Yam +18.044 13 G. Irwin Yam +18.397 14 F. Rogers Hon +25.311 15 S. Swann Hon +27.622 16 B. McConnell Hon +27.938 17 J. McPhee Hon +29.166 NC R. Skinner Duc +14 laps

British Superbike Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. Ryde Yam 284 2 B. Ray Yam 282 3 L. Haslam Duc 192 4 D. Kent Yam 182 5 R. Skinner Duc 180 6 C. Iddon Kaw 172 7 T. Bridewell Hon 166 8 M. Cook Kaw 146 9 J. Brookes Hon 130 10 A. Irwin Hon 129 11 S. Stacey Bmw 117 12 S. Redding Duc 107 13 C. Nesbitt Hon 106 14 G. Irwin Yam 87 15 F. Rogers Hon 72 16 L. Jackson Hon 51 17 J. McPhee Hon 38 18 S. Swann Hon 34 19 B. McConnell Hon 26 20 L. Hedger Hon 13 21 P. Hickman Bmw 4 22 D. Todd Bmw 1 23 J. van Sikkelerus Hon 1

Supersport Race One (Sprint)

Luke Stapleford produced a masterclass performance in this afternoon’s Supersport Sprint race at Cadwell Park, leading from lights to flag to secure a commanding victory for Macadam Triumph Racing.

Starting from second on the grid, Stapleford launched cleanly and immediately seized the advantage from polesitter Rhys Irwin. From there, the Triumph rider looked untouchable, building a steady lead that Irwin could never quite bridge. Despite shadowing the race leader throughout, Irwin was unable to mount a serious challenge and ultimately crossed the line 0.838s adrift.

Behind the front two, Ben Currie (Moto Rapido Ducati) held third for the opening stages and defended well against reigning champion Jack Kennedy. After several laps of pressure, Kennedy eventually found a way through, but any hopes of a podium quickly evaporated when a technical issue saw him run off track. Rejoining in 10th, Kennedy’s challenge was effectively over, though he salvaged the consolation prize of fastest lap, which handed him pole position for Monday’s Feature Race.

With Kennedy out of contention, the door opened for Joe Talbot, who had been closing in rapidly. With two laps remaining, Talbot pounced on Currie to snatch third, leaving the Ducati rider to settle for fourth at the flag.

Harry Truelove rounded out the top five by a nose over Dean Harrison.

In the Cup category, honours went the way of Ben Tolliday, who held firm to beat Joe Farragher and claim class victory.

Supersport Race One (Sprint) Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP L. Stapleford Tri 17m51.204 2 SSP R. Irwin Suz +0.838 3 SSP J. Talbot Duc +4.471 4 SSP B. Currie Duc +5.240 5 SSP H. Truelove Duc +9.928 6 SSP D. Harrison Hon +10.047 7 SSP M. Wadsworth Tri +10.849 8 SSP J. Kennedy Hon +11.957 9 SSP L. Johnston Tri +13.671 10 SSP T. Toms Kaw +14.266 11 SSP Z. Corderoy Hon +14.949 12 SSP O. Barr Duc +15.176 13 SSP C. Brown Yam +15.377 14 SSP E. McGlinchey Tri +22.379 15 SSP J. Sheldon-Shaw Suz +26.138 16 SSP M. Hardie Kaw +26.263 17 SSP C. Hall Kaw +29.009 18 SSP C. Tinker Kaw +30.678 19 SSP B. Luxton Duc +30.922 20 SSP J. Erwig Duc +31.235 21 SSP S. Hill Suz +33.734 22 SSP J. Boerboom Kaw +33.948 23 SSP H. Claridge Suz +46.537 24 CUP B. Tolliday Tri +46.549 25 SSP A. Brown Yam +46.887 26 SSP M. McLaren-Wood Duc +47.675 27 CUP J. Farragher Kaw +56.151 28 SSP F. Barnes Tri +1m01.858 NC SSP E. McManus Duc +5 laps NC SSP E. Colombi Duc +6 laps NC CUP L. Jones Tri +6 laps NS SSP C. Fraser Suz DNS

Supersport Race Two

Joe Talbot etched his name into the winners’ column in dramatic style at Cadwell Park, snatching his maiden Quattro Group British Supersport Championship victory with a last-lap move on Ben Currie in the restarted Sprint Race.

From the start, poleman Luke Stapleford launched hard from P2 on the grid to seize control of the race. He led the opening laps with authority, pulling Currie and the pack along. But on Lap 4, a costly mistake saw the Macadam Triumph rider drop down the order to 10th, ending his hopes of contending for the win.

That handed the advantage to Currie, who took over at the front and looked to be edging away.

Harry Truelove had other ideas. The Appleyard Yamaha rider reeled Currie in and made his move on Lap 6, while Talbot followed him through to demote Currie to third. Currie responded quickly, however, reclaiming second from Talbot two laps later before dispatching Truelove to lead once more.

By then, Talbot was ominously quick and glued to Currie’s rear wheel. The decisive moment came on the last lap at Park Corner, where Talbot dived through to snatch the lead. Seconds later, Jack Kennedy also pounced to take second, but the reigning champion ran out of time to challenge Talbot, who held on by just 0.085s at the flag to seal his first Supersport win.

Currie was forced to settle for third after leading much of the race, while Truelove came home fourth. Rhys Irwin rounded out the top five.

After all was said and done in British Supersport across the Cadwell Park long weekend, Ben Currie’s points lead over Rhys Irwin stands at nine points.

In the Cup division, Ben Tolliday doubled up with another win, with Lewis Jones following him across the line in second.

Supersport Race Two Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP J. Talbot Duc 18:02.773 2 SSP J. Kennedy Hon +0.085 3 SSP B. Currie Duc +0.683 4 SSP H. Truelove Duc +1.098 5 SSP R. Irwin Suz +1.107 6 SSP M. Wadsworth Tri +1.475 7 SSP D. Harrison Hon +1.882 8 SSP L. Stapleford Tri +3.876 9 SSP C. Brown Yam +4.017 10 SSP Z. Corderoy Hon +9.358 11 SSP E. Colombi Duc +12.537 12 SSP J. Erwig Duc +16.418 13 SSP E. McManus Duc +18.291 14 SSP B. Luxton Duc +18.374 15 SSP C. Hall Kaw +18.785 16 SSP S. Hill Suz +24.422 17 SSP M. Hardie Kaw +24.553 18 SSP H. Claridge Suz +34.625 19 SSP J. Boerboom Kaw +34.627 20 SSP A. Brown Yam +35.077 21 CUP B. Tolliday Tri +35.248 22 CUP L. Jones Tri +42.537 23 SSP F. Barnes Tri +42.622 24 SSP M. McLaren-Wood Duc +49.051 NC SSP O. Barr Duc +1 lap NC SSP J. Sheldon-Shaw Suz +4 laps NC SSP L. Johnston Tri +6 laps

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B. Currie Duc 253 2 R. Irwin Suz 244 3 J. Kennedy Hon 208 4 L. Stapleford Tri 204 5 J. Talbot Duc 201 6 E. McManus Duc 135 7 D. Harrison Hon 119 8 L. Johnston Tri 103 9 Z. Corderoy Hon 93 10 T. Toms Kaw 86 11 H. Truelove Duc 80 12 B. Luxton Duc 65 13 C. Brown Yam 59 14 O. Barr Duc 48 15 O. Bayliss Tri 40 16 J. Sheldon-Shaw Suz 38 17 E. Colombi Duc 28 18 J. Erwig Duc 27 19 M. Wadsworth Tri 26 20 E. McGlinchey Tri 21 21 C. Fraser Suz 17 22 H. Claridge Suz 15 23 G. Edwards Hon 9 24 C. Hall Kaw 7 25 C. Tinker Kaw 5 26 S. Richardson Suz 5 27 C. Harris Kaw 4 28 J. Nixon Duc 4 29 M. Hardie Kaw 4 30 K. Walker Tri 3 31 O. Jenner Hon 3 32 B. Perie Yam 2 33 J. Boerboom Kaw 1 34 J. McManus Duc 1

British Supersport Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K. Walker Tri 187 2 B. Tolliday Tri 186 3 J. Farragher Kaw 176 4 L. Jones Tri 149 5 J. Bannister Suz 117 6 S. Thomas Tri 80 7 T. Tunstall Duc 20 8 M. Morgan Kaw 16

Superstock Race One

Ilya Mikhalchik strengthened his grip on the Superstock Championship with a hard-fought win in a dramatic encounter that had to be restarted after a first-lap crash. Once the action resumed, the Ukrainian produced a determined charge to the front, overcoming setbacks on his way to maximum points.

The 12-lap sprint began with polesitter David Allingham seizing the holeshot, chased by Brayden Elliott and Josh Owens. Championship leader Mikhalchik initially dropped to fourth, keeping a watching brief on the battle ahead. By Lap 4, he muscled past Elliott to take third before losing that position to Matt Truelove three laps later.

Unruffled, Mikhalchik regrouped and began his climb again. Within two laps, he was back into third, then swiftly into second with a clean move on Owens. Even a brief trip across the grass on Lap 10 didn’t derail his momentum. Moments later, Mikhalchik dived on Allingham at the hairpin to claim the lead.

The move sparked chaos behind as Allingham was shuffled back to fourth, allowing Owens and Truelove through.

Elliott’s early promise unfortunately ended prematurely, and the Australian recorded a DNF.

Once in front, Mikhalchik was untouchable. He quickly opened up a decisive lead, set the fastest lap of the race on the penultimate tour, and crossed the line 1.217s clear of Owens to take victory. Truelove completed the podium in third, with Allingham and Callum Bey rounding out the top five.

The result extended Mikhalchik’s championship advantage, leaving his rivals with an even more challenging task in the closing stages of the season.

Superstock Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 I. Mikhalchik Bmw 17m56.090 2 J. Owens Hon +1.217 3 M. Truelove Hon +1.651 4 D. Allingham Bmw +3.013 5 C. Bey Hon +6.782 6 F. Arscott Hon +8.067 7 S. Winfield Hon +9.608 8 T. Oliver Hon +9.957 9 D. Brooks Hon +12.739 10 K. Dixon Hon +13.029 11 J. Bednarek Hon +13.510 12 J. Howard Hon +16.406 13 S. Laffins Hon +19.285 14 H. Crosby Hon +21.238 15 M. Symonds Hon +21.475 16 A. Beech Apr +21.846 17 J. Hopper Hon +24.466 18 J. Lyons Hon +24.754 19 T. O’Grady Hon +30.970 20 C. Grigor Hon +41.778 21 M. Creasey Hon +42.218 22 C. White Hon +46.312 23 C. Wilkinson Hon +50.584 24 L. Healey Hon +55.585 25 G. Watts Hon +56.468 26 D. Williams Yam +1m28.273 NC J. Campbell Suz +2 laps NC B. Elliott Hon +6 laps NC R. Campion Bmw +7 laps NC M. Whelan Hon +8 laps NC R. White Bmw +9 laps

British Superstock Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 I. Mikhalchik Bmw 281 2 D. Allingham Bmw 222 3 T. Ward Hon 214 4 J. Owens Hon 187 5 M. Truelove Hon 174 6 L. Mossey Hon 154 7 F. Arscott Hon 118 8 B. Elliott Hon 99 9 S. Winfield Hon 77 10 D. Connell Hon 74 11 C. Bey Hon 59 12 K. Dixon Yam 48 13 D. Brooks Hon 48 14 T. Oliver Hon 46 15 H. Crosby Hon 36 16 J. Bednarek Hon 28 17 S. Laffins Hon 17 18 N. Harrison Hon 16 19 T. Neave Hon 14 20 J. Francis Hon 13 21 R. White Hon 13 22 J. Perrin Hon 12 23 J. Howard Hon 9 24 I. Hutchinson Bmw 6 25 R. Campion Bmw 6 26 J. Lyons Hon 6 27 C. Grigor Hon 4 28 M. Rees Hon 4 29 J. Hopper Hon 3 30 J. McGuinness Hon 2 31 M. Symonds Hon 1 32 A. Beech Apr 1

Sportbike Race One

The Sportbike race got off to a dramatic start when polesitter Ash Barnes, who had launched into the lead, crashed out at Chris Curve on the opening lap. That handed control to Fenton Seabright, but by the end of Lap 2, Harrison Dessoy had seized the lead on the PHR Triumph.

From there, it quickly became a tale of two races. At the front, Dessoy was untouchable, steadily building a gap that soon became unassailable. Behind him, though, the fight for the remaining podium spots lit up, with Durham, Seabright, Zak Shelton, Alfie Davidson and Ferre Fleerackers locked in a fierce scrap.

The battle raged all the way to the final lap, with Durham holding his nerve to secure second place, crossing the line 8.102s adrift of Dessoy.

Harrison Dessoy – PHR Performance Triumph

“A great end to a brilliant weekend here at Cadwell Park and to win at the team’s home round was absolutely fantastic! We’ve had strong pace all weekend and to take the win by eight seconds is absolutely fantastic. We’ve got a boost of confidence heading into final few rounds of the season coming off the win at Thruxton as well, it was absolutely fantastic so I’m very, very pleased with that. I look forward to cracking on with the last three rounds at Donington, Oulton and Brands Hatch; we’ve closed the gap in the championship now, and it’s definitely something that’s still on the cards. I’m looking forward to seeing how the final few stages of the season goes, and I think me and the PHR team are in a good spot at the moment, we’ll continue pushing with the form we’re on and hope to have a strong end to the 2025 season.

Seabright completed the podium in third, with Fleerackers and Davidson rounding out the top five.

Australian Brodie Gawith missed out on the points at Cadwell.

Brodie Gawith – Triumph Macadam Factory

“The weekend started off well but unfortunately, I made the wrong move in FP2 and ended up going backwards. Going into qualifying, I improved my lap time by a second, but it still wasn’t enough to put me in a good spot, and I qualified 24th. For the race, we made a few changes to the setup, which took me a while to get used to, but I finished 19th and managed to improve my lap time again by half a second. Overall, the weekend was OK, it felt at times like we were one session behind, but we made some positive steps towards the end and have somethings to take with us to the next round.”

Sportbike Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 H. Dessoy Tri 18m32.982 2 A. Durham Suz +8.102 3 F. Seabright Apr +8.900 4 F. Fleerackers Apr +8.905 5 A. Davidson Apr +9.021 6 J. Nixon Cfm +11.455 7 R. Stephenson Tri +11.612 8 J. Martin Tri +21.403 9 A. Davie Cfm +23.454 10 T. Wilkinson Apr +23.924 11 C. Dawson Tri +24.343 12 L. Smart Tri +24.502 13 C. Atkins Kaw +27.100 14 R. Cooper Kov +28.755 15 T. Rose Tri +29.780 16 F. Smart-Weeden Apr +34.395 17 J. Stephenson Yam +35.487 18 H. McCabe Apr +35.561 19 B. Gawith Tri +35.841 20 L. Docherty Apr +38.879 21 C. Collymore Apr +39.098 22 J. Smith Apr +56.227 23 J. Ellis Apr +56.735 24 W. Kleinfeld Apr +56.843 25 E. Belsito Kaw +1m02.817 26 J. Proudfoot Yam +1m03.633 27 O. Morgan-Edwards Apr +1m11.864 28 B. O’Malley Yam +1m12.176 NC O. Walker Apr +2 laps NC J. Knights Apr +2 laps NC Z. Shelton Tri +3 laps NC S. O’Reilly Apr +4 laps NC T. Moreton Suz +7 laps NC R. Banham Yam +9 laps NC E. Best Kaw +11 laps NC A. Barnes Yam DNF