2025 Ducati Panigale V2 and Panigale V2 S

Following the celebrated release of the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition, marking the end of the iconic Superquadro L-Twin, Ducati introduced its lower capacity new Euro5+ engine that will drive the next generation of twin-cylinder Ducati models.

The traditional desmodromic system has been replaced with Ducati’s IVT (Intake Variable Timing) system, first introduced in the GranTurismo V4. More on the new engine here.

At 890 cc, the new engine is 65 cc smaller than its forebears and produces 25 per cent less power. The new bike has 120 horsepower (126 with race exhaust), compared to the 155 neddies stabled in the 2024 bike.

However, the new bike is appreciably lighter, at 176 kg (minus fuel); the 2025 Panigale V2 S model is down a whopping 17 kilograms compared to the previous model. Add the race exhaust, and dry weight comes down to a shade over 170 kg.

Reading between the lines, Ducati appears to signal a shift in direction for the new Panigale V2, moving away from pure track-focused performance toward a more versatile, everyday ride.

The updated model promises improved ergonomics, greater rider comfort, and significantly less heat transfer to the rider.

The Panigale V2 is equipped with a Marzocchi fork and Kayaba shock absorber, while the Panigale V2 S offers its rider a more premium package, consisting of an Öhlins fork and shock absorber, in addition to a lithium-ion battery that reduces its weight.

The Brembo front braking system consists of two 320 mm discs and M50 monobloc calipers.

The double-sided swingarm is inspired in design by the Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm of the Panigale V4.

The Panigale V2 is equipped with a six-axis IMU inertial platform and riding modes, thus supporting a comprehensive electronics package that aids both road safety and on-track performance.

The electronics package includes sporting ABS Cornering with slide-by-brake functionality, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control and the new Ducati Quick Shift 2.0, the same system used on the Panigale V4, standard on both versions.

The Panigale V2 dashboard is a new 5” TFT with a user interface based on Infomode, conceptually derived from that of the new Panigale V4, with Road, Road Pro and Track layouts.

The 2025 Panigale V2 models are slated to hit Australian dealership in April with the V2 priced from $24,500 ride away, and the V2 S at $26,800 ride away.

The Panigale V2 will be offered in a two-seater configuration, while the Panigale V2 S will be available in a single-seater configuration, with a passenger kit available as an accessory, and will sport the Pit Limiter and the Ducati Power Launch as standard equipment.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2 Specifications

2025 Ducati Panigale V2 ENGINE TYPE Ducati V2 engine: 90° V2, 4 valves per cylinder, intake variable valves timing

system, liquid cooled DISPLACEMENT 890 cc BORE X STROKE 96 x 61.5 mm COMPRESSION RATIO 13.1:1 POWER 88 kW (120 hp) @ 10,750 rpm TORQUE 93.3 Nm (69 lb-ft) @ 8,250 rpm FUEL INJECTION Electronic fuel injection system. One injector per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire. EXHAUST 2-1-2 system, with 1 catalytic converters and 3 lambda probes TRANSMISSION GEARBOX 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down 2.0 PRIMARY DRIVE RATIO Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.84:1 RATIOS 1=38/14 2=34/17 3=32/20 4=29/22 5=24/21 6=26/25 FINAL DRIVE Chain 520; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 42 CLUTCH Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. CHASSIS FRAME Monocoque Aluminium FRONT SUSPENSION FRONT Marzocchi 43 mm fully adjustable USD fork WHEELS Y-shape, 6-spokes light alloy, 3.50″ x 17″, 5,50” x 17” TYRES Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV 120/70 ZR17, 190/55 ZR17 REAR SUSPENSION Fully adjustable Kayaba monoshock. Aluminum double-sided swingarm TRAVEL (FRONT/REAR) 120 mm/150 mm FRONT BRAKE 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M50 piston callipers with Bosch Cornering ABS. REAR BRAKE 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS INSTRUMENTATION Digital unit with 5″ TFT colour display, 800 x 480 px resolution DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS WEIGHT (NO FUEL) 179 kg (395 lb) SEAT HEIGHT 837 mm (33 in) WHEELBASE 1,465 mm (57.7 in) RAKE 23.6° TRAIL 93 mm (3.7 in) FUEL TANK CAPACITY 15 l – 4 gallon (US) NUMBER OF SEATS Dual seat EQUIPMENT SAFETY EQUIPMENT Riding Modes, Power Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Brake Light (DBL) STANDARD EQUIPMENT Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down 2.0, Full LED headlights with Daytime Running Light (DRL)*, Auto-off indicators, Coming Home, Passenger seat and footpegs READY FOR Lap Timer Pro, Anti-Theft, Cruise Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), USB port, Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), “Turn By Turn” navigator, Heated Grips WARRANTY AND MAINTENANCE WARRANTY 24 months unlimited mileage MAINTENANCE SERVICE INTERVALS 15,000 km (9,000 mi) / 24 months VALVE CLEARANCE ADJUSTMENT KM 30,000 km (18,000 mi) EMISSIONS AND CONSUPTION STANDARD Euro 5+** CONSUMPTION (WMTC)/EMISSIONS 5,3 l/100 km – CO2 123 g/km

2025 Ducati Panigale V2 S Specifications

2025 Ducati Panigale V2 S ENGINE TYPE Ducati V2 engine: 90° V2, 4 valves per cylinder, intake variable valves timing

system, liquid cooled DISPLACEMENT 890 cc BORE X STROKE 96 x 61.5 mm COMPRESSION RATIO 13.1:1 POWER 88 kW (120 hp) @ 10,750 rpm TORQUE 93.3 Nm (69 lb-ft) @ 8,250 rpm FUEL INJECTION Electronic fuel injection system. One injector per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire. EXHAUST 2-1-2 system, with 1 catalytic converters and 3 lambda probes TRANSMISSION GEARBOX 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down 2.0 PRIMARY DRIVE RATIO Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.84:1 RATIOS 1=38/14 2=34/17 3=32/20 4=29/22 5=24/21 6=26/25 FINAL DRIVE Chain 520; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 42 CLUTCH Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. CHASSIS FRAME Monocoque Aluminium FRONT SUSPENSION FRONT Öhlins NIX30 43 mm with TiN treatment, fully adjustable USD fork WHEELS Y-shape, 6-spokes light alloy, 3.50″ x 17″, 5,50” x 17” TYRES Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV 120/70 ZR17, 190/55 ZR17 REAR SUSPENSION Fully adjustable Öhlins monoshock. Aluminum double-sided swingarm TRAVEL (FRONT/REAR) 120 mm/150 mm FRONT BRAKE 2 x 320 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M50 piston callipers with Bosch Cornering ABS. REAR BRAKE 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS INSTRUMENTATION Digital unit with 5″ TFT colour display, 800 x 480 px resolution DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS WEIGHT (NO FUEL) 176 kg (395 lb) SEAT HEIGHT 837 mm (33 in) WHEELBASE 1,465 mm (57.7 in) RAKE 23.6° TRAIL 93 mm (3.7 in) FUEL TANK CAPACITY 15 l – 4 gallon (US) NUMBER OF SEATS Single Seat (Passenger seat kit available) EQUIPMENT SAFETY EQUIPMENT Riding Modes, Power Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Brake Light (DBL) STANDARD EQUIPMENT Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down 2.0, Full LED headlights with Daytime Running Light (DRL)*, Auto-off indicators, Lithium-ion battery, Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Pit Limiter, Coming Home, Single seat configuration READY FOR Lap Timer Pro, Anti-Theft, Cruise Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), USB port, Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), “Turn By Turn” navigator, Heated Grips WARRANTY AND MAINTENANCE WARRANTY 24 months unlimited mileage MAINTENANCE SERVICE INTERVALS 15,000 km (9,000 mi) / 24 months VALVE CLEARANCE ADJUSTMENT KM 30,000 km (18,000 mi) EMISSIONS AND CONSUPTION STANDARD Euro 5+** CONSUMPTION (WMTC)/EMISSIONS 5,3 l/100 km – CO2 123 g/km

2025 Ducati Panigale V2 Images

2025 Ducati Panigale V2 S Images