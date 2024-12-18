2025 FIM WorldSBK/WorldSSP/WorldSSP300 and WCR Entry Lists
2025 FIM WorldSBK
WorldSBK will feature a competitive grid of 23 riders from 10 countries in 2025.
Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, who secured his second world title in 2024 and delivered BMW’s first rider’s championship since their debut into the championship in 2011, returns with the ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team to defend his crown.
Runner-up Nicolo Bulega, who made a remarkable impact in his rookie Superbike year after clinching the 2023 World Supersport Championship, continues with Aruba.It Racing – Ducati, aiming to challenge for the top spot.
Veteran rider Alvaro Bautista, the 2022 & 2023 champion, remains a formidable presence on the grid, contributing to Ducati’s 20th manufacturer’s title in 2024.
The championship also welcomes the return of Bimota to WorldSBK, with Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani spearheading their efforts on the all-new KB998. Meanwhile, six-time champion Jonathan Rea heads into his second season with Pata Yamaha, looking to reignite his title challenge.
Remy Garder will again be the sole Australian entry on the WorldSBK grid and will again contest the season with GYTR GRT Yamaha.
2025 WorldSBK Provisional Entry List
|2025 WorldSBK Provisional Entry List
|N.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Motorcycle
|Team
|11
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|Aruba.It Racing – Ducati
|19
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|Aruba.It Racing – Ducati
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|BMW M1000RR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|60
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|BMW M1000RR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|22
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota KB998 Rimini
|bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|47
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota KB998 Rimini
|bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|55
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Yamaha YZF R1
|Pata Yamaha
|65
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Yamaha YZF R1
|Pata Yamaha
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|5
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|45
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|MGM BONOVO Racing
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|Honda HRC
|97
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|Honda HRC
|77
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|Yamaha YZF R1
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|87
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|Yamaha YZF R1
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|29
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|Team Pata Go Eleven
|17
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|Motocorsa Racing
|14
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
|31
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|53
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Yamaha YZF R1
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
|99
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Yamaha YZF R1
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
|27
|Adam Norrodin
|MAS
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|PETRONAS MIE Honda Racing
|95
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|PETRONAS MIE Honda Racing
2025 FIM WorldSSP
The 2025 FIM Supersport World Championship brings together a grid of 32 riders from 15 different countries, underlining the category’s reputation as a proving ground for top-tier racing talent.
This season marks the debut of Yamaha’s new R9, which replaces the venerable and highly successful R6, with riders like Stefano Manzi, Can Oncu, and Michael Rinaldi looking to take full advantage of the new machine.
The Ducati Panigale V2 remains the weapon of choice in the class, following back-to-back Riders’ titles with Nicolo Bulega and Adrian Huertas, and a total of 11 riders on Borgo Panigale machinery in 2025. In the Ducati camp, contenders such as Philipp Oettl, Marcel Schroetter, and Valentin Debise are all keen to make their mark.
Rising talents like Loris Veneman and fresh faces such as Moto2 exile Jaume Masia add further intrigue, alongside the arrival of trailblazer Ana Carrasco, ensuring a season packed with fierce competition and standout moments.
Luke Power and Oli Bayliss are the Australian represenatives on the World Supersport grid in 2025. Bayliss will race with PTR Triumph while Power fronts for Motozoo MV Agusts.
2025 WorldSSP Provisional Entry List
|2025 WorldSSP Provisional Entry List
|N.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Motorcycle
|Team
|31
|Yuki Okamoto
|JPN
|Yamaha YZF R9
|Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing
|62
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|Yamaha YZF R9
|Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing
|65
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|Ducati Panigale V2
|Feel Racing WorldSSP Team
|11
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|77
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|57
|Aldi Mahendra
|INA
|Yamaha YZF R9
|Yamaha bLU cRU EvanBros Racing
|61
|Can Oncu
|TUR
|Yamaha YZF R9
|Yamaha bLU cRU EvanBros Racing
|64
|Federico Caricasulo
|ITA
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|Motozoo ME air racing
|68
|Luke Power
|AUS
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|Motozoo ME air racing
|55
|Jaume Masia
|ESP
|Ducati Panigale V2
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|81
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Ducati Panigale V2
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura
|21
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Yamaha YZF R9
|GMT94-YAMAHA
|94
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Yamaha YZF R9
|GMT94-YAMAHA
|32
|Oliver Bayliss
|AUS
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|PTR Triumph Factory Racing
|69
|Tom Booth-Amos
|GBR
|Triumph Street Triple RS 765
|PTR Triumph Factory Racing
|23
|Marcel Schroetter
|GER
|Ducati Panigale V2
|WRP Racing
|50
|Ondrej Vostatek
|CZE
|Ducati Panigale V2
|WRP Racing
|7
|Loris Veneman
|NED
|Ducati Panigale V2
|EAB Racing Team
|28
|Glenn van Straalen
|NED
|Ducati Panigale V2
|D34G WorldSSP Racing Team
|33
|Eduardo Montero *
|ESP
|Ducati Panigale V2
|D34G WorldSSP Racing Team
|52
|Jeremy Alcoba
|ESP
|Kawasaki ZX-6R 636
|Kawasaki WorldSSP Team
|53
|Valentin Debise
|FRA
|Ducati Panigale V2
|Renzi Corse
|24
|Leonardo Taccini
|ITA
|Ducati Panigale V2
|Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team
|43
|Simon Jespersen
|DEN
|Ducati Panigale V2
|Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team
|5
|Niccolo Antonelli
|ITA
|Yamaha YZF R9
|VFT Racing
|27
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|Honda CBR600RR
|PETRONAS MIE Honda Racing
|89
|Khairul Bin Pawi
|MAS
|Honda CBR600RR
|PETRONAS MIE Honda Racing
|6
|Corentin Perolari *
|FRA
|Honda CBR600RR
|Honda RACING World Supersport
|22
|Ana Carrasco *
|ESP
|Honda CBR600RR
|Honda RACING World Supersport
|3
|Raffaele De Rosa *
|ITA
|QJMOTOR SRK 800 RR
|QJMOTOR Factory Racing
|66
|Niki Tuuli *
|FIN
|QJMOTOR SRK 800 RR
|QJMOTOR Factory Racing
|4
|Loic Arbel
|FRA
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|Team Flembbo-Pilote Moto Production
2025 FIM WorldSSP300
The 2025 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship promises another thrilling season with a dynamic blend of rising stars, established talent, and global representation.
Featuring a grid of 32 riders across 10 nationalities, the championship sees teams bringing competitive machinery from Kawasaki, Yamaha, KTM, and Kove.
Two-time World Champion Jeffrey Buis will be one of the standout entries alongside returning contenders such as Mirko Gennai, Marc Garcia and Julio Garcia.
Carter Thompson and Cameron Swain are the Australian representatives in the World Supersport 300 category. Thompson will ride for MTM Kawasaki while Swain will continue his long association with Yamaha , riding a YZF-R3 for Motoxracing.
2025 will be the final season of WorldSSP300 as the entry class in the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship as a new feeder category will be introduced in 2026 to smoothen the transition to WorldSSP.
2025 WorldSSP300 Provisional Entry List
|2025 WorldSSP300 Provisional Entry List
|N.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Motorcycle
|Team
|26
|Mirko Gennai
|ITA
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|MTM Kawasaki
|50
|Carter Thompson
|AUS
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|MTM Kawasaki
|31
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|Team BrCorse
|43
|Marco Gaggi
|ITA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|Team BrCorse
|41
|Marc Garcia
|ESP
|Kove 321 RR-S
|KOVE Factory Team
|48
|Julio Garcia
|ESP
|Kove 321 RR-S
|KOVE Factory Team
|6
|Jeffrey Buis
|NED
|KTM RC 390 R
|Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing
|66
|Phillip Tonn
|GER
|KTM RC 390 R
|Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing
|27
|Felix Putra
|INA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|ProGP Racing
|56
|Galang Hendra
|INA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|ProGP Racing
|19
|Dorian Joulin
|FRA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|MS Racing
|39
|Juan Risueno
|ESP
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|MS Racing
|16
|Uriel Hidalgo
|ESP
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team
|77
|Jose Osuna
|ESP
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|DEZA-BOX 77 Racing Team
|33
|Gonzalo Sanchez
|ESP
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|ARCO Sash MotoR University Team
|55
|Unai Calatayud
|ESP
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|ARCO Sash MotoR University Team
|38
|David Salvador
|ESP
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|Team ProDina XCI
|47
|Antonio Torres
|ESP
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|Team ProDina XCI
|7
|Benat Fernandez
|ESP
|Kove 321 RR-S
|Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove
|88
|Daniel Mogeda
|ESP
|Kove 321 RR-S
|Team#109 Retro Traffic Kove
|96
|Marc Vich
|ESP
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team
|87
|Cameron Swain
|AUS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSSP300 Team
|91
|Matteo Vannucci
|ITA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|PATA AG Motorsport Italia WSSP300
|12
|Humberto Maier
|BRA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing
|62
|Kevin Fontainha
|BRA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|Yamaha AD78 FIMLA by MS Racing
|9
|Emiliano Ercolani
|ITA
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|Kawasaki GP Project
|29
|Giacomo Zannini
|ITA
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|Kawasaki GP Project
|11
|Filip Novotny
|CZE
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|Accolade Funds Smrz Racing BGR
|85
|Kevin Sabatucci
|ITA
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|Accolade Funds Smrz Racing BGR
|13
|Roberto Fernandez
|ESP
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|Kawasaki Junior Team by MTM
|53
|Petr Svoboda
|CZE
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|Kawasaki Junior Team by MTM
|79
|Tomas Alonso
|POR
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|Pons Motosport Italika Racing
2025 FIM Women’s World Circuit Racing Championship entries
The 2025 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship will feature a truly global grid, with 14 nationalities representing all continents.
Representing Australia will be Tyla Relph racing under the TAYCO Motorsports flag. Relph scored a podium at Cremona in 2024, contributing to finishing the season as the top non-European in the championship.
From New Zealand, Avalon Lewis and Billee Fuller will be flying the flag, both with Carl Cox Motorsports. Lewis made a wildcard appearance at 2024’s round four of the WCR series.
Among the returning riders, Maria Herrera, the 2024 runner-up, continues for a second season and is determined to claim the title after a fierce battle that saw her narrowly miss out until the final race of the season. Sara Sanchez, who finished third last year, has been a consistent force and will be looking to challenge Herrera for the 2025 title.
While many riders return for their second season, including 2024 podium finishers Beatriz Neila and Roberta Ponziani, the Championship is also proud to welcome nine new talents, some of whom showcased their skills with wildcard appearances in 2024.
While there are no New Zealanders on the WorldSBK, WorldSSP and WorldSSP300 entry lists, there are two Kiwis on the WCR grid. Avalon Lewis and Billee Fuller will fly the New Zealand Flag under the Carl Cox Motorsports banner in 2025.
2025 FIM Women’s World Circuit Racing entry list
|FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship
|2025 Provisional Permanent Entry List, 18 December
|N.
|Rider
|Nat.
|Team
|4
|Emily Bondi
|FRA
|ZELOS Trasimeno
|6
|Maria Herrera
|ESP
|Klint Forward Racing
|8
|Tayla Relph
|AUS
|TAYCO Motorsports
|14
|Mallory Dobbs
|USA
|MKD Racing Team
|15
|Chloe Jones
|GBR
|GR Motosport
|16
|Lucy Michel
|GER
|TSL-Racing
|17
|Lucie Boudesseul
|FRA
|GMT94-YAMAHA
|19
|Adela Ourednickova
|CZE
|Dafitmotoracing
|20
|Natalia Rivera
|ESP
|Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team
|21
|Avalon Lewis
|NZL
|Carl Cox Motorsports
|22
|Madalena Simoes
|POR
|FB Racing Team
|28
|Ornella Ongaro
|FRA
|Ongaro Racing Team
|29
|Billee Fuller
|NZL
|Carl Cox Motorsports
|32
|Sonya Lloyd
|USA
|Team Trasimeno
|33
|Chun Mei Liu
|TPE
|WT Team Taiwan
|36
|Beatriz Neila
|ESP
|Ampito Crescent Yamaha
|46
|Pakita Ruiz
|ESP
|PR46+1 Racing Team
|52
|Jessica Howden
|RSA
|Team Trasimeno
|64
|Sara Sanchez
|ESP
|Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha W
|76
|Jamie Hanks-Elliott
|GBP
|Hanks Racing
|83
|Astrid Madrigal
|MEX
|Italika Racing FIMLA
|94
|Beatrice Barbera
|ITA
|Team GP3 TM36
|96
|Roberta Ponziani
|ITA
|Klint Forward Racing Team
|99
|Isis Carreno
|CHI
|Italika Racing FIMLA
MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship
FIM Supersport and Supersport 300 World Championships
FIM Women Circuit Racing World Championship
|Date
|Circuit
|WorldSBK
|WorldSSP
|SSP300
|WCR
|21-23 Feb
|Phillip Island
|X
|X
|28-30 Mar
|Portimao
|X
|X
|X
|11-13 Apr
|Assen
|X
|X
|X
|X
|2-4 May
|Cremona
|X
|X
|X
|16-18 May
|Most
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 Jun
|Misano
|X
|X
|X
|11-13 Jul
|Donington
|X
|X
|X
|25-27 Jul
|Balaton Park
|X
|X
|X
|5-7 Sep
|Magny-Cours
|X
|X
|X
|X
|26-28 Sep
|Aragon
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 Oct
|Estoril
|X
|X
|X
|17-19 Oct
|Jerez
|X
|X
|X
|X