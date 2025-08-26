2025 Isle of Man Classic TT

Final Qualifying Results

With beautiful, sunny conditions all around the course, a single qualifying lap for the Lightweight Classic and Historic Senior and Junior machines got proceedings underway at 1000 on Monday with Chris Moore, Mike Browne, Lougher, Rhys Hardisty and Harrison amongst the early starters.

Lougher set the early pace on the Laycock Racing Yamaha only to be usurped by Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Honda), and it was the latter who led for much of the first lap. However, Lougher completed the lap first at 114.988mph and with Dunlop’s pace easing over the Mountain, that put the Welshman quickest in the session.

Dunlop (114.424mph) placed second quickest with Lougher’s team-mate Mike Browne (112.815mph) third, but the latter had the quickest sector times for the second half of the lap. Adam McLean (111.208mph), Craig Neve (110.785mph) and Michael Sweeney (109.751mph) completed the top six, Neve again the fastest of the 400cc runners.

In the Historic Senior class, Jordan topped the leaderboard at 108.929mph and he was followed by Joe Yeardsley (107.903mph), Barry Furber (106.017mph), Michael Evans (103.620mph), Conor Cummins (102.458mph) and Will Loder (102.114mph). Dutch newcomer Jeffrey Vermeulen was again going well and placed eighth at 99.014mph.

At 1300, it was the turn of the Formula 1 Classic and Historic Junior session with Harrison, Ian Hutchinson, Dunlop, Browne, David Johnson, Neve, Coward, Brian McCormack and Julian Trummer all out early.

Harrison was quickest to Glen Helen, but qualifying pace setter Rob Hodson retired the SMT by Key Racing Ducati at Ballacraine, and team-mate Browne only got as far as Douglas Road Corner. McCormack also stopped on the third Greenall Racing machine, whilst Hutchinson’s lap ended at Glentramman.

Harrison had no issues, though, and his lap was clocked at 127.204mph, the fastest standing start lap of the event so far and just 1.6 seconds slower than Hodson’s lap from Thursday evening. Team-mate Coward was second quickest at 125.257mph with Dominic Herbertson (124.242mph), Dunlop (123.495mph), Johnson (122.875mph) and Neve (122.106mph) completing the top six. Rob Hodson’s 127.402 mph lap on Thursday still ranks as the quickest time of the Classic TT thus far.

In the Historic Junior class, Italian Maurizio Bottalico’s strong meeting continued as he topped the leaderboard at 97.647mph. That put him 16 seconds clear of Dan Sayle (96.515mph) with Michael Russell (96.382mph), John McGuinness (95.537mph), Will Loder (95.055mph) and Vermeulen (94.702mph) occupying third to sixth. The 104.760 mph lap set by Michael Evans on the Ken Rutter Honda CB350 last Friday remained unbeaten.

With qualifying run and done, the Lightweight Classic TT got underway at 1730 before coming to a stop during the first lap, due to an incident at Glen Helen resulting in a Red Flag.

At Glen Helen on lap one, Dunlop held the lead, but only narrowly, his advantage over Browne just 0.341 seconds, with Ian Lougher a further 1.6 seconds back in third.

By Ballaugh Bridge, Browne had moved into the lead, his advantage over Dunlop up to 3.5 seconds, while Lougher remained in third, now 2.2 seconds adrift. Sayle had climbed to fourth, but moments later the red flags were shown and the race was stopped following an incident at Glen Helen.

Andy Whale, bike number 26, who came off at Glen Helen was reported as conscious and talking, and was taken to Nobles Hospital by Airmed for further assessment.

Separate to the Incident at Glen Helen, Dan Hanby, bike number 44, also came off at Ballagarey during the first lap and was reported as Rider Ok. Dan was taken to Nobles Hospital by ambulance for further assessment.

At 1845, following a consultation with teams and competitors, it was confirmed that the Lightweight Classic TT would not be restarted on Monday evening due to the time required to prepare for a race restart and the amount of daylight remaining.

The Clerk of the Course had confirmed earlier in the day that the contingency period on Tuesday, 26th August, would not be utilised, and given the unsettled weather forecast for the week ahead, a further update and revised schedule for Wednesday, 26th August, would be issued in due course.

Classic TT Formula 1 Qualification All Sessions – Fast Laps

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 R. Hodson Duc 916 127.402 2 N. Harrison Kaw 750 127.204 3 J. Coward Kaw 750 126.245 4 D. Herbertson Kaw 750 124.943 5 D. Todd Duc 916 124.853 6 I. Hutchinson Kaw 750 124.762 7 M. Browne Duc 916 124.461 8 P. Jordan Kaw 750 124.035 9 M. Dunlop Nor WRS588 123.505 10 C. Neve Kaw 750 123.307 11 D. Johnson Kaw 750 123.125 12 B. McCormack Kaw 750 122.794 13 M. Evans Suz 750 122.097 14 J. Trummer Kaw 750 121.820 15 B. Furber Suz 750 121.710 16 M. Sweeney Kaw 750 121.148 17 J. Yeardsley Kaw 750 120.643 18 S. West Duc 916 120.143 19 P. Williams Kaw 750 119.771 20 H. Saiger Kaw 750 119.297 21 J. Thompson Suz 750 119.096 22 M. Simpson Kaw 750 118.623 23 A. Blanc Kaw 750 118.603 24 J. Cringle Kaw 750 118.106 25 M. Stevenson Suz 750 118.098 26 J. Perry Suz 750 117.675 27 M. Dokoupil Suz 750 117.425 28 A. Farrell Duc 851 116.195 29 P. Cassidy Suz 750 116.149 30 T. Monot Kaw 750 116.006 31 R. Hardisty Suz 500 114.560 32 A. Harrison Kaw 750 114.385 33 D. Booth Kaw 750 114.000 34 D. Forbes Kaw 750 113.876 35 S. Johnson Yam 750 113.599 36 A. Hornby Kaw 750 113.328 37 D. Gilbert Suz 750 113.226 38 J. Halliday Yam 750 112.742 39 P. Murray Kaw ZX7 112.740 40 P. Marley Kaw 750 111.581 41 R. Wibberley Suz 750 111.447 42 C. Moore Kaw 750 110.793 43 W. Burchell Duc 748 110.360 44 A. Lovett Kaw 750 110.146 45 S. Anderson Yam YZF750 110.074 46 H. Owen Yam 750 109.907 47 E. Burke Kaw ZXR750 108.257 48 C. Croft Kaw 750 107.761 49 S. Clotworthy Kaw 750 106.453 50 D. Crook Suz 750 106.354 51 K. Brockie Suz 750 106.313 52 N. Carroll Kaw 750 106.197

Classic TT Lightweight Qualification All Sessions – Fast Laps

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 M. Dunlop Hon 250 116.491 2 D. Sayle Hon 250 115.183 3 S. Hall Yam 250 114.890 4 M. Browne Yam 250 114.068 5 M. Sweeney Yam 250 113.115 6 A. McLean Yam 250 112.629 7 C. Neve Kaw ZXR400 111.673 8 C. Moore Yam 250 111.658 9 R. Hardisty Yam 250 111.467 10 I. Lougher Yam 250 110.571 11 P. Cassidy Yam FZR400 109.640 12 O. Monaghan Kaw ZXR400 109.343 13 A. Oversby Kaw ZXR400 108.996 14 M. Dokoupil Yam 250 108.495 15 N. Harrison Hon VFR400 108.297 16 D. Tweed Kaw ZXR400 107.206 17 J. Perry Hon CBR400 106.896 18 C. Pert Hon VFR400 105.824 19 M. Grigson Yam 250 105.284 20 A. Whale Kaw ZXR400 103.806 21 T. Walsh Hon RVF400 103.552 22 H. Rushton Hon RVF400 103.002 23 P. Gibson Hon VFR400 102.536 24 E. H. de Penanster Hon 250 102.390 25 S. Price Kaw ZXR400 102.294 26 R. Hughes Kaw ZXR400 101.455 27 V. Ortega Hon VFR400 100.866 28 R. Roebury Yam FZR400 100.640 29 C. Hopkins Kaw ZXR400 100.299 30 S. Larkin Yam 250 99.040 31 I. Soilleux Kaw ZXR400 98.759 32 S. Pike Hon RVF400 98.175 33 S. Collins Kaw ZXR400 97.816 34 D. Glover Yam 250 96.836 35 J. Roebury Hon NC35 96.301 36 D. Hanby Yam FZR400 96.281 37 S. Sewell Hon VFR400 94.832

Classic TT Historic Senior Qualification All Sessions – Fast Laps

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 M. Browne Nor 500 112.984 2 J. McGuinness Pat BIC 500 112.248 3 A. McLean Roy Bullet 111.001 4 S. Anderson Pat 500 109.699 5 J. Yeardsley Roy Bullet 109.002 6 I. Lougher Pat 500 108.719 7 D. Harrison Mat G50 108.184 8 P. Jordan Yam TX500 106.623 9 B. Furber Hon Ireland 106.444 10 A. Oversby Hon CB500 106.092 11 D. Sayle MV 500 105.547 12 M. Sweeney Yam TX500 104.861 13 M. Evans Nor 500 104.417 14 C. Cummins Hon CB500 104.272 15 W. Loder See MK2 102.122 16 H. Rushton Hon CB499 101.865 17 H. Owen Mat G50 99.576 18 J. Vermeulen Duc MK3 99.393 19 T. Snow Duc Desmo 99.305 20 D. Todd Yam TX500 97.561 21 M. Costello Hon CB500 97.549 22 R. Roebury Nor Manx 96.658 23 A. Hornby Hon 500/4 96.239 24 R. Hardisty Vel DOHC 92.749 25 J. Roebury Hon CB500 92.226 26 A. Guy Bsa Gold Star 91.385 27 J. Smith Mat G50 91.267 28 M. Johnson Hon Drixton 90.178 29 R. S. Walsh Hon CB450 84.285 30 A. Green Nor Manx 82.697

Classic TT Historic Junior Qualification All Sessions – Fast Laps