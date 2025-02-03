2025 CFMOTO 800MT-X

CFMOTO has revealed that a new 800MT variant will be arriving in Australia later this month from $14,990 Ride Away. The new 800MT-X features a stronger off-road bent than their current options.

There’s even a launch promo offering a CFMOTO adventure helmet worth $299 to sweeten the deal for those who purchase the new bike before March 31, 2025. Normal pricing will be from $15,990 ride-away once that bonus period ends.

The brand reckons the new machine will meld the long-distance touring comfort of the 800MT with superior off-road capability, and the inclusions look impressive for the price.

A 21-inch/18-inch wheel combination is introduced for better off-road handling alongside more ground clearance and longer suspension travel. The spoked rims are shod with 90/90-21 and 150/70-18 rubber.

Fitted are a set of Yu’an 48 mm USD forks, with 230 mm travel and full adjustability, in contrast to the fully-adjustable KYB units seen on the existing versions that work through 160 mm of travel.

The shock is by the same company, again offering full adjustability and 230 mm of travel. A generous 240 mm of ground clearance available adds to the off-road chops.

The extra clearance and travel does come at the cost of seat height, which is jacked up to 870 mm, compared to 825 mm on both existing models.

The frame is a lightweight chromoly steel frame and trellis subframe, with CFMOTO quoting a 220 kg kerb weight, compared to the 231 kg figure for both the Touring and Explore.

They’ve also squeezed a bit more performance from the KTM-derived LC8c 799cc parallel-twin engine, which now produces 95hp (70kW) and 87Nm of torque, with enhanced mid-range – optimised for off-roading. That’s a boost of four hp and an impressive 12 Nm!

Backing up that performance is Bosch’s six-axis IMU with switchable cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control, a bi-directional quick shifter, and a power-assisted slipper clutch. The vertical 7-inch TFT screen including smartphone connectivity, Bluetooth, and CFMOTO Ride app integration.

That joins Standard, Rain & Off-Road modes, an adjustable screen, LED lighting and a steering damper, plus TPMS.

Fuel capacity has even been boosted to 22.5 L, from 19 L. An optional 8 L accessory tank can expand that even further.

Brakes match previous 800MT models, with dual J.Juan four-piston calipers on 320 mm rotors, and a single 260 mm rear rotor with two-piston caliper. Rear ABS can also be switched off for off-roading.

Overall the 800MT-X looks impressive, particularly at that introductory pricing of essentially $15K, matching the base model 800MT Touring, but incorporating many of the extras of the top of the line 800MT Explore. Once pricing increases to $16K ride-away the 800MT-X will fall squarely between the Touring and Explore versions.

There’s also no mention of a few features seen on the Explore however, like radar technology, lane change assist, collision warning, heated grips or the heated seat.

The CFMOTO 800MT-X will be available in Australian dealerships from late February 2025 in the choice of either Zephyr Blue or Nebula Black colour schemes and will be backed by CFMOTO’s three-year warranty program. The CFMOTO three-year factory warranty program provides a warranty for two years from the date of purchase. However, if your vehicle is serviced exclusively at an authorised dealer and retains an accurate service history, you may be eligible for a further one-year extension.

For more information on the 800MT-X head to www.cfmoto.com.au or your local dealer.

2025 CFMOTO 800MT-X Specifications

2025 CFMOTO 800MT-X Specifications Engine Liquid-cooled, four-stroke, parallel twin, DOHC, 285° crankshaft Capacity 799 cc Bore & Stroke 88 x 65.7 mm Compression Ratio 12.7 :1 Fuel System EFI / Ride-by-wire Max Power 70 kW / 8500 rpm Max Torque 87 Nm / 6750 rpm Transmission Six-speed with Power Assisted Slipper Clutch Frame Chromoly steel frame, trellis subframe Front Suspension YU’AN 48 mm inverted fork, fully adjustable, 230 mm travel Rear Suspension YU’AN single rear shock, fully adjustable, 230 mm travel Front Brakes J.Juan four-piston radial calipers, dual 320 mm floating rotors Rear Brakes J.Juan twin-piston caliper, single Ø260mm rotor ABS BOSCH Cornering ABS Tyres 90/90 R21, 150/70 R18, CST AMBRO A4 L x W x H 2288 x 945 x 1426 mm Wheelbase 1530 mm Seat Height 870 mm Fuel Capacity 22.5L Weight 200kg Dry / 220kg Curb Colours Zephyr Blue or Nebula Black MSRP $14,990 Ride Away (introductory)

2025 CFMOTO 800MT-X Images