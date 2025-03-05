2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR

The King of the Baggers racing series has been a big success that was always going to spawn developments that would work their way into the Baggers that regular people can buy and ride. The stunning result unveiled this week in America, on the eve of Daytona, is the most desirable factory Harley-Davidson ever made. Meet the 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR.

Can you buy it in Australia? Sadly, it is not, well, not through official channels anyway, but I am sure someone will find a way to get one of the 131 machines that will be made, shipped to Australia; even at the sticker price of $110,000 USD, someone will find a way…

The striking graphic design is inspired by the livery created for the 2025 Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Team King of the Baggers machines. In select areas of the bodywork, the dark carbon fibre weave pattern is revealed under a clear coat finish.

A white “Screamin’ Eagle” graphic flows from the fuel tank to the fairing sides. The engine is finished in Hog Black with Racing Orange highlights on the lifter tubes and rocker boxes. Wheels are finished in Gloss Black with red “CVO RR” laser etched in the rim of the front wheel.

Rated at 153 peak horsepower (114 kW) at 5750 RPM and 150 lb. ft. (204 Nm) peak torque at 4750 RPM, the new Screamin’ Eagle 131 V-Twin engine is the most-powerful Milwaukee-Eight variant ever offered factory-installed in a production Harley-Davidson model. The 131 cubic inch (2147cc) engine is the same displacement as that of the engines powering the Harley-Davidson Factory Team competition Road Glide motorcycles.

Assembled by Harley-Davidson with Screamin’ Eagle Stage IV components, the engine is tuned to produce abundant torque at low RPM with a camshaft profile and high-volume intake designed to carry that torque through a broad powerband, with redline elevated to a 6500 RPM. The Screamin’ Eagle 131 engine is exclusive to the CVO Road Glide RR model.

It sports Screamin’ Eagle Stage IV CNC ported cylinder heads feature fully CNC machined combustion chambers and ports. Intake (42mm) and exhaust (34mm) valves are 2mm larger than standard for enhanced flow. Exhaust valves are fatigue-resistant Inconel. Multi-angle valve seats are fully blended to the ports and combustion chamber. The cylinder heads are liquid-cooled.

High-performance SE8-550 Camshaft with 0.550-inch valve lift offers increased flow at high RPM for maximum horsepower.

A new race-inspired intake features a 68 mm throttle body and a matching aluminium intake manifold contribute to increased power output. The manifold is CNC machined to precisely match the intake ports for the smoothest possible air flow and shaped to minimise weight and to offer extra rider leg clearance. The engine breathes through a washable Screamin’ Eagle High Flow air filter.

These Screamin’ Eagle internal components contribute to durability under extreme duty: Screamin’ Eagle high-capacity valve lifters, Screamin’ Eagle high-performance valve springs, Screamin’ Eagle high-capacity inner camshaft bearing, and a Screamin’ Eagle high volume oil pump. The 6.8 grams/second fuel injectors ensure adequate fuel flow at high RPM.

A 30-tooth (30T) output sprocket provides a lower final drive ratio than the standard Road Glide model 32-tooth sprocket (2.27:1 with 30T vs. 2.13:1 with 32T) to boost acceleration performance in every gear.

The new Billet Clutch Basket designed by Harley-Davidson Factory Racing is machined from U.S.-sourced high-strength 7075 aluminium with a MIL-SPEC anodised finish. It is designed with precision tolerances to reduce wear and lost motion from friction disk chatter.

New billet aluminium powertrain covers reduce weight and have the same machined finish as covers on the H-D Factory Race Team race bikes. The primary cover is shaped to provide additional lean angle and features added cooling fins.

The new Akrapovič designed for Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Full Titanium Exhaust features lightweight titanium 2-into-1 header pipes, carbon-fibre exhaust shields and titanium muffler shells with carbon-fibre end caps. This exhaust system is more than 10 pounds lighter than a standard Milwaukee-Eight exhaust.

A new Screamin’ Eagle Racing King 6 Transmission has been battle-tested on Factory Race Team motorcycles and engineered for smooth shifting performance and durability. Key features include modified back-cut angles on the shift dogs to improve gear engagement and gears and shafts shot peened for strength.

High-Performance Suspension

Inverted 43mm Öhlins FGR 253 Hypersport Superbike forks were developed in partnership between Öhlins and Harley-Davidson Factory Racing to offer no-compromise front suspension performance for confidence-inspiring handling. Rebound/compression damping is adjustable along with pre-load. Micro-polished inner tubes reduce friction for smooth performance, while pressurised TTX25 cartridge technology maintains damping at higher frequency to improve control, noticed by the rider as improved tyre contact feel. Billet aluminium triple clamps are designed to maximise the performance of the Öhlins FGR 253 fork.

Dual outboard Screamin’ Eagle Öhlins Remote Reservoir shock absorbers feature the same technology developed for the race-prepared Harley-Davidson Factory Racing Road Glide bikes. Rebound/compression damping is adjustable along with pre-load. Total shock length of 14 inches (375 mm) is adjustable on the rear eye +8/-2 mm. Remote reservoirs exposed between the rear fender and each saddlebag keep the shock oil and gas separated to maintain shock performance under demanding conditions.

Front and rear suspension is designed to raise the motorcycle ride height by 2 inches which contributes to an increase in lean angle to facilitate aggressive cornering. Lean angle is 36 degrees right and 35 degrees left, an increase of 3 degrees left and right compared to the CVO Road Glide ST model.

A new billet aluminium swing-arm designed for Harley-Davidson Factory Team race motorcycles using advanced computer-aided engineering techniques including topology optimisation is 10 per cent stiffer and 10 per cent lighter than the steel Road Glide model swing-arm to contribute to precise handling in dynamic situations. The swing-arm is CNC machined from a 220-pound billet of 6061 aluminium to a state-of-the-art 18-pound performance part.

Premium Braking Components

Brembo GP4-RX CNC front calipers combine unrivaled stability with impressive braking performance. The two-piece calipers are machined from a solid block of billet aluminium, delivering outstanding strength and tighter machining tolerances. Brake pads slide within the caliper body on special guides machined directly into the caliper body, eliminating pad pins. The GP4-RX features a nickel-plated finish adapted from MotoGP which enables enhanced heat dissipation. The hydraulic system has been painstakingly optimised with four 32 mm-diameter pistons for increased braking power, consistent performance and optimized feel. The front brake hand lever is adjustable for reach to best match rider hand size or preference.

Brembo T-Drive front rotors have the same fixing concepts used by the Harley-Davidson Factory Race Team motorcycles. Brembo’s patented T-drive system was developed for the highest level of racing at WorldSBK and utilise a fully floating action in both radial and axial directions to transfer torque more efficiently between the contact area of the rotor and carrier and optimised weight reduction. These revolutionary 320 mm rotors have an increased thickness (5.5 mm) and a premium stainless steel braking surface.

The single rear brake features a four-piston Brembo caliper. The rear brake rotor diameter is 300mm.

Weight Reduction

Through the use of alternate materials and emphasizing performance features the CVO Road Glide RR model has an as shipped weight of 340 kg, more than 20 kg less that the CVO Road Glide ST model.

Rider Safety Enhancements

The CVO Road Glide RR model is equipped with Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson, a collection of technologies designed to enhance rider confidence during unexpected situations or adverse road conditions. Rider Safety Enhancements are designed to match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking. The systems are electronic and utilise the latest chassis control, electronic brake control and powertrain technology. The elements of Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson include:

Cornering Electronically Linked Brakes (C-ELB)

Cornering ABS (C-ABS)

Cornering Traction Control (C-TCS) with modes

Cornering Drag Torque Slip Control (C-DSCS)

Vehicle Hold Control (VHC)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring (TPMS)

Ride Modes

The CVO Road Glide RR model features selectable Ride Modes that electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle and the level of technology intervention. Each Ride Mode consists of a specific combination of power delivery, engine braking, Cornering Antilock Braking System (C-ABS) and Cornering Traction Control System (C-TCS) settings. The rider may use the hand control MODE button to change the active ride mode while riding the motorcycle or when stopped. A unique icon for each mode appears on the display when that mode has been selected.

Road Mode: Intended for daily use, Road Mode delivers balanced performance. This mode offers less-aggressive throttle response and less mid-range engine power than Sport Mode, with a balanced level of C-ABS and C-TCS intervention.

Sport Mode: In Sport Mode the rider can experience the full performance potential of the motorcycle in a direct and precise manner, with full power and the quickest throttle response. C-TCS is set to a lower level of intervention, and engine braking is increased.

Rain Mode: This mode is designed to give the rider greater confidence when riding in the rain or when traction is otherwise compromised. Throttle response and power output are programmed to significantly restrain the rate of acceleration, engine braking is limited, and the highest levels of C-ABS and C-TCS intervention are selected.

Four Custom Modes: Within each Custom Mode the customer may use the touch screen to select their combined preference of engine torque delivery characteristics, engine braking, throttle response, and C-TCS and C-ABS intervention, within specific ranges.

Track Mode: Designed specifically for “track day” riding on a dry track/closed course, this mode was developed with input from Harley-Davidson Factory Team racer Kyle Wyman with the desired throttle mapping for best feel of torque delivery in a racetrack environment. This gives the rider smooth, repeatable throttle response on corner exits. Full power performance is on tap. Rear-to-front electronically linked braking is disabled to allow independent rear trail braking capability and consistent front lever feel. C-ABS and C-TCS intervention are set to a reduced level of intervention to allow greater rider control.

Track Plus Mode: This mode is intended for experienced riders who want maximum control on a dry track/closed course with benefits of Rider Safety Enhancements working in the background. In addition to the specially tuned power delivery of Track Mode, Track Plus Mode disables electronically linked braking entirely, giving full independent control of both brakes to the rider. The C-ABS setting has an even further reduced level of intervention which permits a significantly higher level of rear wheel slip under braking or aggressive downshifts to further enhance rider control in a track setting. The C-TCS intervention is set to its lowest level to maximize both straight line and cornering acceleration and put control in the rider’s throttle hand.

Performance Ergonomics

New mid-mount foot controls replace footboards to maintain the increased lean angle achieved by elevating the ride height. Pegs are positioned to optimise the rider triangle and to make shifting and braking more efficient during dynamic riding. Foot pegs and controls are machined from billet aluminum to reduce weight and provide race-ready style.

A new race-inspired solo seat places the rider in an athletic riding position, enhances vehicle control by optimizing rider center of mass and improves the rider triangle related to the mid-controls. The seating position is elevated by approximately 1 inch to facilitate a comfortable rider triangle distance to the mid-mount foot controls. A raised rear bolster helps hold the rider in position during aggressive riding. The padded pommel on the rear of the fuel tank is a racing-derived feature which allows the rider to brace their inner thigh under hard braking and support themselves while using body position to enhance cornering control. Laden seat height is 28.9 in. (735 mm) which is 2.3 inches higher than the Road Glide model.

Moto style bars and 6-inch risers put the rider in a more upright position compared to the Road Glide model. The riser is 2.2 inches taller than the Road Glide riser, while the Moto Bar handlebar has a much flatter bend than the Road Glide handlebar.

High-Performance Audio

The CVO Road Glide RR model debuts a new premium, high-performance Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage III audio system. Two fairing-mounted Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate Stage III 3-way, 6.5-inch speakers are rated for 250 watts RMS power handling per speaker. The system is powered by a Harley-Davidson Audio powered by Rockford Fosgate 4-channel, 500-watt RMS amplifier. The speakers feature Racing Orange Stage III trim rings and grille inserts.

Additional Features

The aggressive and aerodynamic Road Glide model fairing incorporates a brilliant LED headlamp and LED signature lighting with turn signal lamps seamlessly integrated within the outer portions of the signature lighting, eliminating separate signals for a cleaner over-all look. The inner fairing incorporates left and right-side media storage compartments, each sized to hold most current mobile phones in a case. The right compartment is equipped with a USB-C connection point.

A 5-inch dark smoke Wind Splitter windshield offers the ideal combination of effective airflow management and performance styling.

A suite of infotainment technology, powered by the exclusive Skyline OS, is presented on a 12.3-inch (diagonal measurement) touchscreen display. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enable wireless connection to a rider’s device or headset for wireless Apple CarPlay and to provide live services such as traffic, weather and map updates. Embedded navigation is factory-activated. The CVO Road Glide RR ships with a single wireless headset. Over The Air (OTA) software updates may be downloaded through the Skyline OS when the system is connected to a Wi-Fi network. Hard-shell saddlebags offer 2.42 cubic feet of lockable luggage capacity.

2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR Video