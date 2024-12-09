2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore

A tribute to Made in Italy and Ducati history: the Panigale V4 Tricolore. A collector’s bike produced in just 1000 numbered units that revisits aspects of the the livery of the 1984 750 F1, a bike that began, exactly forty years ago, the history of modern supersport bikes from Borgo Panigale. A Tricolore livery that in the following years was dedicated to the most prestigious versions of the various generations of Ducati Superbikes, ever since the first 851 Desmoquattro in 1988.

For Ducati, the Panigale V4 Tricolore is the latest innovation of 2024. It has been an incredible year, in which the Borgo Panigale-based company has won the MotoGP Riders’ and Manufacturers’ titles for the third time in a row, coming close to absolute domination with nineteen victories out of twenty Grand Prix.

Added to this are the World Manufacturers’ title in Superbike, the Riders’ title in Supersport, and the Italian title on debut with the 450 MX in the Italian Motocross.

There were also many national victories, including the Italian Superbike and the U.S. Superbike, which marked Ducati’s return to victory in the U.S. after 30 years. Josh Waters won the 2024 Australian Superbike Championship, and last but not least, the historic successes in the Japanese Superbike Championship of the Panigale V4 managed by the Kagayama team.

The Panigale V4 Tricolore, proudly designed by Drudi Performance and the Centro Stile Ducati, is based on the new Panigale V4. Its white, red, and green livery, proposed for the first time on the bike in an asymmetric version, celebrates the colors of the Italian flag by combining them with the black and white of the chequered flag, the symbol of victory, shown on the lower part of the fairing. The number plates with the number one, on the front and on the sides of the fairing, recall those of the sportiest and most sophisticated Ducatis, such as the Panigale V4 R or the Multistrada Pikes Peak.

A livery that underlines the aerodynamic surfaces of the bike, with more taut lines that highlight the change in style that marked, with the Panigale V4 2025, the transition from the sixth to the seventh generation of Ducati Superbikes.

For the first time in Ducati history, a Tricolore is enriched with technical equipment that improves its performance on the track, making this bike even more unique.

The Panigale V4 Tricolore is in fact equipped with five-spoke carbon fibre rims that reduce the weight by 0.950 kg compared to the forged ones of the Panigale V4 S, lowering the moment of inertia by 12 per cent at the front and 19 per cent at the rear. Thanks to these rims, the nimbleness of the bike increases when changing direction and the tendency of the bike to close the trajectory during acceleration when still leaning is amplified.

The new Panigale V4 Tricolore is the first production bike in the world to be equipped with the Front Brake Pro front braking system, consisting of two finned Brembo T-Drive discs measuring 338.5 mm in diameter and 6.2 mm thick, which increase braking power and performance consistency. These discs, tested by Ducati Factory Riders in the 2024 Race of Champions, are derived from the racing discs mounted in the Superbike World Championship on the most demanding circuits and are paired with HypureTM calipers.

The calipers feature a titanium anodising treatment and an oversized Brembo logo. Finally, the front brake pump is an MCS 19.21 with remote brake lever position adjustment, as is the case on MotoGP and Superbike.

The special equipment of the Tricolore is completed by a dry clutch, adjustable foot-pegs in solid aluminum, and a GPS module.

Anyone who wants to use the Panigale V4 Tricolore on the track will also have access to a racing tank cap in solid aluminum, brake caliper conveyors, open clutch cover in carbon fibre and a kit for removing the licence plate holder, all supplied as standard.

The experience of riding this collector’s bike will be made even more special thanks to the Alcantara seat, the racing plexiglass, and the dedicated animation of the dashboard at key-on.

Finally, each Tricolore, like all collectible Ducatis, is made unique by the steering plate in machined aluminum from solid with the model’s name and unit number.

The Panigale V4 Tricolore is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and a dedicated motorcycle cover, which are delivered in a special personalised box made to match the livery. The model number is also shown on the aluminum plate of the ignition key.

Finally, the uniqueness of the Tricolor is reinforced by the option, reserved for owners, to complete their look with a limited-edition helmet and jacket featuring a color scheme that echoes that of the motorcycle.

The Ducati V4 Panigale Tricolore is expected to hit Australia in August, 2025, and will retail for $84,700 Ride Away.

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Specifications

2025 Panigale V4 Tricolore Specifications ENGINE Engine Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, counter-rotating crankshaft, Desmodromic

timing, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled Displacement 1,103 cc Bore x stroke 81 x 53.5 mm Compression 14.0:1 Max Power 158.9 kW (216 hp) @ 13,500 rpm Max Torque 120.9 Nm (89.2 lb-ft) @ 11,250 rpm Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies. Variable length intake system Exhaust 4-2-1-2 system TRANSMISSION Gearbox 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down 2.0 Primary Drive Straight cut gears; Ratio 1.80:1 Ratio 1=36/15 2=34/17 3=33/19 4=32/21 5=30/22 6=27/22 Final Drive Chain 520; Front sprocket 16; Rear sprocket 41 Clutch Hydraulically controlled slipper dry clutch. Self bleeding master cylinder CHASSIS Frame Aluminium alloy “Front Frame” with optimised stiffnesses Front Suspension Öhlins NPX 25/30 (SV) S-EC 3.0 pressurised 43 mm fully adjustable fork with TiN treatment. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with

Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 event-based mode Front Wheel

Front Tyre 5-split spokes carbon fibre 3.50″ x 17″ Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP-V4 120/70 ZR17 Rear Suspension Fully adjustable Öhlins TTX36 (SV) S-EC 3.0 unit. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0 event-based mode.

Aluminium Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm Rear Wheel

Rear Tyre

Wheel Travel (F/R) 5-split spokes carbon fibre 6.00″ x 17″ Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP-V4 200/60 ZR17 125 mm (4.9 in) – 130 mm (5.1 in) Front Brake 2 x 338.5 x 6.2 mm T-drive finned discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc Hypure® 4-piston calipers with Race eCBS. Brembo MCS 19.21 master cylinder with remote adjuster. Self bleeding master cylinder. Rear Brake 245 mm disc, 2-piston caliper with Race eCBS Instrumentation Digital unit with 6,9″ TFT display and Optical Bonding – 1,280 x 480 px resolution DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS Wet Weight (no fuel) 188 kg (414 lb) Seat Height 850 mm (33.5 in) Wheelbase 1,485 mm (58.5 in) Rake 24° Trail 98 mm (3.86 in) Fuel Capacity 17 l – 4.49 gallon (US) Seats Single seat

Two seats, if passenger seat kit accessory is mounted EQUIPMENT Safety Equipment Riding Modes, Power Modes, Race eCBS, Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO), Ducati Traction Control (DTC) DVO, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) DVO, Ducati Slide Control (DSC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), Ducati Brake Light (DBL), Chain guard in carbon fibre Standard Equipment Ducati Power Launch (DPL) DVO, Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down 2.0, Full LED headlights with Daytime Running Light (DRL), Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) 3.0 with Öhlins Smart EC 3.0, Lithium-ion battery, Quick adjustment buttons, Pit Limiter, Auto-off indicators, Carbon fibre wheels, Adjustable rider foot-pegs in milled aluminium, Top triple clamp in milled aluminium, GPS module, Carbon fibre components (mudguards, swingarm protectors, exhaust heatshield, generator protector) Provided Equipment Dedicated bike cover, Certificate of authenticity, Special box for additional equipment components, Racing fuel tank cap in billet aluminium*, Air ducts for front brakes cooling in carbon fibre*, Removing license plate holder kit*, Removing side mirrors kit*, Open dry clutch cover in carbon fibre* *: Equipment not for road use Ready for Ducati Data Logger (DDL), Anti-Theft, Cruise Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), USB port*, Ducati Multimedia System (DMS)*, “Turn By Turn” navigator* *: Please refer to your local dealer for availability WARRANTY AND MAINTENANCE Warranty 24 months unlimited mileage Service Interval 12,000 km (7,500 mi) / 12 months Clearance Adjustment 24,000 km (15,000 mi)

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Images