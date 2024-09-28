2025 FIM Speedway Calendar

Thirty years on from the very first SGP series in 1995, the 2025 Speedway GP world champion will be crowned over 10 epic rounds, with action taking place across seven different countries.

Poland hosts three events in capital Warsaw, Gorzow and Wroclaw, with rounds in British cities Cardiff and Manchester and action in Denmark’s speedway mecca Vojens, Czech capital Prague, Latvian capital Riga, German city Landshut and at Swedish venue Malilla.

For the first time since its opening in 2016, Britain’s National Speedway Stadium hosts SGP action as the FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Manchester takes place on June 14 – following up its successful FIM Speedway of Nations this summer, which saw GB duo Robert Lambert and Dan Bewley win their second world title in three years.

The SGP action then returns to Wales for the FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Cardiff on August 16, where Bewley and Lambert raced to the nation’s first-ever SGP one-two at the famous Principality Stadium this year.

For the first time since 1999, the Speedway GP series will climax at Vojens Speedway Center, in Denmark, on September 13 in the year the venue opened by three-time FIM Speedway world champion Ole Olsen on September 21, 1975, toasts its 50th anniversary. Three champions will be crowned in one weekend at Denmark’s national speedway stadium, with the FIM Speedway Under-21 World Championship (SGP2) series finale and the FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4) also taking place there.

This event will be followed by a huge week of racing in picturesque Polish city Toruń, which stages the 2025 FIM Speedway of Nations – the sport’s ultimate test of team riding – from Tuesday, September 30 until Saturday, October 4 as 15 countries compete over four nights of action to become world team champions for 2025.

Speedway GP world champion Bartosz Zmarzlik bids to win a record-equalling sixth FIM Speedway World Championship, joining New Zealand legend Ivan Mauger and Swedish great Tony Rickardsson in speed-way’s most elite club. He is also chasing an unprecedented fourth gold medal in a row after topping the podium for a third straight season in 2023.

2025 FIM Speedway Calendar

May 3 – FIM Speedway GP of Germany – Landshut May 17 – PZM FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Warsaw May 31 – FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic – Prague June 14 – FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Manchester June 21 – FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Gorzow July 5 – FIM Speedway GP of Sweden – Malilla August 2 – OlyBet FIM Speedway GP of Latvia – Riga August 16 – FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain – Cardiff August 30 – FIM Speedway GP of Poland – Wroclaw September 13 – FIM Speedway GP of Denmark – Vojens

2025 FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS (Torun, Poland)

September 30 – FIM Speedway of Nations Semi-Final 1

October 1 – FIM Speedway of Nations Semi-Final 2

October 3 – FIM Speedway of Nations – SON2

October 4 – FIM Speedway of Nations Final

2025 FIM SPEEDWAY UNDER-21 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (SGP2)

July 4 – FIM SGP2 of Sweden – Malilla

August 1 – FIM SGP2 of Latvia – Riga

September 12 – FIM SGP2 of Denmark – Vojens

2025 FIM SPEEDWAY YOUTH WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP (SGP3)

May 30 – FIM SGP3 Final – Prague (Czech Republic)

2025 FIM SPEEDWAY YOUTH WORLD CUP (SGP4)