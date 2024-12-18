2025 FIM WorldSBK/WorldSSP/WorldSSP300 and WCR Entry Lists

2025 FIM WorldSBK

WorldSBK will feature a competitive grid of 23 riders from 10 countries in 2025.

Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, who secured his second world title in 2024 and delivered BMW’s first rider’s championship since their debut into the championship in 2011, returns with the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team to defend his crown.

Runner-up Nicolo Bulega, who made a remarkable impact in his rookie Superbike year after clinching the 2023 World Supersport Championship, continues with Aruba.It Racing – Ducati, aiming to challenge for the top spot.

Veteran rider Alvaro Bautista, the 2022 & 2023 champion, remains a formidable presence on the grid, contributing to Ducati’s 20th manufacturer’s title in 2024.

The championship also welcomes the return of Bimota to WorldSBK, with Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani spearheading their efforts on the all-new KB998. Meanwhile, six-time champion Jonathan Rea heads into his second season with Pata Yamaha, looking to reignite his title challenge.

Remy Garder will again be the sole Australian entry on the WorldSBK grid and will again contest the season with GYTR GRT Yamaha.

2025 WorldSBK Provisional Entry List

2025 WorldSBK Provisional Entry List N. Rider Nat. Motorcycle Team 11 Nicolo Bulega ITA Ducati Panigale V4R Aruba.It Racing – Ducati 19 Alvaro Bautista ESP Ducati Panigale V4R Aruba.It Racing – Ducati 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR BMW M1000RR ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 60 Michael van der Mark NED BMW M1000RR ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 22 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota KB998 Rimini bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team 47 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota KB998 Rimini bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team 55 Andrea Locatelli ITA Yamaha YZF R1 Pata Yamaha 65 Jonathan Rea GBR Yamaha YZF R1 Pata Yamaha 9 Danilo Petrucci ITA Ducati Panigale V4R Barni Spark Racing Team 5 Yari Montella ITA Ducati Panigale V4R Barni Spark Racing Team 45 Scott Redding GBR Ducati Panigale V4R MGM BONOVO Racing 7 Iker Lecuona ESP Honda CBR1000 RR-R Honda HRC 97 Xavi Vierge ESP Honda CBR1000 RR-R Honda HRC 77 Dominique Aegerter SUI Yamaha YZF R1 GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 87 Remy Gardner AUS Yamaha YZF R1 GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 29 Andrea Iannone ITA Ducati Panigale V4R Team Pata Go Eleven 17 Ryan Vickers GBR Ducati Panigale V4R Motocorsa Racing 14 Sam Lowes GBR Ducati Panigale V4R ELF Marc VDS Racing Team 31 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki ZX-10RR Kawasaki WorldSBK Team 53 Tito Rabat ESP Yamaha YZF R1 Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team 99 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Yamaha YZF R1 Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team 27 Adam Norrodin MAS Honda CBR1000 RR-R PETRONAS MIE Honda Racing 95 Tarran Mackenzie GBR Honda CBR1000 RR-R PETRONAS MIE Honda Racing

2025 FIM WorldSSP

The 2025 FIM Supersport World Championship brings together a grid of 32 riders from 15 different countries, underlining the category’s reputation as a proving ground for top-tier racing talent.

This season marks the debut of Yamaha’s new R9, which replaces the venerable and highly successful R6, with riders like Stefano Manzi, Can Oncu, and Michael Rinaldi looking to take full advantage of the new machine.

The Ducati Panigale V2 remains the weapon of choice in the class, following back-to-back Riders’ titles with Nicolo Bulega and Adrian Huertas, and a total of 11 riders on Borgo Panigale machinery in 2025. In the Ducati camp, contenders such as Philipp Oettl, Marcel Schroetter, and Valentin Debise are all keen to make their mark.

Rising talents like Loris Veneman and fresh faces such as Moto2 exile Jaume Masia add further intrigue, alongside the arrival of trailblazer Ana Carrasco, ensuring a season packed with fierce competition and standout moments.

Luke Power and Oli Bayliss are the Australian represenatives on the World Supersport grid in 2025. Bayliss will race with PTR Triumph while Power fronts for Motozoo MV Agusts.

2025 WorldSSP Provisional Entry List

2025 WorldSSP Provisional Entry List N. Rider Nat. Motorcycle Team 31 Yuki Okamoto JPN Yamaha YZF R9 Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing 62 Stefano Manzi ITA Yamaha YZF R9 Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing 65 Philipp Oettl GER Ducati Panigale V2 Feel Racing WorldSSP Team 11 Bo Bendsneyder NED MV Agusta F3 800 RR MV Agusta Reparto Corse 77 Filippo Farioli ITA MV Agusta F3 800 RR MV Agusta Reparto Corse 57 Aldi Mahendra INA Yamaha YZF R9 Yamaha bLU cRU EvanBros Racing 61 Can Oncu TUR Yamaha YZF R9 Yamaha bLU cRU EvanBros Racing 64 Federico Caricasulo ITA MV Agusta F3 800 RR Motozoo ME air racing 68 Luke Power AUS MV Agusta F3 800 RR Motozoo ME air racing 55 Jaume Masia ESP Ducati Panigale V2 Orelac Racing Verdnatura 81 Xavi Cardelus AND Ducati Panigale V2 Orelac Racing Verdnatura 21 Michael Rinaldi ITA Yamaha YZF R9 GMT94-YAMAHA 94 Lucas Mahias FRA Yamaha YZF R9 GMT94-YAMAHA 32 Oliver Bayliss AUS Triumph Street Triple RS 765 PTR Triumph Factory Racing 69 Tom Booth-Amos GBR Triumph Street Triple RS 765 PTR Triumph Factory Racing 23 Marcel Schroetter GER Ducati Panigale V2 WRP Racing 50 Ondrej Vostatek CZE Ducati Panigale V2 WRP Racing 7 Loris Veneman NED Ducati Panigale V2 EAB Racing Team 28 Glenn van Straalen NED Ducati Panigale V2 D34G WorldSSP Racing Team 33 Eduardo Montero * ESP Ducati Panigale V2 D34G WorldSSP Racing Team 52 Jeremy Alcoba ESP Kawasaki ZX-6R 636 Kawasaki WorldSSP Team 53 Valentin Debise FRA Ducati Panigale V2 Renzi Corse 24 Leonardo Taccini ITA Ducati Panigale V2 Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team 43 Simon Jespersen DEN Ducati Panigale V2 Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team 5 Niccolo Antonelli ITA Yamaha YZF R9 VFT Racing 27 Kaito Toba JPN Honda CBR600RR PETRONAS MIE Honda Racing 89 Khairul Bin Pawi MAS Honda CBR600RR PETRONAS MIE Honda Racing 6 Corentin Perolari * FRA Honda CBR600RR Honda RACING World Supersport 22 Ana Carrasco * ESP Honda CBR600RR Honda RACING World Supersport 3 Raffaele De Rosa * ITA QJMOTOR SRK 800 RR QJMOTOR Factory Racing 66 Niki Tuuli * FIN QJMOTOR SRK 800 RR QJMOTOR Factory Racing 4 Loic Arbel FRA MV Agusta F3 800 RR Team Flembbo-Pilote Moto Production

2025 FIM WorldSSP300

The 2025 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship promises another thrilling season with a dynamic blend of rising stars, established talent, and global representation.

Featuring a grid of 32 riders across 10 nationalities, the championship sees teams bringing competitive machinery from Kawasaki, Yamaha, KTM, and Kove.

Two-time World Champion Jeffrey Buis will be one of the standout entries alongside returning contenders such as Mirko Gennai, Marc Garcia and Julio Garcia.

Carter Thompson and Cameron Swain are the Australian representatives in the World Supersport 300 category. Thompson will ride for MTM Kawasaki while Swain will continue his long association with Yamaha , riding a YZF-R3 for Motoxracing.

2025 will be the final season of WorldSSP300 as the entry class in the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship as a new feeder category will be introduced in 2026 to smoothen the transition to WorldSSP.

2025 WorldSSP300 Provisional Entry List

2025 WorldSSP300 Provisional Entry List N. Rider Nat. Motorcycle Team 26 Mirko Gennai ITA Kawasaki Ninja 400 MTM Kawasaki 50 Carter Thompson AUS Kawasaki Ninja 400 MTM Kawasaki 31 Elia Bartolini ITA Yamaha YZF-R3 Team BrCorse 43 Marco Gaggi ITA Yamaha YZF-R3 Team BrCorse 41 Marc Garcia ESP Kove 321 RR-S KOVE Factory Team 48 Julio Garcia ESP Kove 321 RR-S KOVE Factory Team 6 Jeffrey Buis NED KTM RC 390 R Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing 66 Phillip Tonn GER KTM RC 390 R Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing 27 Felix Putra INA Yamaha YZF-R3 ProGP Racing 56 Galang Hendra INA Yamaha YZF-R3 ProGP Racing 19 Dorian Joulin FRA Yamaha YZF-R3 MS Racing 39 Juan Risueno ESP Yamaha YZF-R3 MS Racing 16 Uriel Hidalgo ESP Kawasaki Ninja 400 DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team 77 Jose Osuna ESP Kawasaki Ninja 400 DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team 33 Gonzalo Sanchez ESP Yamaha YZF-R3 ARCO Sash MotoR University Team 55 Unai Calatayud ESP Yamaha YZF-R3 ARCO Sash MotoR University Team 38 David Salvador ESP Kawasaki Ninja 400 Team ProDina XCI 47 Antonio Torres ESP Kawasaki Ninja 400 Team ProDina XCI 7 Benat Fernandez ESP Kove 321 RR-S Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove 88 Daniel Mogeda ESP Kove 321 RR-S Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove 96 Marc Vich ESP Yamaha YZF-R3 Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team 87 Cameron Swain AUS Yamaha YZF-R3 Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team 91 Matteo Vannucci ITA Yamaha YZF-R3 PATA AG Motorsport Italia WSSP300 12 Humberto Maier BRA Yamaha YZF-R3 Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing 62 Kevin Fontainha BRA Yamaha YZF-R3 Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing 9 Emiliano Ercolani ITA Kawasaki Ninja 400 Kawasaki GP Project 29 Giacomo Zannini ITA Kawasaki Ninja 400 Kawasaki GP Project 11 Filip Novotny CZE Kawasaki Ninja 400 Accolade Funds Smrz Racing BGR 85 Kevin Sabatucci ITA Kawasaki Ninja 400 Accolade Funds Smrz Racing BGR 13 Roberto Fernandez ESP Kawasaki Ninja 400 Kawasaki Junior Team by MTM 53 Petr Svoboda CZE Kawasaki Ninja 400 Kawasaki Junior Team by MTM 79 Tomas Alonso POR Kawasaki Ninja 400 Pons Motosport Italika Racing

2025 FIM Women’s World Circuit Racing Championship entries

The 2025 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship will feature a truly global grid, with 14 nationalities representing all continents.

Representing Australia will be Tyla Relph racing under the TAYCO Motorsports flag. Relph scored a podium at Cremona in 2024, contributing to finishing the season as the top non-European in the championship.

From New Zealand, Avalon Lewis and Billee Fuller will be flying the flag, both with Carl Cox Motorsports. Lewis made a wildcard appearance at 2024’s round four of the WCR series.

Among the returning riders, Maria Herrera, the 2024 runner-up, continues for a second season and is determined to claim the title after a fierce battle that saw her narrowly miss out until the final race of the season. Sara Sanchez, who finished third last year, has been a consistent force and will be looking to challenge Herrera for the 2025 title.

While many riders return for their second season, including 2024 podium finishers Beatriz Neila and Roberta Ponziani, the Championship is also proud to welcome nine new talents, some of whom showcased their skills with wildcard appearances in 2024.

2025 FIM Women’s World Circuit Racing entry list

FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship 2025 Provisional Permanent Entry List, 18 December N. Rider Nat. Team 4 Emily Bondi FRA ZELOS Trasimeno 6 Maria Herrera ESP Klint Forward Racing 8 Tayla Relph AUS TAYCO Motorsports 14 Mallory Dobbs USA MKD Racing Team 15 Chloe Jones GBR GR Motosport 16 Lucy Michel GER TSL-Racing 17 Lucie Boudesseul FRA GMT94-YAMAHA 19 Adela Ourednickova CZE Dafitmotoracing 20 Natalia Rivera ESP Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team 21 Avalon Lewis NZL Carl Cox Motorsports 22 Madalena Simoes POR FB Racing Team 28 Ornella Ongaro FRA Ongaro Racing Team 29 Billee Fuller NZL Carl Cox Motorsports 32 Sonya Lloyd USA Team Trasimeno 33 Chun Mei Liu TPE WT Team Taiwan 36 Beatriz Neila ESP Ampito Crescent Yamaha 46 Pakita Ruiz ESP PR46+1 Racing Team 52 Jessica Howden RSA Team Trasimeno 64 Sara Sanchez ESP Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha W 76 Jamie Hanks-Elliott GBP Hanks Racing 83 Astrid Madrigal MEX Italika Racing FIMLA 94 Beatrice Barbera ITA Team GP3 TM36 96 Roberta Ponziani ITA Klint Forward Racing Team 99 Isis Carreno CHI Italika Racing FIMLA

