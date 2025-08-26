2025 Isle of Man Classic TT
Final Qualifying Results
With beautiful, sunny conditions all around the course, a single qualifying lap for the Lightweight Classic and Historic Senior and Junior machines got proceedings underway at 1000 on Monday with Chris Moore, Mike Browne, Lougher, Rhys Hardisty and Harrison amongst the early starters.
Lougher set the early pace on the Laycock Racing Yamaha only to be usurped by Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Honda), and it was the latter who led for much of the first lap. However, Lougher completed the lap first at 114.988mph and with Dunlop’s pace easing over the Mountain, that put the Welshman quickest in the session.
Dunlop (114.424mph) placed second quickest with Lougher’s team-mate Mike Browne (112.815mph) third, but the latter had the quickest sector times for the second half of the lap. Adam McLean (111.208mph), Craig Neve (110.785mph) and Michael Sweeney (109.751mph) completed the top six, Neve again the fastest of the 400cc runners.
In the Historic Senior class, Jordan topped the leaderboard at 108.929mph and he was followed by Joe Yeardsley (107.903mph), Barry Furber (106.017mph), Michael Evans (103.620mph), Conor Cummins (102.458mph) and Will Loder (102.114mph). Dutch newcomer Jeffrey Vermeulen was again going well and placed eighth at 99.014mph.
At 1300, it was the turn of the Formula 1 Classic and Historic Junior session with Harrison, Ian Hutchinson, Dunlop, Browne, David Johnson, Neve, Coward, Brian McCormack and Julian Trummer all out early.
Harrison was quickest to Glen Helen, but qualifying pace setter Rob Hodson retired the SMT by Key Racing Ducati at Ballacraine, and team-mate Browne only got as far as Douglas Road Corner. McCormack also stopped on the third Greenall Racing machine, whilst Hutchinson’s lap ended at Glentramman.
Harrison had no issues, though, and his lap was clocked at 127.204mph, the fastest standing start lap of the event so far and just 1.6 seconds slower than Hodson’s lap from Thursday evening. Team-mate Coward was second quickest at 125.257mph with Dominic Herbertson (124.242mph), Dunlop (123.495mph), Johnson (122.875mph) and Neve (122.106mph) completing the top six. Rob Hodson’s 127.402 mph lap on Thursday still ranks as the quickest time of the Classic TT thus far.
In the Historic Junior class, Italian Maurizio Bottalico’s strong meeting continued as he topped the leaderboard at 97.647mph. That put him 16 seconds clear of Dan Sayle (96.515mph) with Michael Russell (96.382mph), John McGuinness (95.537mph), Will Loder (95.055mph) and Vermeulen (94.702mph) occupying third to sixth. The 104.760 mph lap set by Michael Evans on the Ken Rutter Honda CB350 last Friday remained unbeaten.
With qualifying run and done, the Lightweight Classic TT got underway at 1730 before coming to a stop during the first lap, due to an incident at Glen Helen resulting in a Red Flag.
At Glen Helen on lap one, Dunlop held the lead, but only narrowly, his advantage over Browne just 0.341 seconds, with Ian Lougher a further 1.6 seconds back in third.
By Ballaugh Bridge, Browne had moved into the lead, his advantage over Dunlop up to 3.5 seconds, while Lougher remained in third, now 2.2 seconds adrift. Sayle had climbed to fourth, but moments later the red flags were shown and the race was stopped following an incident at Glen Helen.
Andy Whale, bike number 26, who came off at Glen Helen was reported as conscious and talking, and was taken to Nobles Hospital by Airmed for further assessment.
Separate to the Incident at Glen Helen, Dan Hanby, bike number 44, also came off at Ballagarey during the first lap and was reported as Rider Ok. Dan was taken to Nobles Hospital by ambulance for further assessment.
At 1845, following a consultation with teams and competitors, it was confirmed that the Lightweight Classic TT would not be restarted on Monday evening due to the time required to prepare for a race restart and the amount of daylight remaining.
The Clerk of the Course had confirmed earlier in the day that the contingency period on Tuesday, 26th August, would not be utilised, and given the unsettled weather forecast for the week ahead, a further update and revised schedule for Wednesday, 26th August, would be issued in due course.
Classic TT Formula 1 Qualification All Sessions – Fast Laps
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Speed
|
1
|
R. Hodson
|
Duc 916
|
127.402
|
2
|
N. Harrison
|
Kaw 750
|
127.204
|
3
|
J. Coward
|
Kaw 750
|
126.245
|
4
|
D. Herbertson
|
Kaw 750
|
124.943
|
5
|
D. Todd
|
Duc 916
|
124.853
|
6
|
I. Hutchinson
|
Kaw 750
|
124.762
|
7
|
M. Browne
|
Duc 916
|
124.461
|
8
|
P. Jordan
|
Kaw 750
|
124.035
|
9
|
M. Dunlop
|
Nor WRS588
|
123.505
|
10
|
C. Neve
|
Kaw 750
|
123.307
|
11
|
D. Johnson
|
Kaw 750
|
123.125
|
12
|
B. McCormack
|
Kaw 750
|
122.794
|
13
|
M. Evans
|
Suz 750
|
122.097
|
14
|
J. Trummer
|
Kaw 750
|
121.820
|
15
|
B. Furber
|
Suz 750
|
121.710
|
16
|
M. Sweeney
|
Kaw 750
|
121.148
|
17
|
J. Yeardsley
|
Kaw 750
|
120.643
|
18
|
S. West
|
Duc 916
|
120.143
|
19
|
P. Williams
|
Kaw 750
|
119.771
|
20
|
H. Saiger
|
Kaw 750
|
119.297
|
21
|
J. Thompson
|
Suz 750
|
119.096
|
22
|
M. Simpson
|
Kaw 750
|
118.623
|
23
|
A. Blanc
|
Kaw 750
|
118.603
|
24
|
J. Cringle
|
Kaw 750
|
118.106
|
25
|
M. Stevenson
|
Suz 750
|
118.098
|
26
|
J. Perry
|
Suz 750
|
117.675
|
27
|
M. Dokoupil
|
Suz 750
|
117.425
|
28
|
A. Farrell
|
Duc 851
|
116.195
|
29
|
P. Cassidy
|
Suz 750
|
116.149
|
30
|
T. Monot
|
Kaw 750
|
116.006
|
31
|
R. Hardisty
|
Suz 500
|
114.560
|
32
|
A. Harrison
|
Kaw 750
|
114.385
|
33
|
D. Booth
|
Kaw 750
|
114.000
|
34
|
D. Forbes
|
Kaw 750
|
113.876
|
35
|
S. Johnson
|
Yam 750
|
113.599
|
36
|
A. Hornby
|
Kaw 750
|
113.328
|
37
|
D. Gilbert
|
Suz 750
|
113.226
|
38
|
J. Halliday
|
Yam 750
|
112.742
|
39
|
P. Murray
|
Kaw ZX7
|
112.740
|
40
|
P. Marley
|
Kaw 750
|
111.581
|
41
|
R. Wibberley
|
Suz 750
|
111.447
|
42
|
C. Moore
|
Kaw 750
|
110.793
|
43
|
W. Burchell
|
Duc 748
|
110.360
|
44
|
A. Lovett
|
Kaw 750
|
110.146
|
45
|
S. Anderson
|
Yam YZF750
|
110.074
|
46
|
H. Owen
|
Yam 750
|
109.907
|
47
|
E. Burke
|
Kaw ZXR750
|
108.257
|
48
|
C. Croft
|
Kaw 750
|
107.761
|
49
|
S. Clotworthy
|
Kaw 750
|
106.453
|
50
|
D. Crook
|
Suz 750
|
106.354
|
51
|
K. Brockie
|
Suz 750
|
106.313
|
52
|
N. Carroll
|
Kaw 750
|
106.197
Classic TT Lightweight Qualification All Sessions – Fast Laps
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Speed
|
1
|
M. Dunlop
|
Hon 250
|
116.491
|
2
|
D. Sayle
|
Hon 250
|
115.183
|
3
|
S. Hall
|
Yam 250
|
114.890
|
4
|
M. Browne
|
Yam 250
|
114.068
|
5
|
M. Sweeney
|
Yam 250
|
113.115
|
6
|
A. McLean
|
Yam 250
|
112.629
|
7
|
C. Neve
|
Kaw ZXR400
|
111.673
|
8
|
C. Moore
|
Yam 250
|
111.658
|
9
|
R. Hardisty
|
Yam 250
|
111.467
|
10
|
I. Lougher
|
Yam 250
|
110.571
|
11
|
P. Cassidy
|
Yam FZR400
|
109.640
|
12
|
O. Monaghan
|
Kaw ZXR400
|
109.343
|
13
|
A. Oversby
|
Kaw ZXR400
|
108.996
|
14
|
M. Dokoupil
|
Yam 250
|
108.495
|
15
|
N. Harrison
|
Hon VFR400
|
108.297
|
16
|
D. Tweed
|
Kaw ZXR400
|
107.206
|
17
|
J. Perry
|
Hon CBR400
|
106.896
|
18
|
C. Pert
|
Hon VFR400
|
105.824
|
19
|
M. Grigson
|
Yam 250
|
105.284
|
20
|
A. Whale
|
Kaw ZXR400
|
103.806
|
21
|
T. Walsh
|
Hon RVF400
|
103.552
|
22
|
H. Rushton
|
Hon RVF400
|
103.002
|
23
|
P. Gibson
|
Hon VFR400
|
102.536
|
24
|
E. H. de Penanster
|
Hon 250
|
102.390
|
25
|
S. Price
|
Kaw ZXR400
|
102.294
|
26
|
R. Hughes
|
Kaw ZXR400
|
101.455
|
27
|
V. Ortega
|
Hon VFR400
|
100.866
|
28
|
R. Roebury
|
Yam FZR400
|
100.640
|
29
|
C. Hopkins
|
Kaw ZXR400
|
100.299
|
30
|
S. Larkin
|
Yam 250
|
99.040
|
31
|
I. Soilleux
|
Kaw ZXR400
|
98.759
|
32
|
S. Pike
|
Hon RVF400
|
98.175
|
33
|
S. Collins
|
Kaw ZXR400
|
97.816
|
34
|
D. Glover
|
Yam 250
|
96.836
|
35
|
J. Roebury
|
Hon NC35
|
96.301
|
36
|
D. Hanby
|
Yam FZR400
|
96.281
|
37
|
S. Sewell
|
Hon VFR400
|
94.832
Classic TT Historic Senior Qualification All Sessions – Fast Laps
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Speed
|
1
|
M. Browne
|
Nor 500
|
112.984
|
2
|
J. McGuinness
|
Pat BIC 500
|
112.248
|
3
|
A. McLean
|
Roy Bullet
|
111.001
|
4
|
S. Anderson
|
Pat 500
|
109.699
|
5
|
J. Yeardsley
|
Roy Bullet
|
109.002
|
6
|
I. Lougher
|
Pat 500
|
108.719
|
7
|
D. Harrison
|
Mat G50
|
108.184
|
8
|
P. Jordan
|
Yam TX500
|
106.623
|
9
|
B. Furber
|
Hon Ireland
|
106.444
|
10
|
A. Oversby
|
Hon CB500
|
106.092
|
11
|
D. Sayle
|
MV 500
|
105.547
|
12
|
M. Sweeney
|
Yam TX500
|
104.861
|
13
|
M. Evans
|
Nor 500
|
104.417
|
14
|
C. Cummins
|
Hon CB500
|
104.272
|
15
|
W. Loder
|
See MK2
|
102.122
|
16
|
H. Rushton
|
Hon CB499
|
101.865
|
17
|
H. Owen
|
Mat G50
|
99.576
|
18
|
J. Vermeulen
|
Duc MK3
|
99.393
|
19
|
T. Snow
|
Duc Desmo
|
99.305
|
20
|
D. Todd
|
Yam TX500
|
97.561
|
21
|
M. Costello
|
Hon CB500
|
97.549
|
22
|
R. Roebury
|
Nor Manx
|
96.658
|
23
|
A. Hornby
|
Hon 500/4
|
96.239
|
24
|
R. Hardisty
|
Vel DOHC
|
92.749
|
25
|
J. Roebury
|
Hon CB500
|
92.226
|
26
|
A. Guy
|
Bsa Gold Star
|
91.385
|
27
|
J. Smith
|
Mat G50
|
91.267
|
28
|
M. Johnson
|
Hon Drixton
|
90.178
|
29
|
R. S. Walsh
|
Hon CB450
|
84.285
|
30
|
A. Green
|
Nor Manx
|
82.697
Classic TT Historic Junior Qualification All Sessions – Fast Laps
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Speed
|
1
|
M. Evans
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
104.760
|
2
|
P. Jordan
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
103.218
|
3
|
J. Coward
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
102.935
|
4
|
J. Yeardsley
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
102.430
|
5
|
D. Harrison
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
101.711
|
6
|
A. McLean
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
99.364
|
7
|
H. Rushton
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
99.164
|
8
|
M. Bottalico
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
98.846
|
9
|
W. Loder
|
Gre Oulton
|
98.647
|
10
|
D. Sayle
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
98.101
|
11
|
A. Oversby
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
97.594
|
12
|
M. Sweeney
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
96.758
|
13
|
D. Todd
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
96.510
|
14
|
M. Russell
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
96.382
|
15
|
P. Cassidy
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
96.151
|
16
|
J. McGuinness
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
95.537
|
17
|
J. Vermeulen
|
Duc MK3
|
94.790
|
18
|
B. Furber
|
Duc Sebring
|
94.639
|
19
|
M. Costello
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
94.465
|
20
|
C. Moore
|
Yam 350
|
93.826
|
21
|
J. Perry
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
93.386
|
22
|
S. Collins
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
91.781
|
23
|
R. Roebury
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
91.152
|
24
|
R. Hardisty
|
Vel 350
|
89.928
|
25
|
M. Johnson
|
Hon Drixton
|
89.748
|
26
|
J. Chawke
|
Hon CB350
|
89.246
|
27
|
S. Johnson
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
89.171
|
28
|
S. Pike
|
Duc Desmo
|
88.511
|
29
|
J. Roebury
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
88.510
|
30
|
J. Smith
|
Hon CB350
|
88.481
|
31
|
A. Green
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
86.979
|
32
|
A. Guy
|
Dri Aermacchi
|
86.973
|
33
|
S. Anderson
|
Dkw 250
|
86.945
|
34
|
D. Creer
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
85.897
|
35
|
R. Lowe
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
85.696
|
36
|
R. S. Walsh
|
Hon CB350 K4
|
85.301