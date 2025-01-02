Dakar 2025

Daniel Sanders

“This will be my fifth start, and I’ve never even finished on the podium. We’ll see… It’s going to be a tough race with a gruelling first week. You’ve got to start strong and avoid mistakes.”

Of course, “Chucky” dreams of following in the footsteps of fellow Australian Toby Price, who won in 2016 and 2018 —and it is not a pipe dream. He is now racing for KTM, the same team that catapulted Price to his triumphs before he moved on to four wheels. Moreover, Sanders is firing on all cylinders after claiming the Rallye du Maroc last October.

“Last year, I went into the Dakar still dealing with the sequela of a broken leg and didn’t really get my hopes up. It’s all water under the bridge now. I’m physically ready and I love our new bike. It performs better both in the sand and on rocky terrain.”

Now as a KTM factory rider, “Chucky” has stepped into the role once held by Toby Price and is embracing the weight of expectation.

“Riding in orange means representing the mothership. I’m here to shine and help KTM retake the trophy.”

KTM’s bid for a twentieth Dakar victory is guided by the team manager, Jordi Viladoms, who has assembled a strong line-up.

Alongside Sanders are the two Benavides Bros., although a shadow of doubt lingers over Kevin following a nasty mid-season injury.

Looking to the future, he has also introduced the rising star Edgar Canet. The 19-year-old Catalan, who finished seventh at the Rallye du Maroc, is the baby of the field.

Tomorrow, Friday, January 3, is when the riders will officially kick off Dakar 2025 with the short 29 kilometre Prologue.

2025 Dakar Rally Route/Schedule