2025 Ducati Multistrada V2

Ducati’s new V2 engine architecture might have upset some purists by moving away from desmodromic valve actuation. Still, the new engine certainly brings some benefits, and they now carry over to an essentially all-new Multistrada V2 for 2025.

The compact new engine has allowed Ducati to get the V2 Multistrada under the magic 200 kg mark. At 199 kg in running order but without fuel, this represents a massive 18 kg loss from Ducati’s twin-cylinder adventure-touring platform.

That level of mass loss will make a massive difference that will be felt in every scenario. The S model with its Skyhook semi-active suspension system is a couple of kg heavier than the standard model.

At 890 cc, the new engine is 47 cc smaller than its predecessor, but at 115 horsepower, it makes a couple more ponies, while missing out on a few newton metres of torque.

The outgoing model made 113 horsepower at 9000 rpm while the new donk musters 115 horses at a higher 10,750 rpm. The larger engine made 94 Nm at 6750 rpm, while the new engine produces 92 Nm at 8250 rpm.

Compression is up from 12.6 to 13.1:1, and the intake timing is variable. Service intervals are 15,000 km, with valve clearance inspections required every 30,000 km.

Clearly, the new shorter-stroke engine likes to rev and actually sports a bigger bore than the larger capacity desmo engine. Still, Ducati claims that 70 per cent of that 92 Nm torque figure is available by 3500 rpm, and then never drops below 75 per cent from there all the way up to 11,000 rpm. First and second gears of the new bike are shorter than its Testastretta-powered predecessor and the Multistrada V2 is now equipped with Ducati Quick Shift 2.0.

The standard seat height can be adjusted between 830 and 850 mm. Accessory seats can put you within 810 mm of the deck, or up to 870 mm for those with long legs.

The previous model could get down 20 mm lower for those with short legs. The S version of the new model can match that thanks to its semi-active DSS (Ducati Skyhook Suspension) Minimum Pre-load system, it is possible to lower the seat to 790 mm. Ducati also claims that due to the new bike being slimmer through the middle, it is easier to reach the ground than before.

The rider and passenger seats have been redesigned, and passenger comfort is claimed to have been improved with more legroom, partly thanks to the new integrated pannier and top-box mounts.

The fuel tank has lost a litre of capacity, but no doubt that will be more than made up for by the efficiency of the more sophisticated new powerplant.

The new Multistrada V2 is equipped with a completely redesigned frame, rear sub-frame and swing-arm, which embrace the same construction philosophy as the Multistrada V4.

The frame is an aluminium monocoque that uses the engine as a stressed element. The rear sub-frame is a steel trellis and the swing-arm is cast in aluminium.

The new bike rolls on a wheelbase that is almost an inch shorter than its predecessor but runs similar rake and trail figures.

Marzocchi provide the fully-adjustable 45 mm forks and progressive link shock on the V2 while the V2 S scores Ducati’s semi-active Skyhook Suspension system.

Skyhook boasts new electronic strategies that limit diving during braking (anti-dive) and the tendency to “sit” during acceleration (anti-squat). In addition, the Minimum Preload function allows the rear suspension to be lowered to a minimum with the simple press of a button, making it easier to put your feet on the ground.

As on the new Multistrada V4, the Suspension Modes can be selected independently of the Riding Modes, to choose the preferred suspension calibration ,while maintaining the electronic control parameters and engine response unchanged. Suspension travel is 170 mm at both ends on both models.

Both versions of the Multistrada V2 are equipped with a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel.

Brembo provide the pair of 320 mm rotors up front and single 265 mm rear disc.

For thermal comfort, as on the Multistrada V4, upwash lateral air conveyors have been introduced, integrated into the design of the bike that help direct fresh air to the rider’s legs.

The indicators have been completely redesigned and repositioned to offer optimal visibility and create a gap between them and the fairing that allows the passage of more fresh air towards the rider.

The new headlights and DRL are inspired by the latest-generation Panigale and Multistrada V4, while the beak is now shorter.

The new Multistrada V2 boasts a complete electronics package, manageable via redesigned handlebar controls and the new 5” TFT colour dashboard.

The Riding Modes, of course, set the cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) and Engine Brake Control (EBC) to pre-defined levels, which can be modified by the rider.

The Ducati Multistrada V2 is equipped as standard with Cruise Control, a USB socket integrated into the dashboard, the Ducati Brake Light EVO (which manages emergency flashing in sudden braking) and, in the case of the V2 S, the Ducati Multimedia System, with the possibility of activating the turn-by-turn navigator accessory.

Spoked rims are optional, along with a suite of luggage options, heated grips and, of course, a sportier exhaust from Termignoni.

The V2 is available in red only, while the V2 S can be had in Ducati Red or Storm Green. Both models are slated to arrive in Australia from March, 2025. The Multistrada V2 will start from $26,100 Ride Away while the V2 S will retail from $29,200 Ride Away.

2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 Specifications

2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 [Multistrada V2 S] Specifications ENGINE Engine 90° V2, 4 valves per cylinder, variable valve timing system, liquid-cooled Displacement 890 cc Bore x Stroke 96 x 61.5 mm Compression 13.1:1 Max Power 115 hp (85 kw) @ 10750 rpm Max Torque 92.11 Nm (9,4 kgm) @ 8250 rpm Fuel Injection EFI, Ø 52 mm throttle body with Ride-by-wire Exhaust Stainless steel muffler, single catalytic converter and lambda probes TRANSMISSION Gearbox 6–speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down 2.0 Primary Drive Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.84:1 Gear Ratios 1=38/13, 2=35/17, 3=32/20, 4=29/22, 5=24/21, 6=26/25 Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 40 Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. CHASSIS Frame Monocoque Aluminium Front Suspension 45 mm fully adjustable mechanical fork, compression and rebound damping manual adjustment, 170 mm travel

[45 mm fully adjustable USD fork, electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension] Rear Suspension Fully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, aluminium double-sided swingarm, 170 mm travel

[Fully adjustable monoshock, electronic adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension, aluminium double-sided swingarm] Wheels Light alloy cast, 3″ x 19″; 4.5″ x 17″ Tyres Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 120/70 ZR 19; 170/60 ZR 17 Front Brake 2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo M4.32 monobloc 4- piston 2-pad calipers, radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS Rear Brake Ø 265 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, Cornering ABS Dash Digital unit with 5″ TFT colour Display, 800 x 480 px Resolution DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS Weight (no fuel) 199 kg (439 lb) [202 kg (445 lb)] Seat Height Adjustable, 830 mm – 850 mm (32.7 in – 33.5 in)

850 mm – 870 mm (33.5 in – 34.3 in) with high seat accessory

810 mm – 830 mm (31.9 in – 32.7 in) with low seat accessory

[790 mm – 810 mm (31.1 in – 31.9 in) with accessory low seat + low suspension kit] Wheelbase 1572.5 mm (61.9 in) Rake 24.3° Trail 105.5 mm (4.15 in) Fuel Capacity 19 L (5,02 US gal) Seats 2 EQUIPMENT Safety Equipment Riding Modes, Power Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), Ducati Brake Light (DBL) EVO Standard Equipment Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down 2.0, Full LED headlights with Daytime Running Light (DRL), Auto-off indicators, Coming Home, Cruise control, USB port [Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)] PROVIDED EQUIPMENT Read For… Anti-Theft, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), “Turn By Turn” navigator, Heated Grips, Lithium-ion battery, Front Fog Lights. WARRANTY AND MAINTENANCE Warranty 24 months, unlimited mileage Service Intervals 15,000 km (9,000 miles) / 24 months Clearance Adjustment 30,000 km (18,000 miles)

2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 Images