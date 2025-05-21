2025 FuSport FIM MiniGP Australia Series

Round Three – Monarto, South Australia

The 2025 FIM MiniGP Australia Series roared into South Australia for Round 3 at Monarto on 17–18 May.

Across two days of intense racing, riders battled through mixed track conditions — including a damp Saturday qualifying — before a dry and fast Sunday brought the best out of Australia’s rising road racing talent.

With tight fights, crashes, and standout performances across the 160cc, 190cc, Pro/Am, and Veterans classes — plus the entertaining Feature Team Race — the Monarto round was arguably the best yet.

FuSport FIM MiniGP 160

Chaz Williams continued his undefeated run, claiming both race wins at Monarto with clinical precision. Cooper Horne once again proved the closest challenger, while local rider Ryder McKenna and Archie Pope each claimed a podium across the two races.

FIM MINIGP 160 cc Race One Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Chaz WILLIAMS (QLD) 15:20.733 2 Cooper HORNE (VIC) +18.635 3 Ryder MCKENNA (SA) +24.679 4 Huxley NOLAN (QLD) +25.050 5 Archie POPE (NSW) +25.194 6 Joshua WHITE (VIC) +25.710 7 Ethan AYAD (NSW) +41.154 8 Brodie GORE (SA) +46.632 9 Finn MELLERICK (VIC) +1 Lap 10 Jake GORE (SA) +1 Lap NC Austin ATTARD (QLD) +6 Laps

FIM MINIGP 160 cc Race Two Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Chaz WILLIAMS (QLD) 15:20.944 2 Cooper HORNE (VIC) +17.703 3 Archie POPE (NSW) +22.040 4 Ryder MCKENNA (SA) +22.456 5 Joshua WHITE (VIC) +31.904 6 Ethan AYAD (NSW) +32.155 7 Austin ATTARD (QLD) +32.611 8 Brodie GORE (SA) +40.448 9 Finn MELLERICK (VIC) +1 Lap 10 Jake GORE (SA) +1 Lap DNF Huxley NOLAN (QLD) 16 Laps

FIM MINIGP 160 cc Round Overall

Pos Name R1 R2 Total 1 Chaz WILLIAMS 25 25 50 2 Cooper HORNE 20 20 40 3 Ryder MCKENNA 16 13 29 4 Archie POPE 11 16 27 5 Joshua WHITE 10 11 21 6 Ethan AYAD 9 10 19 7 Brodie GORE 8 8 16 8 Finn MELLERICK 7 7 14 9 Huxley NOLAN 13 13 10 Jake GORE 6 6 12 11 Austin ATTARD 9 9

FIM MINIGP 160 cc Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Chaz WILLIAMS 150 2 Cooper HORNE 95 3 Austin ATTARD 85 4 Ethan AYAD 84 5 Archie POPE 66 6 Joshua WHITE 61 7 Ryder MCKENNA 50 8 Jake GORE 44 9 Brodie GORE 31 10 Finn MELLERICK 25 11 Huxley NOLAN 18 12 Thomas CAMERON 18 13 Aarav LONDHE 14

FIM MINIGP 190 cc

South Australia’s Judd Plaisted thrilled his home crowd with two commanding wins, reasserting his dominance in the 190cc class.

Jake Paige pushed hard in both races but crashed in the second bout, denying him a second podium.

Bodie Paige, back from MotoAmerica and Asia Talent Cup duties for his first MiniGP appearance of 2025, stepped up with two solid podiums.

Isaac Ayad capitalised on the late drama to secure a Race Two podium with impressive closing speed.

FIM MINIGP 190 cc Race One Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Judd PLAISTED (SA) 15:21.744 2 Jake PAIGE (QLD) +6.863 3 Bodie PAIGE (QLD) +9.187 4 Isaac AYAD (NSW) +19.562 5 Nikolas LAZOS (VIC) +27.483 6 Phoenix O’BRIEN (VIC) +1 Lap 7 Krue KNIGHT (VIC) +1 Lap

FIM MINIGP 190 cc Race Two Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Judd PLAISTED (SA) 15:20.699 2 Bodie PAIGE (QLD) +11.298 3 Isaac AYAD (NSW) +16.015 4 Jake PAIGE (QLD) +19.425 5 Phoenix O’BRIEN (VIC) +23.993 6 Nikolas LAZOS (VIC) +24.563 7 Krue KNIGHT (VIC) +1 Lap

FIM MINIGP 190 cc Round Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Judd PLAISTED 25 25 50 2 Bodie PAIGE 16 20 36 3 Jake PAIGE 20 13 33 4 Isaac AYAD 13 16 29 5 Phoenix O’BRIEN 10 11 21 6 Nikolas LAZOS 11 10 21 7 Krue KNIGHT 9 9 18

FIM MINIGP 190 cc Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Judd PLAISTED 122 2 Jake PAIGE 116 3 Isaac AYAD 92 4 Phoenix O’BRIEN 90 5 Nikolas LAZOS 74 6 Krue KNIGHT 48 7 Bodie PAIGE 36

Aus Mini Bike Pro/Amateur Class

The Pro/Am class delivered the weekend’s most captivating racing. Multiple lead changes, wheel-to-wheel moments, and dozens of passes across all four races kept fans glued to the fence.

Young ASBK stars Cameron Dunker and Levi Russo traded blows all weekend in a display of elite-level racecraft, with Dunker edging out four victories by the slimmest of margins.

Aus Mini Bike Pro/Amateur Class Race One

Pos Rider Gap 1 Cameron DUNKER (NSW) 8:18.146 2 Levi RUSSO (NSW) +0.076 3 Jai RUSSO (NSW) +1.749 4 Alessandro FOGLI (VIC) +7.294 5 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS (VIC) +20.994 6 James WRIGLEY (VIC) +21.363 7 Wayne HEPBURN (VIC) +1 Lap DNF Dean OUGHTRED (VIC) +5 Laps DNF Grace POUTCH (VIC) +8 Laps

Aus Mini Bike Pro/Amateur Class Race Two

Pos Rider Gap 1 Cameron DUNKER (NSW) 8:08.726 2 Levi RUSSO (NSW) +2.147 3 Jai RUSSO (NSW) +23.721 4 Dean OUGHTRED (VIC) +24.689 5 James WRIGLEY (VIC) +31.510 6 Alessandro FOGLI (VIC) +32.007 7 Wayne HEPBURN (VIC) +1 Lap DNF Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS (VIC) +2 Laps

Aus Mini Bike Pro/Amateur Class Race Three

Pos Rider Gap 1 Cameron DUNKER (NSW) 8:14.706 2 Levi RUSSO (NSW) +0.104 3 Alessandro FOGLI (VIC) +6.527 4 Jai RUSSO (NSW) +7.363 5 James WRIGLEY (VIC) +37.759 DNF Dean OUGHTRED (VIC) 7 Laps

Aus Mini Bike Pro/Amateur Class Race Four

Pos Rider Gap 1 Cameron DUNKER (NSW) 8:07.886 2 Levi RUSSO (NSW) +0.376 3 Alessandro FOGLI (VIC) +12.028 4 Jai RUSSO (NSW) +12.304

Aus Mini Bike Pro Overall

Pos Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Cameron DUNKER 25 25 25 25 100 2 Levi RUSSO 20 20 20 20 80 3 Jai RUSSO 18 18 17 17 70 4 Alessandro FOGLI 17 15 18 18 68 5 James WRIGLEY 15 16 16 47 6 Wayne HEPBURN 14 14 28 7 Dean OUGHTRED 17 17 8 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS 16 16

Aus Mini Bike Pro Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Cameron DUNKER 270 2 Levi RUSSO 227.5 3 Jai RUSSO 204.5 4 Alessandro FOGLI 186 5 James WRIGLEY 127 6 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS 115 7 Max STAUFFER 112.5 8 Chris ANGELOPOULOS 83.5 9 Oliver WATKINS 62.5 10 Paul WATKINS 57.5 11 Joshua NEWMAN 57 12 Marcus HAMOD 43 13 Matt WATKINS 33 14 Wayne HEPBURN 28 15 AARON BEURLE 25 16 Dean OUGHTRED 17 17 Adam BANNER 4

Feature Team Race

Sunday morning’s 20-lap Feature Team Race provided chaos and comedy in equal measure.

Fogli and Angelopoulos combined for a smooth and consistent ride to take the win, while Cameron Dunker and Wayne Hepburn showed pace with the fastest lap of the race.

Drama erupted mid-race when James Wrigley was securely when disaster with a breakdown. Dean Oughtred then collided with his own team boss Wayne Hepburn, sending both riders off-line and ultimately forcing the Russo/Oughtred entry into retirement.

Feature Team Race Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Alessandro FOGLI / Nick 17:34.843 2 Cameron DUNKER / Wayne HEPBURN +14.429 DNF Jai RUSSO / Dean OUGHTRED 3 Laps DNF Levi RUSSO / James WRIGLEY 4 Laps

Veterans

The opening Veterans contest saw Nick Angelopoulos return to form with a strong win ahead of Fogli and Hepburn.

In the second bout Alessandro Fogli took the top step with a commanding ride, but it was Dean Oughtred who impressed with a hard-fought second place.

Veterans Round Results

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Alessandro FOGLI 20 25 45 2 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS 25 18 43 3 Wayne HEPBURN 18 17 35 4 Dean OUGHTRED 20 20 5 Grace POUTCH 17 17

Veterans Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Alessandro FOGLI 135 2 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS 103 3 Chris ANGELOPOULOS 66 4 Paul WATKINS 58 5 Stephen BRAYSHAW 35 6 Wayne HEPBURN 35 7 Matt WATKINS 25 8 Dean OUGHTRED 20 9 AARON BEURLE 18 10 Grace POUTCH 17

Results from previous round

2025 FuSport FIM MiniGP Australia Series

Round Two Results – Oakleigh, VIC

FIM MINIGP 160 cc Race One Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Chaz WILLIAMS (QLD) 14:52.351 2 Ethan AYAD (NSW) +16.005 3 Austin ATTARD (QLD) +20.912 4 Cooper HORNE (VIC) +30.684 5 Ryder McKENNA (SA) +45.434 6 Archie POPE (NSW) 1 Lap 7 Jake GORE (SA) 1 Lap 8 Aarav LONDHE (VIC) 1 Lap 9 Joshua WHITE (VIC) 1 Lap 10 Finn MELLERICK (VIC) 1 Lap 11 Huxley. NOLAN 3 Laps DNF Brodie GORE (SA) 2 Laps

FIM MINIGP 160 cc Race Two Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Chaz WILLIAMS (QLD) 14:56.066 2 Austin ATTARD (QLD) +4.381 3 Ethan AYAD (NSW) +12.490 4 Cooper HORNE (VIC) +20.361 5 Joshua WHITE (VIC) +34.299 6 Ryder McKENNA (SA) +34.551 7 Archie POPE (NSW) 1 Lap 8 Brodie GORE (SA) 1 Lap 9 Jake GORE (SA) 1 Lap 10 AaravLONDHE (VIC) 2 Laps 11 Finn MELLERICK (VIC) 2 Laps DNF Huxley. NOLAN 1 Lap

FIM MINIGP 160 cc Round Two Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Chaz WILLIAMS 25 25 50 2 Austin ATTARD 16 20 36 3 Ethan AYAD 20 16 36 4 Cooper HORNE 13 13 26 5 Ryder McKENNA 11 10 21 6 Archie POPE 10 9 19 7 Joshua WHITE 7 11 18 8 Jake GORE 9 7 16 9 Aarav LONDHE 8 6 14 10 Finn MELLERICK 6 5 11 11 Brodie GORE 8 8 12 Huxley. NOLAN 5 5

FIM MINIGP 190 cc Race One Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Jake PAIGE (QLD) 15:20.271 2 Phoenix O’BRIEN (VIC) +4.640 3 Isaac AYAD (NSW) +13.539 4 Nikolas LAZOS (VIC) +30.891 5 Judd PLAISTED (SA) 1 Lap 6 Krue KNIGHT (VIC) 1 Lap

FIM MINIGP 190 cc Race Two Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Jake PAIGE (QLD) 15:27.597 2 Judd PLAISTED (SA) +2.659 3 Phoenix O’BRIEN (VIC) +2.934 4 Nikolas LAZOS (VIC) +4.693 5 Isaac AYAD (NSW) +21.705 DNF Krue KNIGHT (VIC) +16 Laps

FIM MINIGP 190 cc Round Two Overall

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Jake PAIGE 25 25 50 2 Phoenix O’BRIEN 20 16 36 3 Judd PLAISTED 11 20 31 4 Isaac AYAD 16 11 27 5 Nikolas LAZOS 13 13 26 6 Krue KNIGHT 10 10

Aus MiniGP Open Pro/Amateur Race One

Pos Name Gap 1 Cameron DUNKER (NSW) PRO 7:13.102 2 Levi RUSSO (NSW) PRO +4.213 3 Jai RUSSO (NSW) PRO +11.615 4 Max STAUFFER (NSW) PRO +16.366 5 Oliver WATKINS (VIC) PRO +16.910 6 Alessandro FOGLI (VIC) PRO +17.545 7 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS (VIC) PRO +19.599 8 Paul WATKINS (NSW) PRO +20.079 9 AARON BEURLE PRO +40.738 10 Stephen BRAYSHAW (VIC) AM +42.971 11 Mitch WELSH (VIC) AM +43.917 12 Chris ANGELOPOULOS (VIC) PRO 1 Lap 13 Andreas MAKROYIANNIS (VIC) AM 1 Lap 14 James WRIGLEY (VIC) PRO 1 Lap DNF Tianhao ZHAO (VIC) AM 37.878 DNF DAVID EASTERBROOK AM 2 Laps

Aus MiniGP Open Pro/Amateur Race Two

Pos Rider Gap 1 Cameron DUNKER (NSW) PRO 3:37.489 2 Levi RUSSO (NSW) PRO +0.118 3 Jai RUSSO (NSW) PRO +4.096 4 Max STAUFFER (NSW) PRO +6.842 5 Alessandro FOGLI (VIC) PRO +6.994 6 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS (VIC) PRO +11.083 7 James WRIGLEY PRO +14.309 8 Mitch WELSH (VIC) AM +19.475 9 Stephen BRAYSHAW (VIC) AM +22.909 10 Chris ANGELOPOULOS (VIC) PRO +23.617

Aus MiniGP Open Pro/Amateur Race Three

Pos Name Gap 1 Levi RUSSO (NSW) PRO 7:15.772 2 Cameron DUNKER (NSW) PRO +0.160 3 Jai RUSSO (NSW) PRO +8.095 4 Max STAUFFER (NSW) PRO +11.794 5 Alessandro FOGLI (VIC) PRO +19.080 6 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS (VIC) PRO +19.814 7 Stephen BRAYSHAW (VIC) AM +35.736 8 Chris ANGELOPOULOS (VIC) PRO +39.280 9 Mitch WELSH (VIC) AM +39.996 10 James WRIGLEY PRO +41.371 DNF Andreas MAKROYIANNIS (VIC) AM 3 Laps

Aus MiniGP Open Pro/Amateur Race Four

Pos Rider Gap 1 Cameron DUNKER (NSW) PRO 7:10.354 2 Jai RUSSO (NSW) PRO +14.300 3 Max STAUFFER (NSW) PRO +22.171 4 Alessandro FOGLI (VIC) PRO +23.830 5 James WRIGLEY PRO +24.227 6 Mitch WELSH (VIC) AM +43.049 7 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS (VIC) PRO +44.174 8 Stephen BRAYSHAW (VIC) AM +46.221 9 Chris ANGELOPOULOS (VIC) PRO 1 Lap 10 Aaron BEURLE PRO 1 Lap

Aus MiniGP Open Amateur Round Two

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Mitch WELSH 20 25 20 25 90 2 Stephen BRAYSHAW 25 20 25 20 90 3 Andreas MAKROYIANNIS 18 18

MiniGP Open Pro Round Two

Pos Name R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Cameron DUNKER 25 25 20 25 95 2 Jai RUSSO 18 18 18 20 74 3 Max STAUFFER 17 17 17 18 69 4 Levi RUSSO 20 20 25 65 5 Alessandro FOGLI 15 16 16 17 64 6 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS 14 15 15 15 59 7 James WRIGLEY 10 14 13 16 53 8 Chris ANGELOPOULOS 11 13 14 14 52 9 AARON BEURLE 12 13 25 10 Oliver WATKINS 16 16 11 Paul WATKINS 13 13

Aus MiniGP 110 Race One

Pos Name Gap 1 Archer THOMAS (VIC) 5:33.881 2 Zephaniah HENDRICKS (VIC) +17.024 3 Finn BRADBURY (VIC) +1:02.941 4 Liam FOGLI (VIC) +1:03.124 5 Patrick BRADBURY (VIC) 1 Lap

Aus MiniGP 110 Race Two

Pos Name Gap 1 Archer THOMAS (VIC) 5:38.536 2 Zephaniah HENDRICKS (VIC) +23.129 3 Finn BRADBURY (VIC) +1:01.571 4 Liam FOGLI (VIC) 1 Lap 5 Patrick BRADBURY (VIC) 1 Lap

Aus MiniGP 110 Race Three

Pos Name Gap 1 Archer THOMAS (VIC) 5:28.806 2 Zephaniah HENDRICKS (VIC) +20.031 3 Finn BRADBURY (VIC) +1:10.129 4 Patrick BRADBURY (VIC) +1:40.030 5 Liam FOGLI (VIC) 1 Lap

Aus MiniGP 110 Race Four

Pos Name Gap 1 Archer THOMAS (VIC) 5:31.600 2 Zephaniah HENDRICKS (VIC) +32.996 3 Patrick BRADBURY (VIC) +58.993 4 Finn BRADBURY (VIC) +1:02.228 5 Liam FOGLI (VIC) +1:04.387

Aus MiniGP 110 Round Two

Pos Rider R1 R2 R3 R4 Total 1 Archer THOMAS 25 25 25 25 100 2 Zephaniah HENDRICKS 20 20 20 20 80 3 Finn BRADBURY 18 18 18 17 71 4 Patrick BRADBURY 16 16 17 18 67 5 Liam FOGLI 17 17 16 16 66

Minibikes Round Two Results

Pos Rider Gap 1 Alessandro FOGLI (VIC) 15:31.438 2 Jai RUSSO / Mitch WELSH +10.445 3 Levi RUSSO / Chris ANGELOPOULOS +13.448 4 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS / Stephen BRAYSHAW +16.625 5 Max STAUFFER / Aaron BEURLE +31.211 6 Oliver WATKINS / James WRIGLEY +54.844 7 Cameron DUNKER / Andreas MAKROYIANNIS 1 Lap

Veterans Round Two Results

Pos Rider R1 R2 Total 1 Alessandro FOGLI 25 20 45 2 Stephen BRAYSHAW 17 18 35 3 Chris ANGELOPOULOS 16 17 33 4 Nicholas ANGELOPOULOS 25 25 5 Paul WATKINS 20 20 6 AARON BEURLE 18 18

What’s Next?

Ipswich QLD – 16–17 August

With three rounds completed and only two to go, the FIM MiniGP Australia Series heads to Ipswich QLD where championship leaders will be looking to defend their ground — and challengers will be hungry to close the gap.