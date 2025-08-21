2025 Isle of Man Classic TT
Qualifying Day Two
Thursday saw the second qualifying session of the 2025 Classic TT get underway in almost perfect conditions. Rob Hodson again topped proceedings on the SMT-backed 916 Ducati, but the Greenall Kawasaki duo of Jamie Coward and Nathan Harrson also stepped up a gear to record the second and third quickest times of the week thus far.
Hodson underlined his day one form by stretching the goalposts to 127.402 mph as he nudges towards Bruce Anstey’s 127.469 mph lap record set by the Kiwi on a YZR500 in 2017.
Jamie Coward was next quickest on 126.240 ahead of fellow ZXR750 riders Nathan Harrison and David Johnson.
Later in the evening, the Historic Senior, Historic Junior and Lightweight machines headed down Glencrutchery Road.
In the Senior ranks, it was John McGuinness MBE who led the way on the Winfield Paton, lapping at 110.624mph. That put him ten seconds clear of Mike Browne on the Peter Lodge Racing Norton at 109.764mph.
Ian Lougher, on the second Paton, placed third at 106.204mph but was relegated to fifth as Yeardsley (108.844mph) and Jordan (106.623mph) moved ahead. Conor Cummins completed his first laps of the 2025 Classic TT meeting with 104.272mph, placing sixth just in front of fellow Manxmen Evans (102.729mph) and Dan Sayle (102.458mph).
It was a good night for Evans, who topped the Historic Junior times with 103.352mph on Ken Rutter’s Honda – the quickest of the week so far. Jordan (102.522mph) and Yeardsley (102.430mph) weren’t far behind, with Dean Harrison (99.787mph), Alan Oversby (97.594mph) and Maurizio Bottalico (97.070mph) completing the top six. Harrison was on course for a 103mph lap before stopping at Glen Duff on his second circuit.
The Lightweight Classic session was also closely contested, with the 250cc Yamaha of Adam McLean setting the pace at 112.929mph. Stuart Hall was close behind at 112.218mph, the pair separated by just 4.4 seconds.
Michael Sweeney (111.218mph) was third quickest on his 250cc Honda, followed by Rhys Hardisty (111.467mph) and Chris Moore (109.992mph) on their Yamaha TZs. The top six was rounded out by Owen Monaghan, again the fastest 400cc rider, with an improved speed of 109.343mph.
Classic F1 Thursday Qualifying
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Mph
|
1
|
R. Hodson (Ducati 916)
|
127.402
|
2
|
J. Coward (Kawasaki ZXR750)
|
126.240
|
3
|
N. Harrison (Kawasaki ZXR750)
|
125.221
|
4
|
D. Johnson (Kawasaki ZXR750)
|
123.125
|
5
|
P. Jordan (Kawasaki ZXR750)
|
122.894
|
6
|
C. Neve (Kawasaki ZXR750)
|
122.628
|
7
|
B. McCormack (Kawasaki ZXR750)
|
122.052
|
8
|
M. Evans (Suzuki GSX-R750)
|
121.333
|
9
|
B. Furber (Suzuki GSX-R750)
|
120.652
|
10
|
J. Yeardsley (Kawasaki ZXR750)
|
120.643
|
11
|
M. Dunlop (Norton WRS588)
|
120.588
|
12
|
D. Herbertson (Kawasaki ZXR750)
|
119.702
|
13
|
J. Trummer (Kawasaki ZXR750)
|
119.458
|
14
|
D. Todd (Ducati 916)
|
119.254
|
15
|
J. Thompson
|
119.096
|
16
|
A. Blanc
|
118.257
|
17
|
H. Saiger
|
116.782
|
18
|
M. Simpson
|
116.305
|
19
|
J. Cringle
|
116.259
|
20
|
T. Monot
|
115.594
|
21
|
M. Dokoupil
|
115.476
|
22
|
R. Hardisty
|
114.56
|
23
|
J. Perry
|
114.384
|
24
|
P. Cassidy
|
113.493
|
25
|
D. Forbes
|
111.177
|
26
|
P. Murray
|
110.896
|
27
|
H. Owen
|
108.42
|
28
|
A. Lovett
|
107.141
|
29
|
D. Crook
|
106.354
|
30
|
N. Carroll
|
105.963
|
31
|
C. Croft
|
105.806
|
32
|
J. Halliday
|
105.384
|
33
|
E. Burke
|
104.859
|
34
|
A. Harrison
|
104.376
Lightweight Classic Thursday Qualifying
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
MPH
|
1
|
A. McLean
|
112.629
|
2
|
S. Hall
|
112.218
|
3
|
M. Sweeney
|
111.48
|
4
|
R. Hardisty
|
111.467
|
5
|
C. Moore
|
109.992
|
6
|
O. Monaghan
|
109.343
|
7
|
A. Oversby
|
108.996
|
8
|
P. Cassidy
|
108.734
|
9
|
M. Dokoupil
|
108.495
|
10
|
C. Neve
|
107.571
|
11
|
J. Perry
|
106.896
|
12
|
C. Pert
|
103.611
|
13
|
A. Whale
|
103.454
|
14
|
T. Walsh
|
103.1
|
15
|
P. Gibson
|
102.405
|
16
|
M. Grigson
|
102.267
|
17
|
E. Huon De Penanster
|
101.489
|
18
|
R. Hughes
|
101.338
|
19
|
S. Price
|
100.801
|
20
|
H. Rushton
|
100.176
|
21
|
S. Larkin
|
99.04
|
22
|
C. Hopkins
|
98.148
|
23
|
I. Soilleux
|
95.663
|
24
|
J. Roebury
|
94.397
|
25
|
D. Hanby
|
90.861
|
26
|
S. Sewell
|
90.581
Classic TT Historic Junior Thursday Qualifying
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
MPH
|
1
|
M. Evans
|
103.352
|
2
|
P. Jordan
|
102.522
|
3
|
J. Yeardsley
|
102.43
|
4
|
D. Harrison
|
99.787
|
5
|
A. Oversby
|
97.594
|
6
|
M. Bottalico
|
97.07
|
7
|
D. Todd
|
96.51
|
8
|
M. Costello
|
93.935
|
9
|
B. Furber
|
92.951
|
10
|
S. Pike
|
86.595
|
11
|
D. Creer
|
85.897
|
12
|
J. Smith
|
78.4
|
13
|
M. Russell
|
69.938
Classic TT Historic Senior Thursday Qualifying
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
MPH
|
1
|
J. McGuinness
|
110.624
|
2
|
M. Browne
|
109.764
|
3
|
J. Yeardsley
|
108.844
|
4
|
P. Jordan
|
106.623
|
5
|
I. Lougher
|
106.204
|
6
|
C. Cummins
|
104.272
|
7
|
M. Evans
|
102.729
|
8
|
D. Sayle
|
102.458
|
9
|
W. Loder
|
101.184
|
10
|
H. Owen
|
99.576
|
11
|
H. Rushton
|
98.179
|
12
|
T. Snow
|
97.083
|
13
|
M. Costello
|
96.515
|
14
|
J. Vermeulen
|
95.897
|
15
|
R. Roebury
|
95.284
|
16
|
M. Johnson
|
90.178
