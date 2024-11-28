2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4

Ducati has pulled the covers off an even racier Streetfighter V4 range that is now more than ever a full-monty Panigale V4 minus the fairings.

For the first time, Ducati has chosen to transfer the technology and performance of the Panigale V4 to a naked bike without sparing anything. The new Streetfighter makes only two ponies less than the Panigale V4 and that difference is only down to necessary changes in air-box ducting for the nakedbike.

The alternator and oil pump are the same as those mounted on the Panigale V4 R, while the gear drum is the one used on the Superleggera V4. And for the first time, the Streetfighter V4 also features variable-length intake trumpets, with a value of 25 mm in the short configuration and 80 mm when extended fully.

The Desmosedici Stradale engine, Euro5+ homologated, delivers 214 hp at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm. The Ducati Performance by Akrapovič racing exhaust boosts power to 226 hp.

Deriving directly from the new Panigale, the chassis of the Streetfighter V4 is completely new to the model. The Front Frame is, therefore, lighter (3.47 kg in weight compared to the previous 4.42) and less stiff than the previous model (-39% in lateral) to offer greater confidence.

Furthermore, the double-sided Ducati Hollow Symmetrical Swingarm improves traction when exiting corners and the rider’s feeling in acceleration, with a reduction in lateral stiffness (-43% compared to the single-sided swing-arm of the previous model) and an overall lightening of the swingarm-forged rear wheel assembly equal to 2.9 kg.

On the Streetfighter V4 S, the forged aluminium alloy wheels with five tangential spokes, inspired by those of the DesmosediciGP, weigh only 2.95 and 4.15 kg, respectively for the front and rear.

The third-generation electronically controlled Öhlins NIX/TTX suspension of the Streetfighter V4 S expands its adjustment spectrum, allowing the use of more comfortable calibrations for road use and more sustained and effective when riding between the kerbs of a circuit. At the same time, the increased speed of the hydraulic valves offers a more precise and accurate response in every riding situation.

Furthermore, compared to the Panigale V4, the rear suspension link has been revised in progressivity to offer greater comfort on the road, which is further increased thanks to the “Cruise Detection” strategy. The latter softens the suspension when it detects a constant pace, such as on motorway transfers, significantly increasing rider comfort.

Like the new Ducati Panigale V4, the Streetfighter V4 also mounts Brembo Hypure front brake calipers. Lighter (-60 grams per pair compared to the Stylema of the previous model) and higher-performance, the Brembo Hypure calipers disperse the heat generated by braking more effectively.

The Race eCBS system with Cornering functionality, developed by Ducati in collaboration with Bosch, is able to activate and modulate the rear brake, limiting load transfers and improving the stability of the bike in the braking phase both in road and track use, even when the rider only applies the front brake. The system offers five levels against the three of the previous Streetfighter model.

The 2025 Streetfighter V4 is equipped with a complete package of electronic controls: Ducati Traction Control DVO, Ducati Slide Control, Ducati Wheelie Control DVO, Ducati Power Launch DVO, Engine Brake Control and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0. The DQS 2.0 system uses a strategy based solely on the gear drum angular position sensor, thus being able to use a gearshift rod without microswitches and therefore offering the rider a more direct feeling with reduced travel. Compared to the Panigale V4, the first and second gear ratios have been shortened, as has the final ratio, which goes from 16/41 to 15/42, to improve usability in road use.

A completely new full-LED headlight enhances the aggressive face of the new Streetfighter, maintaining its iconic light signature. At the rear, the full-LED light cluster is functionally divided into two parts.

The 16-litre tank, particularly narrow in fit and characterized by a very distinct shoulder, is reflected in the greater presence of the tail, more elongated towards the rear, with a shorter license plate holder and the passenger seat positioned lower than the 2024 Streetfighter V4.

The forward-slanting biplane wings, a distinctive element of the Streetfighter V4 since its first version, now produce 17 kg more downforce at 270 km/h.

The riding position of the new Streetfighter V4 is derived from that of the Panigale V4, but is friendlier to taller riders. The seat-tank unit, thanks to greater roominess, offers more freedom of longitudinal movement and makes it more natural to reach and maintain the aerodynamic posture. The rear area of the tank, combined with the side covers and the shape of the saddle, better supports the rider during braking, corner entry and cornering.

Compared to the previous Streetfighter V4, the bend of the handlebar has been moved back, now closer to the rider by 10 mm, and the footpegs are lower and more forward, and positioned 10 mm further inward. This increases comfort for the rider without compromising ground clearance.

The new 6.9” dashboard with 8:3 “aspect ratio” uses Optical Bonding technology, to aid readability on a black background even during the day. The interface offers differentiated views (Infomode) for use on the road or on the track, combining completeness and readability of the information in the first case, or instead supporting the rider in the search for maximum performance in the second.

The dashboard dynamically changes its layout, moving the columns and redistributing the spaces, to offer maximum visibility to the functions that are being used at the moment, such as the navigator.

Similarly, by selecting the Views mode, the left column gains space by moving the rev counter to the right and compressing the right column, to display the different functions available, including the TPMS, instantaneous torque and power delivered, lateral and longitudinal acceleration values, instantaneous lean angles and action on the throttle and brake.

The Road Infomode has clean graphics, with great emphasis on the circular rev counter, placed in the centre and with the indication of the engaged gear inside. The left side of the screen is reserved for the settings, the navigator, if installed, the music player, the management of the smartphone and accessory heated grips, and the different functions available for each of these features. On the right side are the indications of speed, time, water temperature and cruise control, if enabled.

The Track mode, combined by default with the Race Riding Mode, is designed to give maximum emphasis to the most relevant information in circuit riding. The rev counter is positioned at the top of the screen, with a scale compressed up to 9,000 rpm, while in the centre the rider finds the indication of the gear engaged, and on the right the levels set for the electronic controls (modifiable via the right rocker) and their activation. In the left column we find the stopwatch, which by mounting the DDL accessory or via the GPS module is able to show lap time with different split times, lap number and the indication of the improvement in absolute terms or in reference to the session using the same colour codes – white, grey, orange, red – used in MotoGP.

The new Streetfighter V4, available in V4 and V4 S versions, featuring Öhlins suspension and steering damper, forged rims and lithium battery, will arrive in Australian dealerships from April 2025. Both are offered in single-seater configuration, with passenger kit available as an accessory.

The Desmosedici Stradale requires valve clearance adjustment (Desmo Service) every 24,000 km, while the services are every 12,000 km/12 months.

The Streetfighter V4 will retail in Australia for $38,400 Ride Away, while the V4 S will sell from $43,100 Ride Away.

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Specifications

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Specifications

2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Images