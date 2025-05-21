2025 FuSport FIM MiniGP Australia Series
Round Three – Monarto, South Australia
The 2025 FIM MiniGP Australia Series roared into South Australia for Round 3 at Monarto on 17–18 May.
Across two days of intense racing, riders battled through mixed track conditions — including a damp Saturday qualifying — before a dry and fast Sunday brought the best out of Australia’s rising road racing talent.
With tight fights, crashes, and standout performances across the 160cc, 190cc, Pro/Am, and Veterans classes — plus the entertaining Feature Team Race — the Monarto round was arguably the best yet.
FuSport FIM MiniGP 160
Chaz Williams continued his undefeated run, claiming both race wins at Monarto with clinical precision. Cooper Horne once again proved the closest challenger, while local rider Ryder McKenna and Archie Pope each claimed a podium across the two races.
FIM MINIGP 160 cc Race One Results
Pos
Rider
Gap
1
Chaz WILLIAMS (QLD)
15:20.733
2
Cooper HORNE (VIC)
+18.635
3
Ryder MCKENNA (SA)
+24.679
4
Huxley NOLAN (QLD)
+25.050
5
Archie POPE (NSW)
+25.194
6
Joshua WHITE (VIC)
+25.710
7
Ethan AYAD (NSW)
+41.154
8
Brodie GORE (SA)
+46.632
9
Finn MELLERICK (VIC)
+1 Lap
10
Jake GORE (SA)
+1 Lap
NC
Austin ATTARD (QLD)
+6 Laps
FIM MINIGP 160 cc Race Two Results
Pos
Rider
Gap
1
Chaz WILLIAMS (QLD)
15:20.944
2
Cooper HORNE (VIC)
+17.703
3
Archie POPE (NSW)
+22.040
4
Ryder MCKENNA (SA)
+22.456
5
Joshua WHITE (VIC)
+31.904
6
Ethan AYAD (NSW)
+32.155
7
Austin ATTARD (QLD)
+32.611
8
Brodie GORE (SA)
+40.448
9
Finn MELLERICK (VIC)
+1 Lap
10
Jake GORE (SA)
+1 Lap
DNF
Huxley NOLAN (QLD)
16 Laps
FIM MINIGP 160 cc Round Overall
Pos
Name
R1
R2
Total
1
Chaz WILLIAMS
25
25
50
2
Cooper HORNE
20
20
40
3
Ryder MCKENNA
16
13
29
4
Archie POPE
11
16
27
5
Joshua WHITE
10
11
21
6
Ethan AYAD
9
10
19
7
Brodie GORE
8
8
16
8
Finn MELLERICK
7
7
14
9
Huxley NOLAN
13
13
10
Jake GORE
6
6
12
11
Austin ATTARD
9
9
FIM MINIGP 160 cc Standings
Pos
Name
Total
1
Chaz WILLIAMS
150
2
Cooper HORNE
95
3
Austin ATTARD
85
4
Ethan AYAD
84
5
Archie POPE
66
6
Joshua WHITE
61
7
Ryder MCKENNA
50
8
Jake GORE
44
9
Brodie GORE
31
10
Finn MELLERICK
25
11
Huxley NOLAN
18
12
Thomas CAMERON
18
13
Aarav LONDHE
14
FIM MINIGP 190 cc
South Australia’s Judd Plaisted thrilled his home crowd with two commanding wins, reasserting his dominance in the 190cc class.
Jake Paige pushed hard in both races but crashed in the second bout, denying him a second podium.
Bodie Paige, back from MotoAmerica and Asia Talent Cup duties for his first MiniGP appearance of 2025, stepped up with two solid podiums.
Isaac Ayad capitalised on the late drama to secure a Race Two podium with impressive closing speed.
FIM MINIGP 190 cc Race One Results
Pos
Rider
Gap
1
Judd PLAISTED (SA)
15:21.744
2
Jake PAIGE (QLD)
+6.863
3
Bodie PAIGE (QLD)
+9.187
4
Isaac AYAD (NSW)
+19.562
5
Nikolas LAZOS (VIC)
+27.483
6
Phoenix O’BRIEN (VIC)
+1 Lap
7
Krue KNIGHT (VIC)
+1 Lap
FIM MINIGP 190 cc Race Two Results
Pos
Rider
Gap
1
Judd PLAISTED (SA)
15:20.699
2
Bodie PAIGE (QLD)
+11.298
3
Isaac AYAD (NSW)
+16.015
4
Jake PAIGE (QLD)
+19.425
5
Phoenix O’BRIEN (VIC)
+23.993
6
Nikolas LAZOS (VIC)
+24.563
7
Krue KNIGHT (VIC)
+1 Lap
FIM MINIGP 190 cc Round Overall
Pos
Rider
R1
R2
Total
1
Judd PLAISTED
25
25
50
2
Bodie PAIGE
16
20
36
3
Jake PAIGE
20
13
33
4
Isaac AYAD
13
16
29
5
Phoenix O’BRIEN
10
11
21
6
Nikolas LAZOS
11
10
21
7
Krue KNIGHT
9
9
18
FIM MINIGP 190 cc Standings
Pos
Name
Total
1
Judd PLAISTED
122
2
Jake PAIGE
116
3
Isaac AYAD
92
4
Phoenix O’BRIEN
90
5
Nikolas LAZOS
74
6
Krue KNIGHT
48
7
Bodie PAIGE
36
Aus Mini Bike Pro/Amateur Class
The Pro/Am class delivered the weekend’s most captivating racing. Multiple lead changes, wheel-to-wheel moments, and dozens of passes across all four races kept fans glued to the fence.
Young ASBK stars Cameron Dunker and Levi Russo traded blows all weekend in a display of elite-level racecraft, with Dunker edging out four victories by the slimmest of margins.
Sunday morning’s 20-lap Feature Team Race provided chaos and comedy in equal measure.
Fogli and Angelopoulos combined for a smooth and consistent ride to take the win, while Cameron Dunker and Wayne Hepburn showed pace with the fastest lap of the race.
Drama erupted mid-race when James Wrigley was securely when disaster with a breakdown. Dean Oughtred then collided with his own team boss Wayne Hepburn, sending both riders off-line and ultimately forcing the Russo/Oughtred entry into retirement.
Feature Team Race Results
Pos
Rider
Gap
1
Alessandro FOGLI / Nick
17:34.843
2
Cameron DUNKER / Wayne HEPBURN
+14.429
DNF
Jai RUSSO / Dean OUGHTRED
3 Laps
DNF
Levi RUSSO / James WRIGLEY
4 Laps
Veterans
The opening Veterans contest saw Nick Angelopoulos return to form with a strong win ahead of Fogli and Hepburn.
In the second bout Alessandro Fogli took the top step with a commanding ride, but it was Dean Oughtred who impressed with a hard-fought second place.
Veterans Round Results
Pos
Rider
R1
R2
Total
1
Alessandro FOGLI
20
25
45
2
Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS
25
18
43
3
Wayne HEPBURN
18
17
35
4
Dean OUGHTRED
20
20
5
Grace POUTCH
17
17
Veterans Standings
Pos
Rider
Total
1
Alessandro FOGLI
135
2
Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS
103
3
Chris ANGELOPOULOS
66
4
Paul WATKINS
58
5
Stephen BRAYSHAW
35
6
Wayne HEPBURN
35
7
Matt WATKINS
25
8
Dean OUGHTRED
20
9
AARON BEURLE
18
10
Grace POUTCH
17
Results from previous round
2025 FuSport FIM MiniGP Australia Series
Round Two Results – Oakleigh, VIC
FIM MINIGP 160 cc Race One Results
Pos
Rider
Gap
1
Chaz WILLIAMS (QLD)
14:52.351
2
Ethan AYAD (NSW)
+16.005
3
Austin ATTARD (QLD)
+20.912
4
Cooper HORNE (VIC)
+30.684
5
Ryder McKENNA (SA)
+45.434
6
Archie POPE (NSW)
1 Lap
7
Jake GORE (SA)
1 Lap
8
Aarav LONDHE (VIC)
1 Lap
9
Joshua WHITE (VIC)
1 Lap
10
Finn MELLERICK (VIC)
1 Lap
11
Huxley. NOLAN
3 Laps
DNF
Brodie GORE (SA)
2 Laps
FIM MINIGP 160 cc Race Two Results
Pos
Rider
Gap
1
Chaz WILLIAMS (QLD)
14:56.066
2
Austin ATTARD (QLD)
+4.381
3
Ethan AYAD (NSW)
+12.490
4
Cooper HORNE (VIC)
+20.361
5
Joshua WHITE (VIC)
+34.299
6
Ryder McKENNA (SA)
+34.551
7
Archie POPE (NSW)
1 Lap
8
Brodie GORE (SA)
1 Lap
9
Jake GORE (SA)
1 Lap
10
AaravLONDHE (VIC)
2 Laps
11
Finn MELLERICK (VIC)
2 Laps
DNF
Huxley. NOLAN
1 Lap
FIM MINIGP 160 cc Round Two Overall
Pos
Rider
R1
R2
Total
1
Chaz WILLIAMS
25
25
50
2
Austin ATTARD
16
20
36
3
Ethan AYAD
20
16
36
4
Cooper HORNE
13
13
26
5
Ryder McKENNA
11
10
21
6
Archie POPE
10
9
19
7
Joshua WHITE
7
11
18
8
Jake GORE
9
7
16
9
Aarav LONDHE
8
6
14
10
Finn MELLERICK
6
5
11
11
Brodie GORE
8
8
12
Huxley. NOLAN
5
5
FIM MINIGP 190 cc Race One Results
Pos
Rider
Gap
1
Jake PAIGE (QLD)
15:20.271
2
Phoenix O’BRIEN (VIC)
+4.640
3
Isaac AYAD (NSW)
+13.539
4
Nikolas LAZOS (VIC)
+30.891
5
Judd PLAISTED (SA)
1 Lap
6
Krue KNIGHT (VIC)
1 Lap
FIM MINIGP 190 cc Race Two Results
Pos
Rider
Gap
1
Jake PAIGE (QLD)
15:27.597
2
Judd PLAISTED (SA)
+2.659
3
Phoenix O’BRIEN (VIC)
+2.934
4
Nikolas LAZOS (VIC)
+4.693
5
Isaac AYAD (NSW)
+21.705
DNF
Krue KNIGHT (VIC)
+16 Laps
FIM MINIGP 190 cc Round Two Overall
Pos
Rider
R1
R2
Total
1
Jake PAIGE
25
25
50
2
Phoenix O’BRIEN
20
16
36
3
Judd PLAISTED
11
20
31
4
Isaac AYAD
16
11
27
5
Nikolas LAZOS
13
13
26
6
Krue KNIGHT
10
10
Aus MiniGP Open Pro/Amateur Race One
Pos
Name
Gap
1
Cameron DUNKER (NSW) PRO
7:13.102
2
Levi RUSSO (NSW) PRO
+4.213
3
Jai RUSSO (NSW) PRO
+11.615
4
Max STAUFFER (NSW) PRO
+16.366
5
Oliver WATKINS (VIC) PRO
+16.910
6
Alessandro FOGLI (VIC) PRO
+17.545
7
Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS (VIC) PRO
+19.599
8
Paul WATKINS (NSW) PRO
+20.079
9
AARON BEURLE PRO
+40.738
10
Stephen BRAYSHAW (VIC) AM
+42.971
11
Mitch WELSH (VIC) AM
+43.917
12
Chris ANGELOPOULOS (VIC) PRO
1 Lap
13
Andreas MAKROYIANNIS (VIC) AM
1 Lap
14
James WRIGLEY (VIC) PRO
1 Lap
DNF
Tianhao ZHAO (VIC) AM
37.878
DNF
DAVID EASTERBROOK AM
2 Laps
Aus MiniGP Open Pro/Amateur Race Two
Pos
Rider
Gap
1
Cameron DUNKER (NSW) PRO
3:37.489
2
Levi RUSSO (NSW) PRO
+0.118
3
Jai RUSSO (NSW) PRO
+4.096
4
Max STAUFFER (NSW) PRO
+6.842
5
Alessandro FOGLI (VIC) PRO
+6.994
6
Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS (VIC) PRO
+11.083
7
James WRIGLEY PRO
+14.309
8
Mitch WELSH (VIC) AM
+19.475
9
Stephen BRAYSHAW (VIC) AM
+22.909
10
Chris ANGELOPOULOS (VIC) PRO
+23.617
Aus MiniGP Open Pro/Amateur Race Three
Pos
Name
Gap
1
Levi RUSSO (NSW) PRO
7:15.772
2
Cameron DUNKER (NSW) PRO
+0.160
3
Jai RUSSO (NSW) PRO
+8.095
4
Max STAUFFER (NSW) PRO
+11.794
5
Alessandro FOGLI (VIC) PRO
+19.080
6
Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS (VIC) PRO
+19.814
7
Stephen BRAYSHAW (VIC) AM
+35.736
8
Chris ANGELOPOULOS (VIC) PRO
+39.280
9
Mitch WELSH (VIC) AM
+39.996
10
James WRIGLEY PRO
+41.371
DNF
Andreas MAKROYIANNIS (VIC) AM
3 Laps
Aus MiniGP Open Pro/Amateur Race Four
Pos
Rider
Gap
1
Cameron DUNKER (NSW) PRO
7:10.354
2
Jai RUSSO (NSW) PRO
+14.300
3
Max STAUFFER (NSW) PRO
+22.171
4
Alessandro FOGLI (VIC) PRO
+23.830
5
James WRIGLEY PRO
+24.227
6
Mitch WELSH (VIC) AM
+43.049
7
Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS (VIC) PRO
+44.174
8
Stephen BRAYSHAW (VIC) AM
+46.221
9
Chris ANGELOPOULOS (VIC) PRO
1 Lap
10
Aaron BEURLE PRO
1 Lap
Aus MiniGP Open Amateur Round Two
Pos
Rider
R1
R2
R3
R4
Total
1
Mitch WELSH
20
25
20
25
90
2
Stephen BRAYSHAW
25
20
25
20
90
3
Andreas MAKROYIANNIS
18
18
MiniGP Open Pro Round Two
Pos
Name
R1
R2
R3
R4
Total
1
Cameron DUNKER
25
25
20
25
95
2
Jai RUSSO
18
18
18
20
74
3
Max STAUFFER
17
17
17
18
69
4
Levi RUSSO
20
20
25
65
5
Alessandro FOGLI
15
16
16
17
64
6
Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS
14
15
15
15
59
7
James WRIGLEY
10
14
13
16
53
8
Chris ANGELOPOULOS
11
13
14
14
52
9
AARON BEURLE
12
13
25
10
Oliver WATKINS
16
16
11
Paul WATKINS
13
13
Aus MiniGP 110 Race One
Pos
Name
Gap
1
Archer THOMAS (VIC)
5:33.881
2
Zephaniah HENDRICKS (VIC)
+17.024
3
Finn BRADBURY (VIC)
+1:02.941
4
Liam FOGLI (VIC)
+1:03.124
5
Patrick BRADBURY (VIC)
1 Lap
Aus MiniGP 110 Race Two
Pos
Name
Gap
1
Archer THOMAS (VIC)
5:38.536
2
Zephaniah HENDRICKS (VIC)
+23.129
3
Finn BRADBURY (VIC)
+1:01.571
4
Liam FOGLI (VIC)
1 Lap
5
Patrick BRADBURY (VIC)
1 Lap
Aus MiniGP 110 Race Three
Pos
Name
Gap
1
Archer THOMAS (VIC)
5:28.806
2
Zephaniah HENDRICKS (VIC)
+20.031
3
Finn BRADBURY (VIC)
+1:10.129
4
Patrick BRADBURY (VIC)
+1:40.030
5
Liam FOGLI (VIC)
1 Lap
Aus MiniGP 110 Race Four
Pos
Name
Gap
1
Archer THOMAS (VIC)
5:31.600
2
Zephaniah HENDRICKS (VIC)
+32.996
3
Patrick BRADBURY (VIC)
+58.993
4
Finn BRADBURY (VIC)
+1:02.228
5
Liam FOGLI (VIC)
+1:04.387
Aus MiniGP 110 Round Two
Pos
Rider
R1
R2
R3
R4
Total
1
Archer THOMAS
25
25
25
25
100
2
Zephaniah HENDRICKS
20
20
20
20
80
3
Finn BRADBURY
18
18
18
17
71
4
Patrick BRADBURY
16
16
17
18
67
5
Liam FOGLI
17
17
16
16
66
Minibikes Round Two Results
Pos
Rider
Gap
1
Alessandro FOGLI (VIC)
15:31.438
2
Jai RUSSO / Mitch WELSH
+10.445
3
Levi RUSSO / Chris ANGELOPOULOS
+13.448
4
Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS / Stephen BRAYSHAW
+16.625
5
Max STAUFFER / Aaron BEURLE
+31.211
6
Oliver WATKINS / James WRIGLEY
+54.844
7
Cameron DUNKER / Andreas MAKROYIANNIS
1 Lap
Veterans Round Two Results
Pos
Rider
R1
R2
Total
1
Alessandro FOGLI
25
20
45
2
Stephen BRAYSHAW
17
18
35
3
Chris ANGELOPOULOS
16
17
33
4
Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS
25
25
5
Paul WATKINS
20
20
6
AARON BEURLE
18
18
What’s Next?
Ipswich QLD – 16–17 August
With three rounds completed and only two to go, the FIM MiniGP Australia Series heads to Ipswich QLD where championship leaders will be looking to defend their ground — and challengers will be hungry to close the gap.
