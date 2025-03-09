2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Round Seven – Liévin, France

The seventh and final round of the 2024/2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship came to its conclusion in Liévin, France. Billy Bolt capped off his title-winning season with a perfect night, taking SuperPole and all three Prestige class race wins.

Jonny Walker fought hard but had to settle for second overall, while Ashton Brightmore edged out his brother Mitchell for third. The final championship standings mirrored the night’s results, with Bolt sealing the title ahead of Walker and Ashton Brightmore.

Milan Schmüser delivered a strong performance in France, taking the overall win, but it was Marc Fernandez Serra who secured the FIM SuperEnduro Junior World Cup title with a race to spare. Fernandez finished second on the night, while Roland Liszka claimed third both in the event and the final standings, edging out Toby Shaw by just one point.

Fraiser Lampkin claimed his second GP win of the season with a 2-1 result, but Ramón Godino Gomez did enough to clinch the FIM SuperEnduro Youth World Cup title. The two class leaders battled hard in both races, with Godino taking the first win before Lampkin struck back in the second. Luca Kropitsch rounded out the podium with a strong third place overall.

Superpole

With the demanding track proving difficult to master, it was Billy Bolt who showed his class to come out on top.

Despite a couple of mistakes over the course of his hot lap, the newly crowned world champion delivered a time almost one and a half seconds faster than his nearest rival.

Second place went to Ashton Brightmore, with his brother, Mitchell Brightmore, placing third – both of the two GASGAS racers looked smooth and controlled on track.

Race One

Bolt took the holeshot and initially looked unbeatable on track, but after getting out of shape on lap one, Mitchell Brightmore momentarily took the lead.

It was short-lived however, as Bolt got back out in front and demonstrated his class dominance from the front. While chasing the champion, a hard landing damaged Mitchell’s rear shock, dropping him down the order.

Meanwhile Ashton Brightmore fought his way through to second place, followed by Stark Future-mounted Eddie Karlsson. Jonny Walker held on for an important fourth place.

Race Two

Walker, starting from the front row in the reverse-grid second final, secured the holeshot and opened up an early lead.

Bolt, who rounded the first turn in second-to-last place immediately got his head down and started to make his way through the field and was up to second place before the end of the second lap.

It was Cooper Abbott who initially placed third, but he was passed by both Brightmore brothers at the end of lap four.

With Bolt making it two from two at the chequered flag, Walker clinched second, with Mitchell Brightmore third.

Race Three

An intense start to final three saw Bolt just edge out Karlsson for the holeshot, with the Swede slotting in behind the world champion and looking smooth on the increasingly demanding track.

Bolt’s ride at the front wasn’t quite perfect however – one mistake saw the Husqvarna rider go over the bars, but he was able to rejoin the race without losing position.

Managing the challenging track better than his rivals, Bolt took the race win to complete the hat-trick. Walker held on for second, with Ashton Brightmore third.

Mitchell Brightmore, following a bad start that saw him dead last on lap one, delivered an incredible ride to steal fourth place from Karlsson by a mere three hundredths of a second.

2025 SuperEnduro Final

Having secured the championship one round previously, there was nothing for Bolt to prove in France at round seven, but the Brit delivered the good regardless – Superpole and three race wins.

Walker clinched second place on the night from Ashton Brightmore with the duo equal on points. That result was mirrored in the final championship standings, with Walker placing second and Ashton Brightmore third.

Mitchell Brightmore took fourth, while Eddie Karlsson capped off a historic season for Stark Future in SuperEnduro by completing the top-five with fifth.

Billy Bolt – P1

“That was a bit of a wild night! The track was difficult with a lot of ruts and soft ground, but I felt really good and had great speed the whole night. I did make a lot of mistakes, but my clean laps gave me a good margin for error. The first three laps of the last final were so fun, I wanted to push hard and make a statement in the last race of the year! It’s been another great season and a perfect way to end it with a SuperPole victory and three race wins. My goal is always to win and I couldn’t be happier to have done it again for the fifth year running.”

Jonny Walker – P2

“We’ve just finished the final round of the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship and we ended up second overall both tonight and in the championship. It’s been an incredible first year on the bike and the team have been amazing. I’ve ticked off a number of goals I had like getting a SuperPole win and a race victory, so I can’t wait to see what we can do next year already!”

Thanks to the speed and consistency of the Brightmore brothers, GASGAS topped the Manufacturers’ classification ahead of Husqvarna by a margin of just 10 points.

Rieju placed third with the points earned by Dominik Olszowy and Toby Martin. The standings were completed by Beta in fourth, followed by Suzuki and KTM in fifth and sixth respectively.

2024/2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship

Round Seven Results

Prestige Race 1

Pos Rider Bike-Nat Gap 1 Billy BOLT Husq – GBR 6:42.703 2 Ashton BRIGHTMORE Gas Gas – GBR 15.328 3 Eddie KARLSSON Stark – SWE 24.269 4 Jonathan WALKER Triumph – GBR 28.966 5 Dominik OLSZOWY Rieju – POL 30.347 6 Cooper ABBOTT Sherco – USA +1 laps 7 Tim APOLLE Beta – GER +1 laps 8 Toby MARTYN Rieju – GBR +1 laps 9 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE Gas Gas – GBR +1 laps 10 Harry EDMONDSON Triumph – GBR +1 laps 11 Diogo VIEIRA Gas Gas – POR +2 laps 12 Aleksander GOTKOWSKI Suzuki – POL +3 laps

Prestige Race 2

Pos Rider Bike-Nat Gap 1 Billy BOLT Husq – GBR 6:59.657 2 Jonathan WALKER Triumph – GBR 8.466 3 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE Gas Gas – GBR 21.759 4 Ashton BRIGHTMORE Gas Gas – GBR 26.366 5 Cooper ABBOTT Sherco – USA 32.153 6 Eddie KARLSSON Stark – SWE 36.97 7 Dominik OLSZOWY Rieju – POL +1 laps 8 Diogo VIEIRA Gas Gas – POR +1 laps 9 Tim APOLLE Beta – GER +1 laps 10 Harry EDMONDSON Triumph – GBR +1 laps 11 Aleksander GOTKOWSKI Suzuki – POL +3 laps DNF Toby MARTYN Rieju – GBR +7 laps

Prestige Race 3

Pos Rider Bike-Nat Gap 1 Billy BOLT Husq – GBR 6:57.956 2 Jonathan WALKER Triumph – GBR 6.112 3 Ashton BRIGHTMORE Gas Gas – GBR 10.62 4 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE Gas Gas – GBR 13.205 5 Eddie KARLSSON Stark – SWE 13.236 6 Cooper ABBOTT Sherco – USA 29.866 7 Dominik OLSZOWY Rieju – POL 35.37 8 Tim APOLLE Beta – GER +1 laps 9 Diogo VIEIRA Gas Gas – POR +1 laps 10 Harry EDMONDSON Triumph – GBR +1 laps 11 Aleksander GOTKOWSKI Suzuki – POL +3 laps

Prestige Round Overall

Pos Rider SP R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Billy BOLT 3 20 20 20 63 2 Jonathan WALKER 0 13 17 17 47 3 Ashton BRIGHTMORE 2 17 13 15 47 4 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE 1 7 15 13 36 5 Eddie KARLSSON 0 15 10 11 36 6 Cooper ABBOTT – 10 11 10 31 7 Dominik OLSZOWY 0 11 9 9 29 8 Tim APOLLE – 9 7 8 24 9 Diogo VIEIRA – 5 8 7 20 10 Harry EDMONDSON – 6 6 6 18 11 Aleksander GOTKOWSKI – 4 5 5 14 12 Toby MARTYN 0 8 DNF DNS 8

Prestige World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Billy BOLT 429 2 Jonathan WALKER 313 3 Ashton BRIGHTMORE 286 4 Mitchell BRIGHTMORE 263 5 Eddie KARLSSON 226 6 Dominik OLSZOWY 204 7 Cooper ABBOTT 189 8 Tim APOLLE 149 9 Diogo VIEIRA 129 10 Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO 123 11 William HOARE 122 12 Harry EDMONDSON 100 13 Toby MARTYN 90 14 Aleksander GOTKOWSKI 51 15 Jordi SALA 20 16 Daniel MUNDELL 15 17 Taddy BŁAŻUSIAK 8

Junior World Cup Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Marc FERNANDEZ SERRA 337 2 Milan SCHMÜSER 308 3 Roland LISZKA 249 4 Toby SHAW 248 5 Henry STRAUSS 244 6 Szymon KUS 231 7 Raúl FRUTOS DE MINGO 173 8 Manuel GOMEZ MARTINEZ 172 9 Marius Achim POPOVICI 159 10 Alex PUEY 131 11 Burts CRAYSTON 108 12 Adrian SKOCZEŃ 88 13 Szymon ZAJĄCZKOWSKI 34 14 Maximilian SPIES 29 15 Igor DUŹNIAK 20 16 David IGNAT 17 17 Patryk PISKOREK 14 18 Ran SHAMAY 14 19 Valentin MILEV 8 20 Tim EPPELMANN 8 21 Mehmet Emin MUSAOGLU 4

Youth World Cup Standings