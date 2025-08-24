2025 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations

International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) – Day One

The 99th edition of the 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations, better known as the ISDE, roared into life overnight in Bergamo, Italy. Day 1 served up plenty of action, with France making the strongest start, edging out host nation Italy to lead the World Trophy standings after just over two hours of combined racing.

The outright fastest rider on the opening day of competition was Josep Garcia on a KTM 250 EXC-F. The Spaniard 8-seconds quicker than France’s Leo Le Quere on a TM 300 two-stroke while Italy’s Andrea Verona was third outright on a GAS GAS 450.

For Team Australia, the opening day brought a steady start, placing them sixth overall. The green and gold sit almost three minutes adrift of the early leaders, but with five long days still to run, there’s plenty of time to close the gap.

Josh Strang was the quickest of the Australians in the Senior ranks across day one, finishing 13th outright on a Beta 480.

Italy might have finished second outright in the Senior Trophy, but the hosts did find reason to celebrate after seizing the advantage in the Junior World Trophy class.

Meanwhile, over in the MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy, the reigning champions from the United States wasted no time flexing their dominance, comfortably topping the classification to lay down an early marker.

Despite hot and sunny days in the lead up, rain clouds gathered as the 660 riders from the 33 nations prepared to roll off the start ramp early on Sunday morning. The change in weather resulted in several favourites in the World Trophy categories making some last-minute tyre changes during the morning service. As riders arrived at the opening special test of six for Day One, the rain had made conditions very slippery indeed.

Italy’s Samuele Bernardini (Honda) danced the fine line of risk and reward to perfection, winning the opening special test by seven seconds over his teammate, Andrea Verona (GASGAS). Exiting the first special test, Italy were off to a flying start, taking a 21-second lead over Sweden in second, with France a further 23 seconds back in third.

However, on the following special test, France was up to speed and had raced their way into the overall lead. Spain was up to second, with Italy dropping back to third. At the midway point in the day, France continued to hold firm in first, extending their advantage to 55-seconds over Spain, with the United States climbing to third.

As the day progressed, France remained out front, eventually finishing Day One with a 34-second lead over Italy.

Hugo Blanjoue – France

“It’s been a good start to the 6DAYS for us. To lead at the end of Day One is exactly the start we were hoping for. The conditions were difficult. The first test had a lot of water and roots to deal with – line choice was critical there and on most tests. We’ll assess things tonight and make a plan for tomorrow, for sure it will be a tough day.”

Sweden raced their way back into contention from sixth at the halfway point in the day to finish behind Italy in third, while Spain and the United States completed the top-five. Australia’s team of Daniel Milner, Jonte Reynders, Jossh Strang and Jye Dickson were sixth on Sunday

World Trophy Team Stage One – Top 10

Pos Team Time/Gap 1 TEAM FRANCE 2:11’24.31 2 TEAM ITALY +34.10 3 TEAM SWEDEN +1’45.79 4 TEAM SPAIN +2’08.43 5 TEAM UNITED STATES +2’21.83 6 TEAM AUSTRALIA +2’49.64 7 TEAM FINLAND +6’11.36 8 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN +6’59.99 9 TEAM CHILE +7’58.36 10 TEAM AUSTRIA +8’41.73

Individual Class Leaders

In the battle for outright individual honours, it was Spain’s Josep Garcia (KTM) who ended Day One with an early lead. Bidding for his fifth consecutive 6DAYS victory, Garcia was pushed hard from the off and did not have an easy run of things.

With Bernardini winning the opening special test, Garcia won special tests two and three, before Bernardini topped special test four. Verona then won the final two special tests of the day, proving just how competitive this year is.

Completing Day One, Garcia leads by seven seconds over France’s Leo Le Quere (TM MOTO), with Verona in third. Bernardini is fourth, with France’s Julien Roussaly (Sherco) fifth.

Josep Garcia – Spain

“I started the first lap in a good way,” said Garcia. “But on the second lap I had two crashes, and in the last test I lost twenty seconds with another crash. But I’m okay and will continue to give one-hundred per cent tomorrow.”

Australia’s Josh Strang was the top rider in green and gold in 13th, with Jonte Reynders not far behind in 15th. Daniel Milner ended the day 22nd, and Jye Dickson in 30th overall.

E1, E2, E3 & Women

Thanks to his outright win on Day One, Garcia also leads the Enduro1 category over Bernardini in second, with Blanjoue third. Riordan ninth in E1.

Verona was best of the Enduro2 class riders on Day One, securing a nineteen-second lead over the United States’ Jonathan Girroir (KTM) in second, with France’s Theo Espinasse (Sherco) third. Reynders was sixth in E2, with Junior rider Bacon ninth, Milner 14th and Dickson 19th.

The Enduro3 category marked a one-two for France, with Le Quere taking the win over Roussaly. Australia’s Josh Strang (Beta) finished behind them in third, with Junior rider Korey McMahon ninth.

The Women’s category saw the United States take first, second and third on Day One in Italy. Richards led home teammates Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Rachel Gutish (RIEJU) in second and third, respectively. Jess Gardiner was fifth in class, Danielle McDonald seventh and Madison Healey 14th.

Overall Top 20 – Stage One

Pos Rider Cat Time/Gap 1 GARCIA Josep E1 32’19.21 2 LE QUERE Leo E3 +7.82 3 VERONA Andrea E2 +19. 65 4 BERNARDINI Samuele E1 +29.68 5 ROUSSALY Julien E3 +32.45 6 BLANJOUE Hugo E1 +35.92 7 GIRROIR Jonathan E2 +39. 07 8 PERSSON Mikael E1 +42. 09 9 LESIARDO Morgan E1 +44. 54 10 ESPINASSE Theophile E2 +51.28 11 NEURAUTER Lukas E2 +54.94 12 KYTÖNEN Roni E1 +55. 03 13 STRANG Josh (AUS) E3 +56.33 14 SEMB Axel E2 +57.13 15 REYNDERS Jonte (AUS) E2 +59.04 16 OLIVEIRA Dante E2 +1’01.03 17 NAVARRO Sergio E2 +1’03.01 18 AHLIN Max E2 +1’05.44 19 BARNES Codv E2 +1’06.62 20 MORETTINI Manolo E2 +1’07.70

Junior World Trophy

The opening day of racing marked a dream start for Italy in the Junior World Trophy category. The trio of Alberto Elgari (TM MOTO), Manuel Verzeroli (TM MOTO) and Kevin Cristino (Fantic) ended the opening special test with a lead of nineteen seconds over France and managed to remain out front for the entire day.

However, the Italians were pushed hard by the French, with the gap reduced to just two seconds at the end of the third special test. Italy managed to stretch that advantage back out to an eventual forty-three seconds, but it is clear they will not have things their own way in Bergamo.

Alberto Elgari – Italy

“Today was a good start for us,” said Elgari. “The goal was to be in a strong position and we made that by taking the lead, so I think we are on the right way. The first lap was very slippery after the rain, but later on the ground was better and it was easier to find grip. This is my first time racing a 250 four-stroke, so hopefully tomorrow I can begin to improve with the bike and flow better.”

Australia were never far away from Italy and France throughout Day One, finishing in third. They lie just 1m2s behind Italy and will look to reduce that deficit as the week progresses.

The battle for the remainder of the top five is incredibly close between the United States in fourth and Spain in fifth. Only one-tenth-of-a-second split the two nations, meaning it will be an intense start to Day Two for both teams. Defending champions Sweden ended Day One in sixth and are three minutes behind Spain.

Junior World Trophy Stage One – Top 10

Pos Team Time/Gap 1 TEAM ITALY 1:40’36.64 2 TEAM FRANCE +43.11 3 TEAM AUSTRALIA +1’02.81 4 TEAM UNITED STATES +2’30.47 5 TEAM SPAIN +2’30.55 6 TEAM SWEDEN +5’30.11 7 TEAM CHILE +6’54.07 8 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN +7’47.61 9 TEAM FIM EUROPE +8’16.55 10 TEAM SLOVENIA +8’37.40

MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy

In the MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy competition, the United States stamped their authority on Day One at the 6DAYS Italia.

Chasing their sixth victory, they signed off on Day One with a near-seven-minute lead over Australia. However, there is still a very long way to go in this year’s race and the United States know they will need to keep building on their advantage tomorrow.

Brandy Richards – United States

“For the team it was incredible to finish Day One as the first three riders. For sure, it’s the start we were hoping for. This morning was hard. I think we all struggled out there in the conditions because the opening lap was so slippery. But we are in a good spot now and hope to build on this.”

Behind the United States, the fight for the remainder of the podium is already proving incredibly close. Australia finished Day One in second, but only hold a lead of twelve seconds over France in third. It was a great start for Great Britain on Day One in fourth, while host nation Italy completed the top five

MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy – Stage One Results

Pos Team Time/Gap 1 TEAM UNITED STATES 1:55’49.63 2 TEAM AUSTRALIA +6’54.32 3 TEAM FRANCE +7’06.65 4 TEAM ITALY +15’34.69 5 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN +19’33.09 6 TEAM SLOVAKIA +25’29.09 7 TEAM CANADA +31’32.93 8 TEAM CHILE +34’29.45 9 TEAM GERMANY +41’39.61

Club Team Award

In the Club Team Award category, MC Italia A completed Day One as the team to beat. They secured an early lead of 1m35s over BBM – Racing Time in second, with Team Rabaconda third. Missouri Mudders and MOJO/SXS completed a competitive top-five.

The Veteran Club Team class saw Gottbros Team claim a commanding win over Motosport Bozkov 2 in second, with Moto Club Nave third. Completing Day One, Randy Mastin Memorial is the sole entry in the Women’s Club Team category.

The stage is now set for five more days of gruelling special tests as the world’s best off-road nations chase ISDE glory in Bergamo.

After an exciting start to the 6DAYS Italia, competitors will repeat today’s Loop One – Val Cavallina, to the east of Bergamo, for Day Two.