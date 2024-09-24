2025 Ducati Multistrada V4

2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 S

The Ducati Multistrada V4, arguably the fastest adventure-sports-touring motorcycle ever made, has been significantly tweaked for the 2025 model year. The masterpiece, the 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, is largely unchanged, save for Euro5+ homologation, and the rear cylinder deactivation feature now also activates at slow running speeds while on the move. The headline numbers remain 170 hp (125 kW) at 10,750 rpm and 123.8 Nm at 9,000 rpm.

Redesigned at the front with more aggressive proportions, Ducati claims improved headlight performance. While the new silencer has a sharper shape and, according to Ducati, emits a better note than its predecessor.

As for the chassis, the Multistrada V4 confirms the lightweight and compact aluminium monocoque frame, with a double-sided swingarm in shell-cast aluminium mounted on a pin repositioned 1 millimetre higher, which Ducati claims increases the anti-squat effect of the suspension.

In addition, on the Multistrada V4 S 2025, the monoshock is able to manage a greater pre-load range, which goes from 12 to 20 mm. In this way, the standard calibration in the various load modes is more balanced, and increases the effect of the new Automatic Lowering Device function in situations of greater load, when travelling with luggage and a passenger.

The Skyhook DSS EVO semi-active suspension on the V4 S is claimed to be more precise and efficient thanks to a new sensor mounted on the fork, and equipped with predictive functions, such as bump detection, which allow it to adapt the rear suspension response to the roughness of the road in real time.

The Multistrada V4 S is equipped with self-levelling functionality, which guarantees a constant set-up as the rider, passenger and luggage configuration changes so as to always keep the base stance of the vehicle unchanged. Furthermore, the rider can now change the suspension response even on the move, regardless of the selected Riding Mode.

A new DVO (Ducati Vehicle Observer) function estimates the position of the bike in space and its overall mass more accurately, simulating the input of 70 sensors to integrate the data provided by the inertial platform. The Ducati Vehicle Observer, developed by Ducati Corse in MotoGP, refines the strategies of ABS Cornering, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) and Ducati Traction Control (DTC).

The 2025 Multistrada V4 is also equipped with EBC (Engine Brake Control) adjustable on three levels, and the Electronic Combined Braking System has evolved in its strategies and functions, modulates the action on the front and rear brake to always guarantee ideal performance, now also in function of the load. In addition to the front-to-rear strategy, which manages the rear brake even by operating the front control only, the new Multistrada V4 my 2025 is now equipped with a rear-to-front strategy which optimises braking power when using the rear control only.

The Automatic Lowering Device lowers the bike quickly and automatically when it drops below 10 km/h. When the rider accelerates back above 50 km/h it then automatically returns to the normal ride height. The system works automatically or can be deactivated by the rider.

Ducati has developed five Riding Modes which on the Multistrada V4 see a significant evolution of the Enduro mode and the introduction of the Wet mode. Selecting the Enduro Riding Mode activates a dedicated Power Mode, which limits power to 114 hp with a tune specific for off-road use. The DTC switches to a lower intervention level, and the DWC is deactivated. The ABS on the rear wheel is also deactivated, and the cornering function and rear lift-up detection are inhibited to adapt to off-road use.

The 6.5-inch colour TFT dashboard has been updated in the user interface, with a more efficient and versatile control of the suspension. The system naturally maintains the map navigation functions thanks to the Ducati Connect application, which also supports the use of the phone to answer calls or listen to music, using a helmet equipped with an intercom system. The interface for choosing the level of accessory heating for grips and seat is new and more intuitive.

The panniers and the top case have been moved back to offer more space for the passenger’s legs. The new die-cast sub-frame offers the passenger better support.

The Multistrada V4 S was the first motorcycle equipped with a front and rear radar system to support the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), which makes riding less tiring on highway stretches, and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) systems, which signals the presence of approaching vehicles in the blind spot of the mirrors. To these, on the 2025 model, the Forward Collision Warning (FCW) function is added, which warns the rider of potential collisions with a vehicle in front.

The new Multistrada V4 2025 confirms the Radar and Travel & Radar trims and adds the Sport Travel & Radar and Adventure Travel & Radar options. The new trims include a central stand, heated grips and seats, and, of course, front and rear radar. The Sport trim gets forged rims, which save 2 kg, and also includes panniers. The Adventure features aluminium panniers and rides on spoked rims.

The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 models are expected to go on sale in Australia early in 2025.

2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Range Specifications

Multistrada V4 Multistrada V4 S Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak 1.158 cc (71 cu in) Ducati V4 Granturismo, V4 – 90°, 4 valves per cylinder, counter-rotating crankshaft, twin pulse firing order, semi dry sump, liqued cooled Bore / Stroke 83 x 53,3 mm Compression Ratio 14:01 Power 25 kW (170 hp) @ 10,750 rpm Torque 124 Nm (12,6 kgm) @ 9,000 rpm Fuel Injection Continental electronic fuel injection system, Øeq 46mm equivalent elliptical throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Exhaust Stainless steel muffler, double catalytic converter and 6 lambda probes Transmission 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift up/down Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.8:1 Gear Ratios 1=40/13, 2=36/16, 3=34/19, 4=31/21, 5=29/23, 6=27/25 Final Drive Chain, Front sprocket Z16; Rear sprocket Z42 Clutch Multiplate clutch with hydraulic control. Self-servo action on drive, slipper action on over-run Frame Aluminum monocoque frame Front Suspension Ø 50 mm fully adjustable USD mechanical fork, compression and rebound damping manual adjustment Ø 50 mm fully adjustable USD fork, electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension, integrated stroke sensor Öhlins Ø 48 mm fully adjustable usd fork with TiN treatment, electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode Front Wheel Light alloy cast, 3″ x 19″ Marchesini light alloy forged, 3.5″ x 17″ Front Tyre Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 120/70 ZR19 Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV 120/70 ZR17 Rear Suspension

Fully adjustable monoshock, Remote spring preload adjustment, aluminum double-sided swingarm, automatic fast lowering device between 6 mph and 30 mph, aluminum double-sided swingarm Fulladjustable monoshock, electronic adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension, automatic fast lowering device between 10km/h and 50km/h Öhlins TTX36 fully adjustable monoshock, electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode, electronic preload adjustment, aluminium single-sided swingarm Rear Wheel Light alloy cast, 4.5″ x 17″ Marchesini light alloy forged, 6″ x 17″ Rear Tyre Pirelli Scorpion Trail II 170/60 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV 190/55 ZR17 Wheel Travel (Front / Rear) 170 mm / 180 mm (6.7 in / 7.1 in) 170 mm / 170 mm (6.7 in / 6.7 in) Front Brakes 2 x Ø 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo monobloc 4-piston 2-pad calipers, radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS 2 x Ø 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Stylema monobloc 4-piston 2-pad callipers, radial master cylinder, Cornering ABS Rear Brakes Ø 280 mm disc, Brembo 2-piston floating caliper, Cornering ABS Instrumentation 5″ TFT color display 6.5″ TFT color display with Ducati Connect and full-map navigation system Wet Weight No Fuel 229 kg (505 lb) 232 kg (511,4 lb Trim Radar, casted wheel) <br> 231 kg (509,3 lb Trim Essential, casted wheel) 227 kg (500,4lb) Seat Height Adjustable, 840 mm – 860 mm (33.1 in – 33.9 in) 870 mm – 890 mm (34.3 in – 35.0 in) with high foam seat accessory 855 mm – 875 mm (33.7 in – 34.4 in) with mid/high foam seat accessory 810 mm – 830 mm (31.9 in – 32.7 in) with low foam seat accessory Adjustable, 840 mm – 860 mm (33.1 in – 33.9 in) 870 mm – 890 mm (34.3 in – 35.0 in) with high foam seat accessory 855 mm – 875 mm (33.7 in – 34.4 in) with mid/high foam seat accessory 810 mm – 830 mm (31.9 in – 32.7 in) with low foam seat accessory 795 mm – 815 mm (31.3 in – 32.1 in) with low foam seat + low suspension kit accessory Adjustable, 840 mm – 860 mm (33.1 in – 33.9 in) 870 mm – 890 mm (34.3 in – 35.0 in) with high foam seat accessory 855 mm – 875 mm (33.7 in – 34.4 in) with mid/high foam seat accessory 810 mm – 830 mm (31.9 in – 32.7 in) with low foam seat accessory Wheelbase 1,595 mm (62.8 in) Rake/Trail 24,2° / 100.6 mm (4.0 in) 25,75° / 120 mm (4.7 in) Fuel Tank Capacity 22 l (5,8 US gal) Number of Seats

2 Safety Equipment Riding Mode, Power Mode, ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Ducati Cornering Light, Vehicle Hold Control, Daytime Running Light*, Ducati Brake Light EVO Running Light*, Ducati Brake Light EVO Riding Modes, Power Modes, ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Daytime Running Light*, Ducati Cornering Light, Ducati Brake Light EVO, Vehicle Hold Control, Radar system (optional) Riding Modes, Power Modes, ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Daytime Running Light*, Ducati Cornering Light, Ducati Brake Light, Vehicle Hold Control, Radar system Standard Equipment Ducati Quick Shift, Cruise control, Backlit handlebar switches, 5″ TFT color display, Full LED headlight Ducati Skyhook Suspension, Minimum preload, Ducati Quick Shift, Cruise control, Hands-free, Backlit handlebar switches, 6.5″ TFT colour display with Ducati Connect and full-map navigation system, Full LED headlight. Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 electronic suspension, Ducati Quick Shift, Adaptive Cruise Control, Hands-Free, Backlit handlebar switches, Backlit handlebar switches, 6.5″ TFT colour display with Ducati Connect and full-map beak, navigation system, Full LED headlight, Carbon fiber front mudguard and Type- approved Akrapovic muffler Warranty 24 months (48 months**), unlimited mileage Maintenance & Service Intervals 15,000 km (9,000 miles) / 24 months Valve Clearance Adjustment Intervals 60,000 km (36,000 miles) Standard Euro 5+ Consumption (WMTC)/Emissions

6,6 l/100km – CO2 152 g/km

2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Gallery

