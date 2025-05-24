2025 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

May 18 saw over 125,000 classic and vintage styled motorcycles in 1,038 cities around the world parade through the streets, raising awareness and fundraising in Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR).

In 108 countries, on the same day and all united by a passion for motorcycling and dressed in dapper attire, riders celebrated their contributions to men’s mental health and prostate cancer research.

This year’s event marked a significant milestone, with participants collectively raising over $7.3 million USD, contributing to a total of just over $60 million USD raised since the event’s inception in 2012.

Founded by Mark Hawwa, the DGR has grown into the world’s largest charity motorcycle event, supported by Triumph Motorcycles for the 12th consecutive year. The event’s global reach and community spirit have supported Movember’s effort for 10 years in 2025, marking an impressive milestone of the event’s impact on men’s health.

Mark Hawwa – Founder of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

“Every year, our community unites to raise critical funds and awareness to prostate cancer and men’s mental health. To see over 125,000 riders take to the streets in more than 1,000 cities around the world is nothing short of extraordinary. We’ve reached incredible milestones together. 2025 marks 10 years of support from Movember, and with their partnership, we’ve been able to include men’s mental health alongside prostate cancer. It’s inspiring to witness how far we’ve come—and it’s all thanks to the dedication of our riders, hosts, and supporters who continue to make this movement matter.”

2025 also celebrates 10 years of partnership with luxury helmet makers, Hedon, who created unique helmets to reward 100 of the event’s top fundraisers, with support from CMSNL, ELF Lubricants, Quad Lock & BRETT Eyewear. Donations are still open with fundraising officially closing on 1st June 2025 for all prize competitions.

Visit www.gentlemansride.com for more information on this years event.