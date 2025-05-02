2025 Ducati Panigale V4 S

DRE Racetrack Academy

I have lusted after various Ducati models for almost as long as I can remember. I was already pretty madly into dirt bikes when one of Australia’s first 888s was delivered only a few kilometres from where I grew up, cementing my path as a motorcycle tragic henceforth.

Fast forward to today, and we have the seventh generation in that incredible superbike line recently released. So when I was lucky enough to be invited to the first World media event with the new Panigale V4 S, I didn’t have to be asked twice…

I joined a bunch of Ducati customers at the recent DRE Racetrack Academy event in Thailand for a chance to put the latest Panigale V4 S through its paces at none other than the Chang International Circuit in Buriram.

What’s a Ducati Riding Experience you ask? Briefly – they host a variety of events for riders all around the world be it their Road, Adventure or Racetrack Academy days. Super slick and well run, the Thai DRE Racetrack Academy not only gave us the chance to ride the new bike, but also to meet and chat with a whole bevvy of Ducati staff from the marketing and product development teams, as well as some serious riding talent.

It’s an all-inclusive package, flights, accommodation, track and bike hire as well as instruction. Just turn up, ride and enjoy. Awesome.

Riders were broken up into four experience levels, and an instructor was appointed to guide us around the circuit, help with bike set-up, and give riding feedback and instruction. The day started with a run through of the bike and the key points, then we were introduced to the instructors, where I was lucky enough to have Michele Pirro taking care of my group. Yes, that Michele Pirro.

He was very generous with his time, ludicrously fast, obviously, and simultaneously incredibly humble while chatting through the bike’s strengths with us. So special thanks to him for taking the time with us when I know he was still pretty banged up from a high-side only a few days earlier while testing the limits on the MotoGP bike.

Now, Buriram, only weeks ago, saw Marc Marquez take the opening round of the Motogp season, with the next three riders behind him also aboard Ducatis. I mention that to reinforce the point that the Bologna brand is shooting the lights out right now.

The customer benefit of all of that investment, of course, is that they’re able to take a lot of those engineering R&D learnings and cram them into their production bikes for mere mortals like us to enjoy.

The night before the track day, we were reminded that the brief and development targets of the latest Panigale were focussed on three main goals – Improving outright lap time performance, reducing rider effort, and improving skill boosters (rider aids).

It would seem they’ve achieved all three. In fact the production bikes that were used in the Race of Champions last year were a full second faster than the outgoing model. Putting in a lap time of 1.35 flat, that would have qualified for Motogp. On a production bike. Ludicrous.

So what’s changed? Almost everything. The most obvious and talked about being the move away from the signature single-sided swing-arm to a more conventional double-sided one. If there is one thing that gives you an indication of just how single-minded they were in pursuit of gains, this is it.

To move away from one of the bike’s most unique features must have been debated hotly. I can only imagine the conversations and back and forth between the marketing, design and engineering departments…

But all things were up for grabs in the name of performance gains.

The headline numbers, other than lap times, are of course the 216 hp and 187 kg (wet no fuel) figures.

The wonderful V4 engine churns out 216 hp. While it’s only an increase of half a horsepower from the old model, gaining an increase in power while moving to Euro5+ emissions is no small task.

The V4 is one of the all-time greats. 1103 cc of Desmocedici Stradale 90 degree glory. It has a twin-pulse firing order that gives it that distinctive MotoGP-esque, big-bang exhaust note. I’ve always thought it sounded more like two v-twins running simultaneously than a traditional V4 – because that’s sorta, kinda, actually what is happening.

The left two cylinders fire at the same time, then the right two, and that’s designed to help with traction. It’s not a ‘screamer’ firing order like the old Honda V4 or the current Aprilia. Quite distinctive. Very Ducati.

And when liberated fully with a racing exhaust those numbers get bumped up further to an eye-watering 228 hp. From a production bike. And the exhaust note that is liberated as a side benefit verges on orgasmic. Racetrack only, of course…

Inside that engine lives a counter-rotating crank spinning in the opposite direction to the wheels. It’s there to try and cancel out some of the gyroscopic effects of the wheels and help improve change of direction, which we’ll come back to later. They also focussed heavily on improving the cooling efficiency with a larger radiator and better airflow.

That airflow is part of completely revised bodywork that sees drag reduced by four per cent, with a more comfortable, wind-protected riding position. This is the first Panigale designed from the ground up with wings in mind (as opposed to them being added onto an existing design).

There is a new frame, sub-frame and that new swing-arm, which combine to not only deliver better traction and feel, but also enable revised rider touch-points. That translates to foot-pegs that are positioned slightly more ‘in-board’, a new tank shape for easier gripping with the legs, and a larger and more comfortable seat. Even the wheels copped a redesign, dropping 2 kilos and reducing inertia by more than 20 per cent.

Another strength evident from the MotoGP and Superbike programs is their electronics package. Ducati are calling the latest suite of electronics the DVO (Ducati Vehicle Observer), encompassing TC, Linked ABS, Wheelie Control, Slide Control, Launch Control, Engine Braking, Mapping, Ride Modes… You get the idea. They have approached these systems as ‘skill boosters’, rather than rider aids. Which signals the intent for these to be accessible for all riders.

Aligned to the DVO is the latest Ohlins electronic suspension package. NPX-30 forks and a TTX-36 shock combine with Ducati’s third generation DES (Electronic Suspension) package that senses what is happening up front and adjusts the rear in real time to help dampen out hits and maximise grip. The goal there being stability and control, and they’re next level good.

Unlike Superbikes of old, the new Panigale is astonishingly easy to ride. At every level. They went to great lengths to demonstrate that the new bike is a serious step change in terms of outright performance, but the real trick is that it’s accessible for everyone.

In fact, Ducati were very keen to share data from varying riders of different abilities, showing how they were all able to lap noticeably faster on the new bike compared to the previous bike. The really impressive part was that those gains looked to be not just accessible from the quickest riders. If anything, it showed that the riders outside of the top tier benefited even more.

So it’s more powerful, more comfortable and more forgiving?

Yes. Unequivocally.

Taking to the Buriram circuit, I was impressed by a few things in particular. Sure, there are otherworldly amounts of power on tap. That’s almost a given these days, but it was the ease with which the bike changed direction and the absolute composure under braking that jumped out at me immediately.

We had three sessions following none other than MotoGP development rider Michele Pirro around the track, before a couple of laps of rolling video work. Not enough time for my feeble brain to come fully up to speed with the bike while learning a new track (in stonking heat), but more than enough to form some impressions.

I loved, loved, loved the way the new Panigale turns. It feels easy and natural. Tipping in and onto its side so smoothly and with such little effort for a big bike. It doesn’t ‘fall’ in too quickly, nor does it take much muscle to change direction. Barely any effort will get it to flick onto its side, and it does so in a tremendously progressive way.

On corner entry I felt like I had more front-end feel than any bike I’ve ever ridden. Even at 8/10ths. No doubt helped by the new Pirelli SuperCorsa SP V4s that held up all day against some serious abuse in face melting heat. These bikes barely had a chance to cool down before someone else jumped on and blasted out more laps.

Cornering ease is no doubt helped by the clever new linked braking system that applies some rear brake for you to help stabilise the bike – even leaving the rear brake applied a little after you release the front at corner apex, to help get the bike turned. Super smart. Super effective. Urging you to trail those brakes deeper and deeper into the turn…

Those Brembo Hypure brakes were another standout. Buriram has a few hard braking sections in a row. The final tight right-hander that brings you onto the front straight, then turn one has you drop from fourth back to second, but turn three is the big one where you’re shedding speed back from top gear and bang on 300 km/h all the way back to second. The pace at which the bike pulls up is super impressive. It just hunkers down and pushes your eyeballs against your visor…

I’m no longer what I’d call the last of the late breakers, but even in the Thai heat, I was enjoying getting it to the point where the rear was weaving around. Not getting out of shape, just letting you know you are getting near the limit.

Really impressive. Not only from a braking performance side of things, but also just how composed and stable the bike was while doing it. Combined with that latest-gen Ohlins suspension and the electronics mentioned earlier, the bike is something else.

Ducati say the biggest gains made are actually at the corner apex, and while I have no reason to doubt them at all, I think I’d need more time at a track I already knew to be able to explore those limits. A couple of days at Phillip Island dialling into one of these would be something…

There is that whole swathe of electrowizardy doing its thing on your behalf, and it is easily viewed and adjusted in real time on the terrific TFT dash. It lights up when it is active, and is easily adjustable. Ducati have been leading the charge from an electronics point of view for a few years now, and there is no disappointment here.

Downsides? Well. There are only two as I see it.

The first one is heat. Thailand is hot this time of year. And I don’t do heat and humidity well. If sweating were a sport, I’d be a walk-up start for the Olympic team – I drank six litres of water that day and lost three kilos – I’m not kidding!

With that in mind, all of the performance being squeezed out of the Euro5+ V4 comes with a cost. It’s bloody hot under your left leg. Brutally so after eight or nine laps in Buriram on a bike that was already up to temp before you jumped on it… The last model was hot, and I had hoped the revised airflow would help address that, but I don’t think it has. The unpromising pursuit of performance has a price I guess.

And the word price is the second downside. This is a 50 thousand dollar bike, and that’s before you start ticking boxes. The complete titanium racing exhaust system is an eye-twitching 16 thousand dollar option alone. So it could very easily be a 70 thousand dollar bike with a few accessories and a bit of extra carbon here and there… Oof.

Now it’s all about the laws of diminishing returns, and I get that. I do. I actually think it’s probably worth that much. But it’s a lot, no matter which way you look at it.

So, unfortunately, just like I said about the incredible Multistrada V4 Rally, that price point will limit the number of people who get to experience such an awesome bike. And that’s a pity. Because the Panigale V4 S is nothing short of brilliant, and as many motorcyclists as possible should get to experience it. I count myself lucky that I did. Book in for a DRE Racetrack Academy event and you can too…

Panigale V4 S hits:

The way the V4 S rolls into turns and changes direction is a delight.

I’ve not ridden a bike that was as easy to ride fast, nor one with as much feel.

The electronics are next level in every way (linked brakes and electronic Ohlins in particular).

So incredibly stable and composed, especially so under brakes and corner entry.

Panigale V4 S misses:

Good grief, my left leg got hot from the engine heat. Painfully so.

And the sticker price gives me almost as much cause to sweat as the temps in Buriram.

I mentioned a special thanks to Michele earlier, and also want to shout out Alana and the team at Ducati AU & NZ for inviting us and making sure everything went smoothly for us. Nothing was too much trouble, and the few days away were a delight. Now, Alana, if you could just arrange for a V4 S for me to do some long-term testing for a few years, that’d be ace…

