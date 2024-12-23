2025 GASGAS Factory Edition MC 250F and MC 450 F
GASGAS has released the details on their 2025 MC 250F and MC 450F Factory Editions that will be available in limited numbers from June 2025 at your nearest GASGAS dealer.
Thanks to some changes with their stateside racing activities, both bikes are now equipped with plenty of trick new parts and, of course, a livery inspired by what the newly formed Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing team will run in 2025.
Besides the new look, both Factory Editions benefit from a pretty tasty list of new Technical Accessories and aftermarket parts for 2025.
To complement the graphics, there’s a matching Factory Seat Cover, but beyond the cosmetics, the most significant changes boost overall performance and durability.
The FMF Factory 4.1 RCT Silencer is as good as it gets. In addition to looking the business with its blue-anodised titanium body and carbon fibre end cap, the silencer is super low in weight and lets the Factory Edition motors breathe easily for a noticeable increase in power throughout the rev range. To keep everything under control, there are top-notch BREMBO brake and clutch systems.
Then there’s the Factory Racing wheel set, which this time around features black anodised, CNC-machined hubs that, together with the black EXCEL rims, provide a perfect contrast against the vibrant red bodywork.
Finally, there are the PROTAPER handlebars that have a specific bend for maximum comfort, and they’re complete with a matching bar pad.
The Connectivity Unit Offroad and GPS sensor were so popular last year that it was a no-brainer to keep them on the Factory Edition bikes for 2025. To take advantage of multiple engine maps and suspension set-up suggestions to suit all kinds of racetracks, as well as being able to see the fastest line around any circuit, all you need to do is download the GASGAS+ app and pair your smartphone to your dirt bike.
For a full rundown of every Technical Accessory and aftermarket component fitted to each Factory Edition model, check out this extensive list…
- Connectivity Unit Offroad and GPS sensor allows for motor customization and provides analysis of every track session
- Map Select Switch allows for a mellow or aggressive map to be engaged and features buttons to activate the Quickshifter, Traction Control, and Launch Control
- Factory Racing wheel set
- CNC-machined triple clamps with two offset options
- Titanium FMF Factory 4.1 RCT Silencer
- DUNLOP GEOMAX MX34 tyres
- WP Factory Start Device
- Semi-floating Front Brake Disc
- Factory Racing Brake Disc Guard
- Factory Skid Plate
- Black PROTAPER aluminum handlebars and bar pad
- Soft, grey, ODI grips
- BREMBO brake and clutch systems
- Golden chain
- Black rear sprocket
- Number 51 decals included with every 450 model
The newly formed Rockstar Energy GASGAS Factory Racing team will contest the full SuperMotocross World Championship in 2025, which includes AMA Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SMX Finals.
Both the MC 250F Factory Edition and the MC 450F Factory Edition will be available in authorised GASGAS dealerships in limited numbers, from June 2025.
2025 GASGAS Factory Edition MC 250F Specifications
|2025 GASGAS Factory Edition MC 250F Specifications
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke
|Displacement
|249.92 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multi-Disc DS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics
|Transmission
|5 Gears
|Starter / Battery
|Electric Starter / Lithium Ion 12,8 V (2 Ah)
|Bore / Stroke
|81 / 48.5 Mm
|Compression Ratio
|14.5:1
|Fuel System
|Keihin EFI, Throttle Body 44 Mm
|Control
|4 V / DOHC With Finger Followers
|Lubrification
|Pressure Lubrication With 2 Oil Pumps
|Gear Ratios
|13:32 16:32 17:28 19:26 21:25
|Primary Ratio
|24:72
|Final Drive
|14:51
|Cooling
|Liquid Cooling
|Ignition / Engine Management
|Keihin Ems
|SUSPENSION
|Front Suspension
|WP XACT -USD (AER), Ø 48 mm
|Front Suspension Adjustability
|Air Pressure / Compression / Rebound
|Suspension Travel Front
|310 mm
|Rear Suspension
|WP XACT Monoshock with linkage
|Rear Suspension Adjustability
|Preload / Compression (High And Low) / Rebound
|Suspension Travel Rear
|300 mm
|Triple Clamp Offset
|22 mm
|DIMENSIONS
|Seat Height
|960 mm
|Wheel Base
|1,493 ± 10 mm
|Ground Clearance
|343 mm
|Tank Capacity
|7.0 L
|Weight (Without Fuel)
|102.0 kg
|STANDARD ELECTRONICS
|Mapping
|Mellow/Aggressive
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Quickshifter
|Yes
|Launch Control
|Yes
|Roll-Over Sensor
|Yes
|Connectivity Unit Offroad (Cuo)
|Yes
|Gps/ Gnss Sensor
|YES
|CONNECTIVITY
|Virtual Garage
|GASGAS+ App
|Supension Feature
|Yes
|Engine Feature
|Yes
|Rider Feature
|Optional
2025 GASGAS Factory Edition MC 450F Specifications
|2025 GASGAS Factory Edition MC 450F Specifications
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke
|Displacement
|449.9 cc
|Clutch
|Wet Multi-Disc DDS-Clutch, Brembo Hydraulics
|Transmission
|5 Gears
|Starter / Battery
|Electric Starter / Lithium Ion 12,8 V (2 Ah)
|Bore / Stroke
|95 / 63.4 Mm
|Compression Ratio
|13.6:1
|Fuel System
|Keihin EFI, Throttle Body 44 Mm
|Control
|4 V / SOHC With Rocker Levers
|Lubrification
|Pressure Lubrication With 2 Oil Pumps
|Gear Ratios
|14:28 16:26 18:24 21:24 22:21
|Primary Ratio
|29:72
|Final Drive
|13:51
|Cooling
|Liquid Cooling
|Ignition / Engine Management
|Keihin Ems
|SUSPENSION
|Front Suspension
|WP XACT – USD (AER), Ø 48 mm
|Front Suspension Adjustability
|Air Pressure / Compression / Rebound
|Suspension Travel Front
|310 mm
|Rear Suspension
|Wp Xact Monoshock with linkage
|Rear Suspension Adjustability
|Preload / Compression (High And Low) / Rebound
|Suspension Travel Rear
|300 mm
|Triple Clamp Offset
|22 mm
|DIMENSIONS
|Seat Height
|960 mm
|Wheel Base
|1,493 ± 10 mm
|Ground Clearance
|343 mm
|Tank Capacity
|7.0 L
|Weight (Without Fuel)
|103.8 kg
|STANDARD ELECTRONICS
|Mapping
|Mellow/Aggressive
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Quickshifter
|Yes
|Launch Control
|Yes
|Roll-Over Sensor
|Yes
|Connectivity Unit Offroad (Cuo)
|Yes
|Gps/ Gnss Sensor
|YES
|CONNECTIVITY
|Virtual Garage
|GASGAS+ App
|Supension Feature
|Yes
|Engine Feature
|Yes
|Rider Feature
|Optional