2025 Custom Kings Competition Winner

Over the past 8 weeks, we have followed Harley-Davidson owners as they went head-to-head, across four powerplant-themed rounds of the Custom Kings competition with entrants from Australia and New Zealand.

Each round focusing on a different generation of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles, celebrating our rich history and custom motorcycle culture here in Australia and New Zealand.

Each round saw the public vote for their favourite bike, with a staggering amount of votes in each round and 4 unanimous finalists.

The 2025 competition had a huge amount of new bikes that hadn’t been entered into previous years competitions, from garage built to professional shop and dealer built bikes.

With well over 10,000 votes, combined with quality of the submissions for the competition itself, it highlights the outstanding passion for the brand and the love for a customised Harley-Davidson!

It was exciting to follow the rounds across the past few months however there can only be one winner;

Overall Winner: John Cage – 1988 Twin Cam conversion FXR

Category Winners:

Round 1 (Vintage/Pre-Evolution) Sean Connolly – FX Shovelhead

Round 2 (Evolution) Mark Herbert – 1990 Fat Boy

Round 3 (Twin Cam) John Cage – 1988 FXR (TC Conversion)

Round 4 (Milwaukee Eight) Dave White – 2018 Breakout

Head back to https://biketorques.com.au/custom-kings-2025/ to review all of the great customer builds through the competition.