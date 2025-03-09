2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
Round Seven – Liévin, France
The seventh and final round of the 2024/2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship came to its conclusion in Liévin, France. Billy Bolt capped off his title-winning season with a perfect night, taking SuperPole and all three Prestige class race wins.
Jonny Walker fought hard but had to settle for second overall, while Ashton Brightmore edged out his brother Mitchell for third. The final championship standings mirrored the night’s results, with Bolt sealing the title ahead of Walker and Ashton Brightmore.
Milan Schmüser delivered a strong performance in France, taking the overall win, but it was Marc Fernandez Serra who secured the FIM SuperEnduro Junior World Cup title with a race to spare. Fernandez finished second on the night, while Roland Liszka claimed third both in the event and the final standings, edging out Toby Shaw by just one point.
Fraiser Lampkin claimed his second GP win of the season with a 2-1 result, but Ramón Godino Gomez did enough to clinch the FIM SuperEnduro Youth World Cup title. The two class leaders battled hard in both races, with Godino taking the first win before Lampkin struck back in the second. Luca Kropitsch rounded out the podium with a strong third place overall.
Superpole
With the demanding track proving difficult to master, it was Billy Bolt who showed his class to come out on top.
Despite a couple of mistakes over the course of his hot lap, the newly crowned world champion delivered a time almost one and a half seconds faster than his nearest rival.
Second place went to Ashton Brightmore, with his brother, Mitchell Brightmore, placing third – both of the two GASGAS racers looked smooth and controlled on track.
Race One
Bolt took the holeshot and initially looked unbeatable on track, but after getting out of shape on lap one, Mitchell Brightmore momentarily took the lead.
It was short-lived however, as Bolt got back out in front and demonstrated his class dominance from the front. While chasing the champion, a hard landing damaged Mitchell’s rear shock, dropping him down the order.
Meanwhile Ashton Brightmore fought his way through to second place, followed by Stark Future-mounted Eddie Karlsson. Jonny Walker held on for an important fourth place.
Race Two
Walker, starting from the front row in the reverse-grid second final, secured the holeshot and opened up an early lead.
Bolt, who rounded the first turn in second-to-last place immediately got his head down and started to make his way through the field and was up to second place before the end of the second lap.
It was Cooper Abbott who initially placed third, but he was passed by both Brightmore brothers at the end of lap four.
With Bolt making it two from two at the chequered flag, Walker clinched second, with Mitchell Brightmore third.
Race Three
An intense start to final three saw Bolt just edge out Karlsson for the holeshot, with the Swede slotting in behind the world champion and looking smooth on the increasingly demanding track.
Bolt’s ride at the front wasn’t quite perfect however – one mistake saw the Husqvarna rider go over the bars, but he was able to rejoin the race without losing position.
Managing the challenging track better than his rivals, Bolt took the race win to complete the hat-trick. Walker held on for second, with Ashton Brightmore third.
Mitchell Brightmore, following a bad start that saw him dead last on lap one, delivered an incredible ride to steal fourth place from Karlsson by a mere three hundredths of a second.
2025 SuperEnduro Final
Having secured the championship one round previously, there was nothing for Bolt to prove in France at round seven, but the Brit delivered the good regardless – Superpole and three race wins.
Walker clinched second place on the night from Ashton Brightmore with the duo equal on points. That result was mirrored in the final championship standings, with Walker placing second and Ashton Brightmore third.
Mitchell Brightmore took fourth, while Eddie Karlsson capped off a historic season for Stark Future in SuperEnduro by completing the top-five with fifth.
Billy Bolt – P1
“That was a bit of a wild night! The track was difficult with a lot of ruts and soft ground, but I felt really good and had great speed the whole night. I did make a lot of mistakes, but my clean laps gave me a good margin for error. The first three laps of the last final were so fun, I wanted to push hard and make a statement in the last race of the year! It’s been another great season and a perfect way to end it with a SuperPole victory and three race wins. My goal is always to win and I couldn’t be happier to have done it again for the fifth year running.”
Jonny Walker – P2
“We’ve just finished the final round of the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship and we ended up second overall both tonight and in the championship. It’s been an incredible first year on the bike and the team have been amazing. I’ve ticked off a number of goals I had like getting a SuperPole win and a race victory, so I can’t wait to see what we can do next year already!”
Thanks to the speed and consistency of the Brightmore brothers, GASGAS topped the Manufacturers’ classification ahead of Husqvarna by a margin of just 10 points.
Rieju placed third with the points earned by Dominik Olszowy and Toby Martin. The standings were completed by Beta in fourth, followed by Suzuki and KTM in fifth and sixth respectively.
2024/2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
Round Seven Results
Prestige Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike-Nat
|Gap
|1
|Billy BOLT
|Husq – GBR
|6:42.703
|2
|Ashton BRIGHTMORE
|Gas Gas – GBR
|15.328
|3
|Eddie KARLSSON
|Stark – SWE
|24.269
|4
|Jonathan WALKER
|Triumph – GBR
|28.966
|5
|Dominik OLSZOWY
|Rieju – POL
|30.347
|6
|Cooper ABBOTT
|Sherco – USA
|+1 laps
|7
|Tim APOLLE
|Beta – GER
|+1 laps
|8
|Toby MARTYN
|Rieju – GBR
|+1 laps
|9
|Mitchell BRIGHTMORE
|Gas Gas – GBR
|+1 laps
|10
|Harry EDMONDSON
|Triumph – GBR
|+1 laps
|11
|Diogo VIEIRA
|Gas Gas – POR
|+2 laps
|12
|Aleksander GOTKOWSKI
|Suzuki – POL
|+3 laps
Prestige Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike-Nat
|Gap
|1
|Billy BOLT
|Husq – GBR
|6:59.657
|2
|Jonathan WALKER
|Triumph – GBR
|8.466
|3
|Mitchell BRIGHTMORE
|Gas Gas – GBR
|21.759
|4
|Ashton BRIGHTMORE
|Gas Gas – GBR
|26.366
|5
|Cooper ABBOTT
|Sherco – USA
|32.153
|6
|Eddie KARLSSON
|Stark – SWE
|36.97
|7
|Dominik OLSZOWY
|Rieju – POL
|+1 laps
|8
|Diogo VIEIRA
|Gas Gas – POR
|+1 laps
|9
|Tim APOLLE
|Beta – GER
|+1 laps
|10
|Harry EDMONDSON
|Triumph – GBR
|+1 laps
|11
|Aleksander GOTKOWSKI
|Suzuki – POL
|+3 laps
|DNF
|Toby MARTYN
|Rieju – GBR
|+7 laps
Prestige Race 3
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike-Nat
|Gap
|1
|Billy BOLT
|Husq – GBR
|6:57.956
|2
|Jonathan WALKER
|Triumph – GBR
|6.112
|3
|Ashton BRIGHTMORE
|Gas Gas – GBR
|10.62
|4
|Mitchell BRIGHTMORE
|Gas Gas – GBR
|13.205
|5
|Eddie KARLSSON
|Stark – SWE
|13.236
|6
|Cooper ABBOTT
|Sherco – USA
|29.866
|7
|Dominik OLSZOWY
|Rieju – POL
|35.37
|8
|Tim APOLLE
|Beta – GER
|+1 laps
|9
|Diogo VIEIRA
|Gas Gas – POR
|+1 laps
|10
|Harry EDMONDSON
|Triumph – GBR
|+1 laps
|11
|Aleksander GOTKOWSKI
|Suzuki – POL
|+3 laps
Prestige Round Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|SP
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Billy BOLT
|3
|20
|20
|20
|63
|2
|Jonathan WALKER
|0
|13
|17
|17
|47
|3
|Ashton BRIGHTMORE
|2
|17
|13
|15
|47
|4
|Mitchell BRIGHTMORE
|1
|7
|15
|13
|36
|5
|Eddie KARLSSON
|0
|15
|10
|11
|36
|6
|Cooper ABBOTT
|–
|10
|11
|10
|31
|7
|Dominik OLSZOWY
|0
|11
|9
|9
|29
|8
|Tim APOLLE
|–
|9
|7
|8
|24
|9
|Diogo VIEIRA
|–
|5
|8
|7
|20
|10
|Harry EDMONDSON
|–
|6
|6
|6
|18
|11
|Aleksander GOTKOWSKI
|–
|4
|5
|5
|14
|12
|Toby MARTYN
|0
|8
|DNF
|DNS
|8
Prestige World Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Billy BOLT
|429
|2
|Jonathan WALKER
|313
|3
|Ashton BRIGHTMORE
|286
|4
|Mitchell BRIGHTMORE
|263
|5
|Eddie KARLSSON
|226
|6
|Dominik OLSZOWY
|204
|7
|Cooper ABBOTT
|189
|8
|Tim APOLLE
|149
|9
|Diogo VIEIRA
|129
|10
|Alfredo GOMEZ CANTERO
|123
|11
|William HOARE
|122
|12
|Harry EDMONDSON
|100
|13
|Toby MARTYN
|90
|14
|Aleksander GOTKOWSKI
|51
|15
|Jordi SALA
|20
|16
|Daniel MUNDELL
|15
|17
|Taddy BŁAŻUSIAK
|8
Junior World Cup Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Marc FERNANDEZ SERRA
|337
|2
|Milan SCHMÜSER
|308
|3
|Roland LISZKA
|249
|4
|Toby SHAW
|248
|5
|Henry STRAUSS
|244
|6
|Szymon KUS
|231
|7
|Raúl FRUTOS DE MINGO
|173
|8
|Manuel GOMEZ MARTINEZ
|172
|9
|Marius Achim POPOVICI
|159
|10
|Alex PUEY
|131
|11
|Burts CRAYSTON
|108
|12
|Adrian SKOCZEŃ
|88
|13
|Szymon ZAJĄCZKOWSKI
|34
|14
|Maximilian SPIES
|29
|15
|Igor DUŹNIAK
|20
|16
|David IGNAT
|17
|17
|Patryk PISKOREK
|14
|18
|Ran SHAMAY
|14
|19
|Valentin MILEV
|8
|20
|Tim EPPELMANN
|8
|21
|Mehmet Emin MUSAOGLU
|4
Youth World Cup Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Ramón GODINO GÓMEZ
|250
|2
|Fraiser LAMPKIN
|232
|3
|Michał LASKA
|197
|4
|Connor WATSON
|146
|5
|Hugo VUKCEVIC
|136
|6
|Luca KROPITSCH
|125
|7
|Eneko MARTINEZ
|113
|8
|Wojtek WALCZAK
|90
|9
|Charlie CROSSLAND
|88
|10
|Elias MANGANELLI
|95
|11
|Adam KOLLÁR
|86
|12
|Michael BLAKE
|69
|13
|Bastian SERLITZKY
|33
|14
|Adam BILIK
|32
|15
|Valentino HUTTER
|25
|16
|Álmos KISS
|18
|17
|Bartosz FIDYK
|12
|18
|Sebastian BRODIN
|12
|19
|Edward BELTON
|11
|20
|Louie MCGEE
|8
|21
|József Gergő HALASI
|6