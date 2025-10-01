FIM Speedway of Nations 2025

Semi Final Two

Australia’s charge towards a second FIM Speedway of Nations title gathered momentum in Torun on Wednesday night as Jack Holder led the Roos to victory in Semi-Final 2, scoring 41 points to finish ahead of Denmark on 37. Both nations progress to Saturday’s Final, where they’ll join host country Poland and Semi-Final 1 qualifiers Sweden, Great Britain and Latvia. The Czech Republic claimed the last ticket by defeating Ukraine 6–3 in a tense Final Qualifier, reaching their first SON Final since 2022.

Holder, who piled up 18 points with strong support from Brady Kurtz (14) and 2017 World Champion Jason Doyle (9), said the team had only shown a glimpse of their full potential: “The plan was to use everyone and get everyone dialled in for the big one on Saturday. I’m happy to get through and get the win on the night, but we’ll save the best for Saturday.”

Team manager Mark Lemon admitted the performance left him with a selection “headache” ahead of the Final, but praised his squad’s class and adaptability as the track conditions evolved. The Aussies also won the key head-to-head against Denmark 7–2, setting down an early marker for the weekend.

Danish champion Michael Jepsen Jensen top-scored with 16, backed by Leon Madsen (15) and skipper Mikkel Michelsen (6). Madsen said the team took valuable lessons despite the defeat: “Australia beat us in our race with them, so now we know what to do differently on Saturday. I don’t mind them beating us now if we beat them on Saturday.”

For the Czechs, skipper Jan Kvech’s 16 points and Adam “Bubba” Bednar’s composed ride in the Final Qualifier secured their passage. “We don’t have any pressure, which is sometimes good. We just want to enjoy the Final and hopefully make a good result,” said Kvech.

Saturday’s Final at the Marian Rose Motoarena promises a fierce fight for the 2025 FIM Speedway world team crown, with Australia chasing their first SON gold since 2020, Denmark seeking a first world team triumph since 2014, Poland desperate for a maiden SON title on home soil, and the rest eager to cause an upset.

FIM Speedway of Nations 2025

Semi Final Two Scores

Australia 41

1. Brady Kurtz 14

2. Jack Holder 18

3. Jason Doyle 9 Denmark 37

1. Leon Madsen 15

2. Michael Jepsen Jensen 16

3. Mikkel Michelsen 6 Czech Republic 27

1. Vaclav Milik 3

2. Jan Kvech 16

3. Adam Bubba Bednar 8 Ukraine 32

1. Nazar Parnitskyi 21

2. Marko Levishyn 11

3. Roman Kapustin DNR France 22

1. Dimitri Berge 16

2. David Bellego 6

3. Mathias Tresarrieu 0 Finland 18

1. Jesse Mustonen 3

2. Antti Vuolas 15

3. Tero Aarnio 0. Argentina 12

1. Fernando Garcia 2

2. Cristian Zubillaga 8

3. Facundo Albin 2.

* After Final Qualifier