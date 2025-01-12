2025 Dakar Rally

Stage 7 – AL DUWADIMI > AL DUWADIMI

Stage Seven of the Dakar Rally traversed a wide loop of Al Duwadimi for a shortened special of 411 km, covering fast sections on limestone plateaus that gave way to dunes, with recent downpours increasing the load-bearing capacity of the sand.

A ninth place start to the special proved a huge advantage, with Sander’s fifth stage win on Sunday extending his overall lead back out to over 15 minutes – the largest margin so far. At the finish line, Sanders was three and a half minutes clear of young team-mate Edgar Canet. Tosha Schareina was only 3m47s off his leading pace to prevent Sanders from stretching away too far and holds down second place. KTM leads a Honda 2-3-4.

Daniel Sanders – P1

“That was a pretty fast stage, and technical at the start while it was raining. I stayed fully focused all day as the navigation was tricky, so it was a much better day for me. We adjusted the bike to suit the sand more as well, which really helped in the dunes. I’m feeling confident, and as a team we’re doing everything we can to put ourselves in the best position possible to retain the lead for the remaining stages.”

Edgar Canet’s day was far from straightforward. Forced to stop due to an issue with his digital roadbook tablet, Edgar lost nearly an hour and a half waiting for a replacement tablet. However, Canet’s setback only fired him up more as the teenager raced to a sensational second place finish, once the time lost was reallocated to him, marking the best result of a Rally2 rider this year. The young Spaniard extended his class lead to a comfortable 21 minutes and solidified his position in 10th overall.

Edgar Canet – P2

“I had a problem with my roadbook tablet from the start, but I managed to get to the first refuelling stop at kilometre 89 by following the lines of the riders ahead. I had to wait for well over an hour for my tablet to be changed, but after that I felt really good on the bike and enjoyed the rest of the special. I’m happy with my riding and loving every part of the Dakar experience!”

Tosha Schareina had the bonus of not opening the stage and made light work of the first dune section, to exit that section with just a three second advantage over Daniel Sanders. Schareina upped the pace and was able to catch up with the lead out men, Ricky Brabec and Adrien Van Beveren. After the second refuelling the Spaniard took 2’04” of time bonuses and remains in second in the overall standings.

Tosha Schareina – P3

“Today we had rain on the liaison and it was so cold too. The first part of the stage was so nice after the rain had fallen, the sandy section was really good to ride on. After the first refuelling I saw the dust of Nacho Cornejo so I tried to push to catch him which I did. After that we tried to push and catch the guys in front and in the last 200 kilometres we were riding together. With the rain and no dust it was easier for us to ride together and so I’m happy with my second place finish.”

It was a positive day for Pablo Quintanilla, 5’27” back from the stage winner in fourth. The Dakar Legend may have struggled to get into a steady rhythm on a few stages this year but with less dust to contend with due to some rain, the 2022 runner-up was pleased with his achievement amongst the dunes.

Pablo Quintanilla – P4

“It was a good day, I can’t complain. I had fun on the bike, I felt good and I was able to push, so I’m super happy. The stage was not easy, there were some tricky navigation points, there were also a lot of dunes with many off piste sections. But I felt really good, I enjoyed the riding today and I finally had a good result. I’m happy with my riding, my navigation and I really enjoyed the day.”

Setting off the line in second, Adrien Van Beveren was gunning for a stage similar to yesterday when he spent all day out front. He caught up with Ricky Brabec, who opened the day’s proceedings, a mere 34 km into the stage enabling the team mates to ride together in order to crack the navigation and stay out front as much as possible. As a sand specialist, Adrien hung on to claim the fifth best time and although it was just seven minutes back, it was a worthy performance from the Frenchman as he continues to occupy third overall.

Adrien Van Beveren – P5

“There are still a lot of kilometres to do but today we did a really good stage again. It was a good day to start a little further back, yesterday I didn’t expect to be so far in front, but that’s part of rally-raid. I’m giving my best everyday, so it’s good and I’m happy about how my stage went today.”

Maintaining his form in the second week of racing, Luciano Benavides delivered another strong performance after starting mid-pack, the Argentinian pushing hard and only suffering a minor error 70 kilometres into the special. Benavides’ solid sixth result moves him up to fifth place in the provisional overall standings, as he continues to close in on the rally leaders, stage by stage.

Luciano Benavides – P6

“Stage seven was really long again, but so far, it’s been one of my favourite stages in terms of the terrain as it had a mix of everything. I’m super happy with the bike and my speed, but I made a navigation mistake near the beginning of the stage and after that I had to push really hard to recover the time I lost. I’m pleased with my result and looking forward to the rest of this week.”

Seventh for the stage was Hero Motosports Team Rally’s José Ignacio Cornejo Florimo, just ahead of the Sherco Rally Factory duo of Rui Goncalves and Lorenzo Santolino, a minute and a half covering the three, from eight minutes to nine and a half minutes off leading pace.

After his win yesterday and with the tricky task of opening the stage, Ricky Brabec struggled early on over the empty tracks with a navigation note catching him out. After doing a U-turn, he partnered up with teammate Adrien Van Beveren riding to the finish line together on what was a tough day for Ricky who conceded the ten minutes in time he’d gained yesterday in the general standings. He holds onto fourth overall, and will have a better starting position tomorrow.

Ricky Brabec – P10

“Stage seven was OK, not the best for us as opening absolutely kills you for an overall podium, but we got through the day and I’m happy to be here. With five days more of racing there’s still a good chance to claw back at a podium position. The road books have been super tricky and for race speed it’s almost impossible to race the guys starting further back. It’s really a bummer the games that are being played with these tablets though, the organisation needs to do something about this as it is driving me crazy more than anything, but we will be back on top someday soon. We will fight until we’re happy and won’t stop until we win.”

Skyler Howes was just off the top ten after a gallant ride to the finish, but for a crash just 60 km into the stage that set off his air bag and burst his hydration bag. Despite being winded he fought hard to the end but the crash means he has now dropped down to sixth, 38’48” off the leading time as he battles with Luciano Benavides in fifth.

Skyler Howes – P11

“Early on in the special I had a bit of a crash. I came over this crest and it had a rut and some rocks in it, the back tyre just stepped out and kind of catapulted me off the bike. I went flying and while I was in the air the air bag deployed. I felt that and knew I was going to be a bit protected when I hit the ground. I landed hard enough that it knocked the wind out of me and also popped my hydration bag on the back, so I laid on the ground for a bit with the air knocked out of me before I could catch my breath. I kept going, but from there it was hard to find the rhythm and continue on at full pace. I eventually found it but I’m pretty sore right now and looking forward to a hot shower and a massage. I’m ready to keep going, I think I just go back to my original plan which is every day to take it for what it is.”

Australia’s Toby Hederics had another strong ride on his BAS World KTM Racing Team machine, finishing the day in 24th, 27m06s off the leading pace, and now 21st in the outright standings.

Fellow Aussie Andrew Houlihan (Nomads Adventure) has dropped out after a CT scan following a crash revealed a fractured collarbone, scapula and three broken ribs.

Andrew Houlihan

“A CT scan at 1am this morning confirmed what I was dreading. My Dakar has ended… due to a fractured collarbone, fractured scapula and three broken ribs. I was hoping the injuries were not too bad and I could continue but it’s not to be. I had some more mechanical problems in the dunes and then when trying to roll start my bike down a very steep dune it all went wrong. I managed to ride another 40 km to the next checkpoint and then was helicoptered out. Katie and I will remain here with the Dakar bivouac so my lung can be monitored and to also support the remaining Aussies racing – Daniel Sanders, Toby Hederics, Peter Schey, Chris Schey. Its has been a very positive Dakar for me with some great stage results and amazing support from everyone back in Australia.”

Isle of Man TT road race star James Hillier had a much better day, finishing 59th, 1h40m37s off leading pace, but improving significantly on his previous 73rd place. He now sits 97th with in the overall standings with WTF Racing.

Next – Stage Eight

With five days of action remaining, tomorrow’s stage eight heads east out of Al Duwadimi to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. With a total 737km facing the riders tomorrow there’ll be no let up for them as they continue their push across the Arabian landscapes as the remaining 1,323 kilometres against the clock count down on this year’s Dakar Rally.

2025 Dakar Rally Stage Seven Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike Time 1 Daniel Sanders AUS KTM 4h 10’33” 2 Edgar Canet ESP KTM +3’36” 3 Tosha Schareina ESP HONDA +3’47” 4 Pablo Quintanilla CHL HONDA +5’27” 5 Adrien Van Beveren FRA HONDA +6’56” 6 Luciano Benavides ARG KTM +7’24” 7 Jose Cornejo Florimo CHL HERO +8’04” 8 Rui Gonçalves PRT SHERCO +8’46” 9 Lorenzo Santolino ESP SHERCO +9’27” 10 Ricky Brabec USA HONDA +10’01” 11 Skyler Howes USA HONDA +11’23” 12 Tobias Ebster AUT KTM +13’05” 13 Romain Dumontier FRA HONDA +13’44” 14 Stefan Svitko SVK KTM +18’23” 15 Neels Theric FRA KOVE +19’49” 16 Mathieu Doveze FRA KTM 19’56” 17 Jaromir Romancik CZE KTM +20’14” 18 Toni Mulec SVN KTM +20’27” 19 Michael Docherty ZAF KTM +21’00” 20 Konrad Dabrowski POL KTM +21’15” 21 Daniel Nosiglia Jager BOL RIEJU +22’18” 22 Aaron Mare ZAF HUSQ +22’57” (2m P) 23 Paolo Lucci ITA HONDA +25’07” 24 Toby Hederics AUS KTM +27’06”

2025 Dakar Rally Standings after Stage Seven

Pos Rider Time Pen. 1 DANIEL SANDERS 39h29’22” 2 TOSHA SCHAREINA +15’33” 3 ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN +26’07” 2m 4 RICKY BRABEC +33’19” 5 LUCIANO BENAVIDES +37’32” 2m 6 SKYLER HOWES +38’48” 7 PABLO QUINTANILLA +46’19” 8 JOSE CORNEJO FLORIMO +52’43” 2m 9 LORENZO SANTOLINO +1h 18’55” 1m 10 EDGAR CANET +1h20’35” 6m10s 11 TOBIAS EBSTER +1h42’00” 12 STEFAN SVITKO +1h49’07” 1m 13 RUI GONÇALVES +2h21’38” 25m 14 ROMAIN DUMONTIER +2h27’58” 2m 15 NEELS THERIC +2h45’54” 15m 16 TONI MULEC +2h56’16” 24m 17 DUSAN DRDAJ +3h03’36” 10s 18 KONRAD DABROWSKI +3h13’14” 6m 19 DANIEL NOSIGLIA JAGER +3h19’10” 2m10s 20 MICHAEL DOCHERTY +3h26’24” 30m 21 TOBY HEDERICS +3h33’02” 3m10s

