Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2025

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) have officially launched the 2025 event, set to take place in over 1,000 cities around the world on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The global motorcycle event, renowned for bringing together motorcycle enthusiasts dressed in their finest attire to raise awareness for men’s health with Movember, is set to be bigger than ever.

Mark Hawwa – Founder of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

“10 years ago we knew we needed to do more for men’s health. That’s why we partnered with the world’s largest men’s health charity, Movember. In the last 10 years, we have been proud to support men’s health on a global scale, in supporting the critical causes of prostate cancer and men’s mental health. Together with our community, we are proud to continue riding dapper for men’s health.”

Triumph Motorcycles is the Official Motorcycle Partner of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for the 12th year running, playing a key role in supporting the event’s global reach and encouraging riders from all walks of life to participate.

Paul Stroud – Triumph Chief Commercial Officer

“This is Triumph’s twelfth year as the Official Motorcycle Partner for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, which brings riders around the world together to raise awareness and funds to support men’s mental and physical health. Every year the DGR gets bigger, reaching and involving even more men and women across the world, in a way that represents the best aspects of our global motorcycle community, giving each of us the opportunity to help our fellow gentlemen. As well as raising even more funds for research through our involvement, we hope to increase awareness and encourage men to talk more about their health, helping them seek timely advice and support. It’s also a chance for all of us to simply enjoy some time together in May, bonding over our shared passion for vintage and modern classic motorcycles.”

Another partner celebrating a decade of support in the charity motoring event is luxury helmet manufacturer, Hedon Helmets. Joining The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride for 2025 is Brett Eyewear, a luxury eyewear brand known for its stylish and high-quality designs.

Along with Brett Eyewear, CMSNL are returning to continue its support of men’s health. CMSNL is a dedicated supplier of classic motorcycle parts, ensuring that riders can restore and maintain their beloved machines. ELF Lubricants, and Quad Lock will also be rejoining the classic inspired charity event, to continue rewarding the efforts of the year’s fundraisers.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is set to continue its mission of raising funds and awareness for mental health and prostate cancer research. To date, the event has raised millions of dollars for these causes, and the 2025 ride is expected to break records as motorcycle enthusiasts around the world unite for a good cause.

Mark Hawwa – Founder of Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

“We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of our partners and excited to welcome Brett Eyewear to our family of sponsors for 2025. These brands share our values of style, safety, and community, and together, we are making a lasting impact on men’s health, while creating unforgettable experiences for riders around the world.”

Riders can sign up and join the 2025 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride at www.gentlemansride.com. Participants will be able to join the global community and take part in the event’s signature charity ride through over 1000 cities on the same day around the world, raise funds for prostate cancer research, and join a united family of riders who share a passion for classic motorcycles and men’s health.