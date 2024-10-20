2025 FIM R3 bLU cRU World Cup

You can now sign up for the 2025 FIM R3 bLU cRU World Cup to showcase your skills and fight for the chance to secure a Yamaha-supported ride in the 2026 World Championship, with next year’s calendar confirmed for six rounds.

https://www.yamaha-racing.com/blu-cru/r3-fim-world-cup/register/

In 2025 the FIM R3 bLU cRU World Cup will once again race at six rounds of the FIM Superbike World Championship in Europe.

2025 FIM R3 bLU cRU World Cup Calendar

Pre-Season Test: TBC

Round 1 – Portimao, Portugal: 28-30 March

bLU cRU Training Camp: TBC

Round 2 – Misano, Italy: 13-15 June

Round 3 – Donington Park, United Kingdom: 11-13 July

Round 4 – Balatonring, Hungary: 25-27 July

Round 5 – Motorland Aragon, Spain: 26-28 September

Round 6 – Estoril, Portugal: 10-12 October

And for the first time, FIM R3 bLU cRU World Cup riders will have the chance to further hone their racing skills during a bLU cRU training camp ahead of the series’ second round.

Created in 2021 as part of the SBK Roadway and the award-winning Yamaha bLU cRU program, the FIM R3 bLU cRU World Cup forms a part of the Yamaha Racing pyramid foundation.

Designed to cultivate the next generation of riding talent in road and off-road racing, over 800 riders benefited from the scheme in 2024, and it continues to go from strength to strength.

Demonstrating the talent progression the Cup offers, 2023 runner-up Aldi Satya Mahendra has shown his potential in the 2024 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship (WorldSSP300), with the Indonesian rider currently leading the points standings with one round remaining.

Constantly evolving, the FIM R3 bLU cRU World Cup races were broadcast live on YouTube for the first time in 2024. Each race attracted thousands of viewers worldwide, showcasing the series’ global appeal.

The 2024 FIM R3 bLU cRU World Cup went right down to the wire, with Spain’s Marc Vich securing the title during a dramatic season finale. You can follow in the young Spaniard’s footsteps by signing up for the 2025 FIM R3 bLU cRU World Cup, with the ultimate prize on offer a ride in the class that will replace the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship in 2026 with Yamaha Motor Europe support.

The rider who finishes second in the standings will receive a 50% discount on their 2026 FIM R3 bLU cRU World Cup registration, with the third-place finisher earning a 25% discount.

Open to riders aged 14 years and over, the 2025 FIM R3 bLU cRU World Cup will run alongside six rounds of the WorldSBK series, giving youngsters the perfect platform to showcase their talent in front of a global audience.

At each round, there will be a dedicated FIM R3 bLU cRU World Cup Village in the WorldSBK paddock, where the young riders will receive coaching, technical support, and mentoring from the bLU cRU coaches and ambassadors to help develop their fledgling racing careers.

Entry costs for the 2025 FIM R3 bLU cRU World Cup are aimed at keeping it as accessible as possible to young riders. Therefore, the entire riding package, including a Yamaha R3, leathers, gloves, boots, helmet, tyres, fuel, and season entry fees, are all provided for €32,500 (Euros).

Following the success of this year’s series, interest is expected to be high for next season, and with only 30 grid slots available, early sign-up is essential, so click the link below to register to compete in the 2025 FIM R3 bLU cRU World Cup now before registration closes at midnight on 28 February 2025.

Register now: https://www.yamaha-racing.com/blu-cru/r3-fim-world-cup/register/