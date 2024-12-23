2025 GASGAS Factory Edition MC 250F and MC 450 F

GASGAS has released the details on their 2025 MC 250F and MC 450F Factory Editions that will be available in limited numbers from June 2025 at your nearest GASGAS dealer.

Thanks to some changes with their stateside racing activities, both bikes are now equipped with plenty of trick new parts and, of course, a livery inspired by what the newly formed Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing team will run in 2025.

Besides the new look, both Factory Editions benefit from a pretty tasty list of new Technical Accessories and aftermarket parts for 2025.

To complement the graphics, there’s a matching Factory Seat Cover, but beyond the cosmetics, the most significant changes boost overall performance and durability.

The FMF Factory 4.1 RCT Silencer is as good as it gets. In addition to looking the business with its blue-anodised titanium body and carbon fibre end cap, the silencer is super low in weight and lets the Factory Edition motors breathe easily for a noticeable increase in power throughout the rev range. To keep everything under control, there are top-notch BREMBO brake and clutch systems.

Then there’s the Factory Racing wheel set, which this time around features black anodised, CNC-machined hubs that, together with the black EXCEL rims, provide a perfect contrast against the vibrant red bodywork.

Finally, there are the PROTAPER handlebars that have a specific bend for maximum comfort, and they’re complete with a matching bar pad.

The Connectivity Unit Offroad and GPS sensor were so popular last year that it was a no-brainer to keep them on the Factory Edition bikes for 2025. To take advantage of multiple engine maps and suspension set-up suggestions to suit all kinds of racetracks, as well as being able to see the fastest line around any circuit, all you need to do is download the GASGAS+ app and pair your smartphone to your dirt bike.

For a full rundown of every Technical Accessory and aftermarket component fitted to each Factory Edition model, check out this extensive list…

Connectivity Unit Offroad and GPS sensor allows for motor customization and provides analysis of every track session

Map Select Switch allows for a mellow or aggressive map to be engaged and features buttons to activate the Quickshifter, Traction Control, and Launch Control

Factory Racing wheel set

CNC-machined triple clamps with two offset options

Titanium FMF Factory 4.1 RCT Silencer

DUNLOP GEOMAX MX34 tyres

WP Factory Start Device

Semi-floating Front Brake Disc

Factory Racing Brake Disc Guard

Factory Skid Plate

Black PROTAPER aluminum handlebars and bar pad

Soft, grey, ODI grips

BREMBO brake and clutch systems

Golden chain

Black rear sprocket

Number 51 decals included with every 450 model

The newly formed Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing team will contest the full SuperMotocross World Championship in 2025, which includes AMA Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SMX Finals.

Both the MC 250F Factory Edition and the MC 450F Factory Edition will be available in authorised GASGAS dealerships in limited numbers, from June 2025.

2025 GASGAS Factory Edition MC 250F Specifications

2025 GASGAS Factory Edition MC 250F Specifications Engine Type Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke Displacement 249.92 cc Clutch Wet Multi-Disc DS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics Transmission 5 Gears Starter / Battery Electric Starter / Lithium Ion 12,8 V (2 Ah) Bore / Stroke 81 / 48.5 Mm Compression Ratio 14.5:1 Fuel System Keihin EFI, Throttle Body 44 Mm Control 4 V / DOHC With Finger Followers Lubrification Pressure Lubrication With 2 Oil Pumps Gear Ratios 13:32 16:32 17:28 19:26 21:25 Primary Ratio 24:72 Final Drive 14:51 Cooling Liquid Cooling Ignition / Engine Management Keihin Ems SUSPENSION Front Suspension WP XACT -USD (AER), Ø 48 mm Front Suspension Adjustability Air Pressure / Compression / Rebound Suspension Travel Front 310 mm Rear Suspension WP XACT Monoshock with linkage Rear Suspension Adjustability Preload / Compression (High And Low) / Rebound Suspension Travel Rear 300 mm Triple Clamp Offset 22 mm DIMENSIONS Seat Height 960 mm Wheel Base 1,493 ± 10 mm Ground Clearance 343 mm Tank Capacity 7.0 L Weight (Without Fuel) 102.0 kg STANDARD ELECTRONICS Mapping Mellow/Aggressive Traction Control Yes Quickshifter Yes Launch Control Yes Roll-Over Sensor Yes Connectivity Unit Offroad (Cuo) Yes Gps/ Gnss Sensor YES CONNECTIVITY Virtual Garage GASGAS+ App Supension Feature Yes Engine Feature Yes Rider Feature Optional

2025 GASGAS Factory Edition MC 450F Specifications

2025 GASGAS Factory Edition MC 450F Specifications Engine Type Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke Displacement 449.9 cc Clutch Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics Transmission 5 Gears Starter / Battery Electric Starter / Lithium Ion 12,8 V (2 Ah) Bore / Stroke 95 / 63.4 Mm Compression Ratio 13.6:1 Fuel System Keihin EFI, Throttle Body 44 Mm Control 4 V / SOHC With Rocker Levers Lubrification Pressure Lubrication With 2 Oil Pumps Gear Ratios 14:28 16:26 18:24 21:24 22:21 Primary Ratio 29:72 Final Drive 13:51 Cooling Liquid Cooling Ignition / Engine Management Keihin Ems SUSPENSION Front Suspension WP XACT – USD (AER), Ø 48 mm Front Suspension Adjustability Air Pressure / Compression / Rebound Suspension Travel Front 310 mm Rear Suspension Wp Xact Monoshock with linkage Rear Suspension Adjustability Preload / Compression (High And Low) / Rebound Suspension Travel Rear 300 mm Triple Clamp Offset 22 mm DIMENSIONS Seat Height 960 mm Wheel Base 1,493 ± 10 mm Ground Clearance 343 mm Tank Capacity 7.0 L Weight (Without Fuel) 103.8 kg STANDARD ELECTRONICS Mapping Mellow/Aggressive Traction Control Yes Quickshifter Yes Launch Control Yes Roll-Over Sensor Yes Connectivity Unit Offroad (Cuo) Yes Gps/ Gnss Sensor YES CONNECTIVITY Virtual Garage GASGAS+ App Supension Feature Yes Engine Feature Yes Rider Feature Optional

2025 GASGAS Factory Edition MC 250F and MC 450 F Images