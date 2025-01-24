2025 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Ultra

The Street Glide has long been a popular cornerstone of Harley-Davidson’s Touring lineup, but it has traditionally been a bike best suited for solo adventures.

While some Street Glide models over the years have included what could loosely be called a pillion seat, it’s often been more of a torture device for passengers—better utilised as a convenient spot to strap down a swag or similar gear. Some Street Glide owners, hoping to avoid their pillions plotting revenge mid-ride, resorted to modifying their bikes by raiding Harley’s Parts & Accessories catalogue for more comfortable seats from other models in the Touring range. However, for the 2025 model year, that won’t be necessary, thanks to the introduction of the new Street Glide Ultra model.

The new Street Glide Ultra doesn’t only get much more sumptuous for the pillion but the riders also benefits from the new seat and a screen that is 100 mm higher than the standard Street Glid,e along with larger fork-mounted air deflectors, fairing skirt and lowers that promises better protection from the elements.

Regular Street Glides have always had slim hard panniers, but the Street Glide Ultra benefits from the cavernous top-box that looks to have been poached from the Ultra Classic Electra Glide, complete with its passenger back-rest. The Street Glide Ultra also scores a set of guards that wrap around the front of the panniers.

Motivating the Street Glide Ultra, and the entire 2025 Harley Touring line-up, is the 1923 cc inch Milwaukee-Eight that musters an impressive 176 Nm of torque at 3250 rpm. It is an engine entirely fit for purpose in a cruiser with abundant grunt everywhere.

Gone now for a couple of years has been the expansive array of analogue gauges that were customary to the Street Glide and in its place is a massive 312 mm wide TFT screen with Harley’s market-leading Skyline OS that features inbuilt navigation along with a comprehensive infotainment suite that includes wireless Apple CarPlay. I do miss the hot-rod look of the analogue gauges, but at least the TFT it has been replaced with and its operating system is the best in the business.

The Street Glide, like all of the Harley Touring line-up, has the full suite of electronic aids that includes linked ABS, Traction Control, Engine Brake Control, Hill Hold Control, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring.

Harley tells us that it is available now in H-D dealerships across the country from $48,750 Ride Away.

Check out my review on the 2024 Street Glide here.

2025 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Ultra Specifications