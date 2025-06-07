2025 IOMTT

SuperTwin TT Race Two

Michael Dunlop notched up TT win number 33 in Friday evening’s Entire cover insurance Supertwins TT at the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

It was the fourth victory of the week for Dunlop, which means the 36-year-old has now scored no less than five quadruples over the course of his career. Three of those have come back-to-back since 2023. This one, however, will be remembered as ‘The Italian job’ for Michael has scored a double apiece for Ducati and Paton in 2025. The question now is, can he equal Ian Hutchinson’s five-timer from 2010 in tomorrow’s Senior?

The race itself was a relatively uneventful affair in terms of the battle for the victory. As expected, a Dunlop victory never looked in doubt.

Before it all began, Michael was noted to be gazing nervously down the Glencrutchery Road. However, there were no signs of nerves once he got away. He immediately streaked off into the lead, 3s up on Davey Todd on the Milenco Paton at Glen Helen on lap one.

After all the emotional highs of Tuesday evening’s race (when Mikey Evans finished second), Evans came back down to earth with a bump as his Dafabet Kawasaki was reported as touring and out of the race just minutes after he left the line.

Adam McLean was unexpectedly in third in those early stages, ahead of Rob Hodson, Dominic Herbertson and Mike Browne. Baz Furber was in seventh and the slow starting Paul Jordan in eighth. Jordan would later say he was struggling to transition from the 1000 cc Fireblade he had raced earlier in the day.

Dunlop added a few seconds to his lead at every checkpoint and by the time they pitted at the end of the lap, he enjoyed a 12s advantage over Todd.

But he would lose a few at the stop as the Padgetts team executed an exemplary job on their black and yellow Paton and sent the number 8 machine back out in a flash.

However, Dunlop had plenty more in reserve it seemed and once he got a board telling him that the lead was down to 9s, he began stretching the legs of his own S1-R and pulled 5s seconds by Ramsey. Micky-D did enough to maintain that advantage over the mountain and heading onto the third and final circuit, he had a 14.5s cushion with Todd trying all he knew.

But no matter how hard Todd tried, it wasn’t enough. Dunlop pulled another 10s over the last lap to win by 26s, breaking the lap record in the process despite not needing to.

It was the first 123 mph lap on a Supertwin around the Isle of Man ever recorded; you’d have to wonder what Dunlop could manage if he was pushed in a competitive race.

Sadly, Peter Hickman was a non-starter due to his heavy practice crash last week. So, we’ll have to wait to see Hicky back on the Swan Yamaha in 12 months’ time to find out.

Dominic Herbertson claimed a popular third (on the Mowbary Paton) after a hard race, fighting it out on the timesheets. He had been lying fifth at the end of lap 1, behind Rob Hodson and Mike Browne. But Browne had a poor pitstop and fell back to sixth and Hodson’s Paton retired just after the Gooseneck on lap 2, leaving the way clear for Herbertson to takeover third.

While Browne regrouped and attempted a comeback, Paul Jordan was making moves further back. Jordan had started at number 1 and led on the road until Dunlop caught and passed him about a third of the way into the final lap.

Jordan upped his pace and clung to the back tyre of Michael’s number six machine. Not forgetting, Michael was on the fastest ever Twins lap recorded, Jordan did admirably well to valiantly hold onto his fellow countryman.

He did so right until the flag and it pulled him up the leader board and towards the podium. But alas, with Paul parked at the top of the return road waiting to learn his fate, in the end, the late starting Herbertson had just done enough to keep Jordan at bay. The Jackson racing Aprilia was waved on past while Dominic was ushered into the winner’s enclosure. It was PJ’s third fourth-place finish in a matter of days; something he said was ‘hard to take’. But he’ll be back next year hungrier than ever.

Paul Jordan

“Unfortunately, I had another slow start in the Supertwin race and that’s probably cost me a podium finish so I’m disappointed with myself for that. I believed I could have had a podium, but it took me a while to get going again after the earlier Superstock race and that left me down in seventh place in the early stages. Once Michael came by me, I told myself not to let him go so I did all I could to stick with him and I was able to do that. That’s what makes it all the more frustrating as it shows what pace is there and to be not waved into the winner’s enclosure for the second time this week is tough. I’m happy with what I’ve achieved so far though so with one more race to go, let’s go home with a smile.”

However, the headlines were all about Dunlop and his 33rd win and the Ballymoney man had this to say.

Michael Dunlop

“It’s nice that’s three Patons in here (the winner’s enclosure). People always say I win cause I’m on a Paton. But now everybody else is on one so… They are a great wee bike and thanks to Stefano. The wee bike’s been mint. That’s a double win once again for Paton. And that’s four this week once again (for Michael) is a bit of an achievement, so I’m happy. We’ll just keep going (tomorrow in the Senior), see what we’re made of.”

But Davey Todd lamented the performance of his Paton compared to Michael’s.

Davey Todd

“We’re never going to compete with that thing. Not taking anything away, Michael is riding it superb. I don’t want to say too much. Clive (Padgett) bought the bike from Paton on the premise that we’d get exactly the same bike as Michael which we’ve definitely not got. But Clive’s definitely done a lot of work on the original bike we got from Paton to improve it and he’s done a great job.”

Dominic Herbertson was absolutely delighted to bank his second podium in two years and was ‘Absolutely over the moon’. Herbertson had had the rug pulled from under him in the lead up to this year’s TT when the WTF team had a sponsor pull out, leaving them without an operating budget.

Dom has scrimped and borrowed to get racing on the island this year and while it hasn’t been an easy run at times, (he’s described himself like a ‘badger on a bypass’ earlier in the week)… this podium will have made it all worthwhile.

Sadly, in the aftermath of it all, news began to filter through that Michael Rutter had crashed at the 31st Milestone and had been airlifted to Nobles hospital. A statement advised that he is conscious, breathing and stable. We can only hope for a positive outcome for the 53 year-old.

SuperTwin TT Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 M. Dunlop Pat 56m04.007 121.131 2 D. Todd Pat +26.775 120.174 3 D. Herbertson Pat +47.361 119.449 4 P. Jordan Apr +50.503 119.339 5 M. Browne Kaw +56.530 119.129 6 A. McLean Yam +1m01.875 118.943 7 B. Furber Yam +1m07.469 118.749 8 J. Yeardsley Apr +1m51.654 117.239 9 M. Dokoupil Apr +2m11.949 116.559 10 M. Sweeney Apr +2m22.678 116.202 11 A. Majola Pat +2m54.592 115.154 12 D. Tweed Apr +3m12.942 114.560 13 M. Russell Apr +3m25.426 114.159 14 J. Cregniot Apr +4m11.618 112.701 15 S. Anderson Yam +4m24.356 112.305 16 C. Moore Kaw +4m30.373 112.119 17 P. Williams Apr +4m32.305 112.060 18 M. Simpson Kaw +4m36.249 111.938 19 L. Unissart Apr +4m55.869 111.338 20 J. Fowler Kaw +5m18.157 110.664 21 A. Hornby Pat +5m37.906 110.074 22 P. Cassidy Kaw +5m46.633 109.815 23 S. Johnson Apr +5m58.205 109.474 24 W. Bourgeais Apr +6m11.238 109.092 25 M. Yamanaka Kaw +6m20.665 108.817 26 P. Murray Yam +7m55.536 106.128 27 M. Costello Kaw +8m33.861 105.079

fgfg

SuperTwin TT Race Two Fastest Laps