2025 Honda CRF250R Review

Motorcycle Test by Aaron Clifton – Image by RbMotoLens

Honda listened carefully to the feedback it received on its previous models. Instead of trying to re-invent the bike, it improved it by keeping what needed to be kept and changing what its customers felt needed to be changed.

So, the 2025 CRF250 engine remains almost identical to previous models, apart from a revised, more rigid crankshaft and a new air box, which provides a straighter, more direct air passage. The redesigned airbox also moves more air through it than the previous model, improving throttle control and increasing top-end power.

To complement changes made to the intake, Honda has revised the exhaust system. It’s now straighter, smoother, and lighter, improving torque and acceleration.

There have also been changes made to the ECU maps, but they’re minor changes to simply smooth out the delivery and maintain strong power all the way through the rev range.

To control the engine maps on the handlebar, it has the same three-button switch-block as the CRF450, with three maps – standard, smooth, and aggressive, as well as traction, and launch control.

When talking about 250 cc machines in general, its widely understood these smaller engines rev hard by nature. The challenge, however, is moving the power produced high in the RPM range, down lower, to give the bike a more tractable or rideable feel.

We were at Ride Park Vic for this launch, and the track has steep elevation changes and big jumps. When I saw the track on Tuesday morning, my first thoughts were, that I would be working a 250 quite hard around this track, given the moderately heavy soil and steep elevation changes. But, if you intend to put a 250 cc motocross bike through its paces, this is the place to do it.

On track the engine felt exactly as Honda said it would, and even exceeded my expectations.

This engine delivers strong power right off the bottom and sacrificed nothing at the top-end of the rev range.

Out of the slower second-gear corners at the bottom of steep hills, the bike pulled like a freight train all the way to top gear. The very next lap, out of the same corner, I tried third gear just to see if the CRF250 would pull it, and it didn’t disappoint. No flat spots in the power curve, and no signing off at the top end. A most noteworthy improvement over the previous models.

The frame is what received most of the changes for 2025. The engineers at Honda used 70 per cent new components in the 2025 frame, resulting in an eight per cent increase in torsional rigidity, a five per cent increase in lateral rigidity, and a four per cent increase in vertical torsional rigidity.

There are also new sub-frame mounting points to increase lateral rigidity further and prevent energy transfer from the rear to the front of the bike. And if I am honest, this seemed like a strange thing to change on a Honda, given that most complaints on the previous models were that it felt too rigid. Personally, I described this feeling on previous models as “twitchy” or “unsettled” under loads like hard braking.

So that being the case, why go and add rigidity?

Well, it turns out Honda engineers know better than we do. They concluded the frame, was not too rigid, rather it had too much flex in the wrong places.

The frame on the previous model, with flex patterns not quite right, would bind up energy like a spring, until of course it released that energy somewhere or somehow. A sudden transfer or unloading of energy through the frame, would result in that unsettled feeling often described as “harshness.”

Changing the frame in order to add rigidity, reduces that energy transfer and directs it through the suspension, exactly where it should go.

The suspension components have been revised to complement the changes made to the frame.

The triple clamps, outer fork tubes, and front axle have also been revised.

The forks have new springs, valving, seals, and oil, with the aim of eliminating harsh feedback and creating a consistent feel all the way through the stroke.

The rear shock also features a new spring, reservoir, and shaft to match the updated forks.

The rear shock linkage has been updated to a single unit, with the goal of improving tracking stability and decreasing pitching, while also improving bottoming resistance.

The 2025 frame and suspension package were a clear and impressive improvement for the Honda. The cornering ability of the 2025 CRF250R is outstanding, the pitching and unsettled feelings of the past, seem to be gone. This bike has the ability to enter corners fast, while remaining stable and compliant. I was able to put the CRF250R exactly where I wanted it, on corner entry, mid and exit, this bike is stable, planted, and able to carry staggering speed through the turn.

The current changes to the frame and suspension package, does mean that suspension settings are sensitive to change. I rode the bike on two different tracks, one softer and loamy, one hard-packed. The handling on the loamy track with standard setting’s was great, those same settings on the hard-packed track, felt slightly unstable and difficult to maintain traction.

It took two clicks both front and rear on compression and rebound to start to free up the suspension travel and give the bike back the compliant, settled feeling it had on the loamy track. To get the most out of it every ride, you need to be able and willing to adjust the compression and rebound settings to suit conditions. This is by no means a bad thing, as it does make a considerable difference to the bike.

The front brake caliper received an updated piston and seals to keep a consistent feel and performance all the way through the moto. In my personal experience, Honda has always provided great brakes, and 2025 is no different; a solid feel at the lever and strong, progressive braking power on the track.

The clutch is cable-operated and consists of nine plates, designed to maximise the amount of friction material, and minimise the load on each individual plate. Like most people, I first walk up to a bike, have a glance, then flick the levers. When I pulled the clutch in, it felt like a hydraulic clutch. Smooth, light, and consistent, and on track it had a nice positive engagement as you would expect in a bike of this calibre.

Driving the CRF250R is a five-speed gear box. Honda got the gearing ratio dead right. First and second gear, felt noticeably longer than most other 250cc machines, coupled with the latest improvements to the engine that meant I wasn’t dancing on the gear stick as much as I would on its competitors. At no point was the engine labouring or over revving, asking me to shift, so you can hold the gears longer.

The new 2025 CRF250R will really take some ground in the 250cc category. It’s a complete package, a strong engine that is complemented by a great gear box and gearing ratio.

The cornering and handling capabilities, take this bike to another level. It’s agile yet planted and compliant, and an absolute pleasure to ride.

All of this on top of the reliability Honda is known for makes the 2025 CRF250 is a worthy competitor in its class. The 2025 CRF250R is priced at $13,799, plus any delivery charges, and is available in dealers now.

2025 Honda CRF250R Specifications

2025 Honda CRF250R Specifications Type 249.4cc Liquid-cooled 4-stroke single cylinder DOHC Bore & Stroke 79 mm x 50.9 mm Compression Ratio 13.9:1 Oil Capacity 1.25L Carburation Fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 6.3L Starter Electric Clutch Type Wet multi-plate Transmission Type Constant-mesh Final Drive Chain Type Aluminium twin tube Dimensions (L´W´H) 2,179 x 827 x 1,262mm Wheelbase 1,483mm Caster Angle 28°24’ Trail 117mm Seat Height 955mm Ground Clearance 330mm Kerb Weight 102kg (107kg wet) (CRF250RWE 103kg 107kg wet) Type Front 49mm Showa (Hitachi Astemo, Ltd) coil-spring USD fork.310mm stroke Type Rear Showa (Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.) Mono shock with Honda Pro-Link 308mm axle travel Type Front 21 x 1.6in Aluminium spoke nipple Type Rear 19 x 1.85 Aluminium spoke nipple(CRF250R) – 19 x 2.15in Aluminium spoke nipple (CRF250RWE) Tyres Front 80/100-21 PIRELLI MX32 MIDSOFT(CRF250R) Tyres Rear 100/90-19 PIRELLI MX32 MIDSOFT(CRF250R) Front Brake 260 mm hydraulic wave disc Rear Brake 240 mm hydraulic wave disc RRP $13,799 plus pre delivery

2025 Honda CRF250R Images