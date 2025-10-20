2025 FIM EnduroGP World Championship
Round Seven – Germany
Images by Future7Media
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia has successfully defended his EnduroGP crown, wrapping up the 2025 FIM EnduroGP World Championship with a commanding performance in Zschopau, Germany.
Heading to Germany as the newly crowned Enduro1 World Champion, but just weeks after a heavy crash at round six in Italy, Garcia faced mounting pressure coming into the final round with his EnduroGP-class lead reduced to just 15 points.
Garcia’s 2025 season has been nothing short of exceptional. From the opening round in Portugal, he has been the rider to beat, demonstrating his trademark speed and skill across all conditions. The Spaniard has taken eight EnduroGP overall victories, alongside a near-perfect record in the Enduro1 category by winning all but one day of racing so far this season to claim the class title one round early at the GP of Italy.
Now a two-time back-to-back EnduroGP World Champion, Garcia has reaffirmed his position at the pinnacle of world enduro – cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s elite. With Garcia’s results, KTM has also claimed both the FIM EnduroGP and Enduro1 Manufacturer World Championships for 2025.
Josep Garcia – EnduroGP/E1 Champion
“This feels incredible! After taking the win on Saturday, today felt like the longest day of racing in my life. It was a really tough day with some super-tricky conditions and destroyed tests. I knew what I had to do, but still wanted to fight for the victory for the whole day. It wasn’t easy, and in the last lap, I started to struggle a little bit. But now, after taking the title, it feels incredible. I’m a two-time EnduroGP World Champion! I want to give thanks to the whole Red Bull KTM team, as well as all my friends and everyone who has been involved this season. Now, it’s time to celebrate!”
EnduroGP Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|KTM
|244
|2
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|GASGAS
|229
|3
|PICHON Zachary
|FRA
|TM MOTO
|195
|4
|MACDONALD Hamish
|NZL
|SHERCO
|161
|5
|MAGAIN Antoine
|BEL
|SHERCO
|129
|6
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|HONDA
|117
|7
|PERSSON Mikael
|SWE
|TRIUMPH
|96
|8
|LESIARDO Morgan
|ITA
|TRIUMPH
|95
|9
|AHLIN Max
|SWE
|KTM
|93
|10
|ESPINASSE Theo
|FRA
|SHERCO
|84
|11
|NORRBIN Albin
|SWE
|FANTIC
|70
|12
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|BETA
|53
|13
|SYDOW Jeremy
|GER
|SHERCO
|51
|14
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|TM MOTO
|48
|15
|ROUSSALY Julien
|FRA
|SHERCO
|46
|16
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|TRIUMPH
|44
|17
|ELOWSON Albin
|SWE
|HUSQVARNA
|19
|18
|HOLCOMBE Steven
|GBR
|HONDA
|15
|19
|OLSZOWY Dominik
|POL
|RIEJU
|11
|20
|EDMONDSON Jack
|GBR
|GASGAS
|7
Day One – Saturday
Beginning his day with an 18-point lead in the Enduro3 title chase, Sherco Racing Factory’s Hamish Macdonald was focused on getting the job done today. Throughout the day he was locked in a fierce battle with his closest rival and teammate, Antoine Magain. Knowing that by beating Magain would secure him his first senior class world championship, the New Zealander did confidently by taking victory.
Returning to the paddock at the end of the day, Macdonald and the entire Sherco Racing Factory team celebrated in style. As the newly crowned FIM Enduro3 World Champion, Macdonald is now a three-time world champion and the first New Zealander to claim a senior class title.
Hamish Macdonald – E3 Champion
“From winning in 2019 in Youth, 2020 in Junior and now, 2025 with the big boys in Enduro3, it’s unbelievable. I can’t complain! I mean, it’s been a lot of hard work to get here to this moment, but we did it. It’s hard to put these emotions into words.”
In the fight for EnduroGP honours, eyes were on Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia. The championship leader had limped home from the previous round in Italy with multiple injuries, but firmly put them behind him with a statement ride on day one in Zschopau.
The Spaniard was masterful in the extremely tough and demanding conditions. From winning the opening GMOTO Enduro Test, he claimed six wins out of a total 13 special tests as he raced his way to a commanding 48-second margin of victory.
Giving chase, GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona won the opening ACERBIS Cross Test, but a major error on the second GMOTO Enduro Test from the Italian allowed Garcia to build an advantage that would prove unattainable. Signing off with the fastest time in the final POLISPORT Extreme Test, Verona had to be content with second.
In the fight for third, it was Honda Racing RedMoto Enduro Team’s Samuele Bernardini who claimed his third EnduroGP podium result of 2025. Bernardini was involved in an intense battle with Team KTM Pro Racing Sport’s Max Ahlin, and the Sherco Racing Factory quartet of Macdonald, Magain, Theo Espinasse and Jeremy Sydow for the position.
In the end, Bernardini fended off Macdonald in fourth by seven seconds to finish on the podium, with Magain placing 16 seconds behind Macdonald in fifth. Just one second behind, Sydow took sixth, while Ahlin finished 0.25 seconds behind Sydow after almost one hour and 20 minutes of timed special test racing to finish seventh, proving just how competitive this year’s EnduroGP class is.
E1/E2/E3
The Enduro2 category saw a big upset in the fight for this year’s championship between Verona and points leader, TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Zach Pichon.
With Verona powering ahead for the win, Pichon suffered his worst result of the season in fifth. Entering the final day of the season, Verona is the new championship leader, with a seven-point advantage over the Frenchman. Ahlin and Espinasse joined Verona on the podium in second and third, respectively.
Andrea Verona – E2 Champion
“I’m super happy to have wrapped up the Enduro2 championship for the second time, also claiming my eighth world title! I’m honestly speechless! Today was an incredible day of racing, too, winning overall and in class. I’ve really enjoyed the whole weekend overall, the fans have been incredible, and the tests were great. I can’t thank my team enough for their hard work this year, without them none of this would have been possible. I can’t wait for 2026 already!”
In the Enduro3 class, we saw the crowning of Macdonald as the 2025 world champion. The New Zealander led home teammate Magain in second to secure his 10th victory of the season. Julien Roussaly made it a Sherco 1-2-3.
Josep Garcia was at his best in the Enduro1 category, winning by one minute and 34 seconds. Bernardini followed him home for second, while an on-form Sydow gave his home crowd plenty to cheer for with third.
Women’s Enduro
Asserting herself as the champion elect of the Expotrade FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship, RIEJU Factory Team’s Rachel Gutish claimed a commanding victory on day one in Zschopau. The American was in her element on the unforgiving terrain, riding clear to a one-minute-and-28-second margin of victory.
Behind her, it was HRC Honda’s Francesca Nocera who ended her day in second. The Italian fared well on the ACERBIS Cross Test, but had no answer for Gutish on the GMOTO Enduro Test. Gutish’s teammate, Rosie Rowett put in a strong ride to claim third, with Justine Martel (Beta) and Marine Lemoine (KTM) rounding out the top five.
The Expotrade Junior Women’s Enduro class saw Lorna Lafont (Sherco) take an important win over her championship rival, Electraction TM MOTO’s Elizabeth Tett in second. Poland’s Maja Kozolowska (KTM) completed the podium in third.
Junior Enduro
The Junior Enduro class was a drama-filled day, with Zschopau proving decisive in the championship battle. Arriving at the POLISPORT GP of Germany with a strong 15-point lead, Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Kevin Cristino saw that advantage evaporate today with a critical DNF. The Italian’s day went from bad to worse, with Cristino eventually retiring on the final lap.
His loss was rival Axel Semb’s gain. With Cristino in trouble, the Fantic Factory Racing Team rider was on a charge. Fighting his way into the race lead, the young Swede remained out front to claim victory by 23 seconds. That result now sees him move from second into the championship lead by seven points entering the final day of racing.
Ox MOTO Beta’s Leo Joyon was also on top form today, pushing Semb all of the way. The Frenchman finished as runner-up, ahead of Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) in third. Triumph Italia Racing’s Luca Colorio took fourth, with TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Manuel Verzeroli fifth.
Youth Enduro
The Youth Enduro class was another fierce battle between the top two title contenders. Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Pietro Scardina pushed hard today to take the win over Team KTM Pro Racing Sport’s Romain Dagna in second.
Dagna still remains in charge of the title chase, but Scardina has cut Dagna’s points lead to 11. TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Alberto Elgari ended his day in third.
EnduroGP of Germany – Day One Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Cl.
|Time
|1
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|E1
|1:17:44.09
|2
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|E2
|47.78
|3
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|E1
|+1:34.63
|4
|MACDONALD Hamish
|NZL
|E3
|+1:42.01
|5
|MAGAIN Antoine
|BEL
|E3
|+1:57.92
|6
|SYDOW Jeremy
|GER
|E1
|+1:59.33
|7
|AHLIN Max
|SWE
|E2
|+1:59.58
|8
|ESPINASSE Theo
|FRA
|E2
|+2:13.63
|9
|ELOWSON Albin
|SWE
|E2
|+2:41.44
|10
|PICHON Zachary
|FRA
|E2
|+2:41.70
|11
|NORRBIN Albin
|SWE
|E2
|+2:52.11
|12
|ROUSSALY Julien
|FRA
|E3
|+2:55.77
|13
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|E3
|+3:01.51
|14
|KOUBLE Krystof
|CZE
|E2
|+3:23.21
|15
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|E1
|+3:27.13
|16
|LESIARDO Morgan
|ITA
|E1
|+4:01.97
|17
|FISCHEDER Luca
|GER
|E3
|+4:06.45
|18
|PAVONI Matteo
|ITA
|E3
|+4:47.88
|19
|EDMONDSON Jack
|GBR
|E1
|+4:50.78
|20
|KYTONEN Roni
|FIN
|E1
|+5:02.43
Day Two – Sunday
Day two of the POLISPORT GP of Germany was one of celebration as this year’s world champions in the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship were crowned.
Josep Garcia started day two in Zschopau with a virtual grasp on the category, ending his day in second to secure the title. With 2025 proving to be yet another momentous year for the Spaniard, his EnduroGP and Enduro1 world championships elevate him to the status of a seven-time world champion.
Garcia came out swinging this morning. Fastest on the opening GMOTO Enduro Test by eight seconds over newly crowned Enduro3 World Champion, Sherco Racing Factory’s Hamish Macdonald, Garcia was off to a strong start in his bid for the EnduroGP title.
At the end of lap one, Garcia led by four seconds, but behind him only four seconds separated Team KTM Pro Sport Racing’s Max Ahlin in second and Triumph Italia Racing’s Morgan Lesiardo in eighth. Completing lap two, Garcia still led, with GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona now up to second, as the rest of the field began to string out slightly.
Exiting the last ACERBIS Cross Test, and with just two tests remaining, Verona had hunted Garcia down. Champion elect of Enduro2, Verona also wanted the season-ending EnduroGP victory. While Garcia wanted to win too, the bigger prize of clinching the EnduroGP title was also on his mind.
A win on the final POLISPORT Extreme Test put Verona into the lead, and as they exited the last special test of 2025, Verona had claimed the EnduroGP victory. With Garcia second, Macdonald took a deserving third, ensuring all three 2025 senior class world champions would embrace the final EnduroGP podium of the year.
Signing off on an incredible rookie year in EnduroGP, Ahlin took fourth, while Sherco Racing Factory’s Jeremy Sydow finished fifth. Both riders have proved that they will be a force to be reckoned with in 2026.
Verona wins Enduro2/E1/E3
The Enduro2 World Championship saw defending champion Verona successfully defend the class on the final day of racing in Germany with a race win. The Italian was at his best in Zschopau, fighting for the title until the very end.
On day two, it was Ahlin who finished second, while Sherco Racing Factory’s Theo Espinasse took third. Fourth today cemented TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Zach Pichon as the Enduro2 vice-champion, having proved a worthy opponent to Verona.
In the Enduro1 class, Garcia raced to his 13th victory of the season. Sydow took second by the narrowest of margins, beating third-placed Lesiardo by an astonishing 0.02 seconds.
Capping off an incredible 2025, newly crowned Enduro3 World Champion Macdonald put the finishing touches to his year with a class win on day two. Teammates Antoine Magain and Julien Roussaly were second and third, respectively, resulting in Sherco Racing Factory sweeping the overall Enduro3 championship podium.
Women’s Enduro
The Expotrade FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship saw RIEJU Factory Team’s Rachel Gutish pick up where she left off yesterday on route to clinching the title. The American was simply unstoppable, favouring the tough and demanding enduro terrain of Zschopau.
With seven test wins out of eight, she took victory by over two minutes. With it, she became the FIM Women’s Enduro World Champion, and the first rider from the United States to win a title in the FIM Enduro World Championship.
Finishing second, Rosie Rowett ensured the RIEJU Factory Team placed 1-2 in the overall championship standings. On the day, it was Justine Martel (Beta) who finished third, while Vilde Holt (KTM) and Marine Lemoine (KTM) rounded out the top five.
In the Expotrade FIM Junior Women’s Enduro World Cup, Lorna Lafont (Sherco) claimed a commanding two-minute-and-25-second margin of victory over Electraction TM MOTO’s Elizabeth Tett in second, with Hanna Lagher (Beta) taking third. Lafont’s victory secured her the overall win in the Junior Women’s category for 2025.
Junior Enduro
The outcome of this year’s FIM Junior Enduro World Championship went down to the wire on day two in Zschopau. With drama striking points leader Kevin Cristino on day one, Axel Semb had raced his way back into title contention starting out day two. Holding a seven-point lead, the young Swede was determined to see things through.
Axel Semb
“I had to fight and give everything I could because I knew I needed to finish second today. The final lap was pretty intense, but the relief of winning the title was incredible.”
Shaking off his disappointment, Cristino went on the attack by winning the opening two special tests to take up the race lead. Semb held second and would be the champion if he could hold his position.
However, Ox Moto Beta’s Leo Joyon was also on a charge in third and piling on the pressure. At the end of lap two of three, Cristino led, while Semb hung onto second by just 0.5 seconds over Joyon. Stepping up his pace, Semb began to ride himself clear of Joyon, and with each passing test, reached ever closer to clinching the title.
With it all coming down to the final special test, Semb beat Joyon by five seconds to end the day as runner-up behind Cristino, but more importantly, become the 2025 FIM Junior Enduro World Champion. While Semb celebrated, naturally there was disbelief for Cristino, having come so close in 2025 to winning it too.
Youth Enduro
As the champion-elect, Team KTM Pro Sport Racing’s Romain Dagna won the 2025 FIM Youth Enduro World Championship with a third-place result on day two in Zschopau. The young Frenchman rode a calculated day, to put himself inside the top three and clinch his debut title.
Romain Dagna
“I’m very happy to win the championship. I had a lot of mistakes today, but kept it together and got the job done. Hopefully, this is the first of more to come!”
His closest rival, Fantic Factory Racing Enduro Team Specia’s Pietro Scardina, took the final victory of the season, ahead of TM MOTO Boano Factory Enduro Team’s Alberto Elgari.
EnduroGP of Germany – Day Two Top 20
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Cl
|Time
|1
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|E2
|1:14:55.05
|2
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|E1
|+8.63
|3
|MACDONALD Hamish
|NZL
|E3
|+14.04
|4
|AHLIN Max
|SWE
|E2
|+26.46
|5
|SYDOW Jeremy
|GER
|E1
|+42.31
|6
|LESIARDO Morgan
|ITA
|E1
|+42.33
|7
|ESPINASSE Theo
|FRA
|E2
|+45.6
|8
|PICHON Zachary
|FRA
|E2
|+56.65
|9
|MAGAIN Antoine
|BEL
|E3
|+1:23.85
|10
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|E1
|+1:41.12
|11
|NORRBIN Albin
|SWE
|E2
|+1:43.53
|12
|ELOWSON Albin
|SWE
|E2
|+1:52.84
|13
|ROUSSALY Julien
|FRA
|E3
|+2:02.22
|14
|FISCHEDER Luca
|GER
|E3
|+2:18.19
|15
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|E1
|+2:21.10
|16
|KOUBLE Krystof
|CZE
|E2
|+2:52.01
|17
|KYTONEN Roni
|FIN
|E1
|+2:57.96
|18
|ETCHELLS Jed
|GBR
|E1
|+3:04.20
|19
|PAVONI Matteo
|ITA
|E3
|+3:35.71
|20
|SORECA Davide
|ITA
|E1
|+3:44.41
E1 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|KTM
|273
|2
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|HONDA
|205
|3
|LESIARDO Morgan
|ITA
|TRIUMPH
|197
|4
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|TRIUMPH
|162
|5
|PERSSON Mikael
|SWE
|TRIUMPH
|161
|6
|ETCHELLS Jed
|GBR
|FANTIC
|125
|7
|KYTONEN Roni
|FIN
|HUSQVARNA
|122
|8
|SYDOW Jeremy
|GER
|SHERCO
|98
|9
|SORECA Davide
|ITA
|KAWASAKI
|96
|10
|EDMONDSON Harry
|GBR
|TRIUMPH
|64
|11
|WALTON Alex
|GBR
|TRIUMPH
|48
|12
|EDMONDSON Jack
|GBR
|GASGAS
|37
|13
|MARTINEZ NOGUEIRA …
|ESP
|KTM
|24
|14
|MCCANNEY Daniel
|GBR
|BETA
|15
|15
|TOTH Josh
|USA
|KAWASAKI
|13
|16
|LJUNGSTROM Oskar
|SWE
|TRIUMPH
|12
|17
|HUBNER Edward
|GER
|KTM
|11
|18
|OLDRATI Thomas
|ITA
|HONDA
|10
|19
|ASK Herman
|NOR
|TM
|10
|20
|LEHMANN Hannes
|GER
|YAMAHA
|9
E2 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|GASGAS
|255
|2
|PICHON Zachary
|FRA
|TM MOTO
|241
|3
|AHLIN Max
|SWE
|KTM
|177
|4
|ESPINASSE Theo
|FRA
|SHERCO
|166
|5
|NORRBIN Albin
|SWE
|FANTIC
|163
|6
|KOUBLE Krystof
|CZE
|HUSQVARNA
|121
|7
|MORETTINI Manolo
|ITA
|HONDA
|114
|8
|ELOWSON Albin
|SWE
|HUSQVARNA
|104
|9
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|BETA
|85
|10
|RINALDI Enrico
|ITA
|GASGAS
|47
|11
|BLANJOUE Hugo
|FRA
|HONDA
|42
|12
|LOFQUIST Franz
|SWE
|YAMAHA
|22
|13
|CHARRUA Bruno
|POR
|GASGAS
|18
|14
|HOLCOMBE Steven
|GBR
|HONDA
|17
|15
|MUNDELL Daniel
|GBR
|KTM
|16
|16
|MARTINEZ NOGUEIRA …
|ESP
|KTM
|15
|17
|OLIVEIRA Dante
|USA
|KTM
|12
|18
|LINDHOLM Casper
|SWE
|HUSQVARNA
|12
|19
|CIANI Mirko
|ITA
|BETA
|11
|20
|NOHR Hakon
|NOR
|KTM
|10
E3 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|MACDONALD Hamish
|NZL
|SHERCO
|271
|2
|MAGAIN Antoine
|BEL
|SHERCO
|247
|3
|ROUSSALY Julien
|FRA
|SHERCO
|189
|4
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|TM MOTO
|176
|5
|PAVONI Matteo
|ITA
|FANTIC
|141
|6
|OLSZOWY Dominik
|POL
|RIEJU
|120
|7
|FISCHEDER Luca
|GER
|BETA
|119
|8
|SANS Marc
|ESP
|GASGAS
|109
|9
|BETRIU Jaume
|ESP
|GASGAS
|42
|10
|WILLEMS Erik
|BEL
|TM MOTO
|25
|11
|GOERNER Florian
|GER
|KTM
|17
|12
|MACORITTO Lorenzo
|ITA
|HUSQVARNA
|17
|13
|LARRIEU Loic
|FRA
|RIEJU
|14
|14
|FREEMAN Brad
|GBR
|BETA
|13
|15
|GANGFORS Jesper
|SWE
|KTM
|7
FIM Junior Enduro Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|SEMB Axel
|SWE
|FANTIC
|226
|2
|CRISTINO Kevin
|ITA
|FANTIC
|224
|3
|JOYON Leo
|FRA
|BETA
|209
|4
|GIRAUDON Thibault
|FRA
|SHERCO
|186
|5
|VERZEROLI Manuel
|ITA
|TM MOTO
|152
|6
|COLORIO Luca
|ITA
|TRIUMPH
|99
|7
|CLAUZIER Clement
|FRA
|BETA
|96
|8
|HAUTION Diego
|FRA
|BETA
|86
|9
|BACON Kyron
|AUS
|KAWASAKI
|83
|10
|MEI Davide
|ITA
|BETA
|80
|11
|PUEY MONFORTE Alex
|ESP
|RIEJU
|57
|12
|SKUTA Matej
|CZE
|BETA
|54
|13
|KALNY Jaroslav
|CZE
|SHERCO
|54
|14
|FONTOVA Albert
|ESP
|GASGAS
|53
|15
|DAVIES Samuel
|GBR
|GASGAS
|29
|16
|BERNINI Lorenzo
|ITA
|RIEJU
|25
|17
|RIORDAN Angus
|AUS
|KTM
|22
|18
|CLAUZIER Maxime
|FRA
|BETA
|20
|19
|DENNETT William
|AUS
|TRIUMPH
|18
|20
|MODIN Arvid
|SWE
|TRIUMPH
|17
FIM Women’s Enduro Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|GUTISH Rachel
|USA
|RIEJU
|145
|2
|ROWETT Rosie
|GBR
|RIEJU
|126
|3
|NOCERA Francesca
|ITA
|HONDA
|107
|4
|MARTEL Justine
|FRA
|BETA
|91
|5
|HOLT Vilde Marie
|NOR
|KTM
|86
|6
|HOLMES Nieve
|GBR
|SHERCO
|73
|7
|GONCALVES Joana
|POR
|HUSQVARNA
|70
|8
|LEMOINE Marine
|FRA
|KTM
|62
|9
|LAFONT Lorna
|FRA
|SHERCO
|59
|10
|TETT Elizabeth
|GBR
|TM MOTO
|59
|11
|SAN MIGUEL Maria
|ESP
|RIEJU
|58
|12
|DAVIES Delun
|GBR
|TM MOTO
|20
|13
|MEIER Lea
|GER
|SHERCO
|12
|14
|HALL Emily
|GBR
|BETA
|11
|15
|KOZLOWSKA Maja
|POL
|KTM
|10
|16
|LAGHER Hanna
|SWE
|BETA
|8
|17
|AHLSTROM Matilda
|SWE
|HUSQVARNA
|8
|18
|HEISTERMANN Celine
|GER
|BETA
|7
FIM Youth Enduro Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|DAGNA Romain
|FRA
|KTM
|231
|2
|SCARDINA Pietro
|ITA
|FANTIC
|225
|3
|ELGARI Alberto
|ITA
|TM MOTO
|212
|4
|ALLEMAND Gabin
|FRA
|GASGAS
|160
|5
|PASQUATO Riccardo
|ITA
|FANTIC
|146
|6
|DOMINGUEZ Yago
|ESP
|RIEJU
|104
|7
|RAMDOHR ROZAS Jose
|CHI
|FANTIC
|100
|8
|CORSI Valentino
|ITA
|KTM
|91
|9
|SAUMELL Aleix
|ESP
|SHERCO
|86
|10 121
|PIERSIGILLI Luca
|ITA
|BETA
|79
|11
|GODINO GOMEZ Ramon
|ESP
|BETA
|50
|12
|SALVINI Nicola
|ITA
|GASGAS
|36
|13
|SICARD Benjamin
|FRA
|BETA
|25
|14
|LAAKSONEN Ukko
|FIN
|KTM
|24
|15
|JONES Rees
|GBR
|GASGAS
|21
|16
|GIORDANO Gabriele
|ITA
|TM MOTO
|21
|17
|CAGNONI Simone
|ITA
|HUSQVARNA
|15
|18
|GUNNARSSON Robin
|SWE
|BETA
|15
|19
|LAMPKIN Fraiser
|GBR
|BETA
|14
|20
|HUERTA Cristobal huerta
|CHI
|TM MOTO
|13
2026 FIM EnduroGP World Championship Calendar
(Provisional)
- Rnd 1 – EnduroGP of Italy – 10-12 April
- Rnd 2 – EnduroGP of Spain – 1-3 May
- Rnd 3 – EnduroGP of Finland – 22-24 May
- Rnd 4 – EnduroGP of Portugal – 12-14 June
- Rnd 5 – EnduroGP of Portugal – 19-21 June
- Rnd 6 – EnduroGP of France – 17-19 July
- Rnd 7 – EnduroGP of Wales – 7-9 August