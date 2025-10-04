FIM Speedway of Nations 2025

Team Australia delivered a commanding performance to capture its second FIM Speedway of Nations (SON) crown in four years, defeating host nation Poland in a thrilling final at the MotoArena in Torun.

The decisive race went perfectly to plan for the Aussies, as Brady Kurtz and Jack Holder produced a flawless 1-2 finish over Polish stars Bartosz Zmarzlik and Patryk Dudek to seal the title. Their victory adds to Australia’s 2022 triumph and cements the nation’s growing legacy in world team speedway.

After a tentative opening heat, the Australian duo found their rhythm and swept to maximum points in every subsequent race, combining speed, precision, and perfect teamwork to dominate the night. In the final, the tried-and-tested formation paid off once again, Holder hugging the inside while Kurtz blasted around the outer line to secure the gold in emphatic fashion.

Team manager Mark Lemon opted not to field reserve rider Jason Doyle, the 2017 Speedway GP World Champion, as Kurtz and Holder carried the green and gold to glory on their own.

Denmark, narrowly beaten by Poland in the semi-final playoff, completed the podium in third place, followed by Sweden, defending champion Great Britain, Latvia, and the Czech Republic.

Holder, a member of Australia’s 2022 winning squad, was ecstatic to once again stand atop the world stage.

“We’ve been training for this since we were nine years old,” Holder said. “Now we’re world champions again and I couldn’t be prouder.”

Kurtz echoed the sentiment:

“This is an incredible feeling. Jack’s the best team rider in the business, and I’m so proud to wear this yellow jersey and represent Australia.”

Doyle, who watched from the sidelines, praised his teammates’ performance:

“The boys came through with the goods and blew the roof off the stadium again.”

For team boss Lemon, the win capped an unforgettable week after also leading Australia’s U21 squad to bronze in the SON2 competition the night before.

“My hardest decision tonight was choosing who to leave out—everyone’s been riding tremendously,” Lemon said. “This victory belongs to everyone: the federation, our sponsors, and all the Aussie fans who stayed up through the night to watch. This one’s for you.”

Australia now joins Great Britain on two SON titles, with Russia the only other nation to have lifted the trophy.

The focus now turns to 2026 and the return of the FIM Speedway World Cup, where Australia’s depth across senior and junior ranks will once again make them a formidable contender.

Both the SON and SON2 campaigns were proudly supported by long-time backers CBS Bins and A1 Accessory Imports/House of Powersports.

FIM Speedway of Nations 2025