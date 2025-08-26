2025 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations

International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) – Day Three

Images by Future7Media & Pole Position Communication

Day three of racing at the 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations saw Team Italy deliver a commanding performance to extend their lead in the World Trophy classification. Australia slipped from fourth to sixth on Tuesday.

Italy also maintained their grip on the Junior World Trophy standings with another strong showing but its tight at the top with France winning on Tuesday and Australia also in the mix.

In the MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy, the United States continued their dominance. France strengthened their hold on second place as Australia slipped behind.

Josep Garcia again dominated the outright individual rankings for Spain on a KTM 250 EXC-F. Second quickest on Tuesday was Andrea Verona on a GASGAS 450 ahead of Mikael Persson on a 250 Triumph.

Daniel Milner was the fastest Australian on Tuesday in 15th outright, just ahead of Gus Riordan in 17th. Jonte Reynders was 21st while Monday’s star, Kyron Bacon, was 26th on Tuesday. Josh Strang finished 31st today while countrymen Jye Dickson and Korey McMahon were 38th and 43rd, respectively.

Danielle McDonald starred for Australia as the fastest woman across the six-stage course on Tuesday. McDonald’s time placed her 109th outright for the day.

World Trophy

Italy continued to assert their dominance at the front of the World Trophy classification on Day Three of the 6DAYS Italia, steadily extending their advantage as the day unfolded. By the time riders returned to the paddock, the host nation held a commanding lead of four minutes and three seconds over second-placed France.

With Italy beginning to edge clear, the battle for the runner-up spot intensified between France and Sweden. France began the day with a 39-second buffer and ended it with 37 seconds in hand in what is proving a tight battle. Sweden will be hoping to close that gap further on Day Four.

Positions just outside the podium continued to shuffle. Spain moved up from sixth to fourth following a strong team performance, led once again by Josep Garcia (KTM), who claimed the overall individual win for a third day in a row.

The United States held steady in fifth, now 54 seconds behind Spain and only 12 seconds ahead of Australia, who slipped from fourth to sixth after a challenging day.

Great Britain reached the halfway mark of this year’s event in seventh, maintaining a near two-minute gap over Finland in eighth. Chile and Austria round out the top ten at the close of Day Three.

World Trophy Team Standings after Stage Three – Top 10

POS TEAM DAY 3 GAP 1 TEAM ITALY 2:33’00.12 6:48’51.23 2 TEAM FRANCE 2:35’16.47 +4’03.68 3 TEAM SWEDEN 2:35’14.96 +4’40.95 4 TEAM SPAIN 2:35’07.75 +7’04.26 5 TEAM UNITED STATES 2:36’26.84 +8’00.63 6 TEAM AUSTRALIA 2:36’49.90 +8’12.07 7 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 2:38’32.25 +16’59.48 8 TEAM FINLAND 2:40’14.22 +18’54.24 9 TEAM CHILE 2:39’44.85 +20’33.81 10 TEAM AUSTRIA 2:45’07.36 +29’07.13

Overall Top 20 – After Stage Three

Pos Rider Cl. Nat Bike Time/Gap 1 GARCIA Josep E1 ESP KTM 1:39’43.56 2 VERONA Andrea E2 ITA GAS +39.09 3 BERNARDINI Samuele E1 ITA HON +2’12.07 4 PERSSON Mikael E1 SWE TRI +2’35.12 5 LESIARDO Morgan E1 ITA TRI +2’40.09 6 LE QUERE Leo E3 FRA TM +2’51.47 7 ROUSSALY Julien E3 FRA SHER +3’01.38 8 OLIVEIRA Dante E2 USA KTM +3’29.14 9 CRISTINO Kevin (JWT) E3 ITA FAN +3’30.16 10 NORRBIN Albin E2 SWE FAN +3’31.63 11 BACON Kyron (JWT) E2 AUS KAW +3’37.75 12 BLANJOUE Hugo E1 FRA HON +3’40.10 13 GIRROIR Jonathan E2 USA KTM +3’46.62 14 NAVARRO Sergio E2 ESP HUSQ +3’51.82 15 SEMB Axel E2 SWE FAN +4’03.64 16 MILNER Daniel E2 AUS KTM +4’05.84 17 REYNDERS Jonte E2 AUS KTM +4’06.52 18 STRANG Josh E3 AUS BETA +4’16.28 19 KYTÖNEN Roni E1 FIN HUSQ +4’16.94 20 DAVIS Grant (JWT) E2 USA KTM +4’21.32

Junior World Trophy

In the Junior World Trophy category, a three-way battle is emerging between Italy, Australia, and France.

While Italy retained the overall lead at the halfway point, their margin for error is slim. After more than five hours of timed special tests, just one minute and one second separates the top three nations.

France made a strong comeback on Day Three, securing the day win and narrowing the gap to the leaders.

Australia remains firmly in the mix, ensuring the fight for the Junior crown remains wide open heading into Day Four.

Behind the leading trio, the United States held onto fourth but struggled to match the pace of the frontrunners. They now face pressure from Spain, who are closing in fast. Just 21 seconds separate the two teams, setting up another intense battle for Day Four.

Further down the order, Chile managed to fend off Sweden for sixth, while Great Britain remain eighth. Slovenia and FIM Europe complete the top ten after three days of competition.

Junior World Trophy After Stage Three – Top 10

POS TEAM DAY 3 GAP 1 TEAM ITALY 1: 57′ 45.77 5:12′ 57. 17 2 TEAM AUSTRALIA 1: 57′ 53.56 +44. 34 3 TEAM FRANCE 1: 56′ 47.58 +1′ 01. 84 4 TEAM UNITED STATES 2: 01′ 03.29 +6′ 31. 14 5 TEAM SPAIN 1: 59′ 28.43 +6′ 52. 70 6 TEAM CHILE 1: 59′ 46.00 +12′ 39. 44 7 TEAM SWEDEN 2: 01′ 17.75 +13′ 52. 95 8 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 2: 03′ 57.68 +20′ 05. 97 9 TEAM SLOVENIA 2: 06′ 53.14 +26′ 24. 02 10 TEAM FIM EUROPE 2: 06′ 39.62 +27′ 45. 24

MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy

In the MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy category, the United States extended their overall lead to more than 21 minutes by the end of Day Three. However, even the defending champions showed signs of vulnerability.

A challenging, rocky climb on the second special test caught out both Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Brandy Richards (KTM), costing the team some time and offering a reminder that no one is immune to mistakes in this demanding event.

“On the second test, both Brandy and I got hung up on a climb and lost some time,” said Steede. “It felt like we spent the day playing catch-up after that.”

The challenge cost many competitors a significant amount of time.

Behind the Americans, France stepped up the pace to build a 3-minute, 33-second buffer over Australia, who hold third overall.

Host nation Italy remains in fourth place, just under 10 minutes behind the Aussies, while Great Britain rounds out the top five.

The battle for sixth is shaping up between Canada and Slovakia, with just over two minutes separating the two. Chile and Germany sit eighth and ninth, respectively, with several days of racing still ahead.

MOTOREX Women’s World Trophy After Stage Three