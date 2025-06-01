2025 FIM Speedway GP3

FIM Speedway Youth World Championship

Prague – Marketa Stadium

Danish shooting star Villads Pedersen admits some wise words for three-time FIM Speedway world champion Erik Gundersen helped him overcome a tough start to lift the FIM Speedway Youth World Championship on Friday.

Pedersen topped the podium on 12 points in the FIM SGP3 Final – Prague, winning the under-16, 250cc world title ahead of Slovenian talent Sven Cerjak in second, who scored 11 in front of an army of fans from his homeland, all dressed in bright orange and supporting the nation’s next great speedway prospects.

Third place was claimed by Australian star Beau Bailey, who won a run-off ahead of Germany’s Carlos Gennerich, Great Britain’s Cooper Rushen and Slovenia’s Gregor Zorko after all four tied on 10 points.

Despite a last place in his opening heat, Pedersen hit back in epic style with four straight race wins to become Denmark’s latest speedway world champion.

And he admits a pep talk from his team and one of the nation’s most famous riders at a crucial moment made all the difference as Gundersen – the revered coach and mentor to Denmark’s youth riders – worked his magic.

Pedersen is the fourth Dane to win the FIM Speedway Youth World Championship. He joins 2017 winner Jonas Knudsen, who also topped the podium in Prague, plus 2019 champion Jesper Knudsen and 2022 FIM SGP3 winner Mikkel Andersen.

Soon Pedersen climbs on to a 500cc senior bike and admits he would like to emulate another three-time FIM Speedway world champion – one who shares his last name.

Villads Pedersen

“After my first heat, I didn’t think I was going to win. I lost a bit of hope in my mind. I am very grateful to Erik, especially, and my dad for just helping me get over this. They just told me to get my head up and not think about that heat. They told me to put that heat behind me, and the next one would be the one – telling me ‘Three pointers from now on.’ I felt a lot of pressure going into the final race. I knew I was going to have to win to win the world championship. I had my family there too, so there was pressure to do it for them also. I just want to say thank you to my family, mechanics and team for everything they have done. One of my idols is Nicki Pedersen. He’s not in my family, though – just a friend. I love his starts and the way he worked. He always said, ‘I don’t have the talent – I just have the will to do it.’ It’s a long way to the World Championship, but I will do my best.”

Silver medallist Cerjak was roared on by an incredible following from his home club Krsko, and he was elated to take to the podium in the world’s biggest youth speedway event.

Sven Cerjak

“I’m so happy about today. This is just a dream come true. I have worked for this podium all the time. I had a lot of fans from Krsko here. I love them. I want to thank everyone so much – they helped me a lot, and my sponsors too. I want to thank all of these guys for being with me here. I knew the fans were with me in every race. On the first race, I looked at them and I was so nervous because they expect so much from me. But it’s all good. I tried to focus on the racing, but when it was the end of the race, we had a party. I like it when they are with me.”

Third-placed Bailey bounced back from a third place in his opening ride and a disqualification in his second to rack up three wins, earning a spot in the third-place run-off. He then battled his way past Gennerich to add a bronze medal to the silver he won at the 2024 FIM SGP3 Final – Gorzow.

Bailey also takes to the 500cc bikes now, bidding to fight his way to a top-four finish in the either the Australian Championship or one of the state championships, which would earn him the chance to apply for a UK visa.

Beau Bailey

“In the first heat, it was one of those rides. In the second, I got excluded. Before my third heat, I wanted to cry. But I made it into the run-off. I had to sit behind Carlos until he made a mistake, but I was able to get past him. I’m done with the 250s now. I wanted to give them a crack this year. I’m going back to Denmark on Sunday to train on the 500s until I go home. Then I’ll do the Aussie and state championships, and hopefully I will get a visa for the UK next year.”

2025 FIM SGP3 World Championship Final Results

Villads Pedersen 12 Sven Cerjak 11 Beau Bailey 10+3 Carlos Gennerich 10+2 Cooper Rushen 10+1 Gregor Zorko 10+F Nicolas Hohlbein 9 Adam Nejezchleba 9 Elias Jamil Jensen 9 Maksymilian Kostera 8 Marek Ziman 7 Brady Landon 6 Janke Konzack 5 Nate Smith 2 Karel Prusa 1 Makar Levishyn 1 Petr Marek DNR

NB: 3rd place Run Off (for place: 3,4,5,6): Beau Bailey, Carlos Gennerich, Cooper Rushen, Gregor Zorko (F)

Images Taylor Lanning