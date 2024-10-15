2025 Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

Honda’s new CB1000 Hornet SP will arrive in Australia at some point during the first quarter of 2025 at a price yet to be announced. It will only be available in Matte Ballistic Black Metallic.

Powering the new generation Hornet is a four-cylinder Fireblade-derived engine that musters 155 ponies at 11,000 rpm.

The engine harks from the 2017 update to the Fireblade with altered internal gear ratios more suitable for street use.

2025 Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Features at a glance

CBR1000RR derived four-cylinder engine with Throttle By Wire and power/torque boost compared to

standard via RC exhaust valve Smooth mid-range delivery and harder-hitting top-end response

Revised gear ratios for acceleration, assist/slipper clutch control

Adjustable quick-shifter standard fit

Three default rider modes plus two USER custom options

Three levels of Power and Engine Brake

Four levels Honda Selectable Torque Control and Wheelie Control

New steel twin-spar frame moves weight forward, with high torsional rigidity to improve handling agility

Fully adjustable 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD forks

Öhlins rear shock operating through Pro-Link

Four-piston, radial-mount Brembo Stylema brake callipers and floating discs

120/70-ZR17 and 180/55-ZR17 front and rear tyres

Twin LED projectors lead stripped-back style and Hornet signature fuel tank

5-inch TFT screen with full smartphone connectivity

Honda’s Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) integrated

While I was a big fan of the previous CB1000R in almost every regard, I did find the rear shock below par. No such worries this time around, with Honda Australia only bringing in the SP variant of the renamed CB1000 Hornet that boasts a fully-adjustable Ohlins TTX36 at the rear.

Up front, Showa provides the fully-adjustable big-piston forks, while Brembo supplies the radial Stylema four-piston calipers which are activated by a radial master-cylinder.

The frame is a new one-piece steel twin-spar unit designed to give the Hornet a slim girth through the middle and provide a 50.9 per cent weight balance towards the front end. Seat height is 809 mm.

A two-way quick-shifter is standard along with a USB port and the regular gamut of electronic safety aids.

The five-inch TFT screen includes smartphone connectivity via Honda RoadSync.

Three default riding modes have preset combinations of Power, Engine Brake and HSTC (with integrated Wheelie Control) settings, plus two USER options that allow the rider to choose their own preferred mix of settings. Selection is managed via the left handlebar and TFT screen. There are three levels of Engine Power (P) and Engine Brake (EB), and four levels of Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) available; HSTC can also be switched off.

2025 Honda CB1000 Hornet SP Specifications