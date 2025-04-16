2025 Isle of Man TT

Entry Lists

We brought you the 2025 Supersport TT entry list earlier this week, but now we can reveal the top twenty starters for the Senior, Superbike, Superstock and SuperTwin TTs, along with the top ten seeded outfits that will race the two Sidecar TT races.

For the RST X D30 Superbike, RL360/Opul Superstock and Milwaukee Senior TT Races and for the third time in four years, John McGuinness MBE will lead the field away at number one, the Honda Racing UK rider enjoying a profitable 2024 with fifth, sixth and seventh place finishes. In a TT career now spanning almost thirty years, the Superbike TT will be the 23-time winner’s 112th TT start.

Moving up the order to number two this year is David Johnson (Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki), the Australian hoping for a trouble-free campaign in 2025.

Next to go is one of the pre-event favourites, Dean Harrison. Starting at number 3, and one of only four riders to lap at more than 135 mph, a second successive year with Honda Racing UK should see him closer to the top spot.

He’s followed by regular top six finisher Jamie Coward; the Yorkshire rider has switched to the KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stewart BMW this time around, which he hopes will propel him to a podium finish.

James Hillier will again take the number five spot, before the turn of the most successful rider in TT history, Michael Dunlop.

With 29 wins now to his name, Dunlop is speculated to switch to BMW power for 2025 as he aims to repeat his Superbike race win of two years ago. Dunlop is racing the opening round of the 2025 FIM Endurance World Championship this weekend at the Le Mans 24 Heures Motos on a BMW M 1000 RR on Dunlops in the Formula EWC category for Team LRP Poland. Will he be able to crack 30 TT wins this year…?

For the first time in his career, Josh Brookes starts a third successive TT campaign and he’s again at number seven, this time on the Jackson Racing powered by Prosper2 Honda and ten seconds later, it’s Davey Todd’s turn to head down Glencrutchery Road.

Victor in last year’s Superstock and Senior races, Todd will fancy his chances of repeat performances in 2025, now on board the 8TEN Racing BMW, and following him will be another BMW rider, Mike Browne (MLav Racing) seeded in the top ten for the first time.

Starting at number ten, as he has done each year since 2017, will be Peter Hickman (8Ten Racing BMW), winner of seven of the last ten 1000cc races. That form will again make him one of the strong favourites for honours in 2025.

A fourth BMW goes at number 11, the first time Conor Cummins (Burrows Engineering / RK Racing) has ridden for the German manufacturer and there’s another BMW behind him, this time in the hands of 16-time winner Ian Hutchinson on the second MLav Racing machine.

Dominic Herbertson takes number 13 this year and then, at number 14, it’s Craig Neve on the sole Bathams AJN Racing machine in the 1000cc races. Another ‘130 MPH Club’ member will get his race underway next as Rob Hodson (SMT Racing) again takes the number 15 plate.

James Hind (North Lincs Components Honda) is a seeded rider for the first time in the 1000cc races, starting at number 16, with top ten finisher for the last three years, Shaun Anderson, getting his race underway ten seconds later. He’ll again ride the Team Classic Suzuki in the Superbike and Senior races, switching to the KH Hire Honda for the two Superstock encounters.

The final seeded positions are taken by Phil Crowe (Handtrans / Nigel Appleyard / AgriWash UK BMW), Nathan Harrison (H&H Motorcycles Honda) and Paul Jordan on the second Jackson Racing powered by Propser2 Honda.

2025 1000cc TT Seeded Top 20

John McGuinness | Honda Racing UK | Honda David Johnson | Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki | Kawasaki Dean Harrison | Honda Racing UK | Honda Jamie Coward | KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stewart | BMW James Hillier | TBC Michael Dunlop | Hawk Racing / MD Racing Josh Brookes | Jackson Racing powered by Prosper2 | Honda Davey Todd | 8TEN Racing | BMW Mike Browne | MLav Racing | BMW Peter Hickman | 8TEN Racing | BMW Conor Cummins | Burrows Engineering / RK Racing | BMW Ian Hutchinson | MLav Racing | BMW Dominic Herbertson | TBC Craig Neve | Bathams AJN Racing | Honda Rob Hodson | SMT Racing | Honda James Hind | North Lincs Components | Honda Shaun Anderson | Team Classic Suzuki | Suzuki Philip Crowe | Handtrans / Nigel Appleyard / AgriWash UK | BMW Nathan Harrison | H&H Motorcycles | Honda Paul Jordan | Jackson Racing powered by Prosper2 | Honda

Top-20 Supertwin TT starters

The top 20 seeded riders have ALSO been revealed for the Supertwin races at the 2025 Isle of Man TT Races, taking place on Tuesday June 3 for the Metzeler Supertwin TT and the Entire Cover insurance Supertwin TT on Friday June 6.

As per 2024, Paul Jordan – third in 2022 – will again lead the field away, this time on the Jackson Racing powered by Prosper2 Aprilia. For the Preston-based team, it’s their first assault on the class in several years.

He leaves the line ten seconds ahead of another former podium finisher, Pierre-Yves Bian who, in 2023, became the first Frenchman to stand on a solo TT podium. His ride is to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Next to go is Michael Rutter, the seven-time TT winner focusing all his efforts on the Supertwin class this year. Winner in 2017, Rutter will be on board the Bathams AJN Racing Yamaha R7 as he searches for win number eight.

At number four is one of the pre-race favourites, Jamie Coward. Second in 2019, when he was just 1.3s behind Michael Dunlop, and third two years ago, Coward is the second fastest rider of all-time in the class and will again be pushing hard on the KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stewart Racing Kawasaki.

Following him, and at his highest ever TT start number, is former Manx Grand Prix winner Michael Evans. Riding the Dafabet Racing Kawasaki, he’ll be hoping for his best result although he’ll no doubt be expecting the rider at number six to soon come flying by – Michael Dunlop on the MD Racing Paton.

With five victories already in the class, including a brace twelve months ago, the all-time record winner has to start as the race favourite. He still holds the lap record as well, 122.750mph, which was set on his way to victory all the way back in 2018. If conditions are right, we should see that finally broken this year.

At number seven is Adam McLean, the Northern Irishman hoping to challenge for a podium finish on the Flitwick Motorcycles / SMV Yamaha and behind him is another potential race winner with Davey Todd lining up on the Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles Paton. It’ll be the first time the Batley-based team have contested the class, but they have all the knowledge and expertise to add another win to their already impressive haul.

Mike Browne, a podium finisher in both 2023 and 2024, will have his sights on the road set firmly on Todd as he looks to add a first place to the second and third place finishes already achieved, on the KMR Kawasaki. But he’ll also be well aware of the threat ten seconds behind him with Peter Hickman set to firmly challenge for the race wins on his Swan Racing by PHR Performance Yamaha.

Just outside the top ten, at numbers 11 and 12, are Joe Yeardsley (Scott Racing Motorcycles Aprilia) and Barry Furber (DC Motorcycles Newtown Yamaha) with both riders no doubt aiming for the top six whilst at number 13, like in all other classes, is Dominic Herbertson. Third and fourth last year, he’ll be aiming to better that on the Melbray Racing Paton.

Next to go complete a trio of Patons in the shape of Stefano Bonetti (VAS Engine Racing) at number 14 and Rob Hodson (SMT Racing) at 15, both riders looking to repeat their previous top six finishes, the duo having a best finish of fourth and fifth respectively.

AJ Venter’s strong 2024 performances, when he took ninth in race one, see him seeded for the first time, in any class, at number 16 and he’s followed by four of mainland Europe’s finest, three of them being former Manx Grand Prix winners, and all on board the rapid Paton.

2023 Junior MGP winner Victor Lopez is the first to go at number 17, the Spaniard riding for Team ILR & Martimotos. Following him is Andrea Majola, last year’s MGP winner stepping up to the TT for the first time on another VAS Engine Racing entry. Fellow Italians, Maurizio Bottalico (19, Team ILR / Frog Vehicle Developments) and 2022 MGP victor Francesco Curinga (20, Delmo Racing Team / Top Surface / TRT) complete the line up.

Supertwin TT Top 20

Paul Jordan | Jackson Racing powered by Prosper2 | Aprilia Pierre-Yves Bian | TBC Michael Rutter | Bathams AJN Racing | Yamaha Jamie Coward | KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stewart Racing | Kawasaki Michael Evans | Dafabet Racing | Kawasaki Michael Dunlop | MD Racing | Paton Adam McLean | Flitwick Motorcycles / SMV | Yamaha Davey Todd | Milenco By Padgett’s Motorcycles | Paton Mike Browne | KMR Kawasaki | Kawasaki Peter Hickman | Swan Racing by PHR Performance | Yamaha Joe Yeardsley | Scott Racing Motorcycles | Aprilia Barry Furber | DC Motorcycles Newtown | Yamaha Dominic Herbertson | Melbray Racing | Paton Stefano Bonetti | VAS Engine Racing | Paton Rob Hodson | SMT Racing | Paton Allann Venter | TH Racing / Hywel Griffiths | Kawasaki Victor Lopez | Team ILR & Martimotos | Paton Andrea Majola | VAS Engine Racing | Paton Maurizio Bottalico | Team ILR / Frog Vehicle Developments | Paton Francesco Curinga | Delmo Racing Team/Top Surface/TRT | Yamaha

Sidecar TT 2025

With the first of the solo classes already revealed for the 2025 Isle of Man TT Races, now the top 10 drivers and passengers for the two 3wheeling.media Sidecar Races have been announced.

However, unlike the other classes and races, and in a change to previous years, there are no seeds in the sidecar class. Instead, the starting order will be determined by qualifying position.

The fastest driver/passenger combination during qualifying will start first followed by the second and third quickest and so.

That will almost certainly bring strategy and intrigue into play. With no one wanting to follow or lead the other for fear of revealing any course secrets to the opposition, qualifying week for the sidecar class will be intriguing to say the least.

Who will show their hand and top the timesheets to lead the field away? And who will ‘sandbag’ their way through each session, preferring to start the three-lap races slightly further down the order?

As it is, it’s last year’s double race winners who take the number one plate, Ryan and Callum Crowe. The Manx siblings dominated proceedings twelve months ago, also setting their maiden 120mph+ lap of the Mountain Course and the duo will be aiming for a repeat performance on the Opul Solutions/Kelproperties LCR Honda.

At number two, it’s seven-time podium finishers Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley, again running the DDM Honda but this time under the AWB Engineering banner. Second in race one last year, they perhaps didn’t perform as well as they’d like so will be more fired up than ever to claim their maiden victory.

Number three is 14-time winner Ben Birchall on the Hager LCR Honda. Runner-up to the Crowes in the second encounter last time out, there’s further change for the current outright lap record holder with Patrick Rosney replacing the outgoing Kevin Rousseau in the chair as he looks to get back on top.

With Tim Reeves having been forced to withdraw recently, number four is now taken by Lee Crawford/Scott Hardie (Team ARC/SJH Bodyworks LCR Kawasaki). Sixth on debut in 2022 and fifth last year, the former British Champion will be firmly knocking on the door of the podium this time around.

With fourth and fifth last year, Lewis Blackstock has been rewarded with the number five plate but with regular passenger Rosney having moved on – the duo have contested the TT together since 2016 – he has a new passenger on board, 23-year-old newcomer Oscar Lawrence.

With TT stalwarts 17-time winner Dave Molyneux, John Holden and Conrad Harrison having retired and Alan Founds, like Reeves, missing this year, the top ten plate holders look a bit different in 2025 compared to recent years and last year’s best newcomers and 2022 and 2023 World Champions Todd Ellis/Emmanuelle Clement (Brookland Sand & Aggregates CES Yamaha) have been promoted up to number six.

Number seven is father and son duo and frequent top six finishers Steve and Matty Ramsden (Oliver’s Mount Racing LCR Honda) with numbers eight to ten taken by John Saunders/Vicky Cooke (Home Choice/Toutes Directions Ltd LCR Yamaha), Gary and Daryl Gibson (GDM Logistics & Fabrications LCR Suzuki) – the last named returning to passenger duties after two years as a driver – and big name newcomer Stephen Kershaw, the double British Champion and six-time Grand Prix winner Stephen Kershaw, the Scot partnered by Rhys Gibbons on the Express Tyres/Quattro Group LCR Honda.

3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Seeded Top 10

1. Ryan Crowe / Callum Crowe | Opul / Kelproperties | LCR Honda

2. Peter Founds / Jevan Walmsley | AWB Engineering | DDM Honda

3. Ben Birchall / Patrick Rosney | Hager / Wyckham Blackwell | LCR Honda

4. Lee Crawford / Scott Hardie | Team ARC / SJH Bodyworks | LCR Kawasaki

5. Lewis Blackstock / Oscar Lawrence* | Dave Holden Racing | LCR Yamaha

6. Todd Ellis / Emmanuelle Clement | Brookland Sand & Aggregates | CES Yamaha

7. Steve Ramsden / Mathew Ramsden | Oliver’s Mount Racing | LCR Honda

8. John Saunders / Vicky Cooke | HomeChoice / Toutes Directions Ltd | LCR Yamaha

9. Gary Gibson / Daryl Gibson | GDM Logistics & Fabrications | LCR Suzuki

10. Stephen Kershaw* / Rhys Gibbons | Express Tyres / Quattro Group | LCR Honda

*Newcomer