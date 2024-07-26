2025 Ducati Panigale V4 and S

The new 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 and V4 S were unveiled in front of assembled Ducatista overnight as part of World Ducati Week celebrations at Misano.

Internerd critics have been smashing keys ever since while foaming at the mouth over the move to a double-sided swing-arm for the new model year.

The four pictures above show the differences between the outgoing and incoming models of the Ducati Panigale V4. The two pictures below show the side view comparison.

Think what you like about the swing-arm changes but I think as a whole the new bike looks more fluid, more homogeneous. It looks smoother, and despite more going on at the rear from this side than its single-sided swing-arm predecessor, it also looks less busy. Comparing these two images above it is also evident that Ducati isn’t just talking bollocks with the following.

The new fairing reduces aerodynamic resistance by 4% and protects the rider more effectively in a straight line, keeping him in a sort of “bubble” of calm air. The high-efficiency double-profile wings are perfectly integrated with the shapes of the front, maintaining the contribution in terms of downforce unchanged compared to the previous model. Moving back the leading edge of the fairing with respect to the front wheel makes the bike nimbler when changing direction at speed, while the improvement in the shape of the mudguard and the conveyor upstream of the radiators increases the effectiveness of the cooling system, particularly the oil cooler.

Ducati have learned a lot about aerodynamics over the past few years as they have forged progress in MotoGP at a pace that has left all the others playing catch-up, but seemingly forever falling further behind. The images below show the airflow contours realised by the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4.

Back over to Ducati.

The riding position of the new Panigale V4 was developed with the dual objective of guaranteeing maximum integration of the rider into the aerodynamics of the motorcycle and improving control of the vehicle in the most important phases of riding on the track. The seat-tank assembly, thanks to greater roominess, offers more freedom of longitudinal movement and facilitates positioning in the fairing, also thanks to a deep recess in the upper part which avoids interference with the chin guard of the helmet.



At the same time, the rear area of ​​the tank, combined with the side covers and the shape of the seat, better support the rider during braking, entering and cornering phases without limiting body movements in the other phases. The rider finds it easier to anchor himself with his knees to counteract the deceleration and to lean out of the saddle once the motorbike is cornering, thus reducing strain on the arms and therefore general fatigue. The footrests have been moved 10 mm inwards compared to the current Panigale V4, increasing ground clearance and, by allowing the rider to have his feet and legs positioned more internally, improving aerodynamic penetration

But how fast does it go Mister!?

On the Desmosedici Stradale of the new Panigale V4 the cams sport a different profile and a higher lift value. The alternator and oil pump are the same as the ones mounted on the Panigale V4 R, while the gearbox drum is the one used on the Superleggera V4. The variable length intake horns have a greater excursion, with a value of 25 mm in the short configuration (-10 mm) and 80 in the long one (+5 mm). The Desmosedici Stradale engine, Euro5+ homologated, delivers 216 hp at 13,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 12.3 Kgm at 11,250 rpm**. Values ​​that increase in track configuration: by adopting the Ducati Performance racing exhaust by Akrapovič the maximum power rises to 228 hp.

Okay, so it is pretty damn fast, but how does it handle….?

The new Panigale V4 S weighs just 187 kg, two less than the previous model, and gains 0.5 hp despite the more restrictive Euro5+ homologation**. The technological innovations with which it is equipped, combined with these improvements, allowed a panel of riders of different abilities – from the fast amateur to the professional rider – to lower their best time by one full second during a comparative test carried out on the circuit of Cremona. In 2022, Francesco Bagnaia recorded a best time of 1m35.8s during the Lenovo Race of Champions, a competition approved by the FMI, on the Misano asphalt. A time less than 4 seconds away from the outright MotoGP race record: 1m31.8s, set by Francesco Bagnaia himself on his Ducati Desmosedici GP. To make the Panigale V4 even more competitive, Ducati Corse requested new stiffness targets for the frame and swingarm to be able to exploit the full potential of the new slick tyres used in Superbike.

Ducati Corse engineers defined the optimal lateral stiffness to maintain grip at lean angles now over 60°, while at the same time maintaining high longitudinal stiffness values ​​to exploit the engine torque during acceleration and braking power when braking. For this purpose, the Front Frame was modified and a new double-sided swingarm – Ducati Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm – was developed; lightweight and with an innovative design, thanks to a specific geometry, this allowed the position of the silencer under the engine to be maintained, a unique solution in the global panorama of road super sports bikes. This solution confirms the Ducati approach, based on style, sophistication and performance, capable of overcoming the compromise between style and performance. The new swingarm reduces lateral stiffness (-37% compared to the previous single-sided swingarm) and weight thanks to the two large lightening slots, improving traction when exiting corners and the rider’s feeling during acceleration. The swingarm-forged rear rim assembly weighs 2.7 kg less than the previous one and is more effective in putting power to the ground. On the Panigale V4 S, the forged aluminium alloy wheels with five tangential spokes, inspired by those of the Desmosedici GP, weigh only 2.95 and 4.15 kg for the front and rear respectively. The Front Frame is lighter (3.47 kg compared to the previous 4.2) and has been remodulated in terms of stiffness compared to the previous model (-40% laterally). As a result, it offers even more confidence when leaning and is more effective when it comes to taking the apex and closing the turn. The third generation electronically controlled Öhlins NPX/TTX suspensions of the Panigale V4 S broaden their range of adjustments, offering more comfortable settings for road use and are more effective when riding between the curbs of a circuit. At the same time, the greater speed of the hydraulic valves offers a more precise and accurate response in every riding situation.

And what about the stoppers…?

The new Ducati Panigale V4 is the first motorcycle in the world equipped with Brembo HypureTM front brake callipers. Lighter (-60 grams per pair) and more high performing, the Brembo HypureTM callipers disperse the heat generated by braking more effectively, offering more consistent performance, and therefore greater effectiveness for the rider in seeking his own limits. Another important world premiere is the Race eCBS system, developed by Bosch in collaboration with Ducati. In the levels dedicated to circuit use, the latter can activate the rear brake according to strategies that reproduce the techniques of professional riders and therefore experiment with the possibility of delaying the braking point on the track compared to the absence of the system. In particular, the system continues to activate the rear brake even after releasing the front brake when entering and cornering, as professionals manage to do using the handlebar control.

The dashboard is completely new. The dimension of 6.9″ with an 8:3 aspect ratio offers maximum readability without interfering with vision through the windshield in the fairing position. The protective glass uses Optical Bonding technology to ensure optimal readability on a black background even during the day.



On the new Panigale V4, the sensation of being on a Desmosedici GP is reinforced by the new Track display on the dashboard. The interface dedicated to use on the track is in fact designed to support the rider in the search for maximum performance. Thanks to the size and “wide” form factor of the new dashboard, a series of new parameters can be displayed on one side of the screen:

“g-Meter”, which indicates in real time the value of lateral acceleration when leaning, and longitudinally during acceleration and braking.

“Power&Torque”, which displays the percentage of power and torque delivered at that moment compared to the maximum values ​​available given the gear engaged.

“Lean angle”, which shows the instantaneous lean angles accompanied by the level of throttle opening and the pressure exerted on the brake.

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S

Colour

Ducati Red with Urban Grey frame, black rims and matt black front mudguard

Price

$49,300 Ride Away

Main standard equipment

Desmosedici Stradale engine, 1,103 cc

Maximum power of 216 hp at 13,500 rpm

Maximum torque of 12.3 kgm at 11,250 rpm

Kerb weight without fuel: 187 kg

“Front Frame” chassis

17-litre aluminium tank

Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) 3.0

Öhlins NPX-30 fork with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system

Öhlins TTX 36 shock absorber with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system

Öhlins steering damper with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 control system

Forged aluminium rims

Lithium battery

Braking system with Brembo HypureTM monobloc callipers

Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V4 tyres with 200/60 rear

Wings with biplane configuration and integrated design

Latest generation electronic package with 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU): Race eCBS with cornering functionality; Ducati Traction Control (DTC) DVO; Ducati Slide Control (DSC); Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) DVO; Ducati Power Launch (DPL) DVO; Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0; Engine Brake Control (EBC), Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO)

Buttons for quickly changing levels

New 6.9” full-TFT dashboard with 8:3 aspect ratio

Riding Modes (Race A, Race B, Sport, Road, Wet)

Full-LED headlights with DRL and turn signals integrated into the headlight*

Single-seat configuration (passenger kit accessory)

Ready for Ducati Data Logger (DDL) and Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)

2025 Ducati Panigale V4

Colour

Ducati Red with Urban Grey frame and black rims

Price

$38,800 Ride Away

Standard equipment like Panigale V4 S except for: