Australian Motorcycle Industry News

New Honda president and CEO set to drive electrification and innovation in Australia

Honda Australia today announced the appointment of Mr. Jay Joseph as its new President and CEO, effective April 1, 2025. Mr. Joseph will oversee the strategic direction and operations of Honda’s diverse portfolio in Australia, encompassing the Automotive, Motorcycles, Power Equipment and Marine divisions.

Mr. Joseph brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success from his 27- year tenure at American Honda Motor Co., Inc., (AHM). His career spans across various critical functions, including Product Planning, regulatory compliance, Sales, Marketing and, most recently, leading Honda’s efforts in next-generation technologies.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Joseph began his career with the business in Acura Public Relations and Product Planning before transitioning to the Product Regulatory Office, where he focused on product safety and regulatory compliance. He then moved into Automobile Sales, overseeing dealer communication, training, and technology.

Returning to Auto Operations, Mr. Joseph led Product Planning, Market Research, and Vehicle Quality Assurance, ensuring the customer’s voice was central to product development. More recently, he served as Vice President of Marketing & CX, managing marketing, public relations, and customer experience initiatives for both Honda and Acura, before leading the Connected, Automated, Shared, Electrified (CASE) & Energy business unit, spearheading Honda’s efforts in electrification and new energy solutions.

“I am incredibly excited to understand and engage with the Australian consumer and work with our Honda Centres,” said Mr. Joseph

“Australia presents an opportunity for growth and innovation, and I’m honoured to lead the business into the future of electrification, while building on Honda’s 76-year legacy of engineering innovation and customer satisfaction.”

Mr Yoshitaka Okamoto, the current President of Honda Australia, will assume a new leadership position within Honda in the motorsports division in Japan, effective April 2025.