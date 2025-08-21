2025 Isle of Man Classic TT

Qualifying Day Two

Thursday saw the second qualifying session of the 2025 Classic TT get underway in almost perfect conditions. Rob Hodson again topped proceedings on the SMT-backed 916 Ducati, but the Greenall Kawasaki duo of Jamie Coward and Nathan Harrson also stepped up a gear to record the second and third quickest times of the week thus far.

Hodson underlined his day one form by stretching the goalposts to 127.402 mph as he nudges towards Bruce Anstey’s 127.469 mph lap record set by the Kiwi on a YZR500 in 2017.

Jamie Coward was next quickest on 126.240 ahead of fellow ZXR750 riders Nathan Harrison and David Johnson.

Later in the evening, the Historic Senior, Historic Junior and Lightweight machines headed down Glencrutchery Road.

In the Senior ranks, it was John McGuinness MBE who led the way on the Winfield Paton, lapping at 110.624mph. That put him ten seconds clear of Mike Browne on the Peter Lodge Racing Norton at 109.764mph.

Ian Lougher, on the second Paton, placed third at 106.204mph but was relegated to fifth as Yeardsley (108.844mph) and Jordan (106.623mph) moved ahead. Conor Cummins completed his first laps of the 2025 Classic TT meeting with 104.272mph, placing sixth just in front of fellow Manxmen Evans (102.729mph) and Dan Sayle (102.458mph).

It was a good night for Evans, who topped the Historic Junior times with 103.352mph on Ken Rutter’s Honda – the quickest of the week so far. Jordan (102.522mph) and Yeardsley (102.430mph) weren’t far behind, with Dean Harrison (99.787mph), Alan Oversby (97.594mph) and Maurizio Bottalico (97.070mph) completing the top six. Harrison was on course for a 103mph lap before stopping at Glen Duff on his second circuit.

The Lightweight Classic session was also closely contested, with the 250cc Yamaha of Adam McLean setting the pace at 112.929mph. Stuart Hall was close behind at 112.218mph, the pair separated by just 4.4 seconds.

Michael Sweeney (111.218mph) was third quickest on his 250cc Honda, followed by Rhys Hardisty (111.467mph) and Chris Moore (109.992mph) on their Yamaha TZs. The top six was rounded out by Owen Monaghan, again the fastest 400cc rider, with an improved speed of 109.343mph.

Classic F1 Thursday Qualifying

Pos Rider Mph 1 R. Hodson (Ducati 916) 127.402 2 J. Coward (Kawasaki ZXR750) 126.240 3 N. Harrison (Kawasaki ZXR750) 125.221 4 D. Johnson (Kawasaki ZXR750) 123.125 5 P. Jordan (Kawasaki ZXR750) 122.894 6 C. Neve (Kawasaki ZXR750) 122.628 7 B. McCormack (Kawasaki ZXR750) 122.052 8 M. Evans (Suzuki GSX-R750) 121.333 9 B. Furber (Suzuki GSX-R750) 120.652 10 J. Yeardsley (Kawasaki ZXR750) 120.643 11 M. Dunlop (Norton WRS588) 120.588 12 D. Herbertson (Kawasaki ZXR750) 119.702 13 J. Trummer (Kawasaki ZXR750) 119.458 14 D. Todd (Ducati 916) 119.254 15 J. Thompson 119.096 16 A. Blanc 118.257 17 H. Saiger 116.782 18 M. Simpson 116.305 19 J. Cringle 116.259 20 T. Monot 115.594 21 M. Dokoupil 115.476 22 R. Hardisty 114.56 23 J. Perry 114.384 24 P. Cassidy 113.493 25 D. Forbes 111.177 26 P. Murray 110.896 27 H. Owen 108.42 28 A. Lovett 107.141 29 D. Crook 106.354 30 N. Carroll 105.963 31 C. Croft 105.806 32 J. Halliday 105.384 33 E. Burke 104.859 34 A. Harrison 104.376

Lightweight Classic Thursday Qualifying

Pos Rider MPH 1 A. McLean 112.629 2 S. Hall 112.218 3 M. Sweeney 111.48 4 R. Hardisty 111.467 5 C. Moore 109.992 6 O. Monaghan 109.343 7 A. Oversby 108.996 8 P. Cassidy 108.734 9 M. Dokoupil 108.495 10 C. Neve 107.571 11 J. Perry 106.896 12 C. Pert 103.611 13 A. Whale 103.454 14 T. Walsh 103.1 15 P. Gibson 102.405 16 M. Grigson 102.267 17 E. Huon De Penanster 101.489 18 R. Hughes 101.338 19 S. Price 100.801 20 H. Rushton 100.176 21 S. Larkin 99.04 22 C. Hopkins 98.148 23 I. Soilleux 95.663 24 J. Roebury 94.397 25 D. Hanby 90.861 26 S. Sewell 90.581

Classic TT Historic Junior Thursday Qualifying

Pos Rider MPH 1 M. Evans 103.352 2 P. Jordan 102.522 3 J. Yeardsley 102.43 4 D. Harrison 99.787 5 A. Oversby 97.594 6 M. Bottalico 97.07 7 D. Todd 96.51 8 M. Costello 93.935 9 B. Furber 92.951 10 S. Pike 86.595 11 D. Creer 85.897 12 J. Smith 78.4 13 M. Russell 69.938

Classic TT Historic Senior Thursday Qualifying

Pos Rider MPH 1 J. McGuinness 110.624 2 M. Browne 109.764 3 J. Yeardsley 108.844 4 P. Jordan 106.623 5 I. Lougher 106.204 6 C. Cummins 104.272 7 M. Evans 102.729 8 D. Sayle 102.458 9 W. Loder 101.184 10 H. Owen 99.576 11 H. Rushton 98.179 12 T. Snow 97.083 13 M. Costello 96.515 14 J. Vermeulen 95.897 15 R. Roebury 95.284 16 M. Johnson 90.178

