2025 FIM EnduroGP World Championship

Round Seven – Germany

Images by Future7Media

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia has successfully defended his EnduroGP crown, wrapping up the 2025 FIM EnduroGP World Championship with a commanding performance in Zschopau, Germany.

Heading to Germany as the newly crowned Enduro1 World Champion, but just weeks after a heavy crash at round six in Italy, Garcia faced mounting pressure coming into the final round with his EnduroGP-class lead reduced to just 15 points.

Garcia’s 2025 season has been nothing short of exceptional. From the opening round in Portugal, he has been the rider to beat, demonstrating his trademark speed and skill across all conditions. The Spaniard has taken eight EnduroGP overall victories, alongside a near-perfect record in the Enduro1 category by winning all but one day of racing so far this season to claim the class title one round early at the GP of Italy.

Now a two-time back-to-back EnduroGP World Champion, Garcia has reaffirmed his position at the pinnacle of world enduro – cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s elite. With Garcia’s results, KTM has also claimed both the FIM EnduroGP and Enduro1 Manufacturer World Championships for 2025.

Josep Garcia – EnduroGP/E1 Champion

“This feels incredible! After taking the win on Saturday, today felt like the longest day of racing in my life. It was a really tough day with some super-tricky conditions and destroyed tests. I knew what I had to do, but still wanted to fight for the victory for the whole day. It wasn’t easy, and in the last lap, I started to struggle a little bit. But now, after taking the title, it feels incredible. I’m a two-time EnduroGP World Champion! I want to give thanks to the whole Red Bull KTM team, as well as all my friends and everyone who has been involved this season. Now, it’s time to celebrate!”

EnduroGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 244 2 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 229 3 PICHON Zachary FRA TM MOTO 195 4 MACDONALD Hamish NZL SHERCO 161 5 MAGAIN Antoine BEL SHERCO 129 6 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA HONDA 117 7 PERSSON Mikael SWE TRIUMPH 96 8 LESIARDO Morgan ITA TRIUMPH 95 9 AHLIN Max SWE KTM 93 10 ESPINASSE Theo FRA SHERCO 84 11 NORRBIN Albin SWE FANTIC 70 12 WATSON Nathan GBR BETA 53 13 SYDOW Jeremy GER SHERCO 51 14 LE QUERE Leo FRA TM MOTO 48 15 ROUSSALY Julien FRA SHERCO 46 16 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR TRIUMPH 44 17 ELOWSON Albin SWE HUSQVARNA 19 18 HOLCOMBE Steven GBR HONDA 15 19 OLSZOWY Dominik POL RIEJU 11 20 EDMONDSON Jack GBR GASGAS 7

Day One – Saturday

Beginning his day with an 18-point lead in the Enduro3 title chase, Sherco Racing Factory’s Hamish Macdonald was focused on getting the job done today. Throughout the day he was locked in a fierce battle with his closest rival and teammate, Antoine Magain. Knowing that by beating Magain would secure him his first senior class world championship, the New Zealander did confidently by taking victory.

Returning to the paddock at the end of the day, Macdonald and the entire Sherco Racing Factory team celebrated in style. As the newly crowned FIM Enduro3 World Champion, Macdonald is now a three-time world champion and the first New Zealander to claim a senior class title.

Hamish Macdonald – E3 Champion

“From winning in 2019 in Youth, 2020 in Junior and now, 2025 with the big boys in Enduro3, it’s unbelievable. I can’t complain! I mean, it’s been a lot of hard work to get here to this moment, but we did it. It’s hard to put these emotions into words.”

In the fight for EnduroGP honours, eyes were on Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia. The championship leader had limped home from the previous round in Italy with multiple injuries, but firmly put them behind him with a statement ride on day one in Zschopau.

The Spaniard was masterful in the extremely tough and demanding conditions. From winning the opening GMOTO Enduro Test, he claimed six wins out of a total 13 special tests as he raced his way to a commanding 48-second margin of victory.

Giving chase, GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona won the opening ACERBIS Cross Test, but a major error on the second GMOTO Enduro Test from the Italian allowed Garcia to build an advantage that would prove unattainable. Signing off with the fastest time in the final POLISPORT Extreme Test, Verona had to be content with second.

In the fight for third, it was Honda Racing RedMoto Enduro Team’s Samuele Bernardini who claimed his third EnduroGP podium result of 2025. Bernardini was involved in an intense battle with Team KTM Pro Racing Sport’s Max Ahlin, and the Sherco Racing Factory quartet of Macdonald, Magain, Theo Espinasse and Jeremy Sydow for the position.

In the end, Bernardini fended off Macdonald in fourth by seven seconds to finish on the podium, with Magain placing 16 seconds behind Macdonald in fifth. Just one second behind, Sydow took sixth, while Ahlin finished 0.25 seconds behind Sydow after almost one hour and 20 minutes of timed special test racing to finish seventh, proving just how competitive this year’s EnduroGP class is.

E1/E2/E3

The Enduro2 category saw a big upset in the fight for this year’s championship between Verona and points leader, TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Zach Pichon.

With Verona powering ahead for the win, Pichon suffered his worst result of the season in fifth. Entering the final day of the season, Verona is the new championship leader, with a seven-point advantage over the Frenchman. Ahlin and Espinasse joined Verona on the podium in second and third, respectively.

Andrea Verona – E2 Champion

“I’m super happy to have wrapped up the Enduro2 championship for the second time, also claiming my eighth world title! I’m honestly speechless! Today was an incredible day of racing, too, winning overall and in class. I’ve really enjoyed the whole weekend overall, the fans have been incredible, and the tests were great. I can’t thank my team enough for their hard work this year, without them none of this would have been possible. I can’t wait for 2026 already!”

In the Enduro3 class, we saw the crowning of Macdonald as the 2025 world champion. The New Zealander led home teammate Magain in second to secure his 10th victory of the season. Julien Roussaly made it a Sherco 1-2-3.

Josep Garcia was at his best in the Enduro1 category, winning by one minute and 34 seconds. Bernardini followed him home for second, while an on-form Sydow gave his home crowd plenty to cheer for with third.

Women’s Enduro

Asserting herself as the champion elect of the Expotrade FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship, RIEJU Factory Team’s Rachel Gutish claimed a commanding victory on day one in Zschopau. The American was in her element on the unforgiving terrain, riding clear to a one-minute-and-28-second margin of victory.

Behind her, it was HRC Honda’s Francesca Nocera who ended her day in second. The Italian fared well on the ACERBIS Cross Test, but had no answer for Gutish on the GMOTO Enduro Test. Gutish’s teammate, Rosie Rowett put in a strong ride to claim third, with Justine Martel (Beta) and Marine Lemoine (KTM) rounding out the top five.

The Expotrade Junior Women’s Enduro class saw Lorna Lafont (Sherco) take an important win over her championship rival, Electraction TM MOTO’s Elizabeth Tett in second. Poland’s Maja Kozolowska (KTM) completed the podium in third.

Junior Enduro

The Junior Enduro class was a drama-filled day, with Zschopau proving decisive in the championship battle. Arriving at the POLISPORT GP of Germany with a strong 15-point lead, Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Kevin Cristino saw that advantage evaporate today with a critical DNF. The Italian’s day went from bad to worse, with Cristino eventually retiring on the final lap.

His loss was rival Axel Semb’s gain. With Cristino in trouble, the Fantic Factory Racing Team rider was on a charge. Fighting his way into the race lead, the young Swede remained out front to claim victory by 23 seconds. That result now sees him move from second into the championship lead by seven points entering the final day of racing.

Ox MOTO Beta’s Leo Joyon was also on top form today, pushing Semb all of the way. The Frenchman finished as runner-up, ahead of Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) in third. Triumph Italia Racing’s Luca Colorio took fourth, with TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Manuel Verzeroli fifth.

Youth Enduro

The Youth Enduro class was another fierce battle between the top two title contenders. Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Pietro Scardina pushed hard today to take the win over Team KTM Pro Racing Sport’s Romain Dagna in second.

Dagna still remains in charge of the title chase, but Scardina has cut Dagna’s points lead to 11. TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Alberto Elgari ended his day in third.

EnduroGP of Germany – Day One Top 20

Pos Rider Nat. Cl. Time 1 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 1:17:44.09 2 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 47.78 3 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E1 +1:34.63 4 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E3 +1:42.01 5 MAGAIN Antoine BEL E3 +1:57.92 6 SYDOW Jeremy GER E1 +1:59.33 7 AHLIN Max SWE E2 +1:59.58 8 ESPINASSE Theo FRA E2 +2:13.63 9 ELOWSON Albin SWE E2 +2:41.44 10 PICHON Zachary FRA E2 +2:41.70 11 NORRBIN Albin SWE E2 +2:52.11 12 ROUSSALY Julien FRA E3 +2:55.77 13 LE QUERE Leo FRA E3 +3:01.51 14 KOUBLE Krystof CZE E2 +3:23.21 15 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR E1 +3:27.13 16 LESIARDO Morgan ITA E1 +4:01.97 17 FISCHEDER Luca GER E3 +4:06.45 18 PAVONI Matteo ITA E3 +4:47.88 19 EDMONDSON Jack GBR E1 +4:50.78 20 KYTONEN Roni FIN E1 +5:02.43

Day Two – Sunday

Day two of the POLISPORT GP of Germany was one of celebration as this year’s world champions in the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship were crowned.

Josep Garcia started day two in Zschopau with a virtual grasp on the category, ending his day in second to secure the title. With 2025 proving to be yet another momentous year for the Spaniard, his EnduroGP and Enduro1 world championships elevate him to the status of a seven-time world champion.

Garcia came out swinging this morning. Fastest on the opening GMOTO Enduro Test by eight seconds over newly crowned Enduro3 World Champion, Sherco Racing Factory’s Hamish Macdonald, Garcia was off to a strong start in his bid for the EnduroGP title.

At the end of lap one, Garcia led by four seconds, but behind him only four seconds separated Team KTM Pro Sport Racing’s Max Ahlin in second and Triumph Italia Racing’s Morgan Lesiardo in eighth. Completing lap two, Garcia still led, with GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona now up to second, as the rest of the field began to string out slightly.

Exiting the last ACERBIS Cross Test, and with just two tests remaining, Verona had hunted Garcia down. Champion elect of Enduro2, Verona also wanted the season-ending EnduroGP victory. While Garcia wanted to win too, the bigger prize of clinching the EnduroGP title was also on his mind.

A win on the final POLISPORT Extreme Test put Verona into the lead, and as they exited the last special test of 2025, Verona had claimed the EnduroGP victory. With Garcia second, Macdonald took a deserving third, ensuring all three 2025 senior class world champions would embrace the final EnduroGP podium of the year.

Signing off on an incredible rookie year in EnduroGP, Ahlin took fourth, while Sherco Racing Factory’s Jeremy Sydow finished fifth. Both riders have proved that they will be a force to be reckoned with in 2026.

Verona wins Enduro2/E1/E3

The Enduro2 World Championship saw defending champion Verona successfully defend the class on the final day of racing in Germany with a race win. The Italian was at his best in Zschopau, fighting for the title until the very end.

On day two, it was Ahlin who finished second, while Sherco Racing Factory’s Theo Espinasse took third. Fourth today cemented TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Zach Pichon as the Enduro2 vice-champion, having proved a worthy opponent to Verona.

In the Enduro1 class, Garcia raced to his 13th victory of the season. Sydow took second by the narrowest of margins, beating third-placed Lesiardo by an astonishing 0.02 seconds.

Capping off an incredible 2025, newly crowned Enduro3 World Champion Macdonald put the finishing touches to his year with a class win on day two. Teammates Antoine Magain and Julien Roussaly were second and third, respectively, resulting in Sherco Racing Factory sweeping the overall Enduro3 championship podium.

Women’s Enduro

The Expotrade FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship saw RIEJU Factory Team’s Rachel Gutish pick up where she left off yesterday on route to clinching the title. The American was simply unstoppable, favouring the tough and demanding enduro terrain of Zschopau.

With seven test wins out of eight, she took victory by over two minutes. With it, she became the FIM Women’s Enduro World Champion, and the first rider from the United States to win a title in the FIM Enduro World Championship.

Finishing second, Rosie Rowett ensured the RIEJU Factory Team placed 1-2 in the overall championship standings. On the day, it was Justine Martel (Beta) who finished third, while Vilde Holt (KTM) and Marine Lemoine (KTM) rounded out the top five.

In the Expotrade FIM Junior Women’s Enduro World Cup, Lorna Lafont (Sherco) claimed a commanding two-minute-and-25-second margin of victory over Electraction TM MOTO’s Elizabeth Tett in second, with Hanna Lagher (Beta) taking third. Lafont’s victory secured her the overall win in the Junior Women’s category for 2025.

Junior Enduro

The outcome of this year’s FIM Junior Enduro World Championship went down to the wire on day two in Zschopau. With drama striking points leader Kevin Cristino on day one, Axel Semb had raced his way back into title contention starting out day two. Holding a seven-point lead, the young Swede was determined to see things through.

Axel Semb

“I had to fight and give everything I could because I knew I needed to finish second today. The final lap was pretty intense, but the relief of winning the title was incredible.”

Shaking off his disappointment, Cristino went on the attack by winning the opening two special tests to take up the race lead. Semb held second and would be the champion if he could hold his position.

However, Ox Moto Beta’s Leo Joyon was also on a charge in third and piling on the pressure. At the end of lap two of three, Cristino led, while Semb hung onto second by just 0.5 seconds over Joyon. Stepping up his pace, Semb began to ride himself clear of Joyon, and with each passing test, reached ever closer to clinching the title.

With it all coming down to the final special test, Semb beat Joyon by five seconds to end the day as runner-up behind Cristino, but more importantly, become the 2025 FIM Junior Enduro World Champion. While Semb celebrated, naturally there was disbelief for Cristino, having come so close in 2025 to winning it too.

Youth Enduro

As the champion-elect, Team KTM Pro Sport Racing’s Romain Dagna won the 2025 FIM Youth Enduro World Championship with a third-place result on day two in Zschopau. The young Frenchman rode a calculated day, to put himself inside the top three and clinch his debut title.

Romain Dagna

“I’m very happy to win the championship. I had a lot of mistakes today, but kept it together and got the job done. Hopefully, this is the first of more to come!”

His closest rival, Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Pietro Scardina, took the final victory of the season, ahead of TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Alberto Elgari.

EnduroGP of Germany – Day Two Top 20

Pos Rider Nat. Cl Time 1 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 1:14:55.05 2 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 +8.63 3 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E3 +14.04 4 AHLIN Max SWE E2 +26.46 5 SYDOW Jeremy GER E1 +42.31 6 LESIARDO Morgan ITA E1 +42.33 7 ESPINASSE Theo FRA E2 +45.6 8 PICHON Zachary FRA E2 +56.65 9 MAGAIN Antoine BEL E3 +1:23.85 10 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E1 +1:41.12 11 NORRBIN Albin SWE E2 +1:43.53 12 ELOWSON Albin SWE E2 +1:52.84 13 ROUSSALY Julien FRA E3 +2:02.22 14 FISCHEDER Luca GER E3 +2:18.19 15 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR E1 +2:21.10 16 KOUBLE Krystof CZE E2 +2:52.01 17 KYTONEN Roni FIN E1 +2:57.96 18 ETCHELLS Jed GBR E1 +3:04.20 19 PAVONI Matteo ITA E3 +3:35.71 20 SORECA Davide ITA E1 +3:44.41

E1 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 273 2 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA HONDA 205 3 LESIARDO Morgan ITA TRIUMPH 197 4 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR TRIUMPH 162 5 PERSSON Mikael SWE TRIUMPH 161 6 ETCHELLS Jed GBR FANTIC 125 7 KYTONEN Roni FIN HUSQVARNA 122 8 SYDOW Jeremy GER SHERCO 98 9 SORECA Davide ITA KAWASAKI 96 10 EDMONDSON Harry GBR TRIUMPH 64 11 WALTON Alex GBR TRIUMPH 48 12 EDMONDSON Jack GBR GASGAS 37 13 MARTINEZ NOGUEIRA … ESP KTM 24 14 MCCANNEY Daniel GBR BETA 15 15 TOTH Josh USA KAWASAKI 13 16 LJUNGSTROM Oskar SWE TRIUMPH 12 17 HUBNER Edward GER KTM 11 18 OLDRATI Thomas ITA HONDA 10 19 ASK Herman NOR TM 10 20 LEHMANN Hannes GER YAMAHA 9

E2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 255 2 PICHON Zachary FRA TM MOTO 241 3 AHLIN Max SWE KTM 177 4 ESPINASSE Theo FRA SHERCO 166 5 NORRBIN Albin SWE FANTIC 163 6 KOUBLE Krystof CZE HUSQVARNA 121 7 MORETTINI Manolo ITA HONDA 114 8 ELOWSON Albin SWE HUSQVARNA 104 9 WATSON Nathan GBR BETA 85 10 RINALDI Enrico ITA GASGAS 47 11 BLANJOUE Hugo FRA HONDA 42 12 LOFQUIST Franz SWE YAMAHA 22 13 CHARRUA Bruno POR GASGAS 18 14 HOLCOMBE Steven GBR HONDA 17 15 MUNDELL Daniel GBR KTM 16 16 MARTINEZ NOGUEIRA … ESP KTM 15 17 OLIVEIRA Dante USA KTM 12 18 LINDHOLM Casper SWE HUSQVARNA 12 19 CIANI Mirko ITA BETA 11 20 NOHR Hakon NOR KTM 10

E3 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 MACDONALD Hamish NZL SHERCO 271 2 MAGAIN Antoine BEL SHERCO 247 3 ROUSSALY Julien FRA SHERCO 189 4 LE QUERE Leo FRA TM MOTO 176 5 PAVONI Matteo ITA FANTIC 141 6 OLSZOWY Dominik POL RIEJU 120 7 FISCHEDER Luca GER BETA 119 8 SANS Marc ESP GASGAS 109 9 BETRIU Jaume ESP GASGAS 42 10 WILLEMS Erik BEL TM MOTO 25 11 GOERNER Florian GER KTM 17 12 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA HUSQVARNA 17 13 LARRIEU Loic FRA RIEJU 14 14 FREEMAN Brad GBR BETA 13 15 GANGFORS Jesper SWE KTM 7

FIM Junior Enduro Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 SEMB Axel SWE FANTIC 226 2 CRISTINO Kevin ITA FANTIC 224 3 JOYON Leo FRA BETA 209 4 GIRAUDON Thibault FRA SHERCO 186 5 VERZEROLI Manuel ITA TM MOTO 152 6 COLORIO Luca ITA TRIUMPH 99 7 CLAUZIER Clement FRA BETA 96 8 HAUTION Diego FRA BETA 86 9 BACON Kyron AUS KAWASAKI 83 10 MEI Davide ITA BETA 80 11 PUEY MONFORTE Alex ESP RIEJU 57 12 SKUTA Matej CZE BETA 54 13 KALNY Jaroslav CZE SHERCO 54 14 FONTOVA Albert ESP GASGAS 53 15 DAVIES Samuel GBR GASGAS 29 16 BERNINI Lorenzo ITA RIEJU 25 17 RIORDAN Angus AUS KTM 22 18 CLAUZIER Maxime FRA BETA 20 19 DENNETT William AUS TRIUMPH 18 20 MODIN Arvid SWE TRIUMPH 17

FIM Women’s Enduro Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 GUTISH Rachel USA RIEJU 145 2 ROWETT Rosie GBR RIEJU 126 3 NOCERA Francesca ITA HONDA 107 4 MARTEL Justine FRA BETA 91 5 HOLT Vilde Marie NOR KTM 86 6 HOLMES Nieve GBR SHERCO 73 7 GONCALVES Joana POR HUSQVARNA 70 8 LEMOINE Marine FRA KTM 62 9 LAFONT Lorna FRA SHERCO 59 10 TETT Elizabeth GBR TM MOTO 59 11 SAN MIGUEL Maria ESP RIEJU 58 12 DAVIES Delun GBR TM MOTO 20 13 MEIER Lea GER SHERCO 12 14 HALL Emily GBR BETA 11 15 KOZLOWSKA Maja POL KTM 10 16 LAGHER Hanna SWE BETA 8 17 AHLSTROM Matilda SWE HUSQVARNA 8 18 HEISTERMANN Celine GER BETA 7

FIM Youth Enduro Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 DAGNA Romain FRA KTM 231 2 SCARDINA Pietro ITA FANTIC 225 3 ELGARI Alberto ITA TM MOTO 212 4 ALLEMAND Gabin FRA GASGAS 160 5 PASQUATO Riccardo ITA FANTIC 146 6 DOMINGUEZ Yago ESP RIEJU 104 7 RAMDOHR ROZAS Jose CHI FANTIC 100 8 CORSI Valentino ITA KTM 91 9 SAUMELL Aleix ESP SHERCO 86 10 121 PIERSIGILLI Luca ITA BETA 79 11 GODINO GOMEZ Ramon ESP BETA 50 12 SALVINI Nicola ITA GASGAS 36 13 SICARD Benjamin FRA BETA 25 14 LAAKSONEN Ukko FIN KTM 24 15 JONES Rees GBR GASGAS 21 16 GIORDANO Gabriele ITA TM MOTO 21 17 CAGNONI Simone ITA HUSQVARNA 15 18 GUNNARSSON Robin SWE BETA 15 19 LAMPKIN Fraiser GBR BETA 14 20 HUERTA Cristobal huerta CHI TM MOTO 13

2026 FIM EnduroGP World Championship Calendar

(Provisional)