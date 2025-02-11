2025 Honda Gold Wing

Honda’s Gold Wing has long stood as the pinnacle of motorcycling luxury, a legacy that continues as the iconic touring bike celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Over the past half-century, the Gold Wing platform has evolved significantly, yet it has remained true to its core mission: delivering a comfortable and enjoyable long-distance riding experience.

For the 2025 model year, the Gold Wing adds wireless compatibility to its Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems.

However, most updates focus on aesthetics, with distinctive anniversary colours and commemorative badges designed to honour this special milestone.

Five decades since inception the 50th Anniversary Gold Wing Tour is here for the 2025 model year. It is available in two stunning paint options with commemorative 50th-anniversary detailing, along with a special limited-edition ‘half-and-half’ model that pairs both the original and latest versions side by side.

Key features include a double-wishbone front suspension and the legendary flat six-cylinder engine. The bike comes equipped with advanced technology such as a seven-speed DCT, a seven-inch TFT screen, gyrocompass navigation, an electric adjustable windscreen, Smart Key operation, four riding modes, HSTC, and Hill Start Assist.

Updates for the 2025 model focus on rider and passenger convenience, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, improved Bluetooth intercom functionality, upgraded speaker output, and full compliance with EURO5+ emissions standards.

The 2025 Honda Gold Wing and even further up-spec Gold Wing Tour models are expected to arrive in Australia in the second quarter of 2025. Pricing has yet to be disclosed.

2025 Honda Gold Wing Specifications

Specifications Engine Type Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24 valve SOHC flat-6 Engine Displacement 1,833 cc Bore x Stroke (mm) 73 mm x 73 mm Compression Ratio 10.5:1 Max. Power Output 125 hp (93 kW) at 5,500 rpm Max. Torque 170 Nm at 4,500 rpm Oil Capacity 5.6 L Starter Integrated Starter Generator system Carburation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 21 L CO2 Emissions WMTC 124 g/km Fuel Consumption 5.4 L Battery Capacity 12V 21.Ah (20HR) Clutch Type 2x Wet Multiplate Clutch Transmission Type 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission with forward and reverse assist Final Drive Enclosed shaft Frame Type Aluminium die-cast, twin tube Dimensions (L´W´H) 2,475 mm x 905 mm x 1,340 mm Wheelbase 1,695 mm Caster Angle 30.5° Trail 109 mm Seat Height 745 mm Ground Clearance 130 mm Kerb Weight 373 kg Turning radius 3.4 m Suspension Front Double Wishbone Suspension Rear Pro Link Wheels Front 18M/C x MT3.50 Wheels Rear 16M/C x MT6.00 Tyres Front 130/70R18 M/C 63H Tyres Rear 200/55R16 M/C 77H ABS Type Electronically-controlled combined ABS system Brakes Front 320mm x 4.5mm dual hydraulic disc with 6-piston calliper, floating rotors and sintered metal pads Brakes Rear 316mm x 11mm ventilated disc with 3-piston calliper and sintered metal pads Instruments 7-inch TFT display Headlight LED Taillight LED Connectivity Bluetooth Audio and Apple CarPlay / Android Auto Wireless USB Yes 12V Socket Optional Auto Winker Cancel Yes Security System HISS Cruise Control Yes Riding mode Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain HSTC Yes Additional Features Electronically-adjustable screen, Idling Stop, Smart Key, Tyre Pressure Control, heated grips, Hill Start Assist Available Q2 2025

2025 Honda Gold Wing Images