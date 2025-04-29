MotoGP Jerez Test

April 28, 2025 – Rider Quotes

Maverick Viñales – P2

“It was very important to do as many laps as we could to continue getting used to the bike and start to understand how and when to push it to the limits. We had some aero to try, but we did not do anything too crazy. It went well and I am happy with the rhythm which has been fantastic. The grip was great today, but we also faced a lot of wind, however, we can be happy with our pace. The bike I have at the moment is one that I like a lot, so we will continue working with this one, and build on it. Next on for us is Le Mans, and I am really excited to go there after this huge day of work, which I know will benefit us for the upcoming round.”

Fabio Quartararo – P3

“It has been a positive day, though all day, and especially in the afternoon, it was really windy, so it was difficult to ride well, and it makes the data less consistent. But I’m happy. We tested a new engine, and it looks like it’s positive. We will probably use it in Le Mans, but before then, the engineers we will have to analyse the data well. In general, it was a good test, and I felt quite okay. The straight here is super short, but the most important thing of the test was to see if we had the same level of agility with the new engine as we have with the standard one. The feeling was good. We still need a bit more time to understand the real benefit of this engine, though. But there are some positives, which I think is great. I’m ready for Le Mans.”

Álex Rins – P4

“We tried a new engine – a nice one! It’s more powerful. We are working on the top speed because that was missing a little bit for us, and we clearly improved by 2km/h. This is a great result. We are going to use this engine in Le Mans. We also did a bit of set-up testing. It was quite good. I improved my fastest lap here in Jerez by 0.5s, so I’m quite happy. Of course there are other points of improvement, but I’m quite happy because what we tried today helps me to go into the corners in a better way. My physical condition after Saturday’s crash was not the best, so we tried the most important things today. We tested the priorities, and after Le Mans we have a private test in Misano, which is going to be helpful to try more things. But I still did around 50 laps today.”

Pedro Acosta – P5

“A good day. We tried many things, and it was not an evolution but an improvement, for sure. I was a bit wide for the crash; that was a disaster, but we got back to work. Monday tests are usually quite easy to be fast, for the grip, so not a real race situation. Let’s see the comments of the other guys.”

Johann Zarco – P6

“After a tough weekend, we focused on rebuilding confidence. We worked on small details that made a big difference, and we gave it everything. The main improvements were on the electronics side. I still feel there’s room to improve, especially from braking into the apex, and that was our main focus today. Despite the strong wind, I felt better on the bike, and we were able to understand a few important things. It was a positive day, we tested several new parts provided by HRC, allowing us to analyze and compare valuable information.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P7

“Today we are trying some modification on the bike to try and find some stability on braking and acceleration, we tried the swingarm that worked quite well, we need to put some kilometres on it because it’s new, we need to analyse some data more but it looks interesting. It’s always a combination of things, it’s not only the aero or swingarm, it’s everything mixed together, so we have to find the perfect combination. Trying this aero pack will be interesting to see how it works and if we are finding the way.”

Raul Fernandez – P9

“Today was an important day for us after the first five races. I have not been feeling so good on the bike and although we worked a lot, we couldn’t find anything that I can use with my riding style. Today, though, we made a really good job. I don’t want to say a lot because first of all, it will be important to see if we can confirm what we found here when we get into Le Mans. Tonight, I’ll definitely sleep well as the team did a really good job. All the mechanics made a lot of changes to make me feel comfortable on the bike again and I can say that we found something to be more relaxed and use my riding style more or less well. Aprilia also gave me something that I think in the future will help me further, so, it was a positive day.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P10

“It’s been a busy test day here in Jerez. We had some new evolutions from Ducati, and I must say that one of them, in particular, suited my riding style quite well. Besides that, we also worked a lot on our base setup. Since we couldn’t do the preseason, today was actually my first full test day of the year with my Crew chief and Data engineer. It was really important for us to get to know each other better. We focused on our race pace rather than going for a time attack. Overall, it was a positive day.”

Ai Ogura – P12

“The plan was to test a lot of things today as, although I had a lot of track time during the winter tests, at that time the target was more for me to get used to the bike, not working on the settings or anything else. So, it was really nice that we had this test day here after five races. The things we tried were mostly really positive and I’m happy about the day – we didn’t crash and managed to go through all the plan for this test. I received some updates from Aprilia, there were a few things, mainly on the chassis and the fairing which, I believe, was positive. Also, there are always some negatives but, with my current experience on the MotoGP bike, this is also important. Overall, it was a good day.”

Jack Miller – P13

“These tests for us are very important and it was a good chance to shake down the bike and understand a few things like you can‘t do in a race weekend. We had some new stuff, lots of interesting items coming from the factory. I am very happy with the progress of the bike and looking forward to get racing in Le Mans. We tried the new engine and I was very happy with it, even if as a rider you always keep asking for more power. But they were good at bringing what they had indicated and it looks really solid, especially around this track, which is unreal conditions after a race weekend. We got through all the items we needed to and worked really hard on the areas we needed to, without chasing times but just trying to understand the feeling. I am happy where we are heading.”

Brad Binder – P14

“Testing has been good. We tried some different chassis modifications and it feels pretty positive and it has definitely helped my weakest point from the weekend, which was edge grip. My drive is slightly better, my feeling is coming along.”

Enea Bastianini – P15

“I think we made small steps today, we felt a bit faster in the time attacks in the afternoon and learnt some things. The wind was strong so it was not easy, but anyway the feeling was a bit better. However, I am still not feeling quite comfortable on the bike, especially in the middle of the corners, and when you are not feeling everything perfectly, you can not push at the maximum. However, seeing how Maverick did today makes me believe that we can get there too. His riding style suits the bike really well, he is the reference for us at the moment, while I need to adapt a bit more as we have different styles, but I am sure that it will come. We have not really worked on set ups, but mainly on trying parts for the factory. We found some positives and some negatives that I am sure will help us move forward!”

Joan Mir – P16

“A good day, something we needed after five races without a chance to test. The wind was a little bit tricky at some points. I was able to try what Aleix was trying, a small step in the right direction for us. I think it offers us improvements in all areas, a little more power, a little more acceleration. We need to check it a little bit more in some other conditions, already at this stage it is an acceptable base to keep going from. But it shows we are in a different situation to before, now we need to check if something can really be an improvement because of level is much higher and we are closer.”

Augusto Fernandez – P17

“It was a positive day for two reasons: improving the overall bike package and improving my personal feeling on the YZR-M1. I’m quite happy with how it went. All four Yamaha riders tested the new engine and the feedback was positive. While the difference isn’t huge and there‘s still room for improvement, we‘re moving in the right direction. I also worked on chassis development and adapting my riding style to the Yamaha, and I’m pleased with the progress.”

Luca Marini – P18

“Today I was focused on trying a new swing arm and it looks like a little improvement already. It’s a bit too soon to see though because always on Monday tests here the grip is amazing so what you feel isn’t always accurate. There was also a lot of wind, but even like this we were doing a lot of back-to-back runs to get data for the engineers to work on. I am pleased with what Honda HRC have prepared and a good day for us.”

Somkiat Chantra – P20

“I did a lot of laps, testing different settings, and some parts brought by HRC. I felt good and happy with the progress. We worked on things that helped me improve. Although I had to do short runs to manage the armpump, overall we managed to do a good job.”

Lorenzo Savadori – P22

“I was testing a lot of new things yesterday, arriving from Noale, and in the race yesterday I was trying new things, which today we’ll put on Marco’s bike, and for me, new material are arriving for testing today. In my part of the box we have a big job, because the pieces are completely new, and the engineers need to understand the behaviour of the bike – some new things we try in the correct way, so I think we can do a big step for the bike and the next GP.”

Team Managers

Nicolas Goyon – Red Bull KTM Tech3 Team Manager

“Really good day in the office for Maverick Viñales in this Monday test in Jerez. He found some good configurations on the engine connection and in the corners entry, in addition to trying different parts and chassis configurations for the factory. Once he put everything together, he managed to set a fast lap in the windy conditions, which was good, so we are happy with the work done from his end today. Enea Bastianini tested different aero packages and different engine elements. However, none of these elements seems to have solved his main issues, but he is feeling a bit more comfortable and a bit happier than yesterday. Thank you to the whole team for their hard work, it has been an intensive day, but very important for our riders’ confidence, and we feel ready for the next race in Le Mans in France.”

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Director

“We ended up having a really good weekend, followed by a successful test. Today we were able to collect some good information. The main topic was the updated engine, which is not the V4. We were curious to hear the comments of the riders, because we are ready to seal this updated engine specification in Le Mans as our third engine. The comments of the riders were positive, and we are satisfied. We know that the updated engine has a bit more power while the character of the bike is still the same, so it’s just an advantage. We are convinced that this engine is better. We have to wait some more for the engineers’ feedback when it comes to the aero side, because this is difficult for the riders to feel. Both our riders provided positive feedback, and they are leaving this test with a good feeling, which is a great first sign. Let’s see what happens next in Le Mans in two weeks’ time.”

Aki Ajo – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager

“We have been waiting for this day for a while because we’ve had to test during the last few races, and here we had the time and the conditions to look at more items and ideas. Dani will also continue riding tomorrow. We’ve made progress in the races and, in this category, development never stops and it is hectic. We had to ‘clean the table’ and keep the focus. Race weekends are so tough now that it’s useful to have a day to ride and to prove. We had new material to collect information as well as the work on settings. The wind disturbed us a bit…but it’s been a productive test.”

Noe Herrera – Crew Chief for Raul Fernandez

Trackhouse MotoGP Team

“We started with our base from here in Jerez. After that, we knew clearly our weak points, so we were trying different solutions which did not make improvements with and so we also worked on the frame with the second bike and that helped us a lot to improve our performance. The conditions were a bit tricky actually – the track was very grippy but, it was very windy, which made it very difficult for us especially in the fast corners. But, at the end of the day, we understand a lot and improved our performance.”

Giovanni Mattarollo – Crew Chief for Ai Ogura

Trackhouse MotoGP Team

“We worked on some items to make the engine balance a bit more manageable and we also worked on the frame, on aerodynamics and we keep working to increase the performance and the feeling for Ai with the MotoGP bike. The track was a bit faster than during the race weekend but, especially this afternoon, the wind was disturbing us quite a bit, especially in the second part of the track. Overall, a positive day”.

Gino Borsoi – Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team Director

“It was a very good testing day, as we were able to try a lot of new things that Yamaha has prepared for this day: a new engine, some suspension parts, and the riders‘ feedbacks were good, they were happy and, as the results of the two other Yamaha riders are showing, it confirms we are going in the right direction. The character of the engine is very similar to the one we have been using so far, but offers more power and it could help us in the near future to get better results. But the entire package that we tested today was working well and seems to put us in the right way. From the beginning of the season we have made continuously steps forward, and Quartararo‘s results in the weekend confirm that.”

2025 MotoGP Jerez Test Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Marquez Duc 1m35.876 2 M. Viñales KTM +0.361 3 F. Quartararo Yam +0.477 4 A. Rins Yam +0.631 5 P. Acosta KTM +0.676 6 J. Zarco Hon +0.724 7 M. Bezzecchi Apr +0.739 8 F. Aldeguer Duc +0.854 9 R. Fernandez Apr +0.881 10 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +0.912 11 A. Marquez Duc +0.957 12 A. Ogura Apr +0.985 13 J. Miller Yam +1.101 14 B. Binder KTM +1.179 15 E. Bastianini KTM +1.350 16 J. Mir Hon +1.369 17 A. Fernandez Yam +1.568 18 L. Marini Hon +1.571 19 F. Bagnaia Duc +1.585 20 S. Chantra Hon +2.041 21 T. Nakagami Hon +2.303 22 L. Savadori Apr +2.316 23 D. Pedrosa Ktm +2.515

